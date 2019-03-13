Kenmare Resources Plc (KMRPF) Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kenmare Resources Plc (OTC:KMRPF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Michael Carvill - Managing Director

Tony McCluskey - Finance Director

Ben Baxter - Chief Operations Officer

Jeremy Dibb - Corporate Development and Investor Relations Manager

Des Kilalea - Canaccord Genuity

Job Langbroek - Davy Stockbrokers

Roger Bell - Hannam & Partners

Richard Hatch - Berenberg

Michael Carvill

Thank you very much. Welcome everyone. Welcome everybody here in the room to Kenmare Resources 2018 preliminary results presentation and I'd also like to welcome everyone on the call. And for people on the call there is a webcast of the presentation that we'll be making this morning on the website. The link is under key documents on the front page of the website. So if anyone wants to follow along with the presentation that's where to find it.

My name is Michael Carvill, I'm the MD of Kenmare Resources. With me today is Tony McCluskey, Finance Director of Kenmare; Ben Baxter, Chief Operations Officer of Kenmare and Jeremy Dibb, Corporate Development and IR Manager of Kenmare and also [indiscernible] is here helping with IR. So I'll just [indiscernible].

We're really delighted with the results and we're very pleased to be able to say that that it's third year in a row we have achieved guidance and had record sales in 2018. As far as growth is concerned, Wet Concentrator Plant B upgrade project was delivered on time, commissioned and is now operating and we're progressing with other development projects which we applied lend to you [indiscernible], on which Ben will give an update on progressing our production - increasing our production by 20% by 2021.

Our margin has expanded to 38% and we have mentioned to you previously that we have a new product stream that we were seeking to develop that's called mineral sands concentrate. You would have known it previously as monazite, so we change the name, but it's the same project. That project has been deliberate and we expect the first shipment to occur eminently.

In terms of shareholder returns, we have moved from a net debt position to net cash position. I personally find that significant watershed and delighted to be in that position and we were related also to a nice dividend policy at our capital markets day in October of last year and so we're looking forward to paying up first dividend payment on H1 results, probably in October of this year.

So if I just turn to Page 5 of the presentation, as I mentioned our net cash at the end of the year was 13.5 million and that's up from a net debt of 34 million at the start of 2018, so it's a $47 million swing, despite the fact that we have been spending money on development projects during that period.

The EBITDA increased 54% to $93 million and that's a result of higher price of our products. So ilmenites and zircon have all increased in value and higher volumes. We had record sales. And if you look at the graph on the bottom right hand side of that slide, you can see that graph aggressively depicted that increase in EBITDA as we move from 2015 towards 2018. And I suppose this is a picture of a recovery from a deep economic down cycle and that's what it looks like.

In terms of our development projects as I mentioned Wet Concentrator Plant B upgrade is finish, so operating. Our other two projects are going well. Ben will discuss those in detail. Our mineral sands concentrate or monazite project they ship to take our first shipment away is on the way. It's been delayed by weather, but it should reach the particular place eminently and look forward to shipping that material.

And with that I asked Tony to perhaps present the results in detail.

Tony McCluskey

Thanks, Michael. Moving to Slide 7 those here on the call and work conservatively in the room on the line. So building on our 2017 performance, 2018 was yet another year of improving performances that you can see in the table. Revenue which reported revenue includes phrase is up 26% and this is based on record sales volume for the year and a 17% increase in all product prices.

Cash cost per ton of all products was up 11%, but positively the cost per ton of ilmenite net of chloride products continued to reduce by 13% and I will elaborate on that further later. So largely based on these strongly increasing revenues and increasing prices, the results in EBITDA was $93 million up 54%, profit after tax $51 million over 160% increase. And so with this strong performance, we generated cash of nearly $48 million, which turns a net debt situation of $34 million into as Michael said, a net cash situation 13.5.

On Slide number 8, the 2018 year again was characterized by improving product market revenues on an FOB basis, so excluding freight and insurance reflected a 21% increase in revenue. So although production was slightly down, sales volumes were up 3% to a record annual level and the difference was drawn from stocks and we still had about 200,000 tons of total product stock at the end of 2018. So we're well positioned to take advantage of opportunities to sell ilmenite particularly in 2019.

