Invest Like Hemingway: How Currencies Can Boost Your Returns And Reduce Risk

Taking advantage of factors of risk and return in currencies can allow you to add a whole new asset class to your investments and also improve your existing holdings.

Currencies are probably the most fascinating topic in the study of economics and an area that investors could use to think outside the box. For example, the persistently strong U.S. dollar has created some amazing opportunities and situations over time. Roughly 1,000,000 Americans live in Mexico and another 100,000+ reside in Costa Rica (two countries with notably cheap currencies). Many of these folks are retirees who find from word of mouth that they can live like kings from social security, dividends, and bond/CD interest. British retirees have traditionally taken advantage of the perpetually weak economy in Spain for the same reasons. However, Brexit's recent effect on the pound has caused utter chaos for Brits living in Spain.

Arbitraging a strong currency isn't a new thing, either. American writers Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald lived lavishly off their US royalty income in 1920s Paris. Making money from currencies and global trade is an ancient art – and one that American investors would do well to reacquaint themselves with.

Currencies are both a source of risk and return, and because the currency market is dominated by constrained participants, it's relatively easy to profit from making educated guesses about which currencies will appreciate. Understanding how currencies work can work wonders for the risk/reward ratio of your portfolio.

You can hedge the currency exposure in your international stock and bond holdings to potentially improve your risk/reward. This sounds fancy, but most investors would be surprised to know that companies like Vanguard are in on the action here and hedge many of their funds and ETFs because it's a no-brainer and reduces risk. Currencies are to a degree predictable and can become their own asset class that produces strong risk-adjusted returns and works in concert with the rest of your portfolio. More on this further down.

1. Foreign exchange is a source of manageable risk

Foreign exchange is classically thought of as a source of risk in a portfolio without much return since currencies are typically thought of as collectively zero-sum (this is only half true, but more on this later). This volatility can overwhelm the returns of buying certain assets. For example, a US investor buying French bonds paying 3 percent per year has to deal with the potential that the exchange rate moves against them. This is significantly riskier than investing in US bonds, where the interest rate isn't an issue.

Essentially, if you're a US investor and you're investing in foreign bonds or stocks, you essentially have two positions instead of the one position you think you have by making an international investment, whereas if you make a domestic investment you only have one.

If I were to buy €100,000 in those French bonds, I have two positions. The first is the position in the bond, which is long €100,000 (~$113,000) in the bond. The second position is a long position in the euro, which I may or may not want. This second position creates volatility without necessarily any corresponding return. However, I could also hedge the French bond by going long the dollar against the euro, which would cancel out the currency effect from the bonds.

Vanguard did an excellent study on foreign exchange and on when they choose to either hedge or not hedge their currency exposure. Their conclusions (and by the way, this piece is some of Vanguard's best work) were that international bonds should be hedged to maintain the properties of the underlying assets. For international equities, the decision to hedge or not depends on the correlation between the equities and the currency.

International fixed income volatility

Source: Vanguard

As you can see from the graph, over half of the volatility of international bonds came from the currency positions and not the bonds themselves.

US investors also saw a reduction in volatility by hedging their international currency exposure for their equity positions. However, equity volatility is higher anyway, so the reduction isn't as great as it was for bonds.

International equity volatility

Source: Vanguard

However, Vanguard does note that there are risks to hedging currency exposure. You tend to see this show up more if your home country produces a lot of commodities. The currencies of such countries tend to be more volatile, so there is a much more favorable diversification element to owning other currencies that are more stable than your own. While Canada and Australia are not highly commodity-dependent economies, hedging currency exposure from stock investments for Aussies and Loonies added to portfolio volatility due to the correlation being more negative between the foreign currency and foreign stocks.

However, what Vanguard won't tell you, because it's not their style, is that currency movements are fairly predictable. Sometimes the risk tends to be rewarded for owning a currency, and sometimes it isn't. Foreign exchange is heavily studied by academics, and there are several anomalies related to my favorite investment worldview, which is that large investors suffer from constraints and biases that we can profit from.

AQR Asset Management also has done a great study on hedging FX exposure, for those interested.

2. Currency returns are somewhat predictable

To understand how to predict FX movements, one first needs to understand why the forex market is often inefficient.

Many of the market participants who buy and sell currencies are not necessarily willing or able to speculate on the direction of a currency. The total capital of all the hedge funds in the world is around 3.2 trillion, but the global FX market trades $5+ trillion per day. The global economy is much larger than the ability of traders to speculate on it, at least for countries that have a lot of mutual trade. Even if everyone knows that there's a good chance a currency should move in a certain direction, they likely won't have enough money to move a heavily traded currency the way they could for a stock.

