At These Levels, Spirit Looks More Attractive Than Realty Income

Now that the spin-off has been completed, SRC management is looking to build upon their strong portfolio while maintaining low leverage ratios to fortify their balance sheet.

Trading at a fraction of what Realty Income is demanding, SRC is a much more attractive stock at these levels considering all the similarities.

After one of the strongest starts to a year we have seen in decades, stocks got off to a rough start in March with a five-day losing streak, only to recently break to the upside. At the month's halfway point, stocks are even for March thus far. Is the end of the 10-year bull market near, or is it simply that we have come so far, so fast, that we are simply taking a breather? During the recent five-day losing streak, the S&P 500 dropped 2.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 4%, and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) was flat.

Let me begin by saying I am not in the camp expecting the US to fall into a recession this year. However, earnings have definitely slowed and valuations have once again run up to within 2% of the market highs we reached in October before all (fill in the blank) broke loose.

I believe investors need to get ahead of the curve, even if it’s a little early, and to start transitioning funds from growth stocks to more value-related stocks. Prepare yourself for the next major downturn by investing in stable high-yield stocks, because it is not a matter of if the next downturn will come, but when. We have already seen the shift beginning to take place. If you look at REITs in general - we will use the VNQ in this case - REITs are up over 11% in the last 12 months; meanwhile, the S&P 500 is flat. Investors are gravitating towards high-yield stocks that will be able to whether the storm during the next downturn.

With that said, some REITs are trading at a premium after their continued run-up in the last 12 months, but undervalued REITs still lurk. In the piece below, I am going to explain why I believe Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) is a better buy then Realty Income (O). Yup, I said it. Many Seeking Alpha users are huge fans of the most well-known REIT there is, but you have to know when enough is enough. In a piece last month, I went into more detail explaining why I think big O is O’vervalued.

Spirit Realty has gone through a full restructuring to strengthen their portfolio through the spin-off of some less favorable assets, and to build a portfolio eerily similar to that of Realty Income, but the stock trades at an extreme discount to its competitor. The tenant mix is strong, and should withstand an economic downturn just fine. In addition to trading at a steep discount to Realty Income, SRC offers a dividend yield of 6.7%.

A Quick History Lesson On Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital is a net-lease REIT that invests primarily in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, containing long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2018, the company portfolio comprised 1,514 properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of 28.6 million square feet. The company leases their properties to 252 tenants across 49 states.

SRC investors have been put through the ringer the last couple of years, which started in May 2017 when former CEO Tom Nolan abruptly left the company. This was then followed by issues from one of their top tenants at the time in terms of contractual rent - Shopko, at 30% of rent - which sparked the spin-off announcement in August 2017. The company spun off the troubled Shopko properties along with the collateralized master trust, a few other weaker performing properties, to create Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA). The entire situation, surrounded by uncertainty sent investors fleeing for the door. The spin-off was completed in June 2018. SRC’s relationship to the spun-off entity is to provide property management services.

Here is a timeline of events that have taken place the past 24 months or so.

Now that the company has been able to keep those events in its rear view mirror, current CEO Jackson Hsieh has the company moving in the right direction through strategic acquisitions and dispositions of weaker-performing properties. During 2018, the company acquired 17 new properties for $250.8 million and sold 29 properties totaling $103.3 million in gross proceeds.

The Turnaround Beginning To Show Through Financial Results

Now that company management has time to focus on the business, rather than worrying about the spin-off, a CEO abruptly leaving, or Shopko, we like the future prospects of the company. Here is a look at the company’s most recent results.

As much of the transition to a pure-play triple-net REIT has been completed, the financial results are sure to follow. It was a year and a half ago that the company first announced the SMTA spin-off, and with that behind them I believe they have a bright future. You can see many improvements in the few metrics within the snapshot above. The company maintained an occupancy level of 99.7%, which was the highest in the history of the company. Only five properties were vacant at the conclusion of 2018.

