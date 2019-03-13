EDP Energias de Portugal's (ELCPF) CEO Antonio Mexia on Strategic Update Presentation of EDP 2019-2022 - Transcript

EDP Energias de Portugal SA (OTC:ELCPF) Strategic Update Presentation of EDP 2019-2022 Call March 12, 2019 5:00 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for being here with us today for the Strategic Update Presentation of EDP 2019-2022, just going through the agendas. First, we'll start with the 2018 results presentation, which was already released to the market before market opening today. The first part of main highlights will be presented by our CEO, Antonio Mexia, and then more detailed part by our CFO, Miguel Stilwell. Then we'll have a short Q&A session, and we'll move to the strategic presentation, which in the meanwhile, will be also made available in the CMVM.

We'll also made available to the people in the room pen drives with the presentation, so we'll not have hard copies given our sustainable policy. And the strategic presentation, the first part will be presented by – with the strategic part by our CEO, followed by the presentation of the platforms and financial part by our CFO. Afterwards, we will have a Q&A focused on the strategic presentation. And we'll invite everybody to a light lunch afterwards. So we'll start then with the 2018 results by our CEO, Antonio Mexia.

Antonio Mexia

So, thank you, Miguel. Thank you, everybody. Good morning. We will have basically two parts when thinking about – talking about 2018 and when talking about bright future. Just to note, the question of not having the small book that everybody loves to take note is because of saving the planet but also being digital. So it's mandatory now. So – but thank you again. And I would like to – today to start with the results, and let me see. Okay. So I'm just showing in the screen – can we please move the screen to the left?

So we see on this first slide that with the – starting with the recurrent EBITDA, it decreased by 3% to around EUR 3.3 billion. This includes, of course, the positive contribution from the increase of 2% of our installed capacity, 100% of it through renewables additions. On the negative side, and we need to talk about this, our results were penalized by a very weak wind resource in the year, namely in the second half. We fell short, 6% of the long-term average, and we were at a 6-years low.

While regarding the hydro resources, despite the full year of 2018 in line with annual average, the fourth quarter alone was marked by very weak hydro conditions. Our performance in 2018 continued to strictly penalized by heavy taxes and levies and adverse regulatory decisions in Portugal. They were already anticipated. They were basically introduced in 2017. But of course, the impact, the full-fledged was in 2018. We will see these in detail because I think it’s important that you analyze the 2018 regarding these figures.

We also had a strong performance regarding OpEx, posting a 3% decline in Iberia and 1% improvement in real terms in Brazil. I think that you will see now but also looking to the future, now we all need to talk about efficiency. We have been talking about efficiency for a long time. And clearly, we have been delivering. Our recurring net profit rose 3% to EUR 797 million, positively impacted by the 12% decline on interest costs, following the decline on cost of debt by 30 basis points to 3.8% out of – down from 4.1%. Note that the report that year-on-year profit slightly above 50% is strongly impacted by nonrecurrent items, namely a negative one-off provision of EUR 185 million related to the decision, as you know, of retroactive cuts on the CMEC revenue, which EDP is currently challenging in courts.

And also, the second item was a EUR 600 million positive, a very sizable gain on the sale of Naturgas in 2017. That is one-off. We are going to challenging, then we are sure, pretty sure that we'll be successful, not tomorrow, it will take time. But anyway, we fully provisioned the EUR 297 million. Our net debt was down from EUR 13.9 billion to EUR 13.5 billion comparing December to December, reflecting a 50% growth in our recurrent organic cash flow. I think that's an important item that we want to share with you.

So grew for a little bit more than EUR 600 million to EUR 1.2 billion. So – and also, this is due to a good news is we have also a EUR 600 million decrease year-on-year in regulatory receivables. Regarding dividend distribution, the management is proposing the maintenance of a dividend per share of EUR 0.19, which corresponds to our floor. We are committed to this floor. Of course, subject to the approval of our shareholders' meeting that will take place on the 24th of April, and we expect that this dividend will pay – be fully paid in May.

Moving to Slide 3, highlights from focused growth, optimization and efficiency. What we see is that we were rather busy in terms of our business plan execution despite all the challenge that we have shared with you. We have continued our growth strategy based on renewables and also in Brazil. Regarding wind onshore and solar, in 2018, we have built over 800 megawatts of capacity and secured PPAs of 1.3 gigas, of which 0.4 gigas referred to big solar projects, one in U.S. and another one in Brazil.

Regarding, offshore, we also had a busy year. On Moray East project in U.K., starting construction following the closing of the final investment decision and the project financing in December. In France, we finally got full visibility after a long work on the long-term tariff regime, and our project were granted the environmental permits. Finally, in the U.S., we were awarded a lease area in Massachusetts, as you know, which could accommodate up to 1.6 giga and which we will now start to develop in the partnership.

Moving to Brazil, clearly, the keyword in terms of growth is networks. We have commissioned our first transmission line last December, 20 months ahead of the initial schedule. And I think it's important. Basically, we have been repeating here what we did also in the generation project, well ahead of and clearly a difference to the other players in the market. Furthermore, we have built a 23.55% stake in Celesc, which we had done as management involvement in the company and, of course, optionality for the future.

We were also very active on portfolio optimization with the execution of the first sale of majority stake in the portfolio of wind farms, 500 megawatts in U.S. and Canada, which allowed us to recycle capital with upfront value crystallization. So in order to maintain a low risk profile for our investors, we have also reduced our stakes in wind offshore projects from 77% to 33.3% stake in Moray East and from 42% to – 43% to 29.5% in our two French projects. Lastly, we have disposed several noncore assets during 2018, namely mini-hydro assets in Portugal and Brazil and biomass operations in Portugal with more than EUR 218 million cash effect. I think it's a step, there are steps in the clear direction that shows exactly what we want to do.

In terms of efficiency, we have kept the steady outperformance of our targets, reaching EUR 200 million savings in 2018, anticipating our OpEx target by two years. In terms of financing, we have sold EUR 1.3 billion of tariff deficit, as I had mentioned, and we have been pioneers in green bond issuing in Portugal with a 7 years, EUR 600 million bond in October with a yield of EUR 195 million. And more recently already in January, we issued a EUR 1 billion green hybrid price at a yield of 4.5%, so I think that’s two important instruments.

Moving to Slide 4 and understanding Iberia. Clearly, we are heavily penalized by adverse regulation. So the last negative regulatory item was the decision of the alleged inventory cuts of CMEC representing what – as I mentioned, the EUR 285 million provision and the lower-than-contracted final adjustment of the CMEC as decided by the government, which, together, represented EUR 303 million one-off costs in 2018. Since EDP considered such decisions violate contracted terms, it has taken the necessary steps to protect its interests and rights. Notwithstanding this, EDP presently provisioned these issues.

The energy tax is corresponding, as you know, for – to 0.85% on assets kept in place despite it's supposed extraordinary in nature and represented a negative impact of EUR 65 million earnings: EUR 40 million in generation and EUR 25 million in distribution. Worth is to note that – something that people have talked a lot in the past, the Portuguese authorities' debt decreased by EUR 800 million to an overall debt of EUR 3.8 billion, proving the system study, deleveraging past, which will enhance the progress of phasing out of the energy tax as envisaged in the public account. So clearly, we are on the phasing out, and this gives rooms and credibility to that idea of the sales vanishing.

So in terms of generation tax. In 2018, this amounted to EUR 65 – EUR 56 million, reflecting the changes introduced in the second half of 2017 until the suspension of clawback since October 2018. In any case, contrary to the European Commission recommendations, the cost of social tariff in Portugal continued to be supported by conventional power plants representing an 84x of cost to the EDP.

Finally, the start of the new regulatory period for electricity distribution in Portugal has also an adverse impact on regulated revenues, which showed a EUR 164 million year-on-year decrease last year. All in all, our results in 2018 encompasses EUR 672 million negative impact from sector taxes and devised retroactive cuts on CMEC and year-on-year cuts on regulated revenues. So some – of course, a lot of them are one-offs, but the figure is big.

Slide 05. We control what we can control. Of course, we can work, then we challenge what we cannot control. But talking about another thing that we cannot control, but we see that 2018 was marked by the normalization of hydro resources in Portugal, although very weak, as I mentioned, in the last quarter and abnormally low wind resources in our main markets. So we have a gradual improvement, significant gradual improvement of our hydro resources, but six years low for wind.

Hydro production was 5% above historical average despite a dry last quarter. This compares to a very dry period last year, which justifies the 85% year-on-year increase on our hydro production average. On the other hand, wind resources, as I mentioned, was at this record low.

On Slide 6, talking about recurrent EBITDA. It increases 2% ex ForEx because of this hydro improvement and growth in Brazil offsetting weaker wind resources and regulatory cuts in Portugal. So recurrent EBITDA is penalized by a 5% negative impact from ForEx, it was significant last year, resulting from the depreciation of Brazilian real and U.S. dollar versus the euro.

So excluding ForEx, recurring EBITDA would have grown 2% versus last year. First, in Brazil. EBITDA grew 14%, 14% in local currency, propelled by a decrease in energy losses, in distribution and higher demand, coupled with our low-risk hedging strategy on hydro volumes and energy prices.

Secondly, in Iberia, an increase of 9%, minus 2% in Portugal and plus 12% in Spain due to the increase of hydro production, partially mitigated by regulatory measures in Portugal. Finally, in renewables, EBITDA excluding ForEx impact went down 2% year-on-year, reflecting not only the wind resource, as I mentioned, 6% below long-term average, but also the decline in average revenue per megawatt, as you know, expected with the extension of some of the PTCs after 10 years in U.S.

This trend, as I explained in previous conference calls, is associated to the increased competence of renewables and, of course, with this change of the U.S. market.

In Slide 7, the strong performance – let's go to what really you control, strong performance on operating costs. We continue to see a strong performance. Excluding ForEx, operating costs showed a 1% nominal growth in the period in which our average generation capacity grew more than 1% and the number of customers connected really rose by 1%.

In Iberia, OpEx fell by 3% in nominal terms and almost 4% in real terms, in line with the 4% reduction in average headcount in Iberia. We had less 275 people. In the last three years, we are talking about less 560 people. In Brazil, OpEx in local currency increased 3% or almost minus 1% in real terms considering the inflation of close to 4% in the period of the expansion.

Activity with 2% increase in the number of customers connected in distribution. So recovery clear in Brazil.

At EDPR, core OpEx per megawatt excluding ForEx and one-offs rose 3%, reflecting the development of our O&M self-performing strategy. We are sure that will allow us to achieve significant efficiency improvements in the near future. Moving to Slide 8. Let's talk about recurring net profit.

Overall, our recurring net profit rose 3% to EUR 797 million, benefiting from lower financial costs, hydro recovery from weak levels in 2017 and underlying growth in Brazil, which more than compensated the effect from adverse regulatory changes in Portugal and weak – the one-offs and weak wind resources in 2018.

Recurrent net profit in Portugal decreased by 16% as the hydro recovery and OpEx nominal reduction was offset by those regulatory changes. In Spain, recurring net profit rose by 8%, and note that in Portugal, the company showed a reported net loss of EUR 18 million for the first time since the first privatization stage of the company in 1997.

The contribution of Brazil to our consolidated net profit rose 29% or EUR 25 million following the 108% increase of EDP's Brazil reported net profit in local currency. EDPR's contribution also increased by 21%, propelled by a 14% increase of EDPR's net profit and our EDP stake, 82.6% since August 2017.

So once again, I would stress, the organic cash flow, growing and being enough to – not only to support the dividend proposal that we will – we have presented and will be voted by shareholders, but also the expansion CapEx. Having said this, I will pass to Miguel. So thank you.

