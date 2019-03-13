Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) CEO Jeff Olmstead on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Jeff Olmstead - CEO

Philip Houchin - CFO

Noel Parks - Coker Palmer Institutional

Jeff Olmstead

Thanks, Tiffany. Good morning. I want to thank you everyone for your participation in the call today. Before we get started, I would like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements related to future and not past, events within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to our current or historical facts. For further explanation, please refer to our SEC filings.

Joining me on the call today are Sherry Morgan, our Chief Accounting Officer; Chad McLawhorn, our General Counsel; Chad Roller, our VP of Development; and Ryan Logsdon, our VP of Business Development and Philip Houchin our CFO.

This morning we posted a presentation to go along with this call. If you would like to follow along, please go to midconenergypartners.com click on Investor Relations, then Events and Presentations and finally click on the PDF next to the view presentation link under the fourth quarter and year-end 2018 earnings call.

If you're following along with the presentation, please turn with me to Slide 3, for 2018 highlights. 2018 was very active in transformative year for the partnership and significantly improved our financial position raising $15 million in preferred equity that were primarily towards our initial Wyoming acquisitions. We extended the maturity of our bank facility two years from November of 2018 to November of 2020. We extended the year - we ended the year with a $135 million borrowing base and $41 million in liquidity which was a significant increase over the $16 million in liquidity we had in 2017 and finally we ended the year with a bank debt to EBITDA covenant of 3.17 times which was an improvement from the 3.54 times we had at the end of last year.

We experienced significant growth during the year primarily from approximately $23 million in acquisition resulting in production increases for an average of 2800 barrels of oil per day in the first quarter of the year to an average of 3663 barrels of oil per day in the fourth quarter of 2018. We continue to build out of Wyoming position throughout the year and grow all our footprints as well.

These acquisitions were part of a series of transactions over the past few years that have helped us transform the portfolio to a long live relatively shallow decline asset base combined with lower leverage that provides us with a more stable platform to grow. Lower underlying decline rate results in less capital needed to maintain our existing production and provides with flexibility to adjust capital allocation during the year between development projects and acquisitions [indiscernible].

We have an inventory of new properties with value creation potential in both optimizing day to day operations and a growth full of opportunities. Turning to slide 4, if you look at our partnership that has evolved over the last 40 years we have decreased debt by approximately 2/3rds of $205 million at the end of 2014 to $93 million at the end of 2018 to expected mid-60s to total outstanding debt after the close of our recently announced transactions. We've accomplished this while also managing to increase our total reserves by the time when the SEC [indiscernible] has come down from the mid-90s to the mid-60s and we've kept our leverage ratio manageable and expect it to continue to decline. It would have decreased our estimated five year decline rate for over 10% to approximately 5% estimated for 2019 pro forma for the recently announced transactions.

This relatively shallow decline rate is key to our future growth as it gives us much more stable platform, provides us flexibility of when and where we spend our free cash flow at less CapEx required that may take our production. Turning to slide 5, you can see our asset base has changed by over 50% over the last couple of years. At the close of recently announced transactions we will have consolidated into two core areas in Oklahoma and Wyoming that is also no longer a mix of high and low [indiscernible] assets but as I just mentioned as mature [indiscernible] asset base for both opportunities to grow at value creation.

Turning to slide 6, our strategy for 2019 and beyond would be continued focus on our core strengths of optimizing operations with mature fields that are growth and water flow development. Our stable production platform is flexibility to adjust the focus of our time and capital between operations and immediate new water flow development and acquisitions for those opportunities for each rise. One of our differentiating strengths our operations team in the field in the office and in the field, the focus on expenses and cash flow optimization allows us to quickly rack the changes in oil prices by activating or deactivating producers and ejectors to maximize cash. There's a lot to limit the cash flow impact as prices fall and the increase the cash flow impact as prices rise. With the addition of some of the new assets in the last 12 to 18 months we continue to adjust new properties and look for ways to maximize the production while decreasing operating cost. We have an inventory of growth assets that can all be developed as internally generating cash flows in coming years. The prospects in Wyoming are on a scale that is several times larger than anything we've done historically and the projects in Oklahoma leverages the successes we have had and significantly growing production reserves through developing and water flooding by pass stage. We continue to looking for PDT heavy acquisition and we will get optimized cost and production to quickly increase cash flow and consequently get value of the preserves. We have a track record of executing this strategy to Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming and most recently we have been successful at lowering cost to 20% and 30% and the assets we require are Oklahoma, [indiscernible] basin and Powder River Basin in 2018.

