Platinum - A Compelling Dog

The prerequisite for a long position in the platinum market over recent weeks and months has been a thick skin, nerves of steel, and an understanding of the fundamentals of the rare precious metal. The vast majority of platinum output each year comes from only two countries in the world; South Africa and Russia. In South Africa, there is primary production, while in Russia lots of the output is a byproduct of nickel production as platinum group metals are present in nickel ores.

Platinum jewelry is popular around the world, and the metal has a myriad of industrial application because of its high resistance to heat. When compared with gold, silver, and other precious metals, platinum has the highest density, and the highest melting and boiling point. All of the evidence points to a compelling value proposition for the price of platinum, but that has not been the case for many years. Platinum had been a primary ingredient in catalytic converters for cars that run on diesel fuel. The decline in that market sent the price of the metal lower. However, platinum can be a substitute for gold, palladium, and rhodium when it comes to fabricated jewelry, investment, and industrial demand. The current price level for the metal compared to its precious cousins makes it a compelling dog that will eventually have its day in the bullish sun.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the platinum market.

Platinum trails gold for years

Platinum's nickname is "rich man's gold," which has only been the case if the wealthy wanted to make a small fortune from a large one over the recent years.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of nearby NYMEX platinum futures minus nearby COMEX gold futures highlights, platinum was truly "rich man's gold" in 2008 when it fetched an almost $1150 premium to the yellow metal. Until 2015, platinum never traded below a $172 discount to gold, but that has changed over the recent years. Recently, platinum fell to over a price that was over $500 under gold for similar delivery. At around the $461 discount level, platinum remains historically inexpensive compared to its precious cousin.

Palladium and platinum a tale of two metals that trade on NYMEX

Platinum has been in a bear market since the price traded at its all-time peak at $2308.80 per ounce in early 2008. At that time, the price of palladium, platinum's sister metal was at a high at $595.10 per ounce which was over a $1700 discount. The fortunes of the two metals have changed dramatically since then.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, platinum traded at over a $500 premium to the price of palladium from 2003 through 2014. However, platinum slipped to a discount against palladium in 2017 and was recently at a record low at over a $675 discount.

Rhodium tells us about platinum's fundamentals

While platinum, palladium and gold trade on the NYMEX and COMEX futures markets, rhodium only trades in the physical market because of its limited liquidity. However, like palladium, the price of rhodium has been on a bullish tear since 2016.

Source: Kitco

As the chart shows, the price of rhodium rose from around the $600 per ounce level to a midpoint at over $3000 at last glance. Rhodium is a byproduct of platinum production, and platinum's misfortune has been the most significant bullish factor for the price of rhodium. The low price of platinum over recent years led some primary producers of the metal in South Africa to close down higher cost production leading to a shortage of rhodium.

Gold, palladium, and rhodium could be screaming that platinum is simply too cheap at its current price level.

Critical levels in the platinum market

On Tuesday, March 12, the April gold futures contract was trading at $1300 per ounce, nearby June palladium futures were at $1495, and rhodium was at a midpoint of $3,045 per ounce. Meanwhile, platinum was sitting at around $845.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, platinum has made lower highs and lower lows since reaching a peak at $1918.50 in 2011 which was a lower high than the all-time high in 2008. The most recent low was at $755.70 in August 2018 which was the lowest price since 2003.

The first critical level in the platinum market on the upside stands at $881.50, the November 2018 peak. Above there, the $1,000 per ounce level will stand as a psychological level of resistance. The line in the sand on the upside is at the 2016 peak at $1199.50 per ounce.

On the downside, $755.70 is the current level of technical support, and anything below there constitutes a bearish abyss for the metal that has disappointed for more than a few years.

PPLT is a buy and hold, but leave room to add on weakness

I believe it is just a matter of time before platinum blasts off to the upside. The pressure from gold, palladium, and rhodium is just too intense for the metal that can be both a financial and industrial substitute for its precious cousin and sisters.

The most direct route to the platinum markets is via physical bars and coins for through the NYMEX futures contract. However, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) provides an alternative. The ETF holds 100% of its assets in physical platinum bullion and does a good job replicating the price action in the metal. The price of platinum has moved from $755.70 in mid-August 2018 to its current level at $845 per ounce, a recovery of 11.8%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, PPLT moved from $71.92 to $79.86 or 11%.

Platinum is on sale at its current price compared to the price action in gold and the other platinum group metals. I continue to believe that platinum offers one of the most compelling value propositions in the world of commodities.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.