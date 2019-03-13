Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - HYB Is A 7.83% Yielder With Positive Earn/Coverage Ratio

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

After the long positive period, we finally see a brief stumble in the price of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). The decrease on a weekly basis is $0.51 and the benchmark finished the Friday trading session at $85.10 per share.

The US stock market and the high-yield bonds were negatively affected by the employment data that badly missed expectations, adding to growing concerns that the global economy may be slowing down. Currently, the situation remains stable as the correction of the trend was more or less expected. Nevertheless, if the market participants start to see uncertainty in the market environment we may see a quick change of the trend direction.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison and Spread Review of the Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight increase of 0.18 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is only 0.18 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a strong relationship between them.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds from the sector announced their regular monthly dividends:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) $0.0950 per share.

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) $0.0675 per share.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) $0.1482 per share

Review of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample represents the most statistically undervalued closed-end funds in the sector. Based on the Z-score indicator, the table provides us with interesting "long" opportunities. When we are talking about statistical edge for long positions we insist to have at least a negative Z-score. In other words, the current discount to be higher than the average discount for one year period.

Over the past year, the prices of the closed-end funds plummeted and they were traded at pretty high discounts. Currently, the situation is stable and many of the high-yield CEFs narrowed the spread between their prices and net asset values. This is the main reason why it is so difficult to find a statistical edge to include some of the funds as a potential "buy" candidate.

Let us see one example of what I am talking about. New America High Income Fund (HYB) still has a very attractive valuation. The discount of the fund is 12.19% and it is close to its highest levels for the past decade. However, at the end of December 2018, the spread between the price and net asset value was 19.11%.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, we are sorting the funds by the highest Z-score. It is an appropriate indicator to highlight the funds, which are statistically overpriced. I am not really interested in most of the participants because most of them are still traded at a high discount.

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) continues to be the fund with the highest Z-score in the sector. If we see a start of a new downtrend in the sector, this is the closed-end fund which I am going to review as a potential "sell" candidate based on its relatively high statistical indicator. Only for two months, the spread between its price and net asset value has changed from 15.82% to only 6.97% discount.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.17 points. On a weekly basis, we find an increase of 0.17 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score and now it is above 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next criteria, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and the price. As I said, most of the funds are still trading at a discount and the period remains favorable to include some of them to your portfolio.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) is a fund which I think deserves attention. Its valuation is attractive based on the relatively low Z-score and a discount of 11.66%. Also, notice that it is one of the best performers for the past five years. Its return on net asset value for that period is 6.03%. Currently, it offers an even higher yield. Its yield on price is 9.20% and its yield on net asset value is 8.13%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -7.23%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -7.62%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, I am looking for potential "shorts" based on their premiums and statistical performance. The situation remains the same as we used to see it over the last months. The seeking of "sells" is still a challenging task and the sample above proves it.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return for the past five years is 4.70% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields of most of the funds are much higher than the historical ones. This fact can be easily explained by the sharp declines in their prices over the past year.

If we combine the data with fair discounts and statistical logic, you may decide to review some of them. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY), New America High Income Fund (HYB) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK) are one of the interesting picks from my perspective.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) is the closed-end fund which offers the highest yield on price in the sector. It is a very good option for those of you who want to include high-yield CEF with low duration in their portfolios.

The average yield on price for the sector is 8.35% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.72%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.26%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison and Potential Trades

Based on the circumstances, it is still a challenge to find interesting "shorts" among the high-yield closed-end funds. For this reason, the potential position that I am interested in is "buy" candidate.

Data by YCharts

New America High Income Fund (HYB) is the fund I am going to present to you today. It a good combination of moderate risk, attractive yield and average duration for that sector. I will delve into more details, but before that will provide you a brief summary of the investment policy of the fund:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Investment Approach

The fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The fund's investment objective is to provide high current income, while seeking to preserve stockholders' capital, through investment in a professionally managed, diversified portfolio of "high yield" fixed-income securities, commonly known as "junk bonds." The fund invests primarily in "high yield" fixed-income securities rated in the lower categories by established rating agencies, consisting principally of fixed income securities rated "BB" or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation ("S&P") or "Ba" or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's"), and subject to applicable bank credit facility requirements, non-rated securities deemed by the Investment Adviser to be of comparable quality. The fixed-income securities in which the Fund invests are regarded by the rating agencies, on balance, as predominately speculative with respect to capacity to pay interest and repay principal in accordance with the terms of the obligation. Such securities may also be subject to greater market price fluctuations than lower yielding, higher rated debt securities; credit ratings do not reflect this market risk. An investment in the Fund involves a number of significant risks, which are increased due to the Fund's leveraged capital structure. No assurance can be given that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Attractive Valuation

HYB is one of the funds with the highest discounts in the high-yield sector. Currently, you can buy it at 12.19% discount on its net asset value. On top of that, we see that it has one of the lowest Z-scores which signals for an upward potential for the price. Additionally, compared to its peers I see the discount of HYB as a good buying opportunity.

Source: CEFdata.com

Current Yield & Earn/Coverage Ratio

The current yield on price is 7.83% and on net asset value is 6.88%. Definitely, we have e significant spread between these two parameters. These are not the highest yields in the sector but it is still pretty satisfying if we take into consideration the moderate credit structure of the portfolio. I consider as a positive the fact that this dividend was decreased only several times over the past decade.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

Talking about consistency and protection of the dividend we have to take a look at the earnings of the fund. The important information for us is whether the fund is able to keep that dividend based on its earnings. The current earning coverage ratio is 100.18%. The latest earning per share is enough high to cover the monthly dividend of $0.0550.

Source: CEFdata.com

Portfolio

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "B." The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 79.27% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that "Energy" and "Cable Operators" sectors have the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Duration & Leverage

The effective duration of the HYB portfolio is 3.79 years and it is can be categorized as average for the sector. A portfolio with a relatively low duration may be beneficial in a rising rates environment. High-yield bonds and closed-end funds which invest in them have a lower duration in comparison to the municipal bond CEFs for example.

Source: CEFdata.com

The effective leverage used by the closed-end fund is 28.73%. Compared to its peers we are talking again about the average value for the sector. The average leverage used in the high-yield CEFs sector is 26.26%.

Source: CEFdata.com

Hedging Reaction

As you know, one of our purposes is always to be prepared for unexpected events and outcomes. Therefore, we insist on having a hedging reaction to our positions. As a hedge to New America High Income Fund, we can use the Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT). They have a pretty strong correlation between their net asset values. Additionally, VLT has one of the highest Z-scores in the sector at that moment.

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "short" candidates. On the other hand, many of the funds provide us with an attractive valuation to review them as potential "buy" candidates.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, HYB can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published on March 10, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta, we pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye out for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HYB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.