Miguel Stilwell

Thank you, Antonio. Good morning, everyone. So moving on to some of the more detailed results analysis we see here on Slide 11. You basically see that the focus continues clearly to be in the growth in renewables. And so now, renewables by capacity already represents around 75% of the total capacity. This is including also hydro and wind and solar. In terms of electricity production, also representing two third of the total production.

So an increase in 22% in the year of 2019, mostly driven by, obviously, the increase in hydro production versus the previous year. Moving forward to look at the different business units. If you look at EDPR EBITDA, obviously, this decreases 5% year-on-year to approximately EUR 1.3 billion. This includes a negative ForEx impact of roughly around 3%.

On one hand, EDPR's average installed capacity rises by 6% to 10.8 gigawatts. However, some of these benefits were offset by the weaker wind resources, which Antonio just mentioned, which were 6% below the long-term average in 2018. The EBITDA was also impacted by a 7% decrease in the average selling price excluding ForEx. This was a consequence mostly of the lower prices in Poland, Romania and the U.S. and also by determination of some of the tenure PTCs, which led to a 15% decrease or 14% decrease in PTC revenues.

Again, this was already anticipated when we were looking at 2018. Moving forward to look at generation and supply in Iberia. So here, there's an increase in recurring EBITDA of roughly 40%, mainly driven by the hydro resources, which increased overall to roughly EUR 800 million. This has got to do with, obviously, the normalization of the annual hydro resources despite the weak hydro resources in the fourth quarter.

Overall, we have roughly 13.7 terawatt hours of production in 2018, which accounted for 39% of EDP's own production, prompting a 14% decrease in the average sourcing costs to roughly EUR 29 per megawatt hour, which you can see here, so a 14% decrease. The end of the CMEC, of the old regime, which ended in June 2017 also had an impact of roughly EUR 103 million year-on-year in terms of EBITDA.

The EUR 5 million left over is just a correction from previous years. Looking at EDP Brasil in local currency, we see that there's an increase of 12% in EBITDA to roughly BRL 2.5 billion. So in terms of efficiency, the trajectory is very good. So decreasing the nontechnical losses over the last quarters, which we've been seeing in the DisCos. So we see here, both for Espirito Santo and Sao Paulo, a decrease of 0.8 and 1.1 percentage points.

Pecem coal plant also had a very strong performance in 2018, and we're able to maintain the availability levels well above the contractual benchmarks. So this translated into an availability premium of BRL 135 million compared to the penalty we'd had in the previous year. This was partially offset by the program maintenance that occurred in the second half of 2018.

Finally, and I think it's worth noting, the good results on the hedging strategy, which reached the total amount of BRL 151 million, so BRL 121 million greater than the previous year. Looking at regulated networks in Iberia. So this decreased 19%. This is already excluding the gas distribution networks which had been sold in 2017.

So this decrease reflects mainly the networks in Portugal which represent, obviously, 77% of the EBITDA in the segment. The OpEx had a good performance, so it improved 3% year-on-year despite the 3% growth in volumes distributed. However, this was not enough to compensate the impact from the regulatory review in Portugal, which mostly justified the 13% decrease in regulated revenues.

Additionally, in terms of EBITDA from our distribution network in Spain, it's amounted to EUR 145 million and reflects relatively prudent accounting approach with some possible negative regulatory changes which we have called [indiscernible].

Now let’s look at net debt. So net debt decreases to EUR 13.5 billion as of December 2018. This reflects, as Antonio mentioned earlier, EUR 1.2 billion of recurring organic cash flow. It reflects the dividend payments to our shareholders of EUR 700 million and also around EUR 400 million of net expansion investments in the period, mostly allocated to wind onshore in the U.S. but also the regulated networks in Brazil.

Additionally, the net debt was also positively impacted by the EUR 600 million reduction in the regulatory receivables, which we sold over 2019. This was relating to the tariff deficit and also a good performance of the electricity system debt, which, as was mentioned, reduced roughly EUR 800 million over the period of 2018. So as a result, the stock of debt in the electricity system is now roughly EUR 3.8 billion in 2018, benefiting from the demand growth in Portugal and also the past cost cuts. Overall, the net debt to recurring EBITDA stood at roughly four times.

Now talking about financial liquidity. We have EUR 7.6 billion of liquidity, including the EUR 1.9 billion of cash and equivalents. We also have EUR 5.7 billion of available credit lines. Part of these were recently extended as of March 2018 for another five years, plus extendable for another two years. So this covers our refinancing needs beyond 2021. So very comfortable position.

It's also worth highlighting the EUR 150 million Eurobond issue we did in June with a yield of 1.67%, the securitization of EUR 900 million of tariff deficit in Portugal and then as has already been mentioned, the first ever green bond of EUR 600 million, which we issued in October with a seven-year maturity. 2018, we continued down this green path, and we're now reinforcing the balance sheet as of January with a EUR 1 billion subordinated green note of the 4.5% mentioned.

Looking at financial costs. The net financial costs decreased 32% year-on-year. Firstly, this is related partly to the net interest costs which reduced by 12% or EUR 77 million year-on-year. This is supported by a 30 basis points decline in the average cost of debt to 3.8% overall and an 11% year-on-year decrease in the average debt, obviously relating to – in 2017 when we sold Naturgas. Secondly, there's a positive impact of EUR 30 million from ForEx and derivatives that are essentially tied to the evolution of the U.S. dollar against the euro. And thirdly, EUR 30 million gain on the reduction of our equity stakes in wind offshore, mostly in the UK and France, just part of our recurring asset rotation strategy.

Finally, EUR 46 million, which is relating to other items, mostly the badwill associated with the acquisition of our stake in Celesc, some higher financial guarantees revenues in Brazil of around EUR 14 million and also lower costs with our tax equity investments of around EUR 8 million.

And finally, in terms of last slide, so reported net profit amounts to EUR 519 million in 2018 with, obviously, a significant year-on-year decline, which is very impacted by one-off results. In particular when comparing with 2017, the EUR 558 million gain from the sale of the gas distribution in Spain, which is in the third quarter 2017, and also the EUR 285 million one-off provision relating to the CMEC, which Antonio mentioned. There's also the issue that the higher share of results in EDP Brasil and EDP Renewables, as they had better results, there's also more significant percentage of minorities coming out on that line.

So excluding these extraordinary items and one-off impacts, the net profit in 2018 increased 3% to EUR 797 million, which benefits, as has been mentioned in this presentation, from the strong improvement in financial results and associates, which increased by EUR 238 million and also the very strong net profit growth in EDPR and EDP Brasil.

So overall, this positive evolution of financial results together with the underlying growth in Brazil and hydro recovery more than compensates the decline in the EBITDA prompted by the regulatory changes in Portugal, the weaker wind resources and ForEx.

And so that basically would conclude the presentation. I think the idea now would be to turn it over to Q&A. Thanks.

A - Antonio Mexia

Thank you, Miguel. So we will go for a short Q&A Session on the results before moving to we have Rui Dias from UBS. The microphone, please, just let the people in the webcast could listen. In the third row there. There.

Rui Dias

Good morning everyone. I have a few questions, but I'm going to keep this one – I'm just going to start with one specifically on the 2018 results. It's about the other cash flow line. Just very quickly, just to confirm if the EUR 300 million of other cash flow includes sales that you haven't paid since 2017. And also if you – I mean, you mentioned that you have extraordinary pension contributions on that line, but last year, you also had extraordinary pension contribution. So the question is, when should we expect to see these extraordinary contributions to stop? Thank you.

Miguel Stilwell

So in relation to the first question, yes, the sales payment was done in 2018 and so it's included there in that cash flow item. In relation to the extraordinary pensions, so this – we were contributing to the pension plan in relation to Medical Act, and that's – if you want, that's sort of the technical term. There's particularly strong contributions over the last two, three years. It will now settle into a more recurrent lower level of contribution to the pension plan along a more foreseeable line. So the contribution should reduce quite significantly going forward versus what they were in the previous years.

Miguel Viana

Next question? I don't know if someone else has some more questions on the results. Well, if there is no more questions, we will move for a short video, an introduction of the strategic update. And then our CEO, Antonio Mexia, will start with the strategic part of the presentation.

[Video Presentation]

Antonio Mexia

So I hope you liked the movie movie. It's a pleasure to be here. And I would like to start remembering, the first time when I arrived, the industry coming from the oil side, it was in 2006, and we were presenting in London our vision for the sector and what we believed that would be the evolution. And I remember that time that EDP was considered eventually not very interesting because we were not exposed to energy prices in the market. Finally then, we have seen that some of those contracts were challenged, but anyway, we were not there.

But clearly, what I would like to stress is at that moment, in 2006, we have decided that we wanted to be driven by renewables in a world that should be different and also having the idea of – the disclaimer. It takes just one hour. And so when we have decided that in 2006 – this is what we are going to do, we are going to see two people on stage, our context, our vision, our platforms, our financials and our final remarks. But clearly, when we started in 2006, we needed to create a vision that I believe at that time was really different. Different in the sense that renewables were considered – now it looks absurd, but they were considered by a lot of them as pet projects. Too small, not enough centralized, not big enough. So it was against what was the philosophy of the sector.

I would say that eventually, we were not the first mover, but we have the first mover advantage even if we are eventually the number two. But clearly, we moved into an exciting journey that I believe we need now to retell the story. Why? Because I think that we have basically anticipated the energy transition, not on its full-fledged, namely including all that now is today digital and the client focus that is clearly stronger than anybody expected but clearly, the scaling of renewables and also the need to go global.

So in this period, we have multiplied by more than three renewables. And you will see today that we define renewables as water, wind and solar. That's an important element. So I think that we created a distinctive story because we have more than tripled our CO2 generation and we have more than doubled our international presence. So we went abroad and we went greener.

I think it's about a decisive moment. And so the idea is we have anticipated – the idea that I want to share is we have, in certain way, anticipated and this is important because the price and the potential of getting in and getting in first is better and is cheaper than coming in last. So that idea of anticipation, I think, is important. Also, of course, we have also eventually underestimated, not anticipated, issues related with the regulation or legal structure in Portugal inherited from those words that we have been hearing like the CMEC for a while that basically replaced the old contracts.

And clearly, this had an effect, as we have seen in 2018 mainly. So what we have today is a story that I believe is very compelling, but it's a little bit blurred, blurred by this – the last, I would say, 18 months in terms of regulatory issues in Portugal. We call it regulatory, but a lot of them is basically also legal. But regulatory, legal in terms of pen, having a pen and also to the fact that we have been – we are now under an offer by our biggest shareholder, CTG.

So for one reason, we have spent a lot of time on our one-on-ones talking about Portuguese situation. Everything else disappeared. So it was difficult to explain what we have been doing. People were – typically, we focus on the – what is the issue, what is the hot topic, what is the problem.

And the second is, of course, when you are on an offer, you need to be consistent with that situation. You need to say – you can say what you can say. We have done our report. You know what is our position. So we have been doing what is expected to do in this kind of situation. But clearly, we have a plan.

We have a vision. We have a vision that is shared by a team. By the way, today, besides Miguel Stilwell, I have here Manso Neto, with us Joao Manso Neto, CEO of Renewables; and also Miguel Setas, CEO of Brazil. So we are a team that believes really on this vision that we are going to explain today and all the key targets that we want to share with you up to 2022.

So we felt the need that it was more or less obvious to reconnect with the market and to tell us about the story and especially, this vision, shared by all of us in the team, shared by 12,000 people that have been very focused on delivering this value. Sometimes, it's easy to pass in the current situation those news but we are very focused. We have anticipated, we have that vision. We believe on this and we need to share it with you.

