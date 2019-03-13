SHU Portfolio: Baozun Sells At A Ridiculous Discount

The shares are simply ridiculously cheap. We have no explanation for that.

These investments in technology, marketing and distribution have now reached their desired level, we could see margins expanding this year.

The addition of new brands is accelerating and the company is embarking on getting more domestic customers with the help of its investments.

Baozun has a unique position within the Chinese e-business landscape and despite a slowing economy and trade-tensions, it keeps on growing fast.

We have Baozun (BZUN) in the SHU portfolio, but like many Chinese ADRs, this one has been performing badly until a recent rebound that has now reversed again:

However, the company kept on growing despite the trade tensions and slowdown in the Chinese economy:

And with the shares still more than 40% below their 52-week high and a more general rebound in Chinese shares, this could be a nice year. And what we got from the Q4CC confirms that:

New brands (clients) are accelerating.

Investments in technology, digital marketing and warehouses don't look like they're going to increase much after a big push last year, so we could get some margin expansion this year.

Those investments have made the platform more valuable, both as a one-stop-shop partner for cracking the Chinese market (for mostly foreign companies), but it has also expanded the number of potential entry points for prospective customers, domestic ones very much included.

There are potential clouds that take the form of macro uncertainties, but these are just that: uncertainties.

Where the company has more visibility, like on Q1, guidance is quite optimistic.

These are our main take-aways from Q4, so we're quite optimistic about the stock, given that it's not nearly as expensive as it was in the summer of last year.

Q1 Results

Seeking Alpha has it that the company missed expectations by a bit:

Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.50 misses by $0.04; GAAP EPADS of $0.46 misses by $0.05.

Revenue of $320.36M (+40.7% Y/Y) misses by $3.1M.

As investors will realize, revenue growth is not the best metric as it contains a mix of three business models, from company presentation:

The company is trying to shift from the distribution model, where they sell for their own account and own the inventory (and sales are on a gross basis) to the consignment and services models where they do not own the inventory and sales are on a net basis (that is, they count service fees, not the value of merchandise sold).

Since the company is shifting away from the distribution model, this inherently reduces revenue growth. Better gauges are therefore:

GMV or gross merchandise volume, which was RMB12,037.7M, an increase of 42.8% y/y.

Services revenue, which was RMB1,226.6M (US$178.4M), an increase of 56.7% y/y.

Brand partners, which increased from 152 at the end of 2017 to 172 at the end of Q3 to 185 at the end of Q4 2018.

Distribution GMV was RMB1,118.7M, an increase of 23.3% y/y.

Non distribution GMV was RMB10,919.0M, an increase of 45.2%.

The latter two show how the distribution model slows revenue growth. Nevertheless, at 40%+ revenue growth is still still pretty hefty, even if the growth of services revenue is probably more telling.

These figures are all slowing down a bit, which isn't a surprise but simply the result of the law of large numbers, and there might also be a tad of economic slowdown and a more mature e-commerce market in there as well.

However, the company keeps adding new brands at a clipper pace (Q4CC):

The newly added brands are primarily in apparel, cosmetics and FMCG categories and include an American lifestyle brand, a global jewelry brand and a global casual clothing and accessory retailer. The rapid acceleration of new brand partners added during the quarter demonstrates the growing strength and the reliability of brand and the services we now have in the market.

There is indeed a considerable acceleration in new brands as there were 13 added in Q4 versus 20 for the first three quarters of 2018. What's more, this acceleration seems likely to continue (Q4CC our emphasis):

As our reputation strengthens, so too are the number of global leading brands we are in talks with at the moment. We are seeing an increasing number of high-end brands approaching us to help them to execute their e-commerce strategies in China...our pipeline for the year has never been stronger... But for the whole year I would say we would have much larger number than 2018.

Growth

The company's growth is supposed to come from a number of sources:

Chinese economic growth driving retail sales

Increasing online sales as a percentage of retail sales

Adding new customers

Adding more services

The first two are not under management control, and Chinese economic growth going forward is a considerable uncertainty. The last two items are of course related; the more services the company adds the more likely it is to add new customers.

Hence, this is why the company has been investing a lot in these new services, something which we argued last May the company could afford, given the positive financials.

It's of course simple with a SaaS platform to add additional services and revenue streams, one of the great advantages of this business model:

It adds potential entry points for new customers.

It adds opportunities for cross-selling to existing customers.

It increases the value and stickiness of the overall platform.

The company has been investing in three kinds of services in particular:

Digital marketing

Distribution

Technology (data analytics and AI)

These are also new potential entry points for new clients, more particular domestic companies which are interested in one or more of these services, the foreign companies which are the mainstay of its customers. It also opens up cross-selling opportunities (Q4CC):

we have the acceleration of the new brands. For example, we have a technology investment and we have a digital marketing services expanded digital marketing services. Those initiatives really -- we'll really benefit from those initiatives because initially some of the brands have come to us for the technology connection and they come to us for the digital marketing service in the very beginning and then become our full-service clients.