And as we guided during 2018, the sales volumes were weighted somewhat towards the first half of the year, so that came out as we anticipated. But for most of the increase in revenue, the driver was increasing prices. This17% that you see in 2018 from the graph on the bottom right hand corner is an increasing trend since 2016 and that comprise an 8% increase in ilmenite prices and a 47% increase in primary zircon prices reflecting a particularly strong zircon market during the last 12 months.

Turning to the income statements which reflects of course this increased profitability, the reported revenues net of freight costs gives the FOB revenues, which is the revenue generated or the ton sold at Moma port and that's up 21%. Costs have increased as a function of the increased sales volume, but also higher costs, which will deal with on the on the next slide.

And net finance costs, as you would expect are reducing as we continue to pay down our debts, generating a profit before tax of 56 million and with increased profitability comes increasing tax, but while the 5.2 million is reported, we actually paid $1 million using the deferred tax shield which is on the balance sheets and I'll come back to that a little bit later in the presentation.

On slide 10 then, we reconcile the reported cost of sales to the cash cost to run the business as we've done in previous years. So the cost of sales and other operating costs in 2018 were 183 million, reduced by non-cash costs, which is principally the depreciation gives us an adjusted cash operating cost of $151 per ton, which is up 7%.

Part of the underlying reasons relates to the fact that we've had a full year of dry mining and we did that to increase the Heavy Mineral Concentrate that we're producing. Also as we flag during the year, we have used the generators more in 2018 than we did in 2017 to ensure that we have consistent MSP production.

Other costs have increased into the labor on the diesel, again both of these are related to the additional dry mining facilities and they were done with the site visits as well as have seen that [ph]. And there was an increase in diesel price and '18 verses '17 and we've had some wins as well and that the repair and maintenance costs have reduced.

So we continue to focus on cost control, but if I go back to the main table then the adjusted total cash operating costs to a per ton for all products, this results in an increase of 11%, but as you might have seen earlier on the pie ilmenite is our key revenue driver being just under 70% by sales value and adjusting this total cash cost per ton are the co-product revenues mainly zircon, we get to a cost per ton of ilmenite for 2018. This ilmenite cost was $80 a ton. So that's down 13% on the previous year, given the very strong performance of the zircon market, so it's very pleasing to see that trend.

Slide 11 shows us in graphical form where if you look at the orange line, it reflects the 13% decrease in 2018. But I think more importantly, it shows a longer trend of reducing the cost of ilmenite. The total cash operating cost is up slightly, as I mentioned earlier and that's the green line, but as Ben will explain later, with the development projects that we are planning over the next - just under two years, which will be to increase production on a largely fixed cost base by 2021. In 2018 terms, we expect to drive that total cash costs per ton down to the range of $120 to $130, which is as we said in the Capital Markets Day.

Moving on to slide 12, this is the EBITDA bridge slide and it shows how stronger markets mainly through increased prices have driven up the EBITDA to 93 million odds helped by the record sales volumes, but mainly contributed to by the increased prices. And sometimes when you look at this slide, there are more movements. But in this particular case, those drivers come through very accurately [ph].

Slide 13, this is something that we've done before. This illustrates the operating cash flow on a per share basis for the last three years. And I think it shows how we're creating and adding value for our shareholders through increasing cash flow generation year-on-year. So 2018 compared to 2017 reflects a 51% increase to IEP0.65 per share.

Slide 14 then, again at the end of 2018, we can see how solid performance has continued to strengthen the balance sheet with $97 million of cash and the bank loans were reduced from $102 million to $83 million, including interest at the end of the year through two principal payments. And we had a further principal payment of just over $9 million plus interest on the 1st of February 2019. So that's playing out as we have applied to the market for years.

