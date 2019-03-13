Symantec: Operating Margin Upside Gives Investors Increased Confidence

Over the next 12-18 months, we could see EPS growth in the double digits as solid revenue growth and operating margin expansion impresses.

Current valuation is still slightly below their peer group; however, this is warranted given the current concerns around the company's operations.

Symantec (SYMC) has had their ups and down over the past year, originally stemming from an internal investigation related to historical financial results. The stock has been one of the few security companies to underperform over the past year despite the strong spending environment from enterprises seeking to enhance their IT security platform.

Q3 results, however, appeared to be the start of a brighter horizon. Revenue came in ahead of consensus expectations and management's previous guidance. In addition, 2020 guidance metrics remained strong as investors seem to be getting more comfortable around the name and valuation. SYMC's enterprise segment continues to perform well which also helps lead to a strong EPS beat.

Although the stock is still down ~20% over the past year despite the strong IT security spending environment, it appears SYMC has started to regain their footing and beginning to set themselves up nicely for the next 12-18 months. For now, I believe the internal investigation antics have largely been played out and investors are starting to see a turnaround in the company's fundamentals. SYMC recently appointed board members from Starboard Value which seems to have placed a higher level of confidence from the investor base.

Underperformance and Recent Uplifting News

SYMC's year-to-date underperformance began in its Q4 earnings in May 2018. Management noted there was an internal investigation related to historical financial results and non-GAAP measurements. The stock took an immediate hit following the news and management did not hold a conference call after posting that quarter's earnings.

More recently, SYMC and Starboard Value announced a "refreshment plan" which looks to revamp the Board and help the company get past this internal investigation. Starboard Value owns nearly 6% of SYMC's shares, and this mutual agreement calls for SYMC adding three new members to its Board.

I believe this move by SYMC to work closely with Starboard will prove to be a great long-term, value-creating play. The soon-to-be new members to the SYMC board have experience dealing with an SEC investigation and will be able to successfully guide SYMC back to safer waters.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

SYMC reported a strong-than-expected Q3 earnings at the end of January which sent the shares up nearly 10% the following few days. This is the second quarter in a row where SYMC reported better than expected revenue and earnings, a positive sign for a company which is looking to build up momentum and regain investors' love.

For Q3, SYMC reported revenue of $1.22 billion, which was down just over 1% y/y. However, this was ~3% above consensus estimates for $1.18 billion. Revenue also came in above management's previous guidance of $1.16-1.19 billion.

The revenue upside was largely driven by their Enterprise segment, which had revenue of $616 million and was nearly 7% ahead of consensus expectations. The Consumer segment was slightly ahead of consensus expectations, but still grew over 1% y/y.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 came in nicely above consensus expectations for $0.39. A majority of the beat was driven by the combination of stronger than expected Enterprise revenue as well as operating margins of 32.4%, compared to consensus expectations for ~30%. Non-GAAP EPS was also above management's guidance for $0.37-0.41 for the quarter.

Although non-GAAP operating margins continued to contract compared to last year, operating margins were still nicely above consensus estimates. I believe the introduction of Starboard Value's "refreshment plan" will likely add to operating margin improvement over the upcoming quarters as the company focuses on lower employee count and reduced expenses that will enable them to focus more on its core growth trends.

For the full year, SYMC raised their revenue guidance to $4.78-4.81 billion, up from their previous guidance of $4.67-4.79 billion. A majority of the revenue raise was due to the revenue beat from the quarter. However, I believe there could be a slight bit of upside remaining as the company could be hesitant to further raise guidance at this time.

Management also raised their non-GAAP EPS guidance to $1.57-1.61, up from $1.47-1.57, which is largely driven by higher revenue guidance. Operating margin guidance remained at 30%, and after the higher than expected Q3 operating margins, this would imply a softer Q4 operating margin. This could be another source of upside for Q4.

For Q4, management is guiding revenue to $1.19-1.22 billion with 30% operating margins. They are also expecting non-GAAP EPS of $0.37-0.41 for the quarter.

Also during the quarter, SYMC announced their CFO Nicholas Noviello would be stepping down, although he will remain in his current position until the middle of 2019. In addition, the company increased their buyback authorization to $1.3 billion, compared to the previous $500 million authorization.

Valuation

Valuation for SYMC will be largely disputed until the company completely moves past the internal investigation and is able to reaccelerate their revenue growth. For a while, there was an unknown factor with the stock, causing the premium to be relatively low. However, over the past few months, we have seen the stock start to recover.

For my selective peer group, I chose a few legacy technology players that compete in similar fields as SYMC, including Cisco (CSCO) and Juniper (JNPR). Each of these players has seen its revenue growth decelerate over the years to single digits and has become largely consistent at generating cash flows, similar characteristics to SYMC.

Since late December, the stock has actually pulled within stomping ground of their peer group in terms of forward P/E multiple. Right now, management is guiding FY19 EPS of $1.57-1.61, which still implies a slight decline compared to $1.69 from FY18.

When looking ahead to FY20, management sees revenue growing mid-to-high single digits, which compares to their previous commentary for high-single to low-double digits growth. I believe a large function of the lower FY20 potential revenue growth is due to the higher FY19 revenue base, driven by stronger than expected Enterprise segment revenue growth. Even if we assume operating margins remain flat for the next year, we should still expect EPS to grow next year.

If we assume a 5-8% EPS growth, it would imply all margin metrics remain flat and the only change for the year is revenue growth, we could see FY20 EPS of $1.67-1.72 (by using FY19 midpoint guidance of $1.59). If SYMC continues to operate well over the next 12-18 months and with the addition of Starboard Value to the Board, we could see the forward P/E multiple rise to ~15x. This would imply a price target of $25-26, an upside of ~15% from current prices. SYMC has further upside potential as my analysis only takes into consideration the high-level revenue growth commentary for FY20 and no margin expansion.

Over time, I believe SYMC's multiple will continue to expand as investors become more comfortable with the company. Once we see revenue return to growth, I believe the stock will have quite a bit of room to run. The upside surprise to operating margins this quarter was a huge confidence boost for long-term investors holding on to this name and provides upside heading into Q4.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.