And by the way, the last – I mentioned 2006, my first visit to London to share our vision. But the last one – the last time we were here was in May 2016. So it was already a long time. So since 2016, a lot of things happened. A lot of things blurring, our story came over. And now we want to say that, okay, clouds – look through the clouds and look into what we really believe is a good vision and good fundamentals, that's a critical thing, and having that long-term perspective up to 2022.

So starting by what eventually we have been missing, people have been missing is what we have done because of that focus on the issue of Portugal. You see basically, I would like to stress four things: the sustainable growth, the strong value creation, the improved efficiency and also the stronger balance sheet that we have reached between 2016 and 2018. So since last time we met in Investors Day, today, we are just doing a strategic update, a lighter, no deep dive, but to clear giving – due to the circumstances, but we will be sharing our key targets.

And the key idea that I want to share is that all platforms over-delivered. We have over-delivered in everything that we committed in 2016. But of course, we were impacted by these relevant cuts in Portugal. But I want to stress really what we have delivered since 2016, what we have been doing basically in the last almost three years. So first, sustained growth. What we see is we have deployed more than two gigas and secured one point gigas of wind and solar for this period.

We have, as you will see, a strong visibility even post 2020. So clearly, this is an element that I need to stress is we know exactly where, when, how, everything is – the big chunk of this has names, dates, so clearly earmarked. And also, we have anticipated – and I think that's very relevant as you'll see and the figure shows that it's very relevant.

We have anticipated the interest of going into this transmission market in Brazil, and we opened a new vector of growth with an investment that will present more or less EUR 800 million and as I mentioned already, delivered with more than 20 months in advance the first line. So we have been creating this optionality in a very visible way.

But at the same time, we have been also strongly crystallizing value with the shareholders. I believe that the change – and we will see towards the future, the change of the nature of the business, mainly in renewables, calls for this. This makes sense because it crystallizes values, it derisks and it helps financing a sharper growth, diversifying your risk.

So we have done in this period EUR 1.6 billion of cash of these minority sales, what we call asset rotation. We have executed at the end of last year the first majority, so the bigger, the first farm-down for 500 megawatts with a huge impact than we will see, I have a slide for this, Miguel will show this. It's a way of really using less capital, having a huge impact upfront and a very important return in terms of our shareholders.

So you will see this in detail. And of course, we have disposed a significant amount of noncore assets in Iberia. So it's a process that is not starting today, it has already started. We sold EUR 3.2 billion of assets in Iberia. As you've seen, both in Spain and in Portugal, of course, the biggest being Naturgas. But relevant, we have done this with EUR 700 million gains. It's relevant.

So we have rebalanced our portfolio, and we have done this in a way that has immediately created – captured the value for our shareholders. So as an example, so we have the EUR 70 million net equity cash in the U.S. It's a good figure. And we had multiples like in Naturgas, you remember, it was 16x EBITDA.

So here, we have been above – as I mentioned, we have been above the commitments of 2016. So the idea of over-delivering in what you control, it's important. So we promised, we committed and we have done more in terms of giving visibility. We have done more in what concerns creating new areas. We have done more in terms of crystallizing value and derisking. But also, we have done more than we have committed in terms of OpEx savings.

Eventually, 2015, 2016, people were not very interested in costs. But now a lot of people talk about costs. I think it's important. We also always thought that it was relevant. We are already in what we call the OpEx V. So it's like in those movies with several – V, VI, VII, VIII. So we have reached the 2020 target. We’re two years in advance. The figures that we have shared with you that would be reached by 2020, we reached them by 2018.

We have an OpEx reduction of 4% nominal in Iberia, and clearly also real – in real terms in Brazil. And we have an improvement management of renewable assets with 3% reduction on core OpEx per megawatt in our platform. So I think this is important. And we have basically also an issue that, of course, a lot of you always asked us. But we reduced our net debt by EUR 4 billion, supported by free cash flow, by disposals and by declining regulatory receivables. Here, minus EUR 2.2 billion. And of course also, the improvement of our financing costs, going almost 1% down, to be very exact, 90 basis points. So I think that we have – going in that circle of gross value efficiency and stronger balance sheet, I think 2016, 2018, it's good. And we have done this having behind us also a track record of sustainability.

Sustainability, let's talk about this a little briefly. But sustainability is what? It's do we have inside the company and in our behaviors and in our culture the mentality, the needs, the competitive advantage for the future? And we have been clearly recognized by more than – those critical indexes for more than 10 years. In the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, we have been in the last years of the integrated utilities, either number one or number two. In 2018, we are number two. In 2017, we are number one. I think in 2016, we are number two. So we are moving from one to two. And we have been clearly, in all of these indexes, performing well, so in FTSE4Good, on MSCI, on Euronext, on STOXX, on Green Awards.

So – and what I like to share with you is the idea that we are considered leader, so best ranking, number one of those utilities, in risk management, in green capital allocation, climate change issue, human rights, biodiversity and talent attraction. So these are elements that are important. And here, it's not my data, it's people that score companies and try to understand if you have it or not. And the idea is we have it. And I think that we are basically talking about the triple bottom line. So people plan and then profit, and I think it makes a lot of sense. We have this structure in a good way, and it also talks about what's going on in our people. Basically, companies are better or worse, also considering if you have the right people in the right place.

Looking forward, we can spend here a lot of time. Now everybody in any presentation, we will share with you a lot of data about how the future will be. There are an enormous amount of figures, billions and trillions, and so it looks very big. But what I would like typically to share with you is something that I've been stressing for a while is that the future will be electric. That's clear.

And so – and we want to deliver this on a clean, affordable, reliable. And you have all of these figures that everybody knows that are important. So what does it mean? There is a lot of opportunities. So if you see this as an opportunity, and we see this as an opportunity, if you – if this is consistent with what we have been doing previously, it makes sense that you can grab that opportunity. So clean, affordable and reliable.

And of course, at the core of this, renewables growth will be supported by sound fundamentals. So we will have an enormous amount of capacity additions. So these will be very strong. So we will be going to more than 42 gigas a year between 2019 and 2022. And the key issue is that we go in a system with sound economics. Wind onshore and solar already are highly competitive at market prices. And of course, as we have seen, learning curve refurnishing, everybody was surprised by the movement on that learning curve. And all these three technologies will become more and more efficiencies, so lower costs. So there is no doubt that the future will be electric and will be greener.

And also because we have a solid support now to reach long-term renewables and climate targets, both in Europe and the U.S. and also why, because technology has helped also to commit to this target. Because you don't have any longer that perception that eventually, if you target too nicely and too strongly, you could have problems. So typically, this square, something that makes sense is, of course, renewables supported by sound fundamentals.

And so besides decarbonization, you have another two Ds, so decarbonization, digitalization, decentralization. And this, of course, will accelerate new client solutions and smarter networks. Clients are at the center of the energy transition, pushing for new solutions. Energy efficiency, decentralized generation and storage, new business models, EVs. And so – and also, smarter – and grids needs to be smarter. So this looks very intelligent, also in the green part. So probably, it's difficult to meet somebody that will be in this stage talking about different topics.

So the topics are the same. But the question is, how do you address those topics? Where do you put the money? How do you put the money? With – which criteria? And of course, already anticipating the new economics associated with these trends because that's the critical issue. Of course, everybody knows that it will be greener and everybody knows that it will be client focused. So the question is, how do you do it?

The devil is in the first D on the details. So decarbonization, digitalization, decentralization, but of course, the digitization. And clearly, we will – I think that we have been proving that we know how to choose those details where that makes the difference and how to transform these into targets and execution capabilities.

So what is our vision? Clearly is – probably, it doesn't look very different from where we started in 2016. Of course, the word then is this transition was not still there for anybody but was clearly going into a sector that was changing, should be greener with last year or two, but leading the energy transition to create superior value. It's what basically, we have been doing. And the question we want to lead and we want to lead – leading is not a question of scale, it's a question of creating value and doing differently, and we have been – we will be showing exactly how do we think that we are different. What everybody tries to do is why we do it better.

So here, we will go through five pillars and anchored on varied frequencies and platforms. They're our strategy of five pillars. The accelerate and focus growth, continuous portfolio optimization, solid balance sheet and low-risk profile, efficient and digitally enabled and attractive shareholder remuneration.

Is it a total transformation from what we have been doing? No, but it's again, a transformation. It's, again, a transformation. It's again, a new phase of the company. If you pick the words, of course, and as we have been showing, we have been – this optimization will be probably enhanced, clearly. We have more of this rotation, it makes a lot of sense. It's not because you need, it's because it makes sense. You'll see, of course, more probably of new enablers in the market but clearly, it's consistent with what we have been doing but it's again, a transformation of the company. And even how we organize ourselves and the relation between these platforms is also a signal clear of how we intend to transform.

So let's start by focusing in our vision of leading the energy transition to create superior value. So where do we start from? I believe that we are in a very privileged position to capitalize on the energy transition. Why? Because we are an early mover in renewables. We have a total installed capacity of 21 gigas, we are top five in wins in the world with 12 gigas installed, and we have more than 9 gigas of hydro.

We have invested more than EUR 20 billion over the 12 years, 75% of which in wind offshore and 40% of this in the U.S. market. We are in a privileged position because the rate of renewables in the energy projection increased from 20% in 2005 to 66% in 2018. It will be clearly above 70% in 2020. Of course, this includes, let's recall always, we are talking about water, wind and solar, so wind onshore and offshore. And we will be clearly well above 90% in 2030 where we see, of course, still a presence of gas as a backup. So excluding gas, that will represent clearly less than 10%. We will basically, a green generating company.

And we are already leading. The word green is the word, the keyword. But if you look into green, we have already distinctive positioning. Why? We are already leading that green activity. We have 65% of our EBITDA from renewables, 40% from wind and solar and 25% from hydro. It means that we have 2.5 times more renewables than our average integrated players. So we are more comparable to a renewables player on the other side. So we have only one to the left.

Basically also, the high quality and a young fleet. Age matters. We have more than 25 years of residual life, 22 for wind and solar and 33 for hydro. So we are greener and we tend to be younger. Younger in the sense of the visibility of the years that we have in front of us. We start from a leading position. So our vision is what? Those 3 Ds plus the details that we are going to share is decarbonization, renewables represent more than 90%, coal free by 2013, lead the coal free movement of the sector. We want to be in that line. Reduce – we are in that line. Reduce 90% specifics here to emissions by 2017 versus 2005, that’s the rule.

Second, digitization and decentralization. Helping our clients to embark on our mission of decarbonization. We have installed more than 4 million decentralized solar panels. Have 1 million with e-mobility charging and solutions clients, and they have 100% of Smart Grids in Iberia due to digital enable. So typically, we see ourselves moving from generation into the client relation, into this total sustainable green world.

Let’s go in there to dive on those strategies before I pass to Miguel to talk about the platforms. Accelerate and focus growth, our first pillar. We will accelerate investment with a 60% increase in the annual CapEx to EUR 2.9 billion with the previous plan. So between 2016 and 2020, the targets were EUR 1.8 billion. We will be investing EUR 2.9 billion and we will continuously focus more renewables, 75% will be renewables, 20% realized networks, we have networks, and those marked part and 5% in clients and energy solutions.

So we will be investing EUR 12 billion in the period with an increase of 60% on an annual basis. And of course, more international growth. Basically, 40% in North America and 35% in Europe. And we have clear visibility, this is an element that really is very important. Throwing figures on the paper, it’s easy, but you need to trust those figures. And clearly, the element that I want to share with you is the high visibility on the EUR 12 billion CapEx between 2019 and 2022. We have 75% of CapEx secured or under active negotiations. And the remaining 25%, as you’ll see, refers to an existing pipeline of renewables of more than 16 gigas.

