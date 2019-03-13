Trivago's Unreported Expenses Are Today's Filing Season Find

These adjustments allow us to assess a company’s true earnings and return on invested capital.

From March 8 research, our analysts parsed 72 10-K filings and collected 4,768 data points. In total, they made 1,165 forensic accounting adjustments with a dollar value of $552 billion.

Forget all the "earnings season" analysis you read last month. The real earnings season (annual 10-K filing season) is happening right now.

From March 8, our forensic accounting needle in a haystack comes from a travel website that left some expenses out of its initial earnings report.

Analyst Hunter Anderson found an unusual item in Trivago's (TRVG) 2018 20-F, the international equivalent of a 10-K.

On page 6, TRVG discloses that its selling and marketing expense for the year includes 1 million euros (~$1.1 million) that was not initially included in its unaudited fourth quarter results released on February 6. The company does not explain why these costs were not included in the original, unaudited results.

The inclusion of these costs led to TRVG's reported operating loss increasing from €18.2 million in its press release to €19.2 million in its 20-F, a 6% change. Investors who rely on the initial reported results before analyzing the audited financials risk making decisions based on misleading data.

Investors need to focus on "The Real Earnings Season," when audited 10-Ks are filed, to faithfully evaluate corporate performance. Press releases are unaudited and offer inadequate information to asses economic earnings.

We've been bearish on Trivago since its IPO, and this unreliable accounting only gives us more conviction that investors should avoid this stock. TRVG is down more than 50% from its IPO price, and the stock continues to earn our Unattractive rating.

The Power of the Robo-Analyst

We analyzed 72 10-K filings on March 8, from which our Robo-Analyst[1] technology collected 4,768 data points. Our analyst team used this data to make 1,165 forensic accounting adjustments with a dollar value of $552 billion. The adjustments were applied as follows:

496 income statement adjustments with a total value of $32 billion

479 balance sheet adjustments with a total value of $240 billion

190 valuation adjustments with a total value of $280 billion

We believe this research is necessary to fulfill the Fiduciary Duty of Care. Ernst & Young's white paper, "Getting ROIC Right," demonstrates how these adjustments contribute to meaningfully superior models and metrics.

This article originally published on March 8, 2019.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Hunter Anderson, and Sam McBride receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector, style, or theme.

[1]Harvard Business School features the powerful impact of our research automation technology in the case New Constructs: Disrupting Fundamental Analysis with Robo-Analysts.

Get our long and short/warning ideas. Access to top accounting and finance experts. Deliverables: 1. Daily - long & short idea updates, forensic accounting insights, chat 2. Weekly - exclusive access to in-depth long & short ideas 3. Monthly - 40 large, 40 small cap ideas from the Most Attractive & Most Dangerous Stocks Model Portfolios Both Ernst & Young and Harvard Business School demonstrate the superiority of our research in recent white papers. See the difference that real diligence makes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.