The inventory number of $54 million includes $31 million of mineral inventories. So as I touched on earlier, this relates to the 200,000 tons mostly of ilmenite that lay in stock at the end of 2018, down from about 230 at the beginning of the year. So we've been very healthy stock level as we go into 2019. I think the other number that I call out there is the reduction in the deferred tax assets. So the deferred tax asset shield has now been used whilst we reported $5 million tax in the income statement, the amount that will actually pay is one, so that reconciles neatly back to the balance sheet.

Slide number 15 shows the cost bridge and it illustrates how we move from a $34 million net debt to $13.5 million net cash by generating the $48 million, mostly on the back of solid sales into an improving market. So you can see that from the operating cash flow which is close to the EBITDA, less the investment in plant, property and equipments. So the 2018 capital is just under $40 million plus approximately 50-50, sustaining and development capital both of which are within the guidance numbers that we issued in January 2017.

And finally, you recall that we announced our dividend policy on the Capital Markets Day last October, which is a commitment to pay a minimum of 20% profit after tax. We're working towards maiden dividend late this year, subject to the caveats that are in the policy, market conditions, debts and market requirements. So we're continuing with the final steps towards this maiden dividend. We've completed the capital reduction already as you know and we're in the process of completing the group reorganization and the remaining applicable conditions.

So as we said in the Capital Markets Day, on completion of the development projects, we expect to be in a position to return meaningfully higher capital returns from 2021 and ending on that positive note, thank you all.

I will hand over to Ben Baxter for the operational review.

Ben Baxter

Thanks, Tony. I'm very pleased to be able to discuss the operational performance this morning for 2018. I'll start with health and safety. And as you can see from the slide on the top right hand side of Slide 18, we had an excellent performance. We had a reduction in the number of lost time injuries over the year from nine to three in 2018 and this reflected as a lost time injury frequency rate, our best ever 0.12. Really excellent performance came about through improvements in the way we manage risk and increasing the accountability of individuals for personal safety in the operation.

Secondly, I'm really pleased about how we've been continuing to develop skills of our Mozambican workforce. We are now 95% Mozambican at the mine. And we've seen skills improve throughout the organization, and now we're really targeting how to increase the number of Mozambicans in our management layer. Over and above, that, gender diversity is important to us. And we've steadily started to increase the number of women in our operations. And that's currently now 7% and the target to improve to 10%.

Moving to Slide 19, our track record for deliveries continues to improve and this was a third year in a row that we've met or exceeded the guidance that we've given to the market at the beginning of the year. And this year we focused on increasing the mining outputs in order that we would be able to produce to those guidance levels.

We made 958,000 tons of ilmenite and 48,000 tons of primary zircon. The focus at the mine was to increasing the amount of supplementary mining, so building more capacity to keep the plants full and also then operate projects to increase the operating time of those mining plants, therefore producing more HMC. And we also have completed the WCP B upgrade project and that was started to contribute from midyear onwards.

At the MSP, we focused on maximizing the efficiency of the plant and increasing recoveries and we had good improvements in both zircon production and ilmenite production on the back of that plant's capability and particularly one of the nice things to report was the development of a new product mineral sands concentrates being commissioned on time and significantly below budget in November last year, and that plant has produced really - commissioned very quickly and easily and is producing as per expectation. And as Michael mentioned we imminently doing our first shipment of product. Q4 was particularly strong and December particularly strong and it was a good way to finish the year producing at the run rate of 1.2 million tons per annum.

Moving on to slide 20, as you know, our strategy is to grow production up to 1.2 million tons of ilmenite per annum. And that's really to drive the maximum value from the Moma assets and reduce our costs down to the $120 to $130 range that Tony mentioned a moment ago. The first part of that has been the delivery of the WCP B upgrade project. A capacity increase of 20% was delivered by the end of the year and more than 25% below the budget that we've set of $16 million.

The second part of this strategy is to bring additional capacity through the development of the new wet mining plant that's WCP C. It's a 500 ton an hour dredge and wet plants execution project underway. Dredge is in construction. The sponsors have begun construction and the project is currently on track and on track for costs that are in place for delivery for less than $45 million.

