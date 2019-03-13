KraneShares' CIO Brendan Ahern On China's Retail Sales

Summary

Activity on China’s economic calendar will be somewhat light in the week ahead, however investors will glean some important updates on the country’s vehicle sales, industrial production and retail trade.

Retail sales in December had inched a bit higher year-on-year, underscored by increases in clothing, furniture, home appliances and personal care, with online sales having surged nearly 24%.

However, weaker domestic demand at the start of the year had weighed on China’s overall economic growth, despite some improvement in exports, as trade negotiations with the U.S. showed progress.

Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at KraneShares, sheds further light on Chinese consumption, business services, policy-making, and what we may expect from China’s upcoming retail sales report.