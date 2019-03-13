MediPharm: A Rising Superstar In Cannabis Extraction

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Introduction

We are introducing MediPharm (OTCPK:MLCPF) as an interesting player in the cannabis sector due to its focus on extraction. The company does not operate any cultivation or retail businesses but rather focuses exclusively on becoming the go-to partner for cannabis companies that prefer to outsource their extraction operations. We think this company has a unique proposition for cannabis investors looking to diversify away from pure growers into other verticals within the broader cannabis industry.

(All amounts in C$)

Company Overview

The business of MediPharm is divided into two segments, but both rely on its core infrastructure and capabilities in cannabis concentrates extraction and production. The company offers contract processing services ("tolling") to existing licensed producers ("LPs") that prefer to outsource this part of their business. MediPharm also operates a wholesale and private label business whereby it buys cannabis flowers and trims from growers from which it produces concentrates and finished extract products (oils, tincture, gels, vape pens etc.) to sell to other cannabis companies or retailers. Since the company went public in October 2018, it has achieved impressive growth through several big contract wins and capacity expansion. Some of the recent wins include a 900 kg/18 month contract from Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) and a 3-year contract tolling with Supreme (OTCQX:SPRWF). So far, the company has signed tolling agreements with five companies: Emerald (OTCQX:EMHTF), Supreme, JWC (OTCQX:JWCAF), Indiva (OTCQX:NDVAF), and TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF).

(Investor Presentation)

MediPharm currently has a processing capacity of 150,000 kg within its 70,000 sq ft facility with plans to expand to 250,000 kg by Q2 2019. The company has used a roughly estimated process throughput of 10% which would imply 15,000 kg of finished products based on a theoretical 100% utilization. The company has assumed $0.10-0.12 per mg in its projection which would imply a maximum revenue potential of ~$1.5 billion. As the company expands into 250,000 kg and secures more contracts from LPs, we think there will be more clarity in terms of realistic utilization levels and sale price (Canada has not legalized edibles and vape pens).

(Company Website)

The company already signed deals with six LPs to process their cannabis flowers and trims into concentrates for a fee. However, we think the private label business is where the real money is at. To support its private label business, MediPharm is sourcing its cannabis supplies from 13 LPs because it doesn't grow its own cannabis. MediPharm also secured a supply agreement with the province of Ontario as one of its a few dozens of suppliers.

The company has also begun its international expansion with an initial 10,000 sq ft facility under construction in Australia. While we believe the Australian market remains small and undeveloped, we see the option value as an attractive addition to the MediPharm story.

Financials

There are no meaningful reported financials to be analyzed for MediPharm due to the early-stage nature of its operations. Most of its recent wins would only show up in revenues during the next few quarters. In its most recent quarter that ended on September 30, 2018, the company reported no revenue. However, we think the company will begin reporting significant sales as it already announced $10 million in oil sales in December 2018. In February 2019, it announced another $35 million of private label cannabis oil sales to an unnamed LP buyer. So far, the company has announced a total of $85 million worth of private label sales for the next 15 months since December 2018. Additionally, it also became the first company in its own category to begin exporting to Australia-based AusCann (OTCPK:ACNNF).

MediPharm has 103.6 million of basic shares issued in addition to 34 million warrants and options which implies a diluted market cap of $365 million. Its closest peers are Valens Groworks (OTCQB:MYMSF) and Neptune (NEPT) which have market values of $265 million and $375 million (est. $275 million for the cannabis business), respectively. While it is difficult to comment on the valuation without revenue, we think we could look at capacity and existing contracts as a way to evaluate relative expensiveness among the extraction peers. This is similar to the early days of evaluating cannabis producers before they began reporting revenues after the Canadian legalization in October 2018. MediPharm has the highest market cap which is justified by its most advanced private-label business with substantial forward revenue secured on an announced basis. Neither Valens nor Neptune has been able to match MediPharm's progress - in fact, Neptune doesn't even have a sales license at this point.

(Source: TSX)

MediPharm has a tight capital structure with management and insiders owning 40% of the company. The company raised $22.3 million in June 2018 at $10.8 per pre-RTO share which equates to $0.80 per share in today's terms. Clearly, the early investors have done well as most have done in the cannabis space. The stock has traded up significantly since the public debut driven by MediPharm's strong execution and a slew of contract wins. We think its future success will depend on securing additional tolling agreements with credible parties and generate additional revenue from its private-label business which should take off after Canada legalizes edibles and extracts in 2019.

Outlook

MediPharm is still relatively young on the stock market as it only started trading in late 2018. We think the market remains unaware of MediPharm and its business model as most investors are more familiar with names like Canopy, Aurora (OTC:ACB), and Cronos (OTC:CRON). However, as the cannabis industry matures, there will be an enormous amount of opportunities within the different verticals as specialization takes place. Many of the large-caps have already amassed billions of market value which has set very high bars for their future performance. Investors looking for earlier opportunities and multi-baggers should take a look at MediPharm and evaluate whether the extraction sector represents an attractive vertical for them. Overall, we think MediPharm represents a promising cannabis play that is benefiting from the trend of specialization of extraction among cannabis producers.