The third part of the strategy is the move of WCP B to Pilivili. This is a high grade ore body that we have been working on and the definitive feasibility study is nearing completion and will be completed in the coming weeks. As per expectation, right now we do not expect the costs of that project to be materially different to the $100 million that we previously guided and that move is expected to take place in the middle of 2020.

Looking on to Slide 21, our full year 2019 capital guidance is $93 million made up of $23 million in sustaining capital to maintain the existing operation in its current form that sits firmly in the middle of our long-term guided expectations for sustaining capital. The remainder is made up of the development capital and the principal amounts in 2019 for the completion of the WCP C construction, $39 million this year and the remaining in this year - the early works and for the relocation of the WCP B plant, which will take place in 2020.

And that that makes up the additional monies for 2020 with $75 million to be spent on that project next year. You can see in the graph at the bottom right how those two projects translate into HMC production through 2020 and through 2021 with us reaching the required HMC production for the 1.2 million tons ilmenite production by the end of 2021.

Slide 22 is our 2019 guidance slide and production is expected to moderate slightly this year compared to two to 2018. And that's mainly due to the lower grades that we're experiencing as we start to run down the [indiscernible] or reserves. As Tony mentioned earlier, we do have ilmenite inventory in stock and so we're balancing that fall in production with equivalent sales to 2018 through drawdown of that stock.

You see on the guidance of notes we have changed our classification and created a unit called concentrates. Previously you would have seen this as secondary zircon, but we've amalgamated in our guidance the secondary zircon and the mineral sands concentrate and that accounts for the significant increase from 28,000 to 43,000 tons in 2019. Operating costs are expected to rise slightly this year. And as we experience fuel increases and slight labor increase. However, our intention is to drive these costs back down with those two development projects coming online in '19 and '20 and to get back to that $120 to $130 per ton range.

Slide 23, I guess my summary slide and it's been a good year for the operations at Moma and we've delivered our guidance and we've advanced our projects well to deliver on our strategy to get to 1.2 million tons. You can see the long-term profile has been developed and the increasing production through '19, '20 and '20, '21 and it's a sustained level of production expected at 1.2 million tons and therefore the sustained cost reduction down to that range as discussed.

We've also been successful in getting the most out of the farms that we already have. And that's particularly shown by the commencement of a new mineral sands concentrate production which is driving revenue from what was a previous tailing stream. What that does is brings down our costs and allows us to create additional margin and that margin will help protect us through the cycles of the mineral sands market.

So with that thank you, I'm going to pass back to Michael who is going to discuss the market.

Michael Carvill

Yeah, thanks very much Ben. I just got a couple of slides guys, I won't keep everybody back for too long, but if I just turned to Page 25 or Slide 25. And I'll make a few comments on the market. We had record sales in 2018; record volumes of sales and our prices for ilmenite and zircon were all up. Average ilmenite prices rose strongly in the first half of 2018, but then paused and went into a soft period in the only spot market which exists which is in China. There was a softening of the market in the middle of the year and towards the end of the second half was weaker than the first half.

But I'm very happy to say that Q1 2019 we had strong volume demand from our customers and prices have been flat with Q4, but we're just noticing something of a tick up in price towards the end of the quarter. And if you remember that's what our analysis. I've suggested that there was a bit of an inventory correction that we felt that it would be complete towards the middle of this year. And I'm pleased to see that sort of working out as we go through the year. Maybe I could draw your attention to this chart at the top of the page on the slide.

And we do a very detailed supply demand analysis of the industry. And this is one of the sort of analysis that drops out of that. So if you look at the green line on this chart, this represents the overall global titanium feedstock inventory and it's the units in which based our TiO2 units, so one TiO2 is roughly equivalent to two units of 50% TiO2 ilmenite. And the histogram columns which are below the zero line in this particular instance represent the annual surplus of our deficit of mined titanium feedstock.

And you can see that in 2015 there was a deficit, in 2016 a deficit and that deficit has been balanced by a reduction in the overall global inventory as we move through from 2015 to 2019 and we had an unusually large inventory in 2015. And we now are at a situation in 2019 where we have a low inventory and if the trajectory continues a zero inventory sometime in 2020. And this analysis suggests that the inventory goes negative, but obviously, inventories can't go negative.