So typically, the figures are important. And if we look closer to 201 and 2020 period, we have 100% of the CapEx is secured or under active negotiations, so full visibility for 2019 and 2020. And for 2021, 2022, the figure is slightly above 60%. So key figures for you to retain. 2.9 gigas already secured, 2 gigas under active negotiations that means close to the end, and 2 visible pipeline, 2 gigas to find in the pipeline of 16%. So I think that’s interesting enough to see what is coming in front of us.

So we are really increasing the pace. We are increasing the pace with full visibility, but we are doing this with a very disciplined framework, as always, I think that we are used to it. So basically, as you know, we have certain thresholds and I think this is figures that we like to share, not a lot of people share with their investors and other stakeholders but clearly, we have a minimum threshold of IRR overwork of 1.4, 25% of NPV relating to the CapEx, so returns, and also contracted period of about 15 years and contracted NPV should be a percentage above 60%.

And we have been checking this, we have been checking this. And the last big 60 projects, so we are talking about 60 projects, we have been achieving the recent past 1.5, 35%, 20 years and more than around 70%. So it shows that whenever you invest, you need to respect what it is, it’s not piling megawatts. It’s basically creating value, respecting those attractive returns, having the idea of time to cash, having the idea of low risk. So everything matters in whenever you take a decision in whenever country, in whenever technology, whenever – even when you are talking green.

And we have a track record of delivery, not only these figures but also in terms of PPA origination. We have been top three PPA secured, and number two in C&I segment in 2018, I think it’s important. So these figures are important because it shows that we are doing it. So typically, you repeat what you have been doing well. And with a selective approach, we have enter more of around 200 RFP, and we have won 5%. So we have been on top but we have been also doing this with visibility on the profitability that we want.

And also, another example is the Brazilian transmission auction. We have 40% above peers remuneration based on public and comparable information from the auctions. If you see the auctions, as you know, we have reference prices and costs. If you compare these, so this is public data, our returns in the auctions that we won, the returns are 40% above what was attained by our peers. So I think this is an interesting figure because it shows discipline. Green must be wild in the sense that you are in the nature, but it needs to be disciplined also.

Besides this, I would also like that we are going to use our proven assets rotation model to create value and to accelerate renewables growth. And here, again, we have a good track record since 2012. So it allows the development crystallizing value upfront. We have EUR 3.1 billion proceeds between 2012 and 2018. So it shows, what? It shows recurrency, it shows capability. We have a growing appetite for majority states, so full upfront value crystallization now flowing through P&L. When you sell minorities, it goes only to your balance sheet. But, clearly, you are going to have going through the P&L, and that first deal close in December with a significant value creation of around $129 million.

What is our commitment for 2019-2022? EUR 4 billion of proceeds assumed in the plan on sales of majority stakes. And it allows to retain in this our value, O&M contracts and then it allows you to speed up your development plan. So clear visibility on 2019 execution and then more prudent assumption post 2020. But this is – clearly, it shows, in our opinion, we are first mover in the assets rotation. I think that other people are doing this, especially in the offshore but we understand that this clearly makes sense because it allows you to derisk, to crystallize value, to go faster, to do more that we could do.

And of course, to create value for your shareholder. And we are doing this basically also with a huge track record, and the secondary market exists. So if you have any question, the doubt is not here. What I tried to explain is on the other side. Are we ready to do the EUR 8 billion investment on renewables? Yes. Does the market exists for this? That’s the easy part. So we will generate basically EUR 6 billion of assets of sales proceeds to reinvest in renewables and to strengthen our balance sheet. So keywords, is of course, creating value and deleveraging. So we continuously assess, continue to assess portfolio optimization strategy that create long-term shareholder value.

So we have a EUR 12 billion investment plan combined with a EUR 6 billion capital reallocation plan, EUR 4 billion-plus of asset rotation with the merits that I have already shown. And EUR 2 billion-plus disposal in the next 12 months to 18 months, mainly in Iberia. And that criteria typically is we want to deleverage so it means it needs to be significant and we want to reduce the merchant exposure and of course, starting with the thermal position. So improve risk profile and free capital to strengthen the balance sheet is critical. So I've shown you, we are going to invest EUR 12 billion, we are going to asset rotation more than EUR 4 billion, disposals more than EUR 2 billion. Focus in Iberia and focus on reducing and it also shows that we have been doing – we have already sold EUR 3.2 billion in Iberia, so it shows that we want to rebalance each time our portfolio and being more focused, of course, in renewables and improving this risk profile.

So we want really to have visibility on those items before the year-end. We want really on disposal to have visibility by the year-end. So we will keep adjusting our portfolio to better align, it's the reason why it's a transformation. The pillars are the same, the strategy is driven towards the same vision, driven by the same ideas but it's again, a transformation. So our diversified portfolio, we need – the key issue is it's going to be further optimized. If we pick the keywords here, you have what? Renewables and networks, 90%. We want to reduce merchants. We want basically, to reduce thermal, so decrease exposure while managing fair value.

This is the key items. If you have a title, you know exactly what we want to do. And growth geographies, North America and rest of Europe and clearly, North America is the key engine but also the rest of Europe. And in logical sense, Brazil and Latin America, maintain exposure but also adding this idea of growth optionality. So we need to understand exactly what is the characteristics of those market and behave accordingly. And of course, decreasing the exposure to Iberia. We have started being basically only a Portuguese company. We will – we are covering more than 16 countries and this rebalance is clearly moving.

So we want to keep delivering where we control and exit everything that we don't like or we don't control. Basically, you should focus where you are better. So we have also a solid balance sheet and low-risk profile. We are targeting as well, investment grade, BBB. We will deleverage in the short term and here, I would like to say the following. When we met last time, the three times that you see these here in 2022, you saw it in 2020. And now, we are below EUR 3.2 billion. That one, postponing, it's not postponing. We have a clear target. The net debt, that decreased, as you know, by EUR 4 billion in the recent past. We are going to decrease it by EUR 2 billion in 2020.

And clearly, the figures in 2020 would be reached and the figures of 2018 will be already reached the ones that we have talked in 2016, if it was not for the surprises in regulation that I've mentioned previously. So strong cash flow generation, we have seen this already in 2018, disposable and EUR 2 billion net debt reduction, so – and of course, reinforcing this low-risk profile with more than 75% contracted exposure and 80% Europe and U.S. to be maintained.

Targeting BBB flat, so this EUR 11.5 billion debt between 2020 and 2022, and the FFO over net debt, above 20% in 2022, and also, our words in terms of low-risk profile and solid balance sheet. We have a better regulatory visibility, and we can approach this in Portugal, in Spain, in U.S. and in Brazil. Key markets, but we have seen the trends in what people – the full support of this energy transition that's today clear in Portugal. So Portugal needs EUR 23 billion investment until 2030. We will have auctions for solar, the wind over equipments.

So things moved – are moving in what concerns them, it's transition. As I mentioned, a very steady decline. We have – in our balance sheet, we have the peak of more than EUR 5 billion tariffs debt in our balance sheet, and we ended up 2018 with slightly more than EUR 200 million. So from EUR 5 billion – more than EUR 5 billion to EUR 200 million, the overall the system is clearly going down. It's now north of EUR 3 billion but clearly, this evolution of the system is good news for everybody, for the sector, for the clients, so – and of course, it leads to the expectation of the sales as it was stated by the government, progressive reduction.

And of course, everything that relates to the special taxes that we have seen recently, reduction or elimination. The important and the climate targets in Spain, of course, additional visibility of returns to up to 2025. We have elections, I know but as we speak, renewables portfolio standards in U.S. in 29 states, covering 56% of U.S. electricity sales, environment restrictions, and the clear visibility on PTCs and ITCs. So a lot of elements that weren't certain, especially in U.S. market with the political changes. Now we have full visibility and of course all in Brazil, that are now return distribution at 1.5% – 1.1% until 2022, 2023 in what concerns our business. And of course, a government that is today totally focused on attracting foreign investment. So we have an environment today that is better than it was before.

Moving now to efficiency. We will keep driving efficiency across the organization. The clear commitments we have the strong – once again, can we trust the future? Let's talk if you have walked the talk in the past. So 4% normal reduction in Iberia, 4% real terms in Brazil, so we will not stop. We are targeting EUR 100 million like-for-like annual savings until 2022. Therefore, we'll be steady, EUR 50 million already expected by 2020. Maintain the generational replacement, embedding new skills in the organization and of course, delivers operational excellence. Zero-based – we have been doing zero-basing budgets everywhere. Natural headcount reduction. We have now a ratio for any two people that leave, retire, we have only one getting in with different skills, and this is – there were enablement.

So typically, this is an important commitment going back to a figure that we like, leading the industry with 27% of OpEx, net effects of gross margin. So that's – I think the figures are quite relevant and cumulative, we are talking about EUR 300 million cumulative between 2019 and 2022. So EUR 100 million here and EUR 300 million cumulative in the period.

Here, just to mention what a lot of people spend a lot of time talking about this, but I think it's relevant but let's be focused. EUR 800 million in digital CapEx including the platforms. It will deliver efficient revenue gains across the organization. We are not obsessed of piling digital but it relates with the IT, digital, smart meter, so everything that relates to that Intelligent part. We will have more than 300 digital MVPs initiatives. So I think it's important for the client relations for the assets and operation, including a very interesting domain for us, predictive maintenance and the process 95% digitalized. So everybody's going – trying to do a smart organization, not the smarter grids, not a smarter relation with the clients, but also a much smarter organization, I think, that we are doing – committed to doing.

And this, of course, is very, very enhanced by open innovation. We have partnerships with more than 50 trusted partners and biggest partners on web summits. We have capital in – and venture capital in small companies. So basically, we are – we really believe on these open innovation and changing the skills that we have, leading to what I call everything will be electric and everything needs to be intelligence-bound, so basically – and we will – for us to be a more flexible and global organization.

People, people, people. It's not very easy but I think that's one of the things that probably you already recognize about EDP's team is that typically, we have good teams and we have top teams in the industry. So we have more than 500 agile experts as part of the embracing people on digital and our mindset, so we have more flexible, more collaborative ways of working. On those indexes, people recognize that we do better on this front. We want to be – multiply by four our top performers to critical positions ratios, so signal competition to critical positions. And we on diverse and digital skills and upskill current workforce by up to 85% new convert as needed.

So everybody's trying to do the same. We have been doing this in a rather good way in terms of changing the culture of the company. You just – if you visit our office and you see people working there, you see me, that everybody feels smart and digital. So attractive shareholder remuneration. We have clearly, a distinctive green position. 65% share of EBITDA in renewables. It’s top two among European utilities. More than 25 years average life of renewables life, so I think that this is relevant. We want, of course, to deliver strong earnings growth. Our commitment – once again, commitment is to grow by 7% on average per year. We will be around EUR 900 million in 2020 and clearly, above the EUR 1 billion cap in 2022.

And attractive shareholder remuneration as dividend per shares, why? We have a solid floor. This floor is resistant to everything. We have always – we have never seen – I think it’s quite unique, we have never changed our commitment in terms of a solid floor of EUR 0.19 per share. We are targeting now, a different range, a target payout of 75% to 85% and the sustainable EPS growth, if achieved to be delivered as a DPS increase. So sustainable EPS, growth to deliver a DPS increase. So we keep the floor, we change the target payout and we will share growth with the shareholders, and that’s a clear commitment.

