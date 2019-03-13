Copart Acquires Vincent Auto For Auto Remarketing Supply

The deal is part of a significant effort by Copart to expand its sources of fleet and total loss automobiles.

Copart (CPRT) has announced the acquisition of Vincent Auto Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Vincent Auto has developed an auto remarketing business for total loss and fleet vehicles in the western Kentucky region.

CPRT is embarking on ambitious vehicle supply side increase initiatives. If management has timed it correctly, investors will see improved results in the quarters ahead.

Target Company And Market

Greenville, Kentucky-based Vincent Auto was founded to create an online vehicle auction that provides both buyers and sellers of total loss and fleet vehicles with the ability to perform transactions electronically, gaining efficiencies in the process.

Management is headed by founder Brody Vincent.

Below is a brief video of Vincent and Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin:

Source: Bevin-Hampton Administration

According to a 2017 report by Auto Remarketing, the value of cars sold at NAAA member auctions in 2016 exceeded $100 billion.

This represented a 4.6% increase to 9.8 million cars sold through wholesale auto auctions.

Of the cars sold, 52% were dealer consignments and 40.3% were from ‘lease, fleet or repossession’ sources.

Acquisition Terms And Rationale

Copart didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the acquisition was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of January 31, 2019, CPRT had $108.2 million in cash and equivalents and $837 million in total liabilities, of which long-term debt represented $399 million, or 48%.

Free cash flow during the six months ended January 31, 2018, was $78.5 million.

Copart acquired VAS to fill in its automobile sourcing and distribution in the western Kentucky region.

As Copart CEO Jay Adair stated in the deal announcement:

Not only do we expand our operational footprint in western Kentucky, but we also add to the Copart family a strong local management team with long-standing customer relationships. This acquisition is a part of our overall expansion initiative that furthers our ability to process the increasing volume we are handling in Kentucky and nationwide.

In the past 12 months, CPRT’s stock price has risen 15.6% vs. KAR’s drop of (13.8%), as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Until mid-2018, Copart had a recent history of positive earnings surprises, however, the firm posted a positive surprise in its latest quarter report:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are split, including one ‘Underperform,’ and consensus price target of $60.78 implies only a 2.6% upside from the stock’s current price level:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dipped and recovered, indicating improving analyst comments as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

In its most recent earnings call, Copart saw increased unit sales in the U.S. and increased average selling prices and management sees these trends continuing in the near future.

The firm’s ability to source cars for inventory is the main reason for the deal to acquire Vincent Auto.

Management termed its new effort as a ‘massive capacity expansion initiative,’ so I expect to see further acquisitions like that of VAS as the firm seeks to grow its supply.

Already the firm’s financials have seen the results of the investment in the cash flow statement, with $136.7 million in purchases of property and equipment during the six months ended January 31, 2019.

If management is right about the payoff from this investment program and related acquisitions such as that of VAS, investors may not have to wait too much time before additional throughput improves CPRT’s financial results and provides a steady catalyst to the stock price in the coming quarters.