So therefore, something has to happen in the market and one assumes that higher production and that higher production will have to be supported by an improvement in prices for it to occur. So we see the overall market as supportive of prices in the coming period. And we are forecasting supply deficits for both chloride and sulphate ilmenite.

So I'll just turn to Page 26 or anyone on the phone. This year our customers have been increasing their optics of products from us. So we have long-term customers and each year we negotiate with them and they have volume contracts that run for several years. But each of those volume contracts have a degree of flexing a little degree of optionality. Last year they were ticking at the bottom of the option levels and this year they're ticking at the top of their option levels.

We're aware that there is significant investment in China in new titanium pigment chloride production plans and the associated to titanium slag in from upgrading plants into the retail plans that will feed those new chloride line. They're extensive, they're under construction, nearly in commissioning and as those do become operational, they will increase the demand for imported ilmenite into China, ilmenites such as the ilmenites we create, not ourselves alone, but they're not unique to us. But that is an increase in our type of ilmenites market.

We see depletion of supply from the existing mines and we struggled to see whether it's a set of new projects that have been financed that can supply that deficit. It's our view that current prices are largely, not universally, but largely insufficient to fund new Greenfield development. They can fund the increase in capacity in advance to the project. But we don't believe that they are sufficiently strong to fund new Greenfield development and prices at the moment are still 50% below their peak level.

So in general, we see ilmenite to the NFL stock prices has been supportive as we look to the future. Zircon, we had very significant price increases in 2018, so we do not see the same thing happening in 2019. The market is now more balanced, but as we look to the future in zircon, we have exactly the same situation of depletion of supply from existing resources. And as we look around finance projects, we don't see that supply being readily available from new source. So again we see a medium term trend has been supportive in zircon. However, we feel the market wasn't balanced this year.

So let me just make some closing remarks on Slide 28. We're really thrilled with the out turn of 2018. We see it a watershed year. We have been happily surprised with Q1 turn in the market in 2019. We're going more confident of how the year will play out in terms of the market. We're continuing to progress our growth projects we're all moving smoothly. We have encountered no significant problems so far and we're working towards the payment of our first dividend in October.

So with that, thank you very much guys. The 28 Slide, so it's a little bit more that. You should really be thinking about that. We're very pleased to do so.

And with that I'm happy to throw the floor open to questions. Des.

Q - Des Kilalea

Thanks, guys. I probably have three questions, the first is, could you comment on the width of the rain and thundering down at the moment and impacted of that. Tony, maybe [indiscernible] in order to catch that? The increase you said in the concentrates guidance 33% [ph]?

Tony McCluskey

Okay, so I'll talk. We do have a cyclone in the Mozambique Channel off shore south of Moma at this point in time. We've been following it. We do have a full cyclone preparedness plan at Moma and we initiated that plan during last week in preparation. We watch the weather and we see. Cyclones are good that they give you some warnings and you can track the direction which they're going, so we've been prepared for it. We've had lots of rain, but we have not had the cyclone directly impact us other than in our shipping is parked at this point in time because the seas are so rough that we're not in a position to load a ship. We expect that to be back under control by Friday this week. So we will see approximately five to seven days of delayed shipping, but that's not material difficulty for us and our plants are well protected. And we have cyclone protection buildings for our staff as well.

And maybe I'll - should I answer the guidance question as well. The guidance was set broadly because - for two reasons. First, I mean, we concentrate production is a tailing, so we try to improve with - our primary goal is to increase primary zircon production and that leads to variability in the tailing - in the concentrates products which are the lower grade products. And the second reason is that with mineral sands concentrates being a new product. We don't have the track record yet to be able to see on a month-to-month and added up to a full year exactly what that production would be. So we took a slightly broader range.