So what I’ve tried to do is we are transforming, again, the company. We are transforming, again, the company. A very focused growth, a very ambitious optimization program, totally committed, it’s a commitment, a much stronger balance sheet, a very flexible focused discipline and efficient organization and a clear commitment to share this with the shareholders. So the commitments are clear and also, how we are going to deliver these two platforms. And this positioning in renewables, networks, client solutions and energy management shows that we structure ourselves and we take decisions and the competition for those decisions in terms of capital allocation and who goes where and where people move inside the company. We need to understand exactly how to structure our business in a way that allows us to deliver those commitments. So the commitments are clear and our platforms.

Now I’ll pass the word to Miguel to explain about this platform, and I will come back to the remarks. Thanks. Miguel, the floor is yours.

Miguel Stilwell

So once again, good morning, everyone. So I will go into the detail now of the fourth D that Antonio talked about in terms of the platforms and some of the concrete numbers. I think the first point to make is that we will be reporting now on a new segmentation, which is basically these three platforms. This is clearly aligned with the energy transition and it’s also clearly aligned with how we see ourselves evolving from a structural and organizational point of view.

Renewables, including wind, solar and hydro, as Antonio mentioned, 65% of it, of our EBITDA is already in this platform, 25% in networks, which includes distribution in Portugal, Spain and in Brazil. It also includes the transmission, which has been built out in Brazil and then roughly – well, less than 10% around client solutions and energy management, which includes both the client, the trading and the residual thermal we still have in our portfolio. So clearly, a much more simple and focused structure, how we see the company aligned with the energy transition. And clearly, also enables us to share best practices and efficiency across the organization.

So where will we be investing? So we talked about the EUR 12 billion of CapEx investment over this period, 2019 to 2022, 75% on a gross basis going into renewables and 20% into networks. We will be doing over EUR 4 billion of asset rotations to get roughly EUR 7 billion of net investments. And then EUR 2.5 billion in maintenance and you get EUR 5 billion of net expansion investments, 83% of which will go into renewables. Most of this, as has been mentioned, will go in North America, in Europe and also some into Latin America, mainly in renewables, and also the build-out of the transmission networks in Brazil, which is included here in this 30%.

So we clearly see value in having this diversified renewables platform. As you see, it’s a platform which is basically 50-50 in terms of hydro and in wind and solar. Although the wind and solar will continue to grow over the next couple of years and I’ll show that in more detail further on. Clearly, we believe we have distinctive development in operational capabilities, and that’s been shown in the track record over the past decade in terms of build-out, and we see it as a key growth platform for the future.

In terms of hydro and the geographies where we’re present, we see an enormous flexibility value from the pumping storage, which we have a lot of. Very strong cash flow generation, it’s efficient and it’s got a very long-term value. So we’re talking about long-term concessions in all of the geographies where we’re in. So overall, it’s a technologically and geographically diversified portfolio with a very unique green profile.

So specifically, let’s talk about growth. What we’re seeing is from a build-out of roughly 700 megawatts per year from the 2016 to 2018, we will double that for the period of 2019 to 2020. As was mentioned, we have extremely high visibility on this, so all of this with PPA is already locked in, and we will triple it for the period 2021 to 2022. So for this period, 40% already secured, 20% or 30% under active negotiations, and we have a pipeline, as was mentioned, of over 16 gigawatts in the various geographies where we’re in, from which we will be able to source the additional megawatts for the remaining period of 2019 to 2022.

So how do we see these four technologies evolving in terms of net additions? Clearly, wind onshore will be growing from the roughly 11.5 gigawatts, adding an additional 5, 5.5 gigawatts, so 70% of the net additions. It’s a mature technology, there’s definitely a lot of market appetite out there for this technology. We’re already a top five global player with a distinctive track record. So we are very comfortable with achieving these growth rates.

Solar PV, we haven’t been as present in the past, but it is definitely increasing their relevance. We have strong visibility already with 400 megawatts secured and another 400 megawatts under negotiation. We see it as a sizable opportunity, high market competitiveness. We are targeting 1.5 to 2 gigawatts, mostly in the 2021, 2022 period. But as I say, already with pretty good visibility on 800 megawatts with that.

Wind offshore, again, a very interesting high-growth area, so we see a lot of growth potential there. What we’ve looked at doing is building the projects, diversifying the risk by selling down and partnering up with other companies, and we’ve shown that track record over the last couple of years. We’ve got 4.4 gigawatts growth under development in these joint ventures, most of it will come after 2022, so beyond the scope of this business plan. However, by 2025, we would expect over 2 gigawatts of growth capacity to come online, basically around these projects.

And finally, hydro here, a relatively mature technology. We have a nice portfolio both in Portugal, Spain and in Brazil and basically managing this portfolio for efficiency. A residual addition over this period but a very nice business to have. So definitely, this is a platform which will be driven by this development, the PPA generation O&M and the hedging capabilities that we’ve shown over the last couple of years.

So maybe just a deep dive on solar and wind offshore, which is probably less familiar to you. So in solar PV, it’s already cost competitive in most of our geographies, and I think what we like about this renewables platform is we should be in the technologies that are most competitive wherever we are. So if solar is competitive, we’ll be there. If wind is competitive, we will be there. If hydro is competitive, we will be there. It is cost competitive, it will increase the competitiveness in the U.S. post 2020.

As you know, the PTCs phase out and the ITCs will still remain for a while longer, so solar will become more competitive in the 2021, 2022 period. And we will leverage on the client base in Iberia and Brazil also to lock in corporate PPAs to make this project viable. We already have secured 400 megawatts, as I mentioned, so a 15-year PPA in Brazil, COD beginning of 2022. Riverstart in the U.S. which will come online in the 2021, 2022 period, again with a 20-year PPA.

Additional initiatives we have in the pipeline. As we know, we have upcoming auctions in Portugal of around 1.5 gigawatts, so we will be participating in those auctions. And we’re also exploring hybrid wind-solar solutions, which quite frankly, we think is quite interesting because this is a good way of reducing the cost associated with the new solar. You basically use the existing infrastructure to connect to the network and you become more efficient and competitive in those projects.

In relation to wind offshore, again, a technology which is becoming increasingly cost competitive, and we’ve seen that in one project we are present in the UK and Scotland, where we’ve got a 16-year CFD, 950-megawatt. As you know, we sold part of that down now in 2018. We are definitely developing these partnerships to de-risk. These are big projects, we like developing them. We also like to share the burden with some of our partners. And we are building out capabilities.

So both in France with a 20-year feed-in-tariff for 2023, 2024. We recently won a lease in the U.S., and we will also be looking at the PPAs that will come online over the next couple of years in the U.S. for that. And looking also at an extension of Moray, so Moray West, again, preparing for an auction which may come this year or the following year.

So that’s by technology, let’s look at in terms of geographies. So North America, as I mentioned, a very liquid market, good visibility on the PTCs and ITCs. We’ve got a very diversified geographical footprint, so we work in many states that allows us to take advantage of, for example, in the Midwest where there’s a lot of wind resource, very low costs, very competitive, including with coal and gas. And then you’ve also got the coastlines with higher costs but also a very big predisposition to contract renewable projects. So we work the full geographic scope. Approximately 4 to 4.5 gigawatts of additions over this period. In Europe, around 1.8 to 2.2 gigawatts. Again, Europe, very strong targets in terms of renewable buildouts, so we'll definitely take advantage of that.

And then in Latin America, mostly Brazil, also strong fundamentals. We've been present there, we are one of the top three wind developers in Brazil in terms of megawatts, and we will continue to develop that over the next couple of periods. We will look at new markets but clearly, some key criteria. So strong market size, strong fundamentals, low risk and contracted profile. As Antonio mentioned, we will go into projects when we have clear visibility on the returns and that we can lock in a part of that risk and revenue. And obviously, stable market and regulatory context.

Let's talk about asset rotation because this is a very big part of our plan and a very relevant one. I talked about the added additions that we are going to have coming online to approximately over 2 gigawatts in the 2021, 2022 period. Roughly 50% will be to keep and manage. And the other 50%, we will be selling down, rotating that, just leveraging on the market appetite and liquidity. And there's a huge market appetite and liquidity for these assets once they have been derisked, and we've shown that over the last couple of years. This allows us to crystallize the NPV upfront, makes it less capital-intensive.

So unlike a lot of utilities, we have a lot more opportunities and we have capital, which is the fantastic thing. It means that we can develop those options, crystallize them and redeploy that capital back into the business. So recycle capital in the renewables space. It allows us in some of the structures to retain the industrial value added because we continue to manage those projects, and we continue to manage those wind farms even after they're built and once we've sold the majority stake.

We've been showing that, as I mentioned, since 2012, 15 – over 15 transactions already done in terms of asset rotation, with over EUR 3 billion of proceeds. And historically, a 2% to 3% margin or 2% to 4% margin between the rate of return when we start building it. Once we've derisked it and we sell it, we get a much – the buyers are accepting a much lower rate of return. So basically, that's the value crystallization you get from doing this asset rotation. So it really allows us to accelerate this plan and not be limited by our capital or capital base. So it's a good way to create more value for shareholders.

Let me give you a specific example, and this is just a case study on the U.S. transaction we did at the end of the year in which we worked on over the second half. So this is a 500-megawatt case study, included two windfarms in the U.S. and one in Canada. One of the U.S. wind farms had a COD at the end of 2018, the Canadian one will only be at the end of 2019. Because people believe in EDP, they believe in our track record, they believe in the quality of the assets that we build out. We've done a $200 million equity investment and we basically sold already 80% before we have even completed two of the wind farms. So people believe that we can deliver and that we can deliver on time and on budget.

We cashed in $270 million, that meant we've got a $70 million net equity cash-in, 100 megawatts for free because basically, you not only got paid all of your capital put in but you kept a 20% corresponding to 100 megawatts. Capital gain of $120 million roughly $260,000 per megawatt. So basically, we sold before the projects were even completed and had a fast turnaround of less than one year in terms of this buildout. So this is a good case study and this is the type of transaction we will want to keep doing within the context of that asset rotation strategy. So just to wrap up this section on renewables, just three sort of key numbers. So over EUR 8 billion of investment plan in renewables over this period, with over EUR 4 billion of asset rotations and roughly EUR 4 billion of asset rotations and roughly EUR 4 billion of net investments.

We expect installed capacity to increase to roughly 25 gigawatts and under management, 28 gigawatts because we will keep some of the – managing some of the projects that we sell down. And in terms of EBITDA to grow by 17% to EUR 2.5 billion. This already includes the disposals that Antonio talked about, this is very important. So this already factors in the sale of some assets. So it's not – if you want to exclude that, you wouldn't have to add that to these numbers. So this includes already those disposal numbers. And then roughly EUR 100 million of additional equity coming in from the projects that we sold down.

Let's talk about networks. So we have a low risk portfolio stabilized with growth potential. It's a nice, solid, stable long-term cash flow generation. It helps fund growth also in other areas of the business. It's got a low risk profile, which is important for the balance sheet and rating agencies like it, and they should. It's got a sizable capital deployment, recurrent. Every year, reinvesting and getting a rate of return in that, and it allows us basically to align the networks with the energy transition. So the investments we're doing are typically modernization and maintenance of those networks.

In relation to Iberia, clearly maximizing the value by modernizing the grid and getting maximum efficiency. Obviously, keep monitoring the regulatory settings and we will analyze partial value crystallization, leveraging on market appetite. So this is something we are analyzing and we will look at going forward to make sure we are maximizing the value and extracting maximum value for shareholders.

