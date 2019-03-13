A January Recovery? A Quick Note On Monday's Data

Advance retail is a heavily revised series, so we will have to wait to be sure what happened in January.

But the advance retail numbers for January came in a little hotter than expected.

December continues to look awful in the data. Inventories and sales came in terrible and November revisions were all in the wrong direction.

Inventories Are Everything

Are you bored yet of hearing me blather on about inventories yet? Sorry.

Coming out of Q3, I framed the short term issues facing the US economy thusly:

If you want one takeaway from this report, try this on: without changes to private inventories, this is a 1.2% print, not 3.5% — inventories accounting for a stunning 65% of growth in the quarter. It better be a merry Christmas, or there’s going to be some overstocked warehouses… The disposition of these inventories remains the key short-term issue facing the US economy.

Following this up at year’s end with my 2019 Outlook:

What we want to see in Q4 is a big reduction in inventories coupled with high growth in wholesale and retail trade, hospitality services and a better trade picture. In short, the Merriest of Merry Christmases. If inventories remain high or grow, or exports don’t recover, it is an extremely troubling sign, and would likely mean we are on the precipice of a recession, if not already in one.

December is the season to be jolly, but in 2018, it was not the season for strong retail. All the massive wholesale and retail inventories that had piled up in Q3 failed to get emptied out by sales, and the inventory-sales ratios jumped in a way they haven’t since the 2015-2016 mini-recession.

But the same morning, January advance retail came in a little hot over the revised-down December number. A word of caution is in order here. The advance number is heavily revised. For example, December was revised down from -1.2% to -1.6%, a 33% revision off the advance. There is one revision remaining on December and two on January.

December

Every day, there is a new data point telling us that December was not very Christmas-y. Monday’s was Business Sales and Inventories. The problem is best summed up with the inventory-sales ratios (lower is better). All data comes from the Census Bureau. The 1-year window:

We can see that wholesale inventories, the red line, began rising in June and kept going. Retail held steady until December, when stores stocked up, all for naught it seems. The year-over-year growth rates in the ratios show the story more starkly:

The growth rate of the ratio in wholesale inventories keeps accelerating since August, really taking off in October, while retail caught up in December.

To put these numbers in context, here’s the 10-year window:

The current ratios and curves look very similar to those in 2014-2015 as we went into the 2016 mini-recession. I continue to believe what happens to these inventories is the key short-term issue facing the economy.

January

December was not very jolly, but was it a happy new year? Not terribly so, but at least it seems like there was a mild recovery from the December doldrums. January advance retail came in a little hotter than expected at 0.2% month-over-month, but remember this is a heavily revised series, and it could easily be negative once revisions come out.

Let’s dig down into the details to see where the weakness is.

So we can see persistent problems in big durables: furniture, electronics and appliances, and, more recently, autos. Gas stations are also feeling the pinch, and ex-autos and gas stations, the January number is almost robust at 1.2%. Not to speak ill of the dead, but department stores continue to be in decline.

The biggest measure of the weakness of the last three months can be seen in all the red in the second to last column. Oof. The year-over-years in the last column are decent, but not very strong

On the flip side, there is strength in home improvement, food/beverage and of course online continues to eat into brick-and-mortar. One measure of how bad December was is that even nonstore retail was down 5% month-over-month.

Conclusions: Wait For More Data

That December was an awful month for the US economy is pretty obvious by now. But there are signs of a small recovery in January, though that could change quickly with data revisions. We are at a very crucial inflection point, I believe. Recessions happen very slowly, then all at once, so my eyes are wide open.