Ben Baxter

And the tax expense this year is 5.2 million relative to a profit before tax of 56 million. So the long term tax raise is probably going to be something in the order of about 8%. Now, this is a function of the fact that we've got two projects in Mozambique. We've got a mining and a processing project. And there's a detailed slide on the Capital Markets Day. So rather than sort of taking everybody through that here, I'm happy to do that on an individual basis. But to sort of directly answer your question, the tax of 5.2 will be paying 1 million for 2018. And so there'll be a full payout based on the 2019 tax. And if it's about sort of 8%, you'd expect to see that going out the door early in 2020. So we're sort of moving back on to an even keel. It's a good story in a way because of the function of profitability does and it's only cooperation tax that's included in the tax line. We also pay mining royalty and processing royalty, but those as they always have been are included in our operating cost.

Michael Carvill

So we have to repeat the question.

Ben Baxter

So Des is asking, will we get further shield from the development projects as they roll out? So not so much in 2019 but I think yes is the answer to your question on 2020. So there'll be some additional protection from the tax shield there. We have elected Des to equate our depreciation with our tax allowances, so we're not getting an accelerated benefit there. So it'll improve a little bit, but it won't completely change.

Michael Carvill

Job, yes please.

Job Langbroek

Yeah, good morning guys, just three questions as well for me. The first is related to China on the improved or improving volume that you're evidencing [indiscernible]. I mean, most of the top line metrics that we see coming out of China are not really supportive of the economic metrics. So where would you - would you see that ilmenite demand, is that coming out of Chinese in terms of the market or are they actually displacing overseas demand, so you might just tease that a little bit?

Michael Carvill

Well, I'll deal with that one first. So just for people on the phone Job has inquired how come we're seeing increased demand from China when the metrics - the general economic metrics for China as a country as an overall sovereign are in general slightly negative for not positive. And I suppose in part Job; it's a consequence of what we have been saying that there is depletion from existing resources and existing sources. So yes, we have made the announcement that their production for 2019 is lower than 2018 and production from India is gone, production from China is gone, so production from Vietnam is gone. So these are significant sources of supply to the upgrading industry and the new chloride industry and some of the some of it has gone to the sulphate industry in China, which no longer exists and therefore we're seeing a little bit more demand for our supply.

Job Langbroek

Okay, thank you. And then just two other questions, can we get some sense of the value of that concentrates in terms of the - even on the revenue, can you just give us some sense of that. And just tied in with that the labor cost increased last year, I think that works at about 12% or so. And you mentioned in the presentation that you might expect it to tick off again this year, should we be thinking about the same result in the labor cost of about 10% for the year. And then just you might just finished up by saying is that a once off adjustment because of the agreement you have or should we expect [indiscernible] to the concentrate?

Michael Carvill

Yes. So Job has inquired what he should think of in terms of revenue potential per ton of the concentrate that we have included in the guidance numbers.

Tony McCluskey

I can take that if you want. So the value streams within the concentrate come from zircon, from monazite and from retail. And so they are components of each and because it's a concentrate from former tailings they vary as we do better in our other products. So one of the reasons why we put - it's lumped with concentrate is that - one of the reasons it's lumped the concentrates is because the price is broadly like the secondary zircon price, so that's sort of where you should be.

Jeremy Dibb

[indiscernible]

Michael Carvill

So just to repeat, so Jeremy has - Jeremy Dibb has indicated that somewhere around $300 per ton for the minerals and concentrate. And can you repeat that just for the people on the phone Jeremy?

Jeremy Dibb

Well, the secondary zircon product is more like 30% or so of the reference prices.

Michael Carvill

And so for the secondary zircon profits - the secondary zircon concentrate it's about 30% of the reference price for zircon. Thanks, Jeremy.

