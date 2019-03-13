EVO Payments Acquires Way2Pay For School Payments Tech

With the deal, EVO will be able to quickly expand into the education vertical throughout its market geographies.

EVO Payments has acquired Way2Pay for an undisclosed sum, likely under $30 million.

EVO Payments (EVOP) announced it has acquired Way2Pay for an undisclosed amount.

Way2Pay operates as a payment gateway for schools and clubs in Ireland and the UK.

EVOP acquired the firm to expand its offerings into the education vertical and plans to roll out the service throughout its network in Europe, North America, and all other markets in which it operates.

Target Company

Dublin, Ireland-based Way2Pay was founded in 2013 to empower schools to become cashless through its income collection tool.

Management is headed by CEO John O’Gorman, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously owner of DH2 Software.

The company’s technology allows schools and clubs to easily create invoices and send them to parents via email or SMS.

Below is an overview video of Way2Pay's system:

Investors have invested $598,600 (EUR 530K) in the company and include NDRC, DCU Ryan Academy for Entrepreneurship, and Jenson Solutions. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Statista, UK digital payment transactions reached a total value of $139.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $220 billion by 2023.

In 2019, the anticipated transaction volume is $162.1 billion, representing a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2023, as shown below:

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

EVOP didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, EVOP had $235.5 million in cash and equivalents and $1.5 billion in total liabilities, of which $682 was long-term debt and $559.3 million were settlement processing obligations.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was $27.4 million.

EVOP acquired Way2Pay to expand into the schools market and utilize its app, SMS and text-based payment technologies.

As EVOP stated in the deal announcement,

The Way2Pay gateway provides integrated payment solutions for schools and clubs in Ireland and the UK and has been integrated into EVO’s global infrastructure through the Snap platform. EVO intends to expand the new gateway into additional verticals and across all markets in which the Company operates.

Since May 2018, EVOP’s stock price has risen 36.3% vs. GreenSky’s (GSKY) drop of (51%), as the chart below indicates:

In its short history as a public company, EVOP has generated two positive earnings surprises:

Analyst ratings are widely distributed and the consensus price target of $27.09 implies only a tiny upside potential from the stock’s current price of $27 at press time,

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has begun to recover from a significant drop in late 2018, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Commentary

EVOP has acquired Way2Pay as an integrated payment solution specifically optimized for the school vertical.

Schools have a problem dealing with cash on premises in that it increases their insurance rates for employee theft. So, providing schools with a way to eliminate cash from their operations streamlines payment processes and reduces their insurance costs.

EVOP intends to roll out Way2Pay’s offering throughout its global network in as many geographies as possible.

The deal price wasn’t disclosed but was likely based on a ‘build vs. buy’ valuation, so my guesstimate is that the deal closed for under $30 million.

In any event, by acquiring an operating solution, EVOP speeds its time-to-market and reduces execution risk. Integration risk should be minimal, in fact, management stated that the system has already been integrated into its Snap platform.

The deal should be a net positive for EVOP as it seeks to expand its offerings to an additional vertical.

