Equinor: A Nordic Island Of Stability And Growth

Investment Thesis

The Norwegian Equinor ASA (EQNR) - formerly known as Statoil until recently - is also part of the "big 6 oil" group which includes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP Plc (BP), TOTAL S.A. (TOT), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).

I like Equinor's business model because management is conservative and requires low oil prices to be balanced. One noticeable element is that the company plans to cut expenses and reduce its break-even cost for new projects significantly until 2022, to as low as $30 a barrel with a RoACE from 12% in 2018 to 14% in 2021. Equinor is an integrated energy company, which is also gradually building a portfolio including renewable energy. The company expects that 15% to 20% of its capital expenditures will go to new energy solutions by 2030.

I have always recommended in my earlier article about Equinor that investing long term in an oil supermajor makes a lot of sense. However, it doesn't imply a passive approach but instead a semi-active attitude. By semi-active attitude, I mean that to be successful, you will have to manage your position actively by trading about 20% to 30% of your EQNR position using short-term fluctuations.

Eldar Sætre, the CEO of Equinor ASA, said in the conference call:

Last year, we set clear targets for 2018, and our people have responded very well. We have done what we said. In fact, we have delivered above and beyond, even quite ambitious targets. We said that we, at an average oil price of $70 per barrel would grow our return on average capital employed to around 10% in 2018 and 12% in 2020. As it turned out, we delivered 12% already, last year. And we materially increased our organic free cash flow to well above $6 billion.

Equinor ASA - Balance Sheet and Production 4Q'2018: The Raw Numbers

Statoil SA 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 12.11 12.76 15.53 14.94 13.61 17.11 19.88 18.14 19.14 22.44 Net Income in $ Million -432 -2,790 1,062 1,436 -480 2,575 1,285 1,219 1,666 3,366 EBITDA $ Billion 3.374 1.809 6.344 5.557 4.191 7.792 6.712 5.600 6.829 9.570 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 6.8% 9.6% 0 15.0% 6.5% 6.7% 8.7% 15.0% EPS diluted in $/share -0.14 -0.87 0.33 0.44 -0.15 0.77 0.39 0.37 0.50 1.01 Cash from operations in $ Billion 3.66 2.03 5.97 3.96 2.77 4.05 5.72 3.00 5.42 4.20 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 2.66 3.82 2.38 2.35 2.63 2.35 2.38 2.77 3.07 2.99 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,002 -1,792 3,593 1,614 140 1,705 3,342 228 2,344 1,210 Total cash $ Billion 17.25 13.30 17.25 18.58 17.92 12.40 14.94 12.10 13.54 14.60 Long term Debt in $ Billion 33.26 31.67 31.79 32.18 31.26 28.27 27.83 26.46 26.00 25.73 Dividend in $ (EQNR site) 0.2201 0.2201 0.2201 0.2201 0.2201 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.26 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.199 3.219 3.236 3.238 3.279 3.343 3.316 3.330 3.329 3.329 Oil Production K Boe/d 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 1,805 2,095 2,146 1,996 2,045 2,134 2,180 2,028 2,066 2,170 Average Brent oil price ($/b) 40.0 43.8 48.9 44.5 47.0 56.0 60.2 65.8 67.6 59.0

Courtesy: EQNR Filings and Morningstar.

Financials And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues and others

EQNR reported fourth quarter 2018 adjusted earnings of $0.46 per ADR due to adverse operational storage effect of $272 million and reduced processing margins. Total revenues were $22.44 swelling 31.2% from the year-ago period.

Two elements characterize Equinor versus most of its supermajor peers.

1 - The first is that the company owns a sizeable upstream segment and thus, does not suffer any severe downstream setbacks such as lower refining margins.

Source: EQNR Presentation (extract)

2 - The second element is that Equinor has a smaller presence in the US relative to its overall assets but growing.

Equinor's realized price for liquids was $59.0 per barrel during the fourth quarter of 2018. As we can see below, the adjusted earnings come from E&P Norway and E&P International.

Source: Company presentation. (extract)

Cash from operations reached $18.34 billion in 2018 up from $16.75 billion in 2017.

3 - 2019 Guidance And Outlook

Note: Organic CapEx is the same in 2020.

Chart and table Source: EQNR Presentation extract.

