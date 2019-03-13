Altius Minerals Corporation (ATUSF) CEO Brian Dalton on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Altius Minerals Corporation (OTCPK:ATUSF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, James. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our Q4 conference call. Our press release and annual filings were done yesterday after the close and are available on our website. This event is being webcast live and you will be able to access a replay of the call along with the presentation slides on the webcast which is on our website at www.altiusminerals.com.

Brian Dalton, CEO; and Ben Lewis, CFO will both be speaking on the call. And then we'll open it up for questions. We also have Lawrence Winter, VP Exploration here for any questions you got on [indiscernible]. Getting started the forward-looking statement is on Slide 2 and applies to everything we say both in our formal remarks and during the Q&A.

And with that, I'd like to turn over to Ben to take us through the numbers.

Ben Lewis

Thank you, Flora and good morning everyone.

Altius generated $17.6 million in royalty revenue during the quarter compared to $17.1 million in Q3. Q4 was our strongest quarter this year for revenue and came close for the record quarter ended October 31, 2017 when royalty revenue was $17.9 million on higher Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. dividends or LIORC and higher Chapada revenue.

EBITDA for the quarter came in at $13.4 million compared to Q3 of $13.9 million. The loss per share of $0.29 for the quarter and earnings per share of $0.03 for the full year include non-cash impairment charges of $14.3 million relating to the write-down of a non-producing royalty and good will.

This amount also includes our share of a write-down of $3.5 million relating to the Genesee Royalty Limited Partnership’s amended royalty calculation. The fourth quarter earnings also included a $4.1 million unrealized loss on the fair value adjustment of derivatives.

We have a slide in our presentation showing that waterfall for the full reported earnings and after tax impact for non-cash items on a per share basis. If we normalize for these items our EPS for the year would have been $0.39 per share compared to $0.42 last year. Normalized EPS for the fourth quarter would have been $0.09.

We ended the quarter with $28.4 million in cash and cash equivalents after spending $5 million to exercise the option to increase our Gunnison gross revenue royalty to 1.625%. Excelsior has commenced construction at the Institute copper leaching operation expects production later in 2019. We also invested another $1.8 million in share repurchases in Q4 under our normal course issuer bid.

Other uses of cash during the quarter included a scheduled $5 million payment on our term debt and $1.3 million preferred share distribution, as well as our regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share. Total cash and market investments at the end Q4 were approximately $153 million with undrawn revolver capacity of a $100 million that’s the quarter.

Now I’ll step back and talk about a few accomplishments during the year which will deliver long-term benefits. Earlier in the year, we increased our potash royalty exposure with the addition of additional partnership units from Liberty which proved to be very well-timed. At the same time, we also refinanced our debt at the end of the second quarter which resulted in lower interest costs, better covenants and a new term until June 2023.

We entered into a swap to lock in the interest rate on $100 million of bad debt of what was originally $125 million facility. The fixed interest rate is now approximately 5.45% and the interest rate on the balance is floating.

Our position in LIORC grew from under 5% of their shares issued and outstanding at the beginning of 2018 to approximately 6.3% to-date. For all of 2018, distributions to us which we treat as indirect iron ore royalty revenue amounted to $5.9 million.

The first quarter dividend which LIORC Board declared March 7th of $1.05 per share will give us approximately $4.2 million or close to 70% of last year's full year iron ore revenue.

We increased our debt position by net amount of $20 million since the year-end. As noted previously, we continued to increase our LIORC position to 6.3% or little or a little over $4 million shares as of to-date.

After year-end, we also acquired a 2% GSR on the Curipamba high-grade copper zinc deposit in Ecuador for 10 million U.S. and we closed our first renewable energy royalty transaction and launched a renewable royalty business which we are very excited about. All of these transactions are described in recent news releases and Brian will speak more to them later.

Our debt balance as of today stands at $135 million with cash on hand of $22 million. Investment value is approximately $159 million. The Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share payable at the end of March. We expect a strong year for royalty revenue with guidance of $67 million to $72 million. We’re very comfortable with that based on commodity price movement since the beginning of the year especially in potash and copper.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Brian.

Brian Dalton

Thank you, Ben. Good morning all thanks for joining.

To begin today I want to provide a somewhat bigger picture overview regarding the current nature of our royalty portfolio as it relates to important trends and to explain how this past year was pivotal one for us in terms of our long-term portfolio management focus.

Our portfolio has been designed to line up with major global shifts that underway that we believe are long-term and entirely structural in nature. These include electrification trends, particularly with respect to renewable generation and transportation, our huge potential demand-side catalyst for the next global commodities bull cycle and beyond.

Conversion of fossil fuel-based energy sources the clean energy sources on a mission reduction imperative is underway. Lower pollution intensity from steelmaking requiring higher quality lower impurity iron ore inputs is spreading to Asia and continued focus on improving agricultural yields for growing population and shrinking urban land base which each piece of available farmland now expected to yield 40% more food during the 1960s.

We provide copper, nickel, cobalt and lithium exposure to address electrification. Our thermal coal royalties are being transitioned into renewable energy royalties. Labrador based iron ore products are amongst cleanest available anywhere and for Saskatchewan potash mine might be the most important mining assets in the world when one thinks of the impact they have on global food needs. These trends are all linked obviously with all pieces particular, these are for royalty portfolio emerging as a hub for the conversing folks.

