Big Opportunity In Little REITs

After a strong start to 2019, the REIT index appears to be approaching full value at 19.5X forward FFO.

Source: SNL Financial

This may give the impression that the opportunity is diminished and I would agree when it comes to index REIT investing. However, the opportunity has actually improved for a majority of REITs. While the index looks fully priced, most REITs are fairly cheap and some look extremely cheap.

How can most REITs be cheap if the REIT index is fully priced?

This superficial contradiction is made possible by the market cap weighting of major indices. Generally speaking, the large caps and mega caps are fully priced or overpriced while the small and mid caps remain good values. They say a picture is worth 1000 words and I believe this image captures the entirety of what is going on here.

Image is author generated with data from SNL Financial

3 factor Kurtosis graphs are not all that common, so allow me to explain how to read it.

The X axis is FFO multiple with expensive REITs falling on the right side and cheap REITs on the left side

The Y axis refers to the number of REITs trading at each multiple.

The size of each bubble is proportional to the average market capitalization of the REITs trading at the given FFO multiple

Thus, the highest bubble can be read as: There are currently 14 REITs trading at an 11X FFO multiple and those 14 REITs have an average market capitalization of $3.9B

The vast majority of REITs trade in the 8X FFO to 21X FFO band with only a handful outside of that range. Given this pricing range, one would expect the average REIT to be priced around 14X or 15 and in fact it is. The median REIT trades at 14.5X and the mean REIT trades at 15.0X.

Despite the average REIT and the majority of REITs trading at these opportunistic multiples, the index trades at 19.5X. Note in the chart above that all of the big bubbles are on the right side of the chart. In other words, there is a strong correlation between large market caps and lofty valuations. Nearly all of the large and mega cap REITs are trading in the 18X to 27X FFO range.

Since the major indexes and ETFs are market cap weighted, these instruments predominantly consist of large and mega cap REITs. This pulls the index multiple all the way up to 19.5X compared to the average REIT at 15X.

In recent months, the valuation gap between large caps and small caps has widened.

Source: SNL Financial

In examining the fundamentals of individual REITs, we have not seen this dispersion as justified. I think it is more the case of the tail wagging the dog. All 5 of the largest REIT ETFs had net inflows over the past 52 weeks.

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) had net flows of $393mm.

Source: ETF.com

The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF had impressive net flows of $853mm.

Source: ETF.com

The somewhat recently created Real Estate Spider (XLRE) had new flows of $182mm

Source: ETF.com

Schwab pulled in another $787mm into its REIT ETF (SCHH)

Source: ETF.com

The Dow Jones Spider REIT ETF (RWR) chipped in with 68mm net flows.

Source: ETF.com

In total that is over $2B of net inflows which goes predominantly toward buying the large and mega cap REITs. ETFs make purchases indiscriminately. They buy even if the stocks are clearly overvalued. They push prices up on the biggest REITs and in my opinion, they have pushed prices beyond what is reasonable to pay.

In this growing passive investing, I believe active share is no longer large enough to create sufficient price discovery. In the case of REITs, we see 2 major outcomes: Danger and opportunity.

Danger

Large caps, often considered safer and more stable investments have become dangerous. ETFs are analogous to the moon on ocean tides. Inflows bring prices up and outflows bring prices down. So far, we have only seen the inflows. Major outflows from ETFs are as of yet undocumented and could be the origin of the next black swan event. A market selloff could trigger people to sell their ETFs which worsens the market selloff which triggers more selling……. This deleterious cycle would primarily impact the large caps, just as the virtuous cycle of ETF inflows pumping prices leading to ETF inflows has predominantly hit large caps.

Opportunity

Eugene Fama and Ken French famously modeled the outperformance of small caps. The capital asset pricing model or CAPM relies on efficient market theory which suggests that higher reward comes with higher risk assets. While I do not believe the market is anywhere near efficient there has been some historical truth to small caps being higher return and higher risk.

REITs are in an interesting spot right now in which I believe small caps offer higher return and LOWER risk. The lower risk comes from a combination of the cheaper valuations and the potential to evade the sinking tide whenever ETFs eventually have major outflows. The higher reward comes from the superior cashflow yield inherent to low P/FFO. The greater cashflow facilitates far larger dividends.

The SNL US REIT index has a dividend yield of 3.94% while small caps ($500mm to $1B) yield 4.7%. Mid-caps come in at a 6.0% dividend yield and micro caps (under $500mm) yield a whopping 6.6%.

Source: SNL Financial

Careful stock selection within these categories can create portfolios with yields of 6% to 9%.

Landmines and value traps

While I think small cap REITs are positioned for strong returns going forward, this is not an area in which one should invest using a broad brush. These REITs have less institutional scrutiny and problems can often go un-noticed. Misaligned management is rampant in the small cap REIT space and the lack of critical scale can be burdensome. Extensive due diligence is a prerequisite for successful navigation, but for those willing to put in the work, the reward is ample.

Disclosure: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.