The company has been focused on strengthening their balance sheet in order to attain ongoing success. Expense management and debt ratios saw positive steps in the right direction this year. Same-store sales grew 1.6% during the quarter, benefiting from the QSR movie theaters. The company continues to make strategic acquisitions to build their portfolio of high-quality tenants, which we will look at next.

The Portfolio

Now that the SMTA spin-off has taken on the majority of the poorly performing properties that SRC had in its portfolio, including Shopko and many of the movie theaters, you will notice big similarities between their portfolio and that of BIG O, or Realty Income - the darling REIT of DGI investors. Before I go any further, let me note that I love Realty Income, but at current levels the stock is far too expensive, and that is how I came across Spirit Realty. Here is a look at Spirit's top 20 tenants:

Realty Income and Spirit share the following common tenants:

Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA)

Circle K

Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

CVS (NYSE:CVS)

Lifetime Fitness (NYSE:LTM)

GPM Investments

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

LA Fitness

Mister

As you can see, Spirit shares almost half of its top 20 tenants with Realty Income. The rest of Spirit's tenants are either similar or investment-grade tenants, which gives shareholders further assurance.

Here is a comparison Spirit breaks out in its investor presentation: the percentage of contractual rent that overlaps among Spirit and its two closest rivals, Realty Income and National Retail Properties (NNN).

You can see the similarities among the three rivals, but once you look closer from a valuation perspective, you can see the opportunity. When similar portfolios are then priced at very different market rates, it gives public investors the chance to buy similar assets at very different prices.

The portfolio as it stands now is much improved from where they were even a few years back, and that is a testament to management and their focus on high-quality, income-producing properties. During 2018, the company invested a total of $287 million in acquisitions and revenue-producing capital projects. One interesting tenant that the company is getting more involved with is TopGolf, which is revolutionizing the golf industry. Here is a look at the location they purchased in Q4 2018.

In addition to strategic acquisitions, the company is also looking to make timely dispositions as well. For the year, dispositions totaled $103.3 million at a weighted average cap rate of 6.5%. The dispositions during the year focused primarily on optimizing the industry concentrations. Some of the assets sold included Circle K C-stores, drug stores and grocery stores.

Tale Of The Tape

Now that I have had an opportunity to look at Spirit a little closer, I am seeing the similarities at a much lower price. Sure, it is not a 100% clone, but SRC, O, and NNN are about as similar as you can get. Here is the tale of the tape between SRC and O.

SRC O Price $37.86 $70.73 Yield 6.60% 3.83% P/FFO 10.2x 22.7x P/EBITDA 8.0x 18.0x Debt/EBITDA 5.0x 5.5x S&P Credit Rating BBB- A-

As you can see based on the snapshot above, SRC is trading at a huge discount compared with Realty Income. We do expect Realty Income to trade at a premium to SRC and other net lease REITs due to their consistent performance, but right now they are trading way too high.

Over the course of the last five years, Spirit Realty has traded at an average P/FFO of 11.4x, which suggests their current stock price is undervalued when comparing with recent history.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, Spirit Realty has been through a lot of change the past 24 months or so, but with the spin-off of their Shopko and a few other poorly performing assets, we now believe the portfolio is poised for success. The company is focused on strengthening their portfolio, similar to Realty Income, and also on building up their balance sheet. Building up the portfolio while maintaining low leverage positions is key for them right now, as one of Realty Income’s biggest advantages among other net lease REITs is their low cost of capital.

The two companies are a lot alike in many ways. We have looked at their similar portfolio tenants among their top 20; they also maintain strong occupancy rates with long lease terms. Spirit and Realty Income have similar occupancies on their portfolios with similar lease lengths. However, though they are very similar on the outside, the valuations beat to a different tune. Realty Income is priced at a huge premium, while SRC is priced vastly lower while offering a dividend yield that is 2.8% higher. We have discussed the premium O deserves, but right now the separation is too much to pass up. If you are looking for a high-yield stock, with a little more risk than usual, look no further than Spirit Realty. This stock is a buy in my book!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.