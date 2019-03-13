Earn 11% Yield To Maturity With CSI Compressco Bonds Maturing In 2022

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) stock has cooled off from the short rally following the company's fourth quarter earnings announcement. Shareholders have also had to deal with the company cutting its dividend by more than 90% in January. The company's high yielding 2022 bond has had far more price stability over the previous 6 months. At a price of under 90 cents on the dollar, combined with a coupon of 7.25%, the bond yields more than 11% to maturity. Unlike the dividend, the bond's coupon can only be skipped in the event of a default. Therefore, it can make a great investment if the company's financials can justify it.

CSI Compressco's financial performance in 2018 was improved from 2017, but still disappointing. The company was able to increase its revenues, and consequently, its gross margin (revenues less cost of revenues) grew by about $30 million. After increases in operational expenses, the company's net profit came in at a loss of $34 million, which was an improvement of only $3 million from the prior year.

CSI Compressco's balance sheet had some changes in 2018. First, the company increased its long-term debt by $120 million. The increase in debt was mostly offset by a combination of increased fixed assets and current assets. While the company's equity declined, bondholders should be encouraged that the $50 million increase in current assets will likely translate to increased cash flow in early 2019.

Despite better profitability, CSI Compressco's operating cash flow from operations declined in 2018. After spending $103 million on capital expenditures, the company found itself with a $73 million deficit for the year. This deficit, combined with $31 million in dividends, led to CSI Compressco borrowing $122 million more in debt than it paid back in principal. This cash drain was the primary reason behind the dividend cut.

CSI Compressco borrowed additional funds in 2018, but the company also extended its debt maturity profile. The company paid off its prior credit agreement and handled its remaining cash obligations (mentioned above) by issuing $343 million in senior secured notes due in 2025. The company entered into a new credit agreement, maturing in June 2023, that was undrawn at the end of the year. These moves made the 2022 bonds the next maturing debt instrument.

Looking forward, CSI Compressco is going to need to generate free cash flow to pay down debt and make its 2022 debt more manageable. On the earnings call, management noted that capital expenditures would be between $60 and $65 million in 2018. Between the projected increase of EBITDA by $100 million, the increase in distributable cash flow (noted in the earnings press release) of $35 million, and the increase in current assets, I believe that CSI Compressco will increase its cash flow from operations to $85 million in 2019.

CSI Compressco should clear $20 million per year in new cash flow after capital expenditures and dividends for the near future. The company could see additional cash flow growth if the natural gas and oil sectors pick up. Between now and 2022, the company should be able to reduce its long-term debt by around $100 million. While secured creditors may not appreciate the company using excess cash to buy back debt at a discount, the company could instead buy its senior secured notes at a discount and reduce debt and interest expenses.

While bearish conditions in the energy sector could threaten CSI Compressco's solvency, the company has cut its dividend and capital expenditures to generate free cash flow in a tough 2019 environment. With a healthy debt maturity structure, an undrawn credit agreement, and cash generation, high-yield investors can invest with a great deal of confidence in receiving their 11% return.

CUSIP: 20467BAB5

Price: $89.40

Coupon: 7.250%

Yield to Maturity: 11.049%

Maturity Date: 8/15/2022

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): Caa2/CCC+