And selling more to domestic brands (Q4CC):

we can target a lot of domestic brands, which we didn't do a lot in the past with technology, because technology is the best part for solution for them and logistics maybe for the other group of potential clients.

They are still adding new services, like new toolkits and products for emerging e-commerce social media and soft video channels.

Margins

These are GAAP figures. GAAP Operating margin was 10.4% in Q4, down a tad from 11.2% a year ago due to these investments. Non-GAAP operating margin was 11.2% in Q4, also down a little (from 12.1% in Q4 2017).

Management argued that most of the investment push is behind us (Q4CC):

As you see with the likely higher growth in the technology investment in 2018, we don't expect to have a significant growth in 2019... Q4 numbers is benchmark for the whole 2019 year. And from the percentage-wise with the growth of GMV, I think the percentage will be lower than the growth of GMV at least. We don't have CapEx plan for the -- for adding a warehouse this year... we grew up our digital marketing from middle of 2017 and we think you know, that will not add more further in our marketing percentage.

So this seems to indicate all three of their investment categories (tech, distribution and marketing) have reached a sufficient level and are not going to be scaled up, providing some room for margin expansion.

The investment in technology doesn't only help their customers; it also helps the company itself (Q4CC):

And this investment can return in two different directions. One way is that technology investment by doing the investment we can have a bunch of proprietary efficiency tools, automation tools to help ourselves in delivering a much higher efficiency than before.

And the take rates could very well improve (Q4CC):

The second one with the ramp-up of the digital marketing services, we think we have greater opportunity to improve the margin of the service. And also for the invested brands with more service we will have better take rates.

This is because the company is expanding faster in categories like fashion and cosmetics, were the take rate tends to be a little higher.

Cash

We only have annual cash flow figures and there was quite a bit of deterioration the past year but there wasn't a tremendous decrease in the balance sheet (Q4CC):

As of December 31st, 2018, the company had ¥514 million in cash and the cash equivalents and the short-term investments compared with ¥557 million as of December 31st, 2017.

Guidance

We have already touched on some elements of their guidance above, but the formal guidance was quite brief in the earnings PR:

Based on current macroeconomic and operating conditions, for the first quarter of 2019, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB1.25 billion and RMB1.30 billion, with services revenue to increase by over 45% on a year-over-year basis.

During the Q4CC, there was some additional information. Here is perhaps the most relevant part from the Q4CC:

In Q1, we have better visibility for the Q1 and we do think there are strong growth for our GMV and the net revenue as well. I think that's two reasons. The first one we have about 33 brands come in last year most of the brands coming from Q2 through Q4 which start to make a greater contribution to our GMV and the net revenues. And meanwhile we think we have a very strong pipeline or accelerated pipeline to acquire more brands. The second one, we provide more services to our existing brands. And also we see strong growth in our same-store sales growth in Q1 as well. So this is two reasons we gave you the outlook about 55% to 60% growth rate in Q1.

The 55%-60% growth mentioned above is for GMV. For 2019 as a whole, management argued (Q4CC):

For the whole year, we take some uncertainties off the macroeconomics situation into consideration when we do the whole year forecast.

We couldn't find any more detailed 2019 guidance, but an analyst mentioned that it was +40%-55% for GMV, and that's excluding a sportswear brand SSG (for reasons that are not clear to us, we admit).

Valuation

These are GAAP figures. Analyst expect an EPS in 2019 of $1.5, rising to $2.27 next year, so even on an earnings basis the shares are not expensive for a fast growing SaaS platform like this, let alone on a sales basis.

The company is expected to produce a little over $1B in revenues this year while their market cap is just $2.25B. That really seems a ridiculous multiple to us; it could be 3-4x this and it would still not be out of line.

Take for instance the company that it most resembles, Shopify (SHOP), which analyst expect to produce $1.5B in revenues this year. But the company has a market cap of $20.7B - that's nearly 8x that of Baozun.

Is Shopify more profitable than Baozun? Actually, it's the other way around. Shopify has lower margins and earnings (analyst expect EPS of $0.42 this year rising to $0.87 in 2020) compared to Baozun.

We have heard of the "China discount" and the fact that the Chinese economy is slowing down, but this valuation gap is simply ridiculous, in our view.

The shares whipsawed after earnings and they are very volatile, for no good reason. The company is pretty predictable.

Conclusion

We think there are quite a number of reasons to be optimistic:

There was an acceleration in new brands in Q4 that is likely to be sustained in 2019.

The company has invested a lot last year, and these investments have improved the platform and given new entry points for potential customers, like domestic customers that they didn't target much before.

These also provide additional cross-selling opportunities to existing customers, and there are indications that the product mix will increase the company's take rate.

Most of the investment push is behind us; this could lead to margin expansion.

The shares are really undervalued in our view and there is an inexplicably gigantic valuation gap with peer company Shopify.

Yes, we know of the trade tensions between the US and China (which don't seem to have harmed the company so far) and the reduced growth prospects for the Chinese economy, but the company is doing very well, it is uniquely positioned within the Chinese market, and its shares are simply way too cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BZUN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.