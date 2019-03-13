Leveraged Loan Monthly - U.S.: February 2019

Summary

In the primary market, leveraged loan issuance jumped in February despite continued pullback in the asset class from retail loan funds, ongoing negative press coverage and questions around further Fed rate hikes in 2019.

In February 2019, HY bond volume increased from $17.1bn to $20.7bn, the highest issuance since March 2018's $27.9bn volume.

New money institutional loan issuance returned as the markets gained confidence in their ability to get deals done.