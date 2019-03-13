Eventbrite: Turning Cautious After Multiple Red Flags Emerge

These issues will take time to sort out, and because there are no near-term positive catalysts, Eventbrite should be avoided for the time being.

Eventbrite pointed to difficulties of merging Ticketfly (acquired in 2017) as a key driver of the slowness expected in Q1.

Management is pointing to just ~10% y/y growth in Q1, far below the mid-20s growth that Wall Street was expecting to see.

Shares of Eventbrite have shed more than 30% after the online events company missed Q4 EPS estimates and guided low for Q1.

Ever since Eventbrite's (EB) IPO last September at $23 per share, I've always viewed the company as a value stock within an otherwise-expensive pool of recent IPOs. Key reasons for being bullish on Eventbrite included its fast pace of revenue growth, driven by strong international market additions (a factor that still remains unchanged), as well as a wide-open opportunity for introducing new types of live events into its platform like sports. Eventbrite's consistently low valuation multiple compared to peers made it an incredibly attractive investment.

Though I was previously bullish on this name, I've since divested my Eventbrite shares, and have a more negative view on the stock ever since its disastrous Q4 earnings release. Apart from revenue deceleration, Q4 results themselves weren't bad - Eventbrite beat on the top line while missing modestly on EPS. However, investors reacted sharply to Eventbrite's hugely disappointing Q1 guidance, and shares have since lost more than 30%:

In my view, Eventbrite will require some time to recover to previous levels, and am no longer bullish on its near-term prospects. Even looking longer-term, it's unclear whether Eventbrite's platform is unique enough to fend off competition from other ticketing contenders like Ticketmaster and Evite. Evenbrite's dismal guidance for Q1 offers a small window into a company that is both struggling internally with the weight of its M&A decisions while facing a saturated market for online ticketing (outside of untapped areas like sports).

Resist the temptation to buy Eventbrite on the crash - the stock has become a value trap.

Ticketfly issues drive Q1 guidance much lower than expected

Let's start off with the elephant in the room, and the primary reason why shares of Eventbrite have shed a third of their value: the huge disappointment in guidance. Here's a look at the guidance ranges below:

Figure 1. Eventbrite Q1 guidance Source: Eventbrite Q4 shareholder letter

Eventbrite's revenue range of $80-$84 million represents just 10% y/y growth at the midpoint, which represents a staggering deceleration from this quarter's 21% y/y revenue growth. Wall Street, on the other hand, had expected much higher revenues at $91.4 million.

Eventbrite pointed to one major factor driving the expectation of a slow Q1: a more difficult-than-expected integration of Ticketfly, which Eventbrite purchased in 2017. Eventbrite has made the decision to discontinue the Ticketfly brand and merge the platform into Eventbrite, which will have short-term impacts on event revenue. The company expects to fully end Ticketfly by Q2 2019:

Figure 2. Eventbrite Ticketfly update Source: Eventbrite Q4 shareholder letter

Notice that Eventbrite's blurb above mentions that the company doesn't expect growth rates to accelerate until early 2020. Management, in other words, has effectively hinted at a weak 2019 that may or may not recover by 2020, depending on macro trends.

Julia Bartz, Eventbrite's CEO, mentioned on the Q4 earnings call that this transition will yield longer-term benefits:

While this strategy will impact revenues in the short-term as seen in our Q1 guidance, in the long-term we believe building the leading global independent music platform will maximize our revenue and allow for meaningful innovation. We believe the work we are undertaking this year to bring our North American music business onto a single global platform will pay off for many years to come."

Wall Street and the investment community, however, are ill-conditioned to look far beyond near-term results. In light of the slow expected recovery in Eventbrite's flagship business, it's difficult to be bullish on this stock despite the much lower valuation.

Partial offset: international growth

That being said, there are some counterbalancing points. Despite the expectation of weaker North American revenues, Eventbrite has indicated that its push into international markets remains on track. Eventbrite is now live in more than 170 countries, and two large markets just received big updates: Singapore and Mexico. Note also that in the fourth quarter, paid tickets in the international segment grew 33% y/y, approximately double the 17% y/y overall growth rate of paid tickets.

Randy Befumo, Eventbrite's CFO, also highlighted international strength on the Q4 earnings call as a mitigator to the slower overall expected growth for Q1:

For the first quarter, we expect net revenue in the range of $80 million to $84 million representing 10% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. At the highest level, this number is likely surprising to many of you given our 21% growth in the fourth quarter. Beneath this number is strong growth in self sign-on in international, we have seen 20% plus ticket volume growth quarter to-date and strong uptakes of our solutions business in the sales unit. I encourage you to think about the components of our business, as well the aggregate revenues when considering both current and future performance"

While international progress is good news as overseas markets have much less saturation in the online ticketing space, the lion's share of Eventbrite's business still lies in North America. Due to the expectation of recovery lagging until mid-2020, we still remain cautious on Eventbrite's near-term future.

Q4 highlights

Here's a glance as well at Eventbrite's performance in the fourth quarter:

Figure 3. Eventbrite 4Q18 results Source: Eventbrite Q4 shareholder letter

Revenues grew 21% y/y to $75.9 million, beating Wall Street's consensus of $72.2 million (+15% y/y) by a healthy six-point margin. Note that while it appears that Eventbrite's revenue growth decelerated sharply from 45% y/y growth in Q3, the primary cause is the lapping of the Ticketfly acquisition which is now included in the prior-year compares. Q1 guidance also looks poor for the exact same reason; we can note, however, that the implied deceleration from 15% y/y growth in Q4 to 10% y/y growth in Q1 is due to the integration headwinds plus North American music weakness.

On the bright side, adjusted EBITDA - Eventbrite's primary metric for measuring its profitability - posted a $7.3 million profit (or a 9.6% EBITDA margin), versus a loss of -$0.5 million in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 4. Eventbrite adj. EBITDA Source: Eventbrite Q4 shareholder letter

Despite the improvement this quarter, Eventbrite's CFO warned that margin expansion would remain relatively flat in the first quarter of 2019, due to larger investments in product development to support the Ticketfly integration. Q1 Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be "in-line" with full-year 2018 margins, implying a margin of 9.8%.

Note also that while adjusted EBITDA showed dramatic improvement in Q4 and FY18, free cash flow slipped negative for the full year, driven both by higher net losses and greater capex.

Figure 5. Eventbrite FCF Source: Eventbrite Q4 shareholder letter

Key takeaways

Eventbrite is in the risky position of tackling a messy Ticketfly integration that may cause it to lose a significant amount of revenue. Management doesn't see growth re-accelerating until mid-2020, which is far too delayed for investors to be truly comfortable. In the end, the swallowing of the Ticketfly brand may cause overall traffic to decline, hampering Eventbrite from making a full recovery in growth rates.

Amid these risks, Eventbrite has become an unattractive investment despite the lower price. Steer clear here until the company provides further clarity on its recovery timeline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.