Pacific Drilling: Results Improving, But The Company Still Has Challenges

On Monday, March 11, 2019, ultra-deepwater drilling specialist Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) announced its fourth-quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, the earnings report appeared to be mixed, as Pacific Drilling beat the expectations of its analysts on the top line but also posted a very large net loss. A closer look at the company's results shows something of a different story, as it actually performed very well considering the still-challenging conditions in the offshore drilling industry and the fact that this is a company that emerged from Chapter 11 restructuring proceedings in the middle of the quarter. It also curiously announced a stock buyback plan, which is certainly unusual but encouraging from a company in this situation.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pacific Drilling's fourth-quarter 2018 earnings results:

Pacific Drilling reported total contract drilling revenues of $59.562 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents an 8.40% decline over the $65.024 million that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company reported an operating loss of $64.513 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $87.046 million operating loss that it had in the year-ago quarter.

The Pacific Santa Ana secured a new contract with Total (TOT) in Senegal, and both the Pacific Bora and Pacific Sharav received contract extensions.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $3.263 million in the fourth quarter. This is far better than the negative $16.474 million that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Pacific Drilling reported a net loss of $1.84 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares very unfavorably to the $129.732 million that it had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Without a doubt, the biggest piece of news for Pacific Drilling during the quarter was the emergence of the company from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This is something that several drilling contractors have had to seek out, as the extended weak market made the debt that they took on to build up their fleets during the previous drilling boom unbearable. The company is certainly much stronger financially now than it was prior to the filing. In particular, Pacific Drilling essentially managed to shed around $3 billion worth of liabilities. This brought its debt-to-equity ratio down to 0.64. While even this is somewhat high in the current climate, it is not really that much worse than what most of its peers have, and it is certainly more likely to be sustainable going forward than the company's former financial structure.

Pacific Drilling was already taking steps to reduce its expenses prior to the Chapter 11 filing. This is something that has been a dominant trend in the offshore drilling industry over the past few years as companies try to weather the challenging conditions. This is something that I have discussed in various past articles about Pacific Drilling and other companies. The company notes that it has increased its focus on cost controls during and after the bankruptcy proceedings, as CEO Bernie Wolford noted:

Following our emergence from Chapter 11 on November 19, our leadership team placed heightened emphasis on cost control and G&A process optimization while ensuring that we continue to deliver the level of high-quality drilling services for which Pacific Drilling has become recognized in our industry. Cost reductions as a result of the organizational and process changes made will extend the benefits of our recapitalization and result in better margins as the market for deepwater drilling services improves.

This focus on cost controls is certainly something that we like to see, as keeping costs down will help Pacific Drilling generate as much cash as it can given its current contracts. This is especially important in the current environment, as persistently low dayrates have made it difficult for contractors to cover their operating costs, let alone generating a positive cash flow that can help a company pay down its debt or otherwise shore up its financial position. As we can see from the year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA, the focus on cost control is definitely helping the company.

As I discussed in several past articles on Pacific Drilling, one of the biggest problems that has been facing the company is the fact that most of its fleet was out of work. This is a problem that was caused by the oversupply of rigs in the ultra-deepwater market and the fact that exploration and production companies were being extremely cautious towards the ultra-deepwater environment. Fortunately though, the upstream companies that are active in this market have begun to increase their investments, and we have begun to see the utilization rate in the ultra-deepwater sector improve. Pacific Drilling benefited from this in the fourth quarter, as it managed to secure a new contract as well as two contract extensions. Let us have a look at the company's contract status following these developments:

Source: Pacific Drilling

This is certainly a lot stronger of a contract status than we have seen from the company for quite some time, although it is still obvious that the industry remains challenged. In particular, the Pacific Bora continued to generate revenue all through the first quarter instead of becoming unemployed during the fourth. This naturally had a positive impact on the revenues from both quarters, although the company will see this tail off during the second quarter of 2019. Fortunately though, the short-term contract that the Pacific Santa Ana received for the second quarter will help to offset this.

The biggest problem that we see here is that the Pacific Sharav goes off of its current contract in August. This contract by itself has a dayrate of $551,000, and therefore, accounts for a sizable portion of Pacific Drilling's current revenues. In fact, this was the contract that has been responsible for nearly all of the company's revenues over the past two or so years. The rig did receive an extension on this drilling program that will keep it employed from September to November during the quarter, which is nice to see, but unfortunately, Pacific Drilling has not disclosed the dayrate on this extension. The current market dayrate is substantially below the $551k level, so it is quite possible that we will see the company's revenues drop in September - although this is still better than going to zero, which was the case prior to this contract extension award.

Overall, we definitely saw some signs of improvement for the beleaguered company during the quarter, but it certainly not out of the woods yet. In particular, the impending conclusion of the legacy Pacific Sharav contract will likely drive down the firm's revenues. In this light then, it is nice to see that the company has significantly strengthened its balance sheet and continues to focus on cost efficiencies.

