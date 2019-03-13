Hawaiian: Southwest Effect Playing Out

Hawaiian Airlines (HA) investors have been closely watching Southwest (LUV) and their planned entry into the Hawaii market for a few years now. After several delays due to the government shutdown and complications with the FAA, Southwest launched the long-awaited tickets for routes to Hawaii on March 4th. The initial market reaction was very poor for Hawaiian airlines sending shares down 10% for the day. Later in the day, Deutsche Bank added on to the poor sentiment downgrading HA from a hold to a sell based on the news. Southwest's entry is undoubtedly bad for Hawaiian and shareholders, but the question still remains whether or not the current historically low price is justified given Hawaiian's positioning.

Hawaiian Share Price and Valuation Multiple Declines

Data by YCharts

Over the past couple of years Hawaiian's share price has been beaten down by concerns around increased competition from United, slowing Hawaiian tourism forecasts, announcements by Southwest and overall poor investor sentiment. Amongst all the bad news, Hawaiian's share price is down over 50% from an all-time high of $60 in January of 2017 to around $26 as of today. On its surface, the selloff over the past couple of years appears to be a great value opportunity to buy Hawaiian's shares at a steep discount.

Data by YCharts

Based on the decline in valuation multiples, the selloff appears to be largely driven by future speculation and not anything material that has arisen thus far in Hawaiian's financials. Many investors see such low multiples as a great time to buy, but it's important to be cautious when investor sentiment is so poor and valuation multiples are so low - there's usually a good reason.

Largely misunderstood Southwest effect on the Hawaii market

The "Southwest Effect" is a term used to describe the drop in fares when Southwest enters a new market. Southwest's efficient operating model allows the airline to price below competitors while still remaining profitable on a route.

Initially, I wasn't overly concerned about Southwest's ability to outprice Hawaiian Airlines given their relatively similar stage length adjusted operating cost per available seat mile (CASM). But the issue with Hawaiian's stage-length adjusted CASM metric is that Hawaiian's stage length varies significantly based on the route. Hawaiian's inter-island routes (25% of revenue) average only a couple hundred miles while the intercontinental U.S. to Hawaii routes (50% of revenue) average over five thousand miles. The volume of inter-island flights is naturally relatively higher than over sea flights thus artificially driving down Hawaiian's average stage length and the stage-length adjusted CASM metric. With that said, it's important to remember that traditional CASM metrics and even stage-length adjusted metrics significantly understate Southwest's pricing power in the long-haul Hawaii flight market.

What Southwest's entry tells us so far...

On average, Southwest is known to drop market fares by about 15% when entering a specific route (excluding introductory fare). At first glance, based on OAK-HNL fares between July and September 2019, Southwest appears to have been able to undercut Hawaiian fares by about 20%, but at a roughly 3.7% premium to the lowest market fare. While this relatively small sample (~30 dates) isn't a good indicator of pricing data, it does suggest that the Southwest effect isn't as significant to market fares as expected. Still, Hawaiian is undercut significantly on the route and will face pricing pressure in order to maintain their load factor.

That brings us to the most significant and unfortunately hardest to predict aspect: the effect on load factor. It's hard to properly predict at this point because Southwest's current flight rollout strategy is still developing and subject to performance over the summer months. Southwest management recently released a statement on the matter:

In theory, we could have more Hawaii announcements this summer or later this year. It will depend if it’s an investment that our leadership team feels is worth making. We’re not far enough into the Hawaii story to know where we would end up.

What we do know is that there is a long list of flights Southwest has already planned for Hawaii. The flight schedule that Southwest released is as follows:

March 17th – Oakland and Honolulu (4 / day)

April 7th – Oakland and Maui (3 / day)

April 28th – Honolulu and Maui (8 / day)

May 5th – San Jose and Honolulu (2 / day)

May 12th – Honolulu and Kona. (8 / day)

May 26th – San Jose and Maui (2 / day)

N/A - Los Angeles / Phoenix / Las Vegas to Hawaii

N/A - Honolulu to Hilo

Based on the current flight schedule (excluding unannounced dates), Southwest is expected to run 11 one-way flights per day from California to Hawaii. Given the Hawaiian government's forecast for 4.3 million east coast visitors in 2019 and assuming Southwest's load factor is 85% (Hawaiian's average), we can derive that Southwest's share of the east coast to Hawaii market will be about 14%. This is higher than the initial 10% market share I expected Southwest to have based on prior management comments.

The overall takeaway from Southwest's initial entry into the market is that fares aren't as cheap as expected, but Southwest's expected market share will be greater than previously thought.

Neighbor Island Remains an Uncertain but Significant Threat

Southwest's effect on the neighbor island market is also important to consider given it makes up 25% Hawaiian's revenue. Hawaiian currently dominates the neighbor island market with a 94% share of flights in 2018. With essentially no competitors, Hawaiian has increased fares significantly to an average of $71 one way in 2018. Needless to say, Hawaiian residents and tourists were very excited about Southwest introducing competition in the market.

On March 4th, Southwest rolled out initial prices between $49-$59 for the neighbor island route Honolulu to Maui. In response, Hawaiian dropped their prices down to match Southwest's prices exactly - an implied 24% neighbor island revenue decrease.

On top of the drop in market fares, Hawaiian will be forced to compete against Southwest to fill seats. In 2018 there was an estimated 4.8 million (Bloomberg data) and assuming a 2% growth rate (DBEDT projection), we should expect 4.9 million total neighbor island passengers in 2019. Based on Southwest's scheduled neighbor island flights and an assumed 85% load factor (Hawaiian average), we expect Southwest to gain an 18% share of the market.

Given the expected impact on market share and fares, I'm significantly more concerned about Southwest's impact on Hawaiian's neighbor island business. Dropping fares by 24% and losing 18% market share in such a short period of time will require Hawaiian to adjust their business model rapidly. I expect Hawaiian to start marginally decreasing routes to avoid operating flights at an unprofitable load factor. Overall, the neighbor island market is still largely uncertain and going forward it will be important to closely watch.

In conclusion...

I am reiterating my sell recommendation on Hawaiian Airlines despite the historically low valuation that would normally indicate a great buying opportunity. The key driver of the bear thesis, in my opinion, is the uncertainty around and overall poor outlook for Hawaiian's neighbor island revenues. In addition, Southwest's effect on the continental U.S. to Hawaii market, while not as significant as some thought, remains a significant headwind for Hawaiian. I will keep close track of the neighbor island market going forward and will publish analysis on any significant updates as they arise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.