Tony McCluskey

And the other question that Job asked was, you'll noted that labor is up fractionally up11% I think in 2018. And so question, is this going to be repeated again in 2019? And the answer I suppose, goes back to the labor agreement that we concluded in 2017 and that was reflected in 2018 where we or 2018 rather sorry, where we get approximately a 10% increase in pay rates for local Mozambicans. Now, what had happened in the previous year was that the Mozambican Meticais devalued greatly and there was high inflation. So there was something of a catch up. And the answer to your question based on what we're looking at with the lower inflation rates in Mozambique yield is that was more of a one off. So you shouldn't expect 10% increases year-on-year, you should expect labor prices to track back to be closer to the inflation numbers. I think broadly on operating costs, as Ben touched on earlier, our objective is to drive them down. The best way that we can do that on a fixed cost base is to get our production up. So when we move the plant to Pilivili particularly, and top of the sea plant and the good work that's been done on the B upgrade, then we get our total terms up and that's what helps us drive down our total cost per ton into the range of $120 to $130 a ton. So really getting production up on a fixed cost base is what improves our profitability and approves competitiveness of the business, so slightly broader answer.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] in reference to labor give us total number of employees you have now and also whether there is any go forward resistance to increasing the number of women.

Tony McCluskey

Yeah. So we've got 1400 employees. And to answer your second question, initially, there was - there has been some resistance and I'm thinking particularly about the increasing in the dry mining components of the last year, which is where the bulk of the new employees came. We chose to employ all women in our additional operations. And so that did meet with some initial resistance from the existing male operators, however, it was resolved very quickly in those because ladies delivered and turned out to deliver more and they have gained the respect of the - and that we've used that broadly as a way of showing that we do have quality in our operation.

Michael Carvill

So Roger, I'll hand it for you to ask.

Roger Bell

Thank you. The greatest liability issues you had was the [indiscernible] elaborate a bit more on that [indiscernible].

Tony McCluskey

Okay and so the question was really relating to the reliability of path of transitioning of power into the Moma operation and what our response has been. So we did use the generators more in 2018 than we had expected to do so because the state transmission grid was less reliable than expected. So the generators do provide us with reliable power for minimal separation prompt and those continue to work very well and suppressed about 80% of the of the dips and outages that come through the network. Over and above that, we've engaged very heavily with EdM and are assisting them with the upfront purchase of new spares and requirements to bring the reliability back to the grid. That work is ongoing. It's expected to - spares are arriving in Mozambique as we speak during February and in March and are being transported up to the sub stations where they're needed and that work is expected to be completed in the next month and months or two. So we're expecting better reliability this year. Going to your point about how it's translated into this year's guidance, we did make provision to use the Aggreko's through the summer wet season which is on norm, but we also extended that by a further month and we then also looked at the end of the year to bring the generators into use when WCP C is commissioned to ensure a good commissioning of that plant. We also see diesel prices increasing this year, but that is on the back of - we purchase our diesel from the States and the number - the price of that diesel tends to lag the oil price of the day and that meant that during this year we expected a cost increase on the price of diesel. That's built into our plan.

Roger Bell

[indiscernible]

Michael Carvill

So Roger has asked how much of the supply that have come South line is through genuine depletion and how - what percentage of that is as a consequence of purely permitting issues and which could therefore snap back on. It's prudent, it's not absolutely clear and there is a mixture of both depletion and permitting in much of the Indian situation. But it's not just permitting, it seems that that some of the Indian companies have been operating in completely without licenses and are unlikely to get licenses. So we still have in our supply demand analysis –in the analysis that that we showed you there the assumption that during 2019 Indian production goes back to its previous level, but we really don't see that. And the longer we go on, the less likely that it is to occur, so Indian production is done at about 100.

Roger Bell

[indiscernible]

Michael Carvill

So that's significant, how much of that could come back on again, a bit of it. A lot of it.

Jeremy Dibb

[indiscernible]

Michael Carvill

Yeah. Vietnam, it's mainly economic, it's mainly economic, it just doesn't pay for them to - their grids are low and it doesn't pay the mine at these levels. So it's more of an economic situation in Vietnam.

Richard Hatch

[indiscernible]

Michael Carvill

Well, just to repeat the questions for the people on the telephone. Richard inquired as to how come our precision for CapEx or our guidance for CapEx for 2018 was 28 million and we only spent 20. Ben, join in just quickly?

Ben Baxter

So our 2018 development capital was slightly behind our previous forecast for '18. That was based around like invoicing which - and so the dredge was started, the wet plants was started, but those monies translate into 2018 production.

