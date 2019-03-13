ISD And GHY: Moving On To The High Yield Side

However, because the two funds have not shown a strong ability to generate alpha, we only recommend a tactical position over a relatively short-time span.

Given the recent distribution rate increases, we expect the discounts of the two funds to tighten by a few percentage points in line with the rest of the sector.

ISD and GHY have relaxed their duration and credit risk mandates in an apparent bid to be able to take on more risk.

As many of our readers know, to make sense of the CEF world, we like to take a sector-based approach. This, generally, works well in explaining how a particular fund respond to different market conditions, whether it is priced attractively and whether it has generated alpha. That is, until a fund leaves the sector!

This is exactly what has happened to two PGIM funds which just went from the limited duration to the high yield sector:

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund (ISD)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY)

Source: BW

Apart from the name change, the announcement says three important things:

the funds are changing their mandate to include higher-duration securities

and to include a limit on low-rated securities (i.e. rated Caa1 or lower by Moody's, CCC+ or lower by S&P or Fitch)

the funds are also boosting their distribution rates by roughly 20%

While we are not familiar with the thought process underlying a decision to potentially add risk in a late-cycle environment, we think it can be justified on a number of grounds. Given the distribution rate increase of the two funds, we expect them to trade more in line with the rest of the high yield sector, meaning their discounts should tighten a few percentage points. Our overall sentiment is muted, however, by the fact that the two funds have not shown strong alpha generation capacity in the past so we would position in these funds in a strictly tactical and short-term way.

Time To Dance?

This move by the funds to move further out along both risk dimensions of credit and duration during what many commentators feel is a late-cycle environment is reminiscent of the comment by Chuck Prince to get up and dance while market liquidity is present.

Furthermore, a quick look at the 2s10s Treasury yield curve tells us that the additional spread earned for taking on more duration risk has not been lower since the financial crisis. So, what gives?

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, FRED

Let's see if we can paint a more positive picture of what could be going on?

First, we would argue that an expansion of an investment mandate in-and-of-itself does not tell us what the fund is actually going to do. Yes, the fund is more likely to take on more credit and duration risk but it may be setting itself up for greater opportunities to come in the medium term rather than piling in head first right now.

Second, while nominal yields are very low, real yields, which are arguably better indicators of value in duration, are actually fairly attractive and close to 5-year highs.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, FRED

Third, CCC credit spreads are well off their tights and could present good tactical opportunities.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, FRED

Fourth, adding duration to your portfolio is arguably a de-risking move, particularly if the risk comes from factors closer to the equity market such as earnings (rather than than factors closer to the bond market, such as inflation). What happened in December 2018 provides a good example - equities fell but Treasuries rallied, so adding duration to a high-yield portfolio, all else equal, can serve to dampen overall risk.

Valuations View - Where To From Here?

If we ignore the target-date funds in the high yield sector which skew the otherwise good yield / discount relationship, we can see that with both funds' current yields around 8.5%, their discounts should tighten to under 10% from current 12%+ levels. This is not anyone's idea of winning the lottery but it's something.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

If we look at our favorite valuation metric - discount sector spread - we can see that both fund discounts are trading fairly wide to the sector and have actually cheapened in the past few years, even though their yields are now pretty competitive.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Big Picture View - And Then There Were Five

This is what the limited duration sector looked like prior to losing both ISD and GHY. Even before the loss of the two funds, the sector was one of the smaller sectors we track by number of funds. The sizes of the rectangles shows the relative AUMs while the color indicates relative returns. The chart shows that the two funds were the best performing funds in the past year in the sector while their AUMs were about average.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

On a yield basis, the sector was sandwiched between high yield and loans while being smaller in AUM terms than both sectors.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Strategic View - Nothing To Write Home About

Since their inception, the two funds have been pretty unexceptional. At its most basic, one thing we want to see is an ability of a closed-end fund to outperform what we think should be its ETF benchmark for the simple reason of added leverage and being an active bond vehicle. Unfortunately, neither fund succeeds on this basis.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Alpha View - To Hell and Back

We gauge alpha by looking at volatility-adjusted NAV performance, particularly 1Y rolling returns in excess of the sector.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The two charts above tell us a number of things:

both funds started off quite well - generating positive alpha for the first two and a half years. Then, both funds entered an alpha winter for two years and, most recently, started outperforming again

the two charts look quite similar which tells us that the funds pursue a similar strategy. In fact, if we calculate a 3Y daily NAV return correlation, we can see that GHY is by far the most correlated fund to ISD.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Conclusion

The recent decision on the part of ISD and GHY management teams to effectively migrate to the high yield sector by relaxing a previous duration and rating cap can seem puzzling at first but we think can be justified on risk and valuation grounds. We think the increase in distribution rates to be more in line with the rest of the high yield sector should allow the fund discounts to tighten by a few percentage points. However, because the two funds have not shown a strong ability to generate alpha, we only recommend tactical positioning on a relatively short-term horizon.

Thanks for reading. In the coming weeks, we plan to launch Systematic Income - our Marketplace service on this platform. In addition to detailed analytics of CEF funds and sectors such as this one, frequent tactical screens and ideas, we plan to publish and discuss regular updates and performance of our systematic strategies. We hope you can join us.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GHY, ISD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.