Turning to slide 7, a good example of this future potential is the pending transactions we announced in February. These will result in significant reduction and outstanding debt while also keeping current production reserves relative flat. The new Oklahoma assets are currently at much lower margins than both the assets we are selling in Texas at our existing assets and similar in Oklahoma. We believe there is significant value creation opportunities if we are able to lower operating cost similar to our existing Oklahoma properties and similar to what we accomplished in the assets we acquired in 2018. Slide 8 and 9 are couple of examples of significant growth opportunities in our portfolios. Several years ago we did a study in the Clayton field zone, our Cleveland water unit in North East Oklahoma. This resulted in our early productions for approximately 300 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2012 to over 950 barrels of oil per day at its peak and it is still currently producing approximately 738 barrels of oil equivalent today. In 2018 we acquired the [indiscernible] units which both appeared to along the same trend. Our play in 2019 is to drill two new wells in the [indiscernible] both of these wells and applied lessons we learned in the Cleveland unit to see if we have the same potential in these units.

On slide 9, our pipe dream at Wyoming recently received verbal approval for use in Wyoming and we expect final written unitization approval order soon. Out of 13,000 acres in gross barrels have reached its potential this is by far the largest unit we have ever put together. There are 59 usable well boards at a 160 acre, this is significant to the economics of the field we do need to reach other field prior to starting to ejection. Initial CapEx we focused on drilling water supply well and converting six existing ejectors. Based on analogies and initial response to ejection is expected in 10 to 18 months. Depending on ejectivity corresponding production response we will begin to in-field the unit to 88 acre spacing if and when we see that because we are able to effect the water flood park all these unit on the current 160 acre spacing to be acted on this unit will increase significantly.

With that I will turn it over to our CFO, Philip Houchin.

Philip Houchin

Thank you, Jeff. I will now discuss the significant financial highlights for the year. Please turn to slide 10. 2018 was a very positive year from a financial perspective. We significantly improved our financial flexibility by raising capital, sustaining our bank credit facility and creating additional liquidity. For the year the partnership closed on approximately 23 million in acquisitions which helped increase average production by over 31% from the third quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2018. The acquisitions helped increased net proved reserves based on standardized SEC pricing practices from 926 million barrels of oil equivalent at year end 2017 to 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent that year in 2018.

These assets not only provide immediate increase to production but added to the inventory growth projects for our changing work on in the near term. The market for these types of acquisitions has been favorable so we anticipate continuing to drive and find some more opportunities. Production for 2018 was down approximately 7% compared to 2017 primarily due to the sale of our Southern Oklahoma assets in December of 2017. However, fourth quarter 2018 production was up almost 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the acquisition throughout the year resulting on a GAAP sales we are up approximately 13% for 2018 compared to 2017. Realized prices after cash settlements of derivatives including premium stage for $49.25 per boe compared to $42.36 per boe in 2017.

Differentials laid on our realized pricing throughout the year as our Texas assets experienced wider than normal well-head prices compared to WTI and our properties in Wyoming experienced severe differential pricing in the fourth quarter and especially in December. The good news is these differentials have all normalized in 2019 and are no longer abnormally effecting our realized pricing. From an expense perspective these operating expenses production and ad valorem and G&A were all up for the year on a dollar and per boe basis as per required properties throughout the year with higher operating cost that we believe we can reduce as we apply our day to day operating procedures.

We anticipate realized in full effect of additional cost reductions and the acquired properties in 2019 as our team in the field incorporates them into our normal operating practices. Production at ad valorem taxes increased due to the entering Wyoming where those rates are higher than in Oklahoma and Texas. G&A increased in order to support the partnership as it continues to grow. Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 and non-GAAP measure was 25.2 million, up 5.7% year-over-year due to growing production throughout the year from acquisition and higher WTI prices compared to 2017. Net results and increased reserves production and adjusted EBITDA created an additional 25 million and included at year-end compared to year-end 2017. In December 2018, our borrowing basis increased to a 135 million as a result of value traded in the new properties even at a low price environment.

Turning to slide 11, the partnership continues to reduce overall debt and the debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. The ratio did increase on the fourth quarter due to lower commodity prices and higher differentials in Wyoming during the summer. During the year we reduced debt by $6 million all while making approximately 23 million in acquisitions and 8.6 million in capital expenditures. Most importantly the partnership was able to decrease its debt adjusted EBITDA ratio from 3.54 times to 3.17 times all while increasing liquidity by 25 million. These results are a direct reflection of the assets that partnership has enabled to acquire and our operating and tactical team's ability to create value for cost reductions and increased production. The partnership will continue to evaluate the best use of its liquidity and balance growth and focus on continued delevering.

