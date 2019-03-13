Hawkish Or Dovish Is Not Absolute - It Is Relative To The Condition Of The Global Economy

I believe the stance of monetary policy and whether it is considered hawkish or dovish is not absolute and is more importantly relative to the global economy. The Federal Reserve's message could stay unchanged for the year, but the perceived hawkish-ness or dovish-ness of policy by the market could drastically change. If global economic conditions continue to deteriorate, a "patient" Fed that is on pause, reluctant to lower rates and with a bias to continue tightening later could become viewed by the market as very hawkish even if there is no change in policy. This would lead to tighter financial conditions as described by wider credit spreads, higher USD foreign exchange levels, support for treasury yields and lower equity prices.

In 2017, during the synchronized global growth phenomenon, the Federal Reserve raised the Fed Funds rate three times over the course of the year. Yet, financial conditions still eased. The USD was down, equity prices soared higher, and 10-year yields fell. This all occurred while the Fed was "tightening". Monetary policy tightening was largely ineffective and ignored in 2017, despite the Fed moving short-term rates higher. The reason is, the global economy was on a tear and rate increases could be taken in stride with no worries. The Fed was actually perceived dovish relative to the global economy even though they were actively increasing rates.

If I have to go out on a limb, I would say the Fed will increase rates at least once this year, possibly September. I don't necessarily buy the drastic U.S. slowdown or recession story. The U.S. economy is incredibly resilient and can grow while the rest of the world slows in my view. The U.S. is going to lead the global business cycle in my opinion. I have wrote in the past that I expect the U.S. economy to disengage from the global environment and decouple, allowing the Fed to continue tightening despite facing global cross-currents. So yes, I am bullish on the core U.S. economy and growth. I think inflation expectations, which have a high correlation with energy prices, will decline though.

I am anticipating expected-real-yields to move higher, meaning inflation expectations will fall while nominal yields stay stable, moderately rise or slightly decline but at a slower rate than inflation expectations. The expected-real-yield is defined as nominal 10Y yields minus the 10Y breakeven inflation expectation rate. A proxy for the expected-real-yield is the 10Y inflation indexed security yield or TIP yield.

I am short precious metals, miners, energy and commodities. According to the CME Group Fed Watch tool, a rate increase from the Federal Reserve this year is priced at 0%. A rate cut by year-end is priced at an 8.6% chance. I find this to be a skewed risk-reward scenario because I believe we're sitting in a situation where either the global economy is going to continue to slow, denting commodity demand, which would benefit my short energy position or the macro picture will stabilize and the expectations for Federal Reserve tightening will move back up, benefiting the short gold and silver positions. The already discounted expectations of a Federal Reserve on hold has placed an invisible floor under the U.S. dollar. The risk to the portfolio set-up currently is a sharp take-off in inflation expectations and global growth, but this is not evident in the economic data which I am watching closely and also actively considering taking a small but not insignificant position in the deeply discounted global shipping sector as a hedge.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GOLD, FCX, GG, CLR, WPM, VALE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May initiate long position in Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG), Golden Ocean Group (GOGL), Genco Shipping (GNK), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) and/or Teekay Corporation (TK) in the next 72 hours.