In Brazil, we are aiming for superior execution of existing projects, mainly in the transmission. As you know, an ambitious plan there that we have been delivered not on time and on budget but before time and below budget, and also continue to improve the operations. And then be open to value – consolidation and value-accretive growth opportunities that may come up. We've shown that, we go to auctions when they make sense and if we get the right returns. We also go to the auctions if we don't get the right returns, that's no problem, we'll walk away. So we will not do anything below what we think are fair returns that we like.

So overall, I think the networks are well positioned for the energy transition, they're clearly a key pillar here as part of the strategy and underpinned by an improving regulatory environment. So now just two slides, one on Iberia and one on Brazil. So just to recap, and most of you probably know this. So in Portugal, we have roughly EUR 3 billion of RAB, with different rates of return on the high-voltage and medium-voltage and also on the low-voltage. And in Spain, we've got roughly EUR 1 billion to EUR 950 million, actually a 6.5% rate of return. So here typically, we go in doing the investment in modernization and the depreciation and amortization is in line with that CapEx, so you have a stable RAB.

The focus is being very much on efficiency, so we've got a historical efficiency gain of 3.6%. We've increasing the Smart Grid smart meter penetration, so over 70% smart meter penetration by 2020. In Spain, it's already 100%, it's a legal requirement. In Portugal, we are building that out at roughly 500,000, 600,000 smart meters per year. And in general, continue to monetize their grids, as I mentioned. The current regulatory cycle in Portugal is in place until 2020, so it's stable. As we saw in the results 2018, we had a decrease in the regulatory revenue from 2017 to 2018. It's now stable for this three-year period.

The low voltage tender process in Portugal, and this is an ongoing analysis so the regulator came out with their sort of plan or a study, which foresee a couple of regions. The government has said they would prefer to have one region. The framework is not yet defined. Quite frankly, we don't expect any visibility on this really this year, so there will be ongoing analysis. And in2020, we will probably then get better visibility on that going forward. But our base case is that, that will be there in our business plan numbers, as you know. In a worst case scenario, you get RAB back, so if that was to disappear.

There's additional visibility on the returns in Spain and many of you know that, also from the Spanish regulator and government. Obviously, there's now elections. Let's see, but in general, I think we're fairly comfortable with the rate of returns we're assuming here. In general, I think we'd have a role to play in the energy transition. And so what there needs to be is a good, solid regulatory framework to support this.

In Brazil, in distribution. So clearly, unlike Iberia where you basically got CapEx and depreciation and amortization in line. In Brazil, there's a strong buildout or a strong CapEx program. It's a good return on RAB. RAB overall increasing roughly EUR 900 million. Strong track record over the last three years in terms of reducing the grid losses, reducing the grid interruption time and also in terms of OpEx per client reductions. So a very good business that is all the right tendencies in terms of the operational improvements.

In transmission, over BRL 3 billion of investment, 12% to 14% in terms of return on equity. And we've been talking about this, but I just want to highlight. So we went into the auctions with certain investment thresholds, which is at 12%, 14%. We have actually managed to anticipate construction well ahead of what we had planned and also, get much cheaper funding than we had also planned. So we've doubled the NPV that we're expected to get from these projects, which is obviously, a very nice thing to happen for shareholders.

So we'll keep assessing future growth and are open to value crystallization opportunities. I mean, this is how we look at rotating capital, including also Brazil, we have been doing that. And you saw also some of the sell downs of the many hydros in Brazil this year, so that is definitely a part of our business. So rotate capital, deploy it into businesses or in new projects that add value. When you can crystallize it at good value, we then recycle that back into the business and keep generating NPV.

So just to wrap up this section on networks. So EUR 2.4 billion of total CapEx over this period, roughly EUR 600 million per year. EUR 1.1 billion in the Iberia and the rest in Brazil in distribution and transmission, so the EUR 0.7 billion is in transmission. The regulated asset base to increase 15%, mostly in Brazil. As you can see, Iberia is expected to stay roughly flat. And in EBITDA, to grow driven by the investments in Brazil. Again, mostly in transmission projects as they get built out.

So now talking about client solutions and energy management. Here, we've put clients in the middle and this basically, because it relates energy management and also the client solutions that we're developing. In energy management, this is increasingly relevant, particularly when you have a big renewable portfolio. So not only do you need to sell the energy and to manage the renewables intermittency, but the thermals capacity backup especially gas going forward, is a useful complement to that renewable intermittency.

In terms of sourcing, it’s definitely very important to be able to originate corporate PPAs and to do hedging in the various geographies. In the U.S., typically, we do that through corporate PPAs or with regulated utilities. In Iberia, increasingly, we were the first company to sign up a corporate PPA in Spain in relation to Pascual, which was one of the clients we have there. We manage the spot on the forward energy market, both in electricity, gas, coal, CO2 and we also provide ancillary services, typically through our thermal plant. So that’s also a very important part of this energy management.

In clients, definitely supplying electricity and gas with good quality of service, be cost efficient. And then this is an area which is relevant, which is things like e-mobility and just more generally distributed generation, which we think can have a very attractive opportunity to grow in the future. We are being very active in Portugal, Spain, until recently, in distributed generation. From a regulatory point of view, it wasn’t possible to do. If that market opens up, we will definitely look at it as a complement to the client portfolio.

Talking now specifically on energy management and the value we see there. So this allows us really, to optimize the energy we’re producing and trading. And in the case of Iberia, you see clearly, we have a balanced portfolio between renewables and nonrenewables and also our B2C and B2B customers. So this allows for a certain natural hedge with the customers and the hydro pumping also allows us for some flexibility. So we do see value in this integration in Iberia.

In Brazil, this is really for 2016, 2017, 2018, but you see the losses we would’ve had if we hadn’t had an active energy management strategy. Basically, with the [indiscernible] was the lack of water, we would’ve had a BRL 600 million loss as a result of less water in the PLD costs. Because of the active hedging strategy we actually had a positive result at the end of the day. So this shows the value of the proactive energy management.

On clients, 10 million client base, basically with improved operations here the focus is on quality, increasing the service contracts, penetration, digitalization to really reduce costs and that’s obviously a huge trend if you want to be competitive in this market. And also on the fostering, the new solutions, namely services, solar, e-mobility. So we do see an opportunity there. For example, we’ve given a study here in terms of the decentralized solar we have in Brazil, building out over the next couple of years. Overall, we do expect this to expand the margins significantly. So this is the average of 2016, 2018. We have been higher than that, 2020, we are expecting roughly EUR 60 million and EUR 100 million. This looks like a big increase but in terms of EBITDA margin, we are talking still about 1.7% EBITDA margin.

So basically, wrapping up this section, we see a strong increase of energy under management to 81 terawatt hours, mostly driven by the increase in the renewables. Growth driven from services, you see here, we are not focused on growth for growth’s sake. Here, we are focused on growing the services, which adds a nice margin to our client business. And we do see significant EBITDA growth, driven mostly from Iberia. So overall, putting this all together and some of key numbers, in renewables, the installed capacity growing to 25 gigawatts and EUR 2.5 billion of EBITDA, the network’s, the RAB, increasing to EUR 6 billion, so 15% increase. And EBITDA growing to EUR 1.1 billion of EBITDA. And client solution, synergy management, mostly growing is the services contract and the margin and increasing to roughly EUR 0.5 billion of EBITDA.

What does this plan translate to overall? And I think these are five key numbers really to look at. EBITDA growing to over EUR 4 billion over this period, mostly driven by renewables and networks. Net income growing to over EUR 1 billion, investments roughly the EUR 2.9 billion per year, the net debt decreasing to EUR 11.5 billion. That’s a EUR 2 billion decrease; and the net debt EBITDA basically around EUR 3.2 billion or below EUR 3.2 billion in 2020 and below EUR 3 billion in 2022. And these are commitments to the market.

From a financial policy perspective, and this is one side but it’s really in line with what we’ve been doing in the past. We have a prudent financial policy. We typically have a strong liquidity position. I think you saw that in the 2018 results presentation. We do liability management to improve the cost of debt. We did that at the end of last year, we’ve done that also in 2017. Typically, we have liquidity for 12 to 24 months of refinancing ahead, and that’s obviously critical for rating agencies and for ourselves to feel comfortable going forward.

Funding, we do that at a centralized level, with one exception, which is Brazil, which is ring fenced and that’s done at the local level. So 80% of that is done at the centralized level. Rating, we will be targeting a BBB rating over this period, driven by this decrease in debt. Our funding sources typically, we get them from the debt capital markets but we also have significant liquidity resources from revolving credit facilities.

And finally, how do we manage our risks, both interests and foreign exchange? We typically invest in the same currency, where we’ll be getting our revenue from. We also – typically, we have a prudent interest rate. We are assuming here 55% fixed rate debt. That’s been increasing over time. We’ve been benefiting also obviously from the low interest rate environment we’ve had over the last couple of years. We will continue to manage this proactively.

So finally, just in terms of the overall sources of cash and uses of cash. So where are we getting the cash from? And where are we using it? Where are we investing it? We’re getting over EUR 8 billion of organic cash flows. So this is before maintenance CapEx. We’re assuming over EUR 2 billion of disposals and we are assuming roughly EUR 2 billion from tax equity investments or from the green hybrid. So actually part of that is already done, that was done in January. So that adds up to a total of EUR 12 billion or over EUR 12 billion sources of cash.

We will be paying out roughly EUR 3 billion of dividends. We will be deleveraging roughly EUR 2 billion and we will be investing over EUR 7 billion in both expansion CapEx and in maintenance. So the expansion as we saw, was roughly EUR 5 billion and the maintenance, roughly EUR 2.5 billion. So we are committing our funds to deleverage, to pay dividends and to invest in the business, and I think that’s the cycle of generating the cash and reinvesting that and sharing that with the shareholders and paying down debt.

Now I’ll pass it over to Antonio to closing remarks. Thank you.

Antonio Mexia

Thank you, Miguel. So leading the energy transition. Could it be here? Or in other presentation? Eventually. But not in the same way. The question is really, I would like to – after this morning, that people understand exactly why we are distinctive equity story that has been blurred by at least those recent events. And then I will try to understand how we are not just talking about one thing or another, we are basically finding a good balance of all the critical details to reach this leadership position. So we have been continuously engaging with all the stakeholders. We have a focused company. We have exposure to renewables networks. We have been clearly sponsoring liberalization and client services, everywhere we are. Of course Portugal, but it’s clear again, the case in Brazil, in Spain. So we have – it’s in our DNA.

Investment-grade, shareholder revenue ratio everything – and by the way, we are here today after supervisory board yesterday approving this vision to 2022 where you have key shareholders, but as you know, a majority of independence. So but the idea is we are ready – we have been ready for the future. Forget about the clouds, those clouds that appear for a while. So – and we have been ready also because we have always embraced this sustainability model, this triple bottom line of business in a consistent way. I’m not putting this because it’s politically correct or because everybody does this today.

We have been doing this for a long time, when nobody give a damn about showing those charts of sustainability or indexes. And clearly, this relates with gender and equality because it makes a smarter organization, employees that are engaged with society, investing in access to energy, as you remember, we had the first refugee camp in the world in Kenya, where we don’t have either investors, as I know, or clients. The safety standards, the social investments, the question of leading by example on several items. So like fleets and so typically, we have been clearly focused on eight of the sustainability development goal, but I think that, we have been consistent. I will not spend – we can talk for hours, but I think it’s clear.

As Miguel showed and wrapping up all these five pillars that I’ve mentioned, the figures are clear. They are ambitious, they are mainly credible. So this acceleration of our vision, I think it’s very, very clear. Why? Because it leverages on what we do well and it just – we just go faster. So the track record is important. So the question is the growth, the EUR 12 billion investment, the asset rotation, we explained why clearly it makes sense and how we can do it. The very focused, more than EUR 2 billion disposals, consistent to what we have been doing already, the solid balance sheet and what concerns the targets, the efficiency, the attractive shareholder return, everything, those – these figures that have already been shown so I will not repeat them, not over and over, those of the same figure. But I would like to enhance this, the credibility issue.

