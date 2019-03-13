Luminex Resources Is My Favorite Prospect Generator In The Copper And Gold Space

Luminex is run by the team behind the Lumina Group, which had returned over $1.4 billion to shareholders with only $170 million invested as of 2014.

The company has also secured up to $82 million in exploration commitments and up to $14 million in cash payments on several early-stage projects.

Investment case

Luminex Resources (OTCPK:LUMIF) is an Ecuador-focused prospect generator specializing in gold and copper which holds the 3.9-million-ounce Condor gold project. The company also has secured commitments from First Quantum (OTCPK:FQVLF) and Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKY) worth $96 million at four early-stage properties. Luminex is led by the management team behind Lumina Copper, which successfully followed a similar strategy for copper and was sold for C$470 million in 2014.

With a market capitalization of below $20 million, I think that Luminex is very undervalued.

How it all started

Luminex was spun out from Lumina Gold (OTCQX:LMGDF) at the end of August 2018 as the latter decided to focus on its efforts on the Cangrejos gold-copper project. Lumina Gold is an early mover in Ecuador as it acquired a lot of properties in 2014 at the bottom of the cycle with the idea to develop them and monetize them when the price of gold recovers. I've covered the company in SA here.

The largest shareholder of Luminex is mining legend Ross Beaty, who has a 15.7% stake. He's also the largest shareholder of Lumina Gold and his gold company Equinox (OTCPK:EQXFF) currently owns the Warintza copper-molybdenum project in southeastern Ecuador through Solaris Copper, which I've already covered here.

Ecuador has rapidly positioned itself as the most dynamic jurisdiction in Latin America, with the Fruta del Norte and Rio Blanco gold mines due to enter production in 2019. Investment in the country's mining sector is expected to top $3.8 billion between 2018 and 2021 and the government is supportive of the sector. The government recently scrapped a controversial windfall tax and allowed mining companies to carry out prospective drilling without applying for a full environmental license.

The Condor project

Luminex has around 20 properties and his flagship project Condor is located in southeastern Ecuador, around 30 km south of Fruta Del Norte:

Source: Luminex

The project covers an area of 10,101 ha and there's access through paved and gravel roads. Around $40 million has been spent on drilling, trenching, geochemical, geophysical, and geological surveys between 1993 and 2016, and Condor, currently, has a gold resource of 1.4 million ounces in the indicated category and 2.5 million ounces in the inferred category. Deposits at the project haven't been fully defined yet.

Source: Luminex

I think that the size of the project is decent, but the grades are very low, especially for the other metals besides gold. The company is currently evaluating potential mining and processing scenarios to support a PEA study and exploration drilling.

Deals with First Quantum and Anglo American

In June 2018, Lumina Gold inked an earn-in agreement with First Quantum under which the latter has an up to $31.5 million work commitment on the Cascas and Orquideascopper-molybdenum projects between 2018 and 2023. Additionally, First Quantum will make up to $7 million in staged cash payments over the five-year period, with the final payment in 2023.

The earn-in agreement will allow First Quantum to get 51% of Cascas and Orquideas, which can be boosted to 70% if the company decides to fund the project to construction.

The properties are located close to Condor and around 4,500 meters of diamond drilling is planned for Orquideas in the first half of 2019:

Source: Luminex

At Orquideas, there's a 5.5 km x 2 km coincident copper-molybdenum anomaly, with mineralized outcrops assaying up to 0.9% copper and 0.66% molybdenum:

Source: Luminex

I think that the grades seem low, but the size looks decent. It's still too early to tell how much this project could be worth.

In September 2018, Luminex signed a binding earn-in agreement with Anglo American under which the latter can earn a 60% interest in the Pegasus A, Pegasus B, and Luz concessions by investing $50 million and making a $7.3 million cash payments over a seven-year period. The company can get an additional 10% in the concessions by sole funding all the required work up to a decision to build a mine.

Source: Luminex

Luminex identified a bedrock gold mineralization at the La Envidia target in the northern area of Pegasus A and juxtaposed porphyry copper-molybdenum stocks:

Source: Luminex

Anglo American started exploration activities in late 2018 after completing data compilation and desktop studies. In 2019, the company plans to fly an airborne magnetic ZTEM survey with the aim of identifying and ranking mineralized targets for follow up exploration and drilling.

Just like Orquideas, I think that the grades at Pegasus seem low and that it's very early to put a value on the properties, but I'm optimistic as it's quite an accomplishment to get two mining majors of the caliber of First Quantum and Anglo American to spend almost $100 million on exploration on your projects. The reason for this could be that Ecuador is among the last under-explored major gold-copper jurisdictions in the world. The country hosts a highly prospective section of the Andean copper belt and the geology is some of the best in the world.

Major risks

There are several major risks that one must take into account before investing in Luminex.

1) Luminex could be unable to find a partner for Condor, after all the project has low grades and has been around for almost three decades. I think it's likely that the project will have a high initial capex and a low internal rate of return, just like Lumina Gold's Cangrejos project.

2) First Quantum and Anglo American are not investing much in exploration nor pulling out from Ecuador. These are very early-stage projects after all and how much the companies will invest of the up to $82 million in exploration commitments depends on early exploration success, the prices of gold and copper, as well as the policies of the Ecuadorian government.

3) The prices of gold and copper declining.

4) Policies of the government. Sure, Ecuador eased rules on early-stage exploration drilling and removed a controversial windfall tax, but there have been a few negative developments in the local mining sector over the past few months which showed just how much the industry is vulnerable to policy changes. In June 2018, a provincial court suspended all activity at EcuaGold's Rio Blanco project after indigenous communities claimed that they had not been properly consulted. Then, a municipality in northern Ecuador filed a lawsuit against the government for granting mining licenses in protected forests. Also, mining opponents added local referendums for mining on ballot papers in upcoming regional elections.

Conclusion

Luminex is an early mover in Ecuador which holds the 3.9-million-ounce Condor gold project and has inked alliances with First Quantum and Anglo American which secured up to $82 million in exploration commitments and up to $14 million in cash payments. Investing in prospect generators, especially in emerging mining jurisdictions like Ecuador, is very risky, but I think that there are several reasons why Luminex presents a good investment idea.

Ecuador has amazing geology, which is why mining majors are investing hundreds of millions despite regulatory issues and the commitments of First Quantum and Anglo American are a sign of this. There are already several developers and explorers in the country that have market capitalizations of over $100 million like Lundin Gold (OTCPK:FTMNF) and Lumina Gold and some early-stage explorers like Aurania (OTCQB:AUIAF) are very close to that mark.

I also like the track record of the management team at Luminex and the presence of Ross Beaty as the largest shareholder is a very good sign. The Lumina team has done very well for shareholders over the years. As of 2014, Lumina Group transactions had returned over $1.4 billion to shareholders with only $170 million invested.

Overall, I think that Luminex presents a compelling speculative buy opportunity in the gold and copper exploration space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQXFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.