So, how do you predict returns for currencies?

1. The carry factor. Investors in currencies with higher interest rates (especially higher real interest rates) tend to profit relative to currencies with lower interest rates due to the interest rate spread. This is widely known, and is referred to in finance circles as "the carry trade." The returns from the carry trade are roughly 7.5 percent per year.

2. The value factor. Currencies that are cheap on a purchasing power parity basis tend to appreciate against currencies that are expensive on this basis. Mean reversion of this sort tends to happen slowly but surely (12+ month average timeframe) for currencies as their citizens collectively decide to import/export based on value. The returns from this anomaly are also roughly 7.5 percent per year.

3. The momentum factor. Due to the fact that just because everyone knows an FX market is going one way or another doesn't make it move, the FX market displays momentum. Another issue with the first two strategies are when speculators outnumber actual customers in a currency pair, crashes can happen. This tends to happen most often in my opinion with the yen pairings with either commodity producers or countries that don't trade a lot with Japan so the speculative capital gets to be a large enough force in the market.

When you combine all three of these factors, you can build an investment strategy that can really help your portfolio make money.

You can also identify risks to currencies by looking at correlations between currencies and other currencies, and the correlations between currencies and other asset classes, like the S&P 500 (SPY). For example, the value of the Japanese yen has roughly a -0.8 correlation with the S&P 500. This is due to the fact that Japanese investors are huge investors abroad, so when they sell stocks and raise cash, it causes the value of the yen to go up, often dramatically. Currency speculation is a national pastime in Japan, so much so that Japanese retail investors are now known collectively as "Mrs. Watanabe" by the press due to their love of the carry trade.

Hedge fund manager Ray Dalio famously loaded up on Japanese yen for these reasons before the 2008 financial crisis to hedge his stock positions, and ended up going up close to double digits in 2008. Buying yen is clever because it's a way to short US stocks without actually risking the same downside as betting against them. Additionally, it's a bet with strong positive skew, meaning if you're right, you'll be right for a lot of money at the time when everyone else is scrambling for cash.

3. Simple ways to implement FX trades

I'll put these in order from simplest to most sophisticated.

1. US investors can benefit from buying international funds/ETFs that hedge their currency exposure. Here's a list of such ETFs. These ETFs are particularly beneficial for buying European stocks, where the currency hedges earn the USD interest rate (2.4 percent per year, but only pay the euro rate, which is about 0.1 percent per year on the money market). This earns you 2.3 percent per year in expected profits from the carry and reduces volatility.

2. Carry trades can potentially improve your portfolio returns and lower your risk. Instead of putting more money into stocks, you could use the futures market to do 2-way or 3-way carry trades. For example, if you owned a lot of European stocks, you could short the euro futures. Then you could go long Mexican peso futures against the dollar for an 8.25 percent carry. You'd have to roll over the positions monthly, but you'd be getting about 8.1 percent in interest per year (the futures market is also a much better deal on the interest paid side than if you tried to trade forex with a spot broker – many of whom qualify as shady).

Sure, there are risks from trading FX futures, but on average you'd make money and the risk/reward ratio is typically favorable compared with stocks. Additionally, since we know momentum is a known anomaly in the foreign exchange market, we could tie our carry trades to levels of volatility or global risk aversion.

3. Consider using yen or yen futures to hedge against declines in US stocks as an alternative to selling.

Look at what happened when stocks tanked in December. Once things got ugly, the yen rallied nicely (down is up for USD/JPY).

Data by YCharts

Or in 2008. The same mechanics were at work, and the yen rallied close to 20 percent against the dollar.

Data by YCharts

While the correlation in normal times is somewhat negative between the Yen and the S&P 500, if the SPY tanks, the Yen is virtually guaranteed to go up due to the number of Japanese investors that are in various carry trades. I like this because currencies solve the Achilles heel of risk parity portfolios, which is the risk of domestic stocks and bonds going down at the same time.

A basket of leveraged 2-5 year Treasuries, yen, and gold is the ultimate defense against a US recession. Additionally, you seem to be able to time the yen by buying it when the S&P is below its 200-day moving average.

Conclusion

Currencies are a source of both risk and return in your portfolio. By fully understanding them, you can set yourself up to profit in good times and bad. Understanding how hedging and currency investing work can give you a new asset class that can diversify your stock and bond investments against the threat of domestic inflation without having to resort to overly large allocations to defensive investments like TIPS and gold. In particular, investors may want to look at hedging away exposure to unfavorable currencies (like the euro and pound) and to tilt their exposure towards better currencies, like the dollar and selected emerging market currencies.

Did you enjoy this article? Consider following me for future research updates!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.