You can say, plenty of people, whatever you want, but people, every institution, every company is about the story. A story that people need to like, I suppose, if not, we will not be telling those stories. But they are credible that at the end, everybody will be happy, the nice stories that – and clearly, but they need to have that vision, that idea of a future, something that you mix better than others. Something that is I would say, attractive but at the same time, credible. Those even when you – and credible why, because the story that we have been telling previously it's already good. Clearly, we have been delivering.

So this company, I think, has been for more than clearly one decade, a good storyteller. Why? Because the story was true. And clearly, we committed, we delivered, we were surprised by things that we didn't anticipate, yes. But we mainly anticipated the key items. And credibility, 7 gig in gross renewables. 70% already secured or being negotiated at 2022. And everything secured for 2019 and 2020. I think it's good news. It's visibility. It's – okay, let's take the cloud out and see exactly what we have. Assets rotation. We have EUR 3.1 billion proceeds since 2012. I think it's a good figure. Strong visibility for 2019 and prudent approach for 2020. These assets rotation where we were one of the – the first to understand the value of this strategy.

Disposals. Not only we have a good quality asset base because when you – so you can, we have several alternatives. That's important. But clearly, we have a track record of EUR 3.2 billion in the last two years. So it's not starting, okay? Strong efficiency capture, we have always, since we met, always either with one year or two years in advance. So we say, okay, we should promise more. No, but we promised and of course, it's not the end of promise for delivery, but the targets have been tough, clear and delivered. So, a 4% reduction between 2016 and 2018 in Iberia. I think it's interesting, and real terms in Brazil also, in that country. You need to do it. And if you see those, if you compare in Brazil the net OpEx of a gross margin you have probably, the number – the reference now in the sector clearly.

Attractive share on remuneration. EUR 8 billion dividends since 2005. Keeping it secure and growing floor. So we started from EUR 0.10 and we grew up to EUR 0.19. So clearly, we can and we will deliver the commitments. So just as a final slide, we have anticipated from 20% to 70% more than renewals generation in 2022. We have delivered superior value. If you compare total shareholder return, we have stock utility in the same period, we delivered 150 compared to 65. I think it's better than the reverse. And we are in a unique position, why? Because everybody is green, but we are greener. And so basically also, we have people that are now need to talk about structure and costs. We have been talking about this for a while. We have people that are buying growth platform, because they were not exposed. All of this is organic. We are not buying. And we are not moving from a nonorganic to organic. We already organic growth. With the exception of the first move, where we bought the platform in the U.S., we have been basically organic. So we don't buy growth. We grow. And I think it's interesting, this.

So of course, do we need focused companies of our side? Of course, compared to what eventually was five or six years ago, needed – need what? More focus, yes. Today, companies of our scale and even bigger, we are no longer expected to be good in everything, everywhere, and be the setting the example. This is the reason why I believe that this plan, the strategic update shows a transformation based on the same pillars, but it is a transformation in a world where you need to explain exactly what you do better than the others. Why? Because then, it's the only reason or the best reason for people to understand why you are had an option to be better exposed to these industrializations. Why we feel that we are a better option to – for people to be exposed to the industrialization, exposed in the – invested in the energy transition. We don't need to criticize our old structure, our old team, our old asset portfolio. I'm just mentioning these, I don't know why but we don't need to be talking about how things are going now to be so fine. They have been fine.

We have been really doing, of course, the other people that do this, don't ask me names. But there are other peoples. But they are the people that don't do this. Don't ask me names. The list will be long anyway. So, the question is we have also recognized that we need to focus and this focus, recognizing what we do best and also this adjustment is made through capabilities and through means that we have already used and done. It's not changing with no track record. It's track record in what we grow but it's also track record in what we don't – won't grow anymore and eventually even reduce.

So, I think that's the key issue. It's about – I started the presentation, talking about 2006, it was a long time ago. When I see the pictures taken at that time, I see that I'm eventually different. We are all different. But typically, one thing is the same is that the vision is we believed exactly what was our goal, our destiny and I think that we delivered rather good. What do I don't like? What I don't like is clear. Something that blurs and makes people out the focus of what we should be focused. Because we are focused and clear what's – this reconnection with the market in the currency for census as of course, because we need – we have not been talking and we need to talk. Not only what we have been done in the last six to 10 months, I think it’s a huge comp, especially in the current context. But clearly, to have this clear visibility and hopefully, we were able to say that we know we are growing and that we are clearly a distinctive, value proposition, that by the way, sometimes is discounted by those clouds that, when it's going out – some clouds are, I would say, lighter. The sky is bluer, much more blue today. So, typically even if this was not a deep dive, I believe that the commitments are very clear, very strong and very detailed in what concerns how we are going to reach next.

So, thank you. And now let's Q&A. Miguel, if you want to join me. Joao and Rui, they're all going to join us to – Miguel, I will sit down. So…

Miguel Viana

We'll have also some questions from the web. So we can have – take some questions, maybe from here. And just to highlight for the people that are following us on the webcast. And I think we have more than 500 people following us on the webcast. So you can also make your questions. I think we can start with the questions in the room. I have here – in the left here, maybe for the microphone that everybody can hear. Carolina Dores from Morgan Stanley.

Carolina Dores

Hi, hello. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I have two. First, on the EUR 2 billion of disposals that you mentioned, Antonio, most of it seemed to be on the new division, the energy management where the thermal is. But still that – the EBITDA guidance for that division, it's going up a lot. So I guess my question is how is the dilution of the – of these disposals that you are baking into the plan? Second one, on the slide where – that's probably for Miguel, that you go through the sources of cash. There's EUR 2 billion of sources that it's basically hybrids, tax equity and changes in regulatory receivables. I was wondering if you could give us the breakdown? Are you just doing more tax equity? Or this is also a function of more hybrids and lower stock of disposals?

Antonio Mexia

Thank you Carolina, so about the EUR 2 billion deleverage and where they are. It's true. Clearly, first of all, the leverage is a top priority. And in this context, clearly, we – because also it makes sense in terms of business structure, we envisaged through. As the divestment of an hybrid generation portfolio can make sense to consider. So probably, of course, we want – the key priorities of all these, it needs to be meaningful, it needs preferably to reduce our merchant exposure. But we are aware that probably, we need an hybrid generation portfolio and of course, this will have thermo but eventually, also, non-thermal assets. We cannot, of course, at this moment, tell you exactly the portfolios but we have been working on those, by the way. So we have not – we will not start today. We have been working on this. Of course, the final decisions will depend upon interest founds, values of course. And impact on our portfolio.

So – but clearly, we are talking about Iberia and on the other side, what we see today on that. So on the sales side and the EUR 2 billion disposal, it's a clear commitment. It also concerns your question why third-party clients energy management goes up. As we have – Miguel expressed this already and showing not only what we have been doing in Brazil but also we have been doing in the margins, the evolutions that we expect to have in Portugal and in Spain and in the markets that we have, where we are, and clearly, we see ourselves – the evolution in the last four years make it totally credible to more than triple the results and I think the figures were presented, one that will triple the margins that we make with the clients through services, through energy management, through energy solutions. So we are really confident and the last three, four years, shows this increase. So even with the sales, we – let's say, what we can sales, we – let's say, what we can call the service of parts to our clients and energy management will assure that growth.

So let's be clear about the disposal, let's be clear also with what we expect about that energy management part. But Miguel?

Miguel Stilwell

Well, on the cash flow parts, so what we are assuming in those EUR 2 billion is roughly the EUR 500 million of the hybrid, which is already done, and locked in as of January. We are also assuming tax equity, just roughly EUR 1.2 billion. And the rest is regulatory receivables. Essentially, that's sort of the three key components of that, those EUR 2 billion. We can go for a next question here. Jose Ruiz from Macquarie. Second row here.

Jose Ruiz

Jose Ruiz from Macquarie. Just two questions on dividend. First of all, I would like to test your commitment to EUR 3 billion dividends in this period because your dividend policy is based on dividend payout. If we see other clouds, would you reduce that commitment? And the second question is regarding – you mentioned potential other – other potential disposals. You talk about crystallization of networks, which I understand is a minority stake. I would like to understand why would you do that, considering that you, with the existing plan, you're deleveraging and you're delivering on dividend. And just on that question, would you consider returning cash to shareholders if that was the case?

Antonio Mexia

Thank you. You know, the adventure of being a – you have been bearing us and me, particularly for a long time, is that you can test exactly what we have been doing in the past and if we have told the truth, we have never changed dividend policy, even when the clouds were tough. Even when everybody was talking that Portugal would leave the Euro and everybody was asking me how I would pay the debt in escudos. You don't remember those times. But – and of course, with the recent clouds, regulatory, we have not changed and we will not change. So the best thing is clouds bigger than the ones we have lived, impossible.

Impossible. I am old enough to say that it's impossible. And clear. So the clouds are gone of that scale, clearly. And we will not change the dividend policy. Then shareholders can vote otherwise. They can vote less if they want, sometimes it will be curious. But they can vote less. Networks, minority stakes, of course, the question is we want to be very clear in what concerns the two plus disposals. We have been clear and sometimes people have not noticed because it was me neither here, me neither there than biomass but all of this was more than 200, and people, eventually not even noticed. But clearly, in terms of cash proceeds, more in terms of value. The question is why? Because typically, we don't have taboos. And of course, the only taboo is to fulfill the commitment. I need to fulfill – we need to fulfill the two plus. We try, as we showed, we will go our preferred path is reducing merchants in Iberia. But we also need to show people that if it's by any chance impossible for any reason that I don't see but clearly, we have – we are stating alternatives. The question is we always need to have alternatives and but also always in the scale that makes sense. It's the reason why.

And clearly, as we speak today, even the current situation of the decisions of the low-voltage in Portugal probably being postponed to 2020 would advise not to take any decision that will leave money on the table before time. Clearly, we are moving in the right direction. Smaller number of regions, eventually only one, let's see. But clearly, uncertainty is not the best thing. So let's try, whether it makes sense and the other is clearly just optionality because the commitment is there, the EUR 2 billion commitment is there.

Miguel Stilwell

We have question. Yes, we have a question there from Credit Suisse, from Stefano Bezzato.

Stefano Bezzato

Yes, its Stefano from Credit Suisse. Thank you for taking my questions. I have three The first one on renewables and on EDPR minorities. It looks like renewables is your core engine of growth in this plan. Given also the valuation of EDPR today, would it makes sense for you to reconsider taking over EDPR minorities? The second question is on the sell downs. If you can share with us what's the level of capital gain – capital gains that it's embedded in your current forecast. And finally, the third question on the energy tax in Portugal, what's your best guess on the timing for this tax to be reduced or removed? Thank you.

Antonio Mexia

Thank you, Stefano. EDP Renewables. We are comfortable with the current situation. We are not at all in a hurry. One clear thing, we will not spend cash buying minorities. We have a huge amount of organic, organic, organic opportunities that we want to implement now. We have visibility and – on that pipeline that we need to find, besides that we have clear visibility, and we need additional two on the 16 So I – our focus is on that part of the story and not buying minorities. We consider EDPR to be integrated within the EDP group. We are convinced it's the reason why we shared with these moods to have a solid plan that will benefit all the shareholders EDP and EDPR.