Slide 12, as a summary of the partnership heading portfolio. We recently added additional hedges in 2020 and 2021 in order to continue to litigate the risk of another downturn in whole prices. Slide 13 details our full year guidance for 2019. Our mid-point guidance shows that we expect the key production relatively flat for the fourth quarter of 2018 while spending approximately 9 million in total CapEx. As Jeff outlined earlier, our CapEx plan for 2019 is focused on initial objection at pine tree and hydrating other development projects across our portfolio. With plenty of free cash flow expected in 2019 we should be able to either continue to reducing our extending debt balance, increase our development as we get results from CapEx projects and/or make additional acquisitions.

That concludes the financial section of the presentation and with that I will turn it back over to Jeff for closing remarks.

Jeff Olmstead

Thanks, Philip. Again I think our team has done a tremendous job of navigating through the down turn of oil prices that came back in 2014. We believe we have now positioned ourselves to sustain balance sheet and asset profile to allow us to focus on our core straights and to be flexible on how we allocate our capital towards debt reduction, CapEx development and acquisitions to best position us for growth in 2019 and beyond.

Thank you. With that Tiffany will open up to questions.

[Operator Instructions]. We have a question from Noel Parks with Coker Palmer Institutional. Please proceed.

Noel Parks

I had a couple of questions about the newly acquired properties and does the guidance, does it assume those recently announced deals or is that before the impact of the transaction?

Jeff Olmstead

So I think the guidance actually would be sort of the same whether or not you the transaction is going through or not, not to further transaction really have the risk of - I think at this point we may get that they are highly likely still closer to next couple of weeks but you can see current production is relatively similar, on an appropriate basis from the Texas assets home assets [ph] requiring so I don't think we would adjust guidance just for that at this point in time.

Noel Parks

Okay, great. Are any of the hedges specific to Texas in the sense that they would be following the properties that you're selling?

Jeff Olmstead

No they are just financial company with production volumes pretty well staying the same, we won't be unwinding or changing the attentions or not many details with the transaction.

Noel Parks

Okay, great. And I was wondering at Pine Tree, Pine Tree with the water flood you are giving sort of 10 to 18 month time frame, just as far as the response here anticipating there, would you say that - would you consider fairly low risk in terms of the predict of all the response there or do you think there is sort of a fair amount of variability just in terms of does the water go exactly where you expect to and so forth?

Jeff Olmstead

Sure. So there is plenty of analogies around for historical water floods in this zone, in this area, so I think that risk is all dependent on who you are and how you feel analogous results fair for your current fields. I think the biggest tell for us in terms of timing when we start projection and it will depend on how much sort of water per day will get into each individual objective. From a timing of that water supply will have drilled, I believe it will actually be completed this week and we expect ejection to start I will say later this month probably more likely early April before the ejection actually starts and once we have a couple of months of ejection data we will know how much water we are getting in per well. I think we will be able to better estimate when we expect a response and what type of response. So at this point I think we are pretty confident we are going to see a response, there is enough analogous information does flood and we have similar type of rock, the ejectivity will be key to be timing and how much we think the response will be.

Noel Parks

Great and with [indiscernible] I was just curious, have the prior owners put any capital into them recently or had they sort of been neglected at all in recent years?

Jeff Olmstead

Yes we don't see that any capital in these fields in many years, so the prior owners if you look back to when oil prices started to fall you can see a lot of wells went down and were left out and so since we acquired the sort of July of last year we have focused a lot of time on these assets we had on Pine Trees and other things but there is some return of production opportunities and in specifically that Cleveland's own, just appears to be a zone post the passive just bypass or have troubled when they try to water flood it clearly we have had success in our Cleveland unit and our Cleveland zone so we think we sort of figured out why there has been past failures in that zone and that's why we're going to drill wells and cut corners and see if we got a similar type of reservoir here and if so then - well if we get an opportunity we will provide information at that time.

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions in queue. I would like to turn the call back over to Jeff Olmstead for closing remarks.

Jeff Olmstead

Thank you very much and I appreciate everyone for participating in the call today. As you get a chance to digest the information and I believe our 10-K will be filed after the market closed this afternoon as well so you will have additional information to review. We are obviously all here in Tulsa. Please reach out and give us questions as they come up. With that hope everybody else has a good Wednesday.

