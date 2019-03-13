SurveyMonkey Needs To Scale (Not Spend) And Focus On Free Cash Flow

Our fair value estimate for SurveyMonkey is $14 per share, and while there may be upside, we don't think its financials reflect its cash-rich business model. We're on the sidelines.

We think the end game for SurveyMonkey is that it will be acquired by another entity, but likely at a much lower level and when customer business spending dries up.

We're not big fans of its acquisition program, and we don't like that it still holds a net debt position, despite generating tremendous free cash flow. Pay down that debt!

SurveyMonkey is not as young of a company as one might think. It has been around for 20 years.

By Brian Nelson, CFA

Image shown: The performance of SurveyMonkey's share price since it went public.

It seems like SurveyMonkey (SVMK) has always been around, but when we first started taking a deep look at the company, I was a bit surprised the company was as large as it was, at least in terms of revenue. Granted, sending out surveys to get feedback is very important, but at the end of the day, it is just sending out a survey. How are customers paying so much for this? How could barriers to entry be so big to lock our rivals to allow the company frothy economic profits in coming years? It's definitely an interesting situation for SurveyMonkey, coinciding with the company starting to jump into spending big on acquisitions, despite a net debt position. It just shelled out as much as $80 million in cash and stock for a web and app survey company Usabilla.

We're also not too happy to hear about CFO and COO Tim Maley retiring during the second quarter of 2019 for personal reasons. Perhaps this is the beginning of an effective roll-up strategy or a diversification initiative at this stage of SurveyMonkey's life cycle and they're looking for new leadership, but it seems far more likely that the end game for SurveyMonkey is that some other entity will buy it out - but only when things get really bad, and likely at lower share price levels than where they are trading at now. The company's market cap is $2 billion, so we're not talking about a micro-cap survey company, but a small cap company with some lofty expectations embedded within it.

Background

SurveyMonkey has been around since the turn of the century, but it has only been a public entity since September 2018. Many readers may have already heard of SurveyMonkey and may have even used the service. The company has made it easier to engage with customers to get their feedback, and this in turn, helps companies better meet their customers’ needs. Its People Powered Data platform facilitates insights from 16 million active users around the globe, with 20+ million questions answered daily. It has 60+ million registered users to its survey platform. From SurveyMonkey’s S-1:

Organizations have invested heavily in “Big Data” solutions, which are designed to collect and extract information that provides visibility into the observed behavior of key constituents. However, information from Big Data alone is often insufficient to inform decision making as it fails to capture the human voice. The human voice, captured at scale in real time and in a structured manner is what we refer to as People Powered Data. Big Data captures the “what,” People Powered Data captures the “why.” Understanding the “why” enables organizations to make better decisions that can drive optimal outcomes.

With this information, businesses can solve “mission-critical business problems.” Without feedback, a business might die on the vine, and SurveyMonkey enables businesses to stay relevant in the fast-changing consumer landscape. SurveyMonkey estimates that the size of its market opportunity for its People Powered Data platform is ~$25 billion, and the company’s growth rates suggest that it is working to capture a very nice slice of that. SurveyMonkey is expected to double its business in the next five years, for example. From its fourth quarter report:

Over the next few years we intend to execute on our plan to double our business by investing efficiently in new products, geographies, and enterprise sales. The survey software category is a multi-billion-dollar global market and being public has helped us share our vision with current and future customers. -- SurveyMonkey CEO Sander Lurie

The Financials

Image Source: SurveyMonkey's Q4'2018 Letter to Shareholders

For fiscal 2019, the company is targeting revenue in the range of $290-$295 million, reflecting 16% year-over-year growth from the $254.3 million mark achieved in 2018. Management’s guidance for fiscal 2019 also calls for non-GAAP operating margin of 2-3.5% (disappointingly down from 6% in fiscal 2018), with unlevered free cash flow of $55-$58 million (a 19%-20% free cash flow margin). Unlevered free cash flow was $45.9 million in fiscal 2018 (an 18% free cash flow margin). For such a capital-light, cloud-based SaaS platform, we’d like to see the company’s non-GAAP operating margin much higher, well into the double digits for being this far into its corporate life (20 years; it was founded in 1999).

That said, free cash flow generation remains solid, but its balance sheet isn’t all that great, especially for an entity that should be generating more free cash flow than it does at the moment. The company ended 2018 with $153.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, but total debt of ~$217.4 million, revealing a net debt position of about $64 million. SurveyMonkey has a fantastic business model and excellent growth prospects, but its financials aren’t living up to that narrative… yet. We’d much rather see a debt-free balance sheet with free cash flow margins north of 20%+, and maybe even paying out a nice dividend, to boot. Spending money on acquisitions isn't the right move, in our view. There's just too much competition, and it's just too late in this economic cycle. Be patient - pay down debt, instead.

We think the future could be bright for SurveyMonkey, but the strength of its equity price performance may rest more in the company growing free cash flow more aggressively and de-leveraging the balance sheet, not growing at any price. Revenue growth has been uneven in years past, and while the company has a strong brand, competing against free offerings will continue to weigh on overall levels of profitability (the company has incurred net losses on an annual basis since it was reincorporated). With user data and customer privacy being ever-important and a key theme given news across social media, its cost structure may only become more restrictive in coming years as it faces growing political and regulatory risk.

Conclusion

All things considered, SurveyMonkey has a strong business model with a large market opportunity, but an increasingly competitive market environment, uneven sales growth, lack of profits, and substantial debt obligations leave us on the sidelines. If we assume $100 million in normalized unlevered free cash flow at a conservative discount rate, assuming 3% expansion into perpetuity, and a net-neutral balance sheet at steady-state, an optimistic fair value estimate would be $1.4 billion divided by shares outstanding, or about $14 per share, which is slightly below where shares are currently trading.

Facebook’s (FB) Sheryl Sandberg has an 8.2% stake in the company, and that may only lead to speculation that Facebook could fold it into its empire at some point. Come to think of it: Facebook generates tremendous free cash flow and is debt-free. Why can't SurveyMonkey achieve the same? Perhaps it will, but until then, we're on the sidelines.

A portion of this article was reformatted from Valuentum's website.

Disclaimer: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.