Our portfolio optimization plan will allow firepower to boost the investment in renewables. So even – the question of, when we talk about the platform, cash providing, hydro, so we – the constraints on balance sheet in that part reduces. So we are centered on this but we are not really in a hurry to change anything. The renewables pipeline will be supported by the generation on cash that we have proven here. So we are considering of course, we have these integrated in the group but we are not considering any transaction at this stage, to be very clear.

The second, energy tax. The energy tax, as you know, the energy – the government was clear in the budget – the last budget approved that energy tax would be reduced progressively with the reduction of the tariff deficit. The tariff deficit evolution has been really strong. Last year, we had a reduction of EUR 800 million on the system. And so everything is credible and in our assumptions, we believe that in 2022, the tax will be around 40%. So we'll have a progressive – probably towards the end but clearly, our assumption believes that the tax will still be around – with 40% in 2022.

Miguel Stilwell

So in terms of the capital gains that are embedded, as we mentioned, it's – we've taken a relatively prudent approach where we saw the case study on the U.S. And I wouldn't want to get into specific numbers but you can assume it's quite a bit lower than that, that what we’ve incorporated in our numbers just to be prudent. And on a descending basis. So that’s what’s in those numbers.

Miguel Viana

The next question, we have Gonzalo from [CaixaBank BPI].

Gonzalo Sanchez-Bordona

Hi, good morning. Gonzalo Sanchez-Bordona from CaixaBank BPI. I have a couple of questions on my side, on the $2 billion disposals program, would you consider going above that level if the right opportunities arise? Or you’re just limiting yourselves to the EUR 2 billion? And I’m just assuming you might find more opportunities from renewables for that or even during the sale of majority stakes. If that’s the case, I would like to get a view on that. And then a second question on the – I’ve seen, I think it was this week in the Portuguese press that the European Commission has been looking again into the Hydro concessions renewable in Portugal. So I was wondering if you could provide an update on how is that going? And what next steps do you expect – it’s been a process has taken many years already. I’m just wondering if you could update us on that. Thank you.

Antonio Mexia

Thank you. So going above the EUR 2 billion, we have put EUR 2 billion plus, so above EUR 2 billion. At this stage, I think that we have clear balance between what is assets rotation, the farm downs with EUR 4 billion and the EUR 2 billion disposals of other assets. I think it makes sense but of course, it can be adjusted by, what, EUR 2.5 billion. The only thing that I wanted to be – we wanted to be very clear here is that we have a figure, a minimum figure that we want to reach. It’s a figure that we want to show that has full credibility still in 2019. It could be implemented in the 12 to 18 months. But with visibility. So we have tried in every detail not to overdo it in the sense, but then it’s too big, you cannot do it. So I think that’s – but of course, if the opportunity is there, we could do more than the EUR 2 billion.

European Commission, as you know, it’s an old question that basically is related not only with Portugal but with a lot of countries. Where parts of the European commission, because they are different parts of the European commission, always consider the idea of the obligation today, of course, of doing auctions for the others. But as you know in the – the decision in 2007 was totally based on legislation that existed, applying what was the legal structure at that time, by the way. And the European Commission has already considered two things, that – by the way, that the auction – the result of the extension was fair, according to market conditions. So that was a really important part. And they understood that by the way, doing a competition at that moment would look strange because there were assets that were not available in that moment – those moments, so people – nobody work would be bidding.

So typically, but it’s true that whenever there other countries that would like to keep their hydros for the locals, they always go back to this. If anything it is – the only thing is – it supports a vision of eventually an hybrid, not the hybrid that Miguel was mentioned, but the hybrid generation mix that we consider to sell. So if anything, it enhances what everybody loves it, more competition if – even if I remind people, the Iberia market is a fully integrated market, very competitive and where EDP has 14% of generation market share. So just for us to understand exactly what we are talking about.

Miguel Viana

We have one more question there from Fernando Garcia from Royal Bank of Canada.

Fernando Garcia

Fernando Garcia, Royal Bank of Canada. I have a couple of questions. First one is on the 2019 tariffs. All these regulators achieve a position of tariffs thanks to EUR 285 million you just commented in the presentation of CMEC clawback. So my question here is in absence of any regulatory cut for 2020, what is your estimated tariff increase necessary to achieve the reduction in the tariff deficit that is forecasted by a regulator? Second question is regarding taxes. So you have reached a very low taxes in the last year. So I wanted to know your worries of your forecast and if, let’s say you continue maintaining this very low tax rate, could you provide for the reasons? And last, third one on clarification is you mentioned 5 million customers in Portugal, you have 4 million in liberalized, so I wonder if the figure is regularized and regulated customers? Thank you.

Antonio Mexia

So, Fernando, thank you. For the taxes, I will pass to taxpayer. When we pay taxes, Miguel. So tariffs. As you know, we totally disagree with the EUR 285 million. We were very clear. It cannot be considered an innovation because by the way, the regulator, the different governments, for 10 years, approved everything that had to do with this item. So we challenged this, whatever – we will challenge this. But of the EUR 285 million that we have totally provisioned this year, only around EUR 90 million were used to reduce the tariffs in 2019.

So it means that they still have a margin of the EUR 285 million to be used in any reduction that people like to see on the tariffs. But I wanted to be clear in one thing, is that the system evolution is going exactly as foreseen and we have been very clear for years and it was three, four, five years ago, it was much more difficult to believe, that the tariff deficit would peak and then we have surpluses that clearly are consistent with the tariff evolution that is acceptable, whatever. We can say what is acceptable.

So I believe that the dynamics today in the market are clearly in the sense that the credibility of that going down makes no need for any measure or any new invention about creation. Innovative measures to cope with the tariff evolution, the system is totally sustainable and the tariff deficit is clearly vanishing well before, for example, our neighbor. And so clearly, if it's 2021 or 2022, it's more or less irrelevant, the different – the final year, but the evolution is clearly positive according to what was estimated five or six years ago. Taxes?

Miguel Stilwell

So on taxes, we are assuming that the tax rate converges to a normal tax rate in the mid 20s, sort of around 24% up to 2022. And so this current low tax rate will not be maintained going forward. So that's what's assumptions.

Antonio Mexia

So just to – your question was about liberalized clients, I'm sorry, Fernando, can you repeat? I lost a little bit of…

Fernando Garcia

If the 5 million clients.

Miguel Stilwell

Yes, it includes the regulated clients.

Antonio Mexia

Yes, it includes the regulated clients.

Fernando Garcia

I think also part of the question, if I understood, was the devolution of the distribution tariffs, is that it? Or the sort of overall tariff rate?

Antonio Mexia

We want to be sure that we capture your last question.

Fernando Garcia

It's answered, I think.

Antonio Mexia

Okay, thank you Fernando. Sorry.

Miguel Viana

The next question from the room, we have one.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]. Yes, my question is regarding the asset sales that you have – are you considering also as a part of those potential asset sales Energias De Brazil, either entirely or some part of it, like let's say, distribution or the transmission or generation business?

Antonio Luis Guerra

One question. At least I don't lose the third question. I'm sorry [indiscernible] so Brazil plays today relevant role in our business as we see and there has been value accretive for EDP. It has an exposure fully aligned with our strategy basically, renewables and networks. So regulated, highly accretive providing significant growth. As you see net income is growing at double – solid double digit. It's a growth with significant visibility. So it's a derisk growth, namely transmission. So we have not been – we never went crazy there. So clearly, let's be clear that we have been always in the moment where everybody was excited. I remember moments when Europe was in a bad situation that everybody on the one – would say, why the to sell everything you have in Europe and buy one in Brazil. Two years later, say, why don't you sell everything you have in Brazil and you buy on Europe.

So I've seen all – everything in all these 13 years that I've been doing road shows with the – in EDP. But going back we have a long-term track of annualized total shareholder return, so about 14% since the IPO, a year. Brazil provides growth optionality to our equity story, with the level of exposure that we are comfortable. As we have seen, we were clear, in the sectors that we want to grow, the reasons why we want to grow. And here, we talked about maintaining and optionality. But of course, having this in consideration, we always consider any value creation opportunities that reinforce our strategy and our – and that's our value. So typically, once again, we will not be buying minorities. Just to repeat the answer that I was asked about renewables. We will not be spending money. So we will not be buying [indiscernible] because 3 months ago, the question is if you would be buying Brazil. We will not be buying the minorities in Brazil. Brazil is consistent with our strategy but once again, we consider anything that enhances value for that asset in a platform that can be very interesting.

Miguel Henriques Viana

Rui Dias from UBS.

Rui Dias

Thank you, Miguel. Just one last question. On net debt to EBITDA. The question is, do you really have to go below three times by 2022. In case you have much more – in case you are successful in crystallizing much more of your current project pipeline in renewables, wouldn't you be comfortable with higher level? And what would be that level? Thank you.

Antonio Mexia

The question of about the 3 times is eventually the one that I – sometimes I feel, I would not say, embarrassed is not – I'm never embarrassed. But I'm sometimes, worried. Do people believe because we have been postponing that 3 times. Okay, and I have explained exactly why. The question is going into that direction. The firm commitment is about the level of debt to show that after 2020 to 2022, we will reduce from 3.2 – or below 3.2 in the direction through pure growth of EBITDA. But of course, we have also a strong commitment with the rating agencies and we will be looking, not only for that ratio, it's the reason why we explained and we are focused also on the FFO over net debt. Because we have a clear rating committee. So once again, the 3 times is because it's a figure that we have been keeping with us for a long time. We have been consistent with the targets of deleveraging and of course, but we can leave, depending upon the FFO of our debt, we can leave eventually with a slightly different figure. I agree with you.

Miguel Viana

Maybe we can put now some questions from the web. We have from ODDO from Philippe Ourpatian. Regarding the net debt EBITDA target for 2022, what is your – our assumption in terms of regulatory staples if – how much do we assume in 2022 in terms of this amount?

Antonio Mexia

Philippe, thank you for question. I think it's totally residual. We have at the end of 2018, I think it's slightly more than EUR 200 million and I think, at the time, if I'm not mistaken, we are talking about slightly above EUR 100 million. So it’s a very small amount.

Miguel Viana

From Javier Garrido, a question regarding the payout ratio, the 75% to 85% payout ratio. And a question regarding the gains on the target disposals, so on the EUR 2 billion. If these gains will impact or not the dividend regarding the payout of 75%, 25%.

Antonio Mexia

It depends very much on what will be the capital gain on those sales. So it depends very – I cannot answer you today, it depends on what you are going to sell. As I've mentioned, we are selling different alternatives, we have also been clear about the criteria, meaningful – reducing merchant, our key priorities. So depending upon what we move, we will also act accordingly. But we tend to – we tend to stick to our – if we can prove people that you can accelerate growth or you are doing the right steps with your – with shareholders' money, I don't see any reason to have bumps on the dividend policy – on dividend awards. As we have been talking in the future, since we arrived, we have increased from EUR 0.10 to EUR 0.19, so we almost doubled the dividend. I think dividends should avoid bumpy roads because it – we have been behaving like a utility should be, low-risk visibility on the cash flows, asset allocation, anticipating the energy trends. So I think that's let’s not talk about something that I really don't know exactly what will be the item that we are going to sell.

Miguel Viana

We are already almost three hours of the session. I think we get the opportunity to continue making some questions in the light lunch afterwards. I will pass now to the CEO for just some final remarks.

Antonio Mexia

I don't know what is the lunch menu , I must confess. I just wanted to share what is the menu that we have in front of us. I think it's a very interesting menu, with a – we like pertains. We don't like – we excluded the fat. So it's a very healthy menu for our shareholders. I think that we know exactly what we need to do. And – but throughout the lunch, I can share with you any individual or collective questions that you want to raise to our team – for me or to the team. Thank you very much. Thank you.