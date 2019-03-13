Ciena Executing Well On Growing Opportunities In Telco And Data Centers

Ciena shares seem to be pricing in a lot of the good news, but the business seems more skewed to beat-and-raise and could have more upside.

Ciena (CIEN) has been one of my preferred names whenever Wall Street skepticism starts ramping up and undermining the price, and the shares have chopped their way almost 50% higher over the past year and 70% over the past two years, handily outperforming rivals like Acacia (ACIA), Infinera (INFN), and Nokia (NOK) over those time periods. While I do think the valuation today is more demanding, or at least more reflective of Ciena’s strong execution and growing end-market opportunities, the share price isn’t unreasonable and this is absolutely a name to consider on pullbacks.

A Good Quarter Into Rising Expectations

Ciena shares have weakened a bit since late February, but got a little boost from fiscal first quarter earnings and guidance that were both better than expected, even if not blockbusters.

Revenue rose 21% in the quarter, beating expectations by about 2%, as strong Networking Platform revenue performance (up 25%, and about 5% better than expected) offset in-lineish Services growth (up 5%) and disappointing Software growth (up about 6%).

Gross margin disappointed, falling 40bp year over year and missing expectations by about 30bp, but this is a somewhat controversial line-item. Yes, the Street cares a great deal about margins, and it has long been a talking point with Ciena, but there’s a trade-off here as better-than-expected equipment growth can often drive lower gross margins today and better margins down the line (something I’ve explained in prior pieces). That said, the 20bp improvement in product gross margin was nice to see, but the greater than six point decline in service margin is more concerning and something to watch.

Operating income jumped 82% from the prior year and beat expectations by 6% on roughly 40bp of operating margin outperformance driven by lower SG&A (that offset higher-than-expected R&D spending).

Webscale revenue (the data center business) rose 64% and now makes up about 22% of total revenue. Ciena counted three 10%-plus customers this quarter – the typical telco customers (AT&T (T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ)), as well as a data center/webscale customer that contributed no revenue in the year-ago quarter (I’m guessing/assuming this is Amazon (AMZN), as Ciena’s other webscale customers should have contributed revenue in the year-ago period).

Will 800G Leapfrog 600G, Or Will Ciena Have To Share?

A big center of controversy on Ciena is what the company’s data center business will look like in 2019. Companies (including Web 2.0 players) continue to spend on hyperscale data centers, and that certainly benefits Ciena. I’d also note that the company finally made the 800G product announcement I’d been expecting in late February, announcing its 800G WaveLogic 5 coherent DSP and confirming that it will ship commercially in late 2019.

The question remains whether or not Acacia will pluck away business with its 600G product – a product that offers better performance and price-per-bit than Ciena’s successful 400G WaveLogic offering. Likewise with Infinera’s 600G Groove platform that it acquired with Coriant.

The most honest, and maybe least-helpful, answer I can give is that I just don’t know. On one hand, most hyperscale operators already know and like Ciena’s WaveLogic platform and may be tempted to just wait a bit for the new 800G products. Along those lines, I know Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is looking to upgrade its optical network backbone and the RFP specifies 800G. On the other hand, operators often like to hedge their bets and they may see 600G technology as a way of both bridging to 800G and diversifying a bit away from Ciena, reducing risk from any delays in Ciena’s ramp or unexpected performance issues (neither of which seem likely to me, but are still possible).

Should customers choose to go with 800G, though, it will definitely benefit Ciena, as the company would appear to have a roughly 12-18 month lead here, with Infineon not expecting to launch until the second half of 2020 (which could prove optimistic) and Nokia having issues with its PSE-3 product.

The rise of 400G ZR/ZR+ is also a possible challenge to Ciena. 400G ZR is an alternative technology for data center interconnection that is cheaper and simpler. With 400G ZR/ZR+, DCI functions can be handled with pluggable solutions instead of a rack unit box, and the power demands are notably lower. Acacia has strong technology leadership here, with solutions that offer higher speeds than competing Ciena products with less than half the power consumption.

400G ZR could ultimately prove relevant to a third or more of the data center market, and companies like Acacia and Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) are certainly targeting this opportunity. On the positive side for Ciena (or at least “less bad”), the company recently announced a new product for this market (the WaveLogic 5 Nano) and this market may not really develop commercially until late 2020 or 2021, by which time Ciena could close some of its performance gap.

The Opportunity

Ciena is well-placed to benefit from 5G, not the least because of rising challenges to Huawei, including six countries banning the company from 5G deployments (including the U.S., U.K., and Japan) and others considering similar restrictions. As Ciena doesn’t generate significant revenue in China, retaliation seems unlikely to be a major threat. Ciena is also picking up business in Japan – while Japanese companies tend to favor Japanese vendors, many Japanese vendors have fallen behind technologically to a point where their customers are turning instead to Ciena.

I’ve boosted my expectations for revenue in 2019 and 2020 slightly, but I’m still expecting a long-term revenue growth rate around 5%. Although operating margin is likely to be a little weaker in 2019 than I’d previously expected, I think the longer-term upside to more business wins will more than compensate, and I still believe low double-digit FCF margins are possible starting next year. That could drive double-digit FCF growth over the next decade or so.

The “but” is that the strong performance in Ciena shares has soaked up the undervaluation I saw before. I could argue that there’s still some upside on the basis of the company’s margins (a 2x forward revenue multiple would support a low $40’s fair value and not be out of line with historical sector norms), but it’s getting more of a stretch to argue that Ciena is underappreciated.

The Bottom Line

I believe the Ciena story still skews toward beat-and-raise quarters and further improvements in earnings expectations. How much further re-rating (higher multiples) that can drive is a bigger question, though, and a lot is riding on how much revenue Acacia (and Infinera) pick up in the data center at Ciena’s expense. This is still a company and story that I favor, but it’d be much easier to recommend in the low-to-mid $30’s range than at around $40 today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.