2 - Free Cash Flow Equinor's Free Cash Flow was $1,210 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 or $7.124 billion for 2018 compared to an annual dividend payment of $3.46 billion based on the new $0.26 per share per quarter.

It is important to notice that the company indicated that organic free cash flow is possible above $50 per barrel.

The company didn't have a share buyback program in place but indicated that it could be a possible action depending on the future oil prices. I believe it is better to increase the quarterly dividend from $0.23 to $0.26. However, Eldar Saetre said that the "priority is the cash dividend."

EQNR is passing the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt is $11.13 billion Total cash as of Dec. 31, 2018 was $14.60 billion compared with $12.40 billion as of Dec. 31, 2017. Total net debt is now $11.13 billion ($13.33 billion in 2017) with a net debt to EBITDA 2018 ratio of 0.39x, which is high-grade.

According to the company's presentation, the net debt ratio was now 22.2% from 27.2% in 2017.

Source: EQNR Presentation

4 - Production Upstream It was an excellent operational performance with record production in the fourth quarter of 2018 of 2,170 K Boep/d, an increase from 2,134K Boep/d from the same period in 2017 and up 5% sequentially. Liquid represents 53.1% of the total output. Total production oil and gas was up 4.8% sequentially.

The rise in production came primarily from portfolio changes and new wells particularly in the US Shale onshore. In the press release it is indicated that "as of year-end 2018, Equinor had completed 24 exploration wells with nine commercial discoveries." New fields such as Oseberg Vestflanken and Stampede with high-margin level and strong cash flow generation.

Source: EQNR Presentation (extract).

The new CFO Lars Bacher said in the conference call:

New wells coming on stream, acquisition of Roncador and start of our eight new fields contributed to this record level. And among the new fields, there was Oseberg Vestflanken and Stampede. These are high margin barrels that contribute to our strong cash flow.

A recent discovery in the North Sea:

Equinor revealed Monday that the company - together with partners Petoro, ConocoPhillips and Repsol - has made an oil discovery from the Visund A platform in the Telesto exploration well in the North Sea... Resources from the find are estimated at between 12 and 28 million barrels of recoverable oil,

Furthermore, Equinor indicated in March that it "plans to drill a record five exploration wells off Britain, including four-operated wells," while "The start-up of Equinor's Mariner heavy oilfield in the British North Sea is expected to be delayed again until the fourth-quarter of 2019" due to some electrical problems.

Commentary And Technical Analysis

Equinor, like many other oil supermajors, performed very well in 2018. However, it was a slight disappointment overall. The reason is that the company does not expect a production increase in 2019, and despite declaring a 13% increase in dividend and a bright long-term outlook, the market punished the stock a little.

The stock suffered a 25% cut since the $29 reached in October 2018 and the subsequent quick drop in oil prices, which are slowly stabilizing but still exhibit signs of weakness.

The company has redesigned and reshaped its oil assets portfolio to focus on its most lucrative oil & gas assets and reduced costs methodically. The bottom line is that Equinor ASA is a very well disciplined oil supermajor which pays an attractive dividend of $1.04 per share annually or a Yield of 4.8%. Also, looking at the P/E ratio and forward P/E ratio, EQNR is doing very well:

Stock EPS Diluted 2018 Forward P/E from Finwiz P/E 2018 Dividend Yield BP 2.88 14.7 10.3 5.82% RDS-B 5.58 11.1 9.4 6.07% TOT 4.24 13.4 9.1 5.14% CVX 7.74 15.7 15.1 3.91% XOM 4.88 16.2 14.5 4.15% EQNR 2.27 9.6 9.8 4.79%

One recent issue that could explain the recent drop last week is related to Norway’s sovereign wealth fund which said its motivation was to reduce the nation’s financial exposure to petrochemicals rather than for environmental considerations whereas EQNR is not directly affected by the way.

Technical Analysis

EQNR is trading within a descending channel pattern with line resistance around $22.25 (I recommend selling a little (5%-10%) at this level depending on future oil prices) and line support at $20 (double bottom where I suggest buying and accumulating).

On the positive side, if EQNR manages to cross the resistance decisively, I believe the next resistance is the $25 line (I suggest selling another 15%-20% at this level expecting a retracement).