Richard Hatch

[indiscernible]

Tony McCluskey

Exactly, so at the beginning if I can sort of add to that as well. So at the beginning of 2018, remember we haven't completed our feasibility study on C plant and we were also working on the B DFS, we moved DFS. So those were much more substantially complete by the time we got to the Capital Markets Day. So we were unsure putting at that stage. As Ben says, at the end of the year, then there was some late invoicing, so that meant that some of the payments slip into 2019, but the numbers are in Ben's section of the presentation on 2019 guidance are cash flow numbers. So those are consistent, Richard, that's the most direct place to probably get those numbers. You also asked and I think Michael will take this. What special characteristics ilmenite has that makes it attractive for Chinese users.

Michael Carvill

For upgrading and so the answer is - the first part of your question was we can upgrade our ilmenite, you can't upgrade other ilmenite. You can't upgrade all ilmenites, but some ilmenites when you upgrade them are only suitable for use in the sulphate process and not the chloride process. And the reason that not just our ilmenite, but mainly African ilmenite are upgradeable into a chlorinatable flag is because of calcium and magnesium oxide are quite low in those ilmenites and therefore - and the calcium and magnesium oxide go to the flag and they are detrimental to the process and the chloride process.

Richard Hatch

And next question is on - of the back of that, do you ever see and idea on volume [indiscernible]?

Michael Carvill

We'll move on billions intend to commission 200,000 tons of chloride flagged - sorry, chloride pigment capacity in 2019.

Richard Hatch

[indiscernible]

Michael Carvill

Yes, there are. Yeah, there are a little bit - we're a little bit less that isn't exactly the volume, it's that they're likely to produce and they will not be commissioned in 2019, so the 200,000 tons is the one that will be commissioned.

Richard Hatch

[indiscernible]

Michael Carvill

Well, if it's ilmenite, you think in ilmenite 400,000 tons.

Richard Hatch

Thank you and the second one is just on the [indiscernible]?

Michael Carvill

Well, they've been flat from Q4 2018 and we're seeing a little bit of pickup at the moment and I think that we don't expect to see any huge improvements, but we expect to see generally supportive environment for the rest of the year, so still support slightly. No, we don't make price predictions Richard.

Richard Hatch

[indiscernible]

Michael Carvill

So Richard has asked about the debt profiling of the repayments?

Tony McCluskey

So look, the existing is being paid back on the semiannual basis, so in that regards just over $18 million per annum and that's for our existing lenders. At the Capital Markets Day, I noted that we were looking at options with that as potentially other financing options. We haven't actually done anything with this. We've generated really strong cash flow through the course of the year. So the commercial proposition that Kenmare is now able to sort of demonstrate to you is helpful in that respect. I think we continue to monitor. We were able to fund our development projects from the existing cash flow, so it's not that there's any immediate pressure to do something, but it might make sense, Richard, because Kenmare is now in a different place to where we were when we put this test in place. So this test has been place since the inception before we had a mine, now we're generating cash flow, we're generating profit and the type of covenants that are sort of more suitable to an open running mine as we have at the moment is something that maybe would give us more flexibility. So I think all I can really say is that we're looking at that, we're considering our options, but we haven't actually done anything.

Richard Hatch

My last one is just on shipment volume and should we expect much of it - a difference H1 versus H2 in sense of your shipment volumes in the actual revenue [ph]?

Michael Carvill

Look, it depends. As we hit upon spell of weather in H1, yes, you would expect more in H2. So far we've been shipping well in H1 and the market is being ticking everything that we can make so. So at this stage there's no evidence to suggest that there should be a substantial difference between either one.

Richard Hatch

Okay, thank you.

Michael Carvill

Yeah, so thank you very much everyone here. And if I could just address the operator and ask if you have any questions on the line, please.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And currently no questions registered on the telephone line. So I'll handle other speakers.

Michael Carvill

Thank you. Thank you very much. And so if we have no questions on the line, as nobody here in the room has any further questions we could then close Kenmare results presentation. And I just like to thank everybody for making the time to come here and speak with us and asked your questions and thank everyone who is on the line. So thank you everyone and bye.