The other core long-term focus that Altius has brought to its royalty portfolio creation and management is the select underlying assets that have large existing resource basis and/or outside exploration potential. That had minimum imply long operating lives at existing production rates. Big resources are also the best harbingers of future mine expansion. As royalty holders with no cost share but full benefits there is not much better that can happen in terms of bolstering long-term returns and having an operator announcement expansion.

It is worth noting as well that announcement of this type happen mainly during periods of cyclical resource company margin expansion such as the one we are now seeing unfold. This also explains why whenever we sit back and really look critically at our otherwise very long life portfolio that the approaching ore exhaustion at 777and the wind-down of Alberta electrical coal over the next decade dropped off as a key challenge to overcome. We therefore made 2018, the year to do just that.

In case of 777 and the potential problem of base metal revenue declined over the next few years. We now believe that the solutions are fully in place. We recently increased our royalty interest in the construction phase Gunnison copper mine this will ramp-up as 777 declines. We also purchased a royalty an Adventus and Salazar exciting high-grade Curipamba polymetallic project.

We resolved our issues with the operator [indiscernible] relating to royalty payment calculation while a major capital investment was announced to build a new underground mine there. Expansion studies for Chapada on the strength excellent exploration based resource growth are due later in the year problem solved in fact perhaps even over solved.

The Alberta electrical coal wind down presented a trickier problem for us. Simply finding other thermal coal exposures on long-lived assets in other jurisdictions for the possibility of course but very attractive given that it would only likely attract more of the types of issues we experienced in Alberta. We therefore decided to replace our electrical coal royalties with the very thing that surely but steadily replacing coal-fired electricity jet globally. Namely the remarkably rapid emergents of renewable sources as lower cost generational alternatives.

Our first investment in this area is with an expert Texas based wind developer Tri-Global Energy that should see us generate Canadian 4 million to 5 million per year in revenues as the project build-out over the next few years. This is a solid start replacing the 12 million to 14 million we currently received from Alberta electrical coal and the potential opportunities that we are finding in this newly created resource royalty area is quite strong.

With these developments, we can now classify all of our portfolio components these are long-term or also long-term. This is an incredible luxury of Altius shareholder that not only indicates an increase in our expansion potential driven option value, but also means that any organic or acquisition growth that occurs becomes purely accretive rather than replacement type in nature.

To further confirm these points I draw your attention to some of the other highlights from the year beyond those described above. Potash market continue to surprise skeptics by displaying continued strong global demand growth and subdued mine supply. This resulted in higher prices and strong growth in production from our potash mine royalty portfolio which has significant remaining capacity available for further production growth as recent expansions continue to ramp up.

Particularly now with regards to Esterhazy Cory, IOC’s new mass pit is in commissioning and is expected to improve production rates. Teck signaled like the expansion at Cardinal River with further details and announcements expected this year. Alderon and Allegiance provided positive economic study results for Kami and Telkwa and Adventus and Salazar are preparing an updated PEA for Curipamba that will incorporate high grade exploration drilling results received during 2018.

Neo Lithium's 3Q project and Sigma Lithium's Voisey Bay also achieved important project milestone during the year. Within our earlier stage PG royalty pipeline business, we estimate that a remarkable 140,000 meters of exploration drilling will occur on the projects we hold royalties over in 2019. Collectively at all of the above noted projects, we can count many, many billions of dollars of recent current and planned capital investments for which we will fully benefit while never receiving a cash call.

In terms of 2018 specific performance, our royalty revenue growth trend continued and we achieved a midpoint of guidance as lower base metal prices, a strike at IOC and would held LIORC dividend were offset by potash and met coal price and volume growth and higher iron ore quality differentials.

Our 2019 guidance shows a further growth expectation since we issued this guidance LIORC has announced a large special dividend that distribute last year’s withheld cash amounts. The guidance estimate was also created in January using [indiscernible] prices which so far this year have generally moved higher but is still too early to consider any adjustments giving the great many short-term volatility factors currently at play.

Please note that we also recently responded to an invitation to submit a presentation to the LIORC Board outlining our thoughts on the potential benefits of segregating its royalty and equity related interest to a post presentation or website for information purposes in the coming days.

Finally we remind you that we commenced a $190 million litigation against the government of Alberta in Canada during the year or actions that we feel were tantamount to expropriation of our Genesee electrical coal royalty entitlement at 2030. Full details of all public filings related to this action are being made available on our website under investor information.

That concludes my remarks for today and I'm happy to open up the line for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Brian MacArthur from Raymond James. Go ahead please, your line is open. And Brian if you are on mute, please un-mute your line your line is open.

Brian MacArthur

Just a couple of questions. Just following up on the Genesee royalty that was restructured you make a comment about, you changed it, but it’s going to be more reliable going forward. Is there any way we can get any more detail exactly what's been done there?

Ben Lewis

This is Ben. In summary there was a portion of the Genesee royalty that was based on a mine profits calculation. It was based on an old Alberta tax - mining tax calculation extremely complicated uncertain and it varied very much from year-to-year. So we negotiated with Capital Power and basically it's similar to the rest of the royalty now it's an inflation indexed per ton royalty amount. What it triggered was that because we did this renegotiation we had to deal with net present value and discount rates and worked at the value of that.

So it was a slight adjustment in the value of the royalty once we updated it for all the new assumptions. And as it was a very small adjustment as you know so hopefully that gives a little more color, but it will give us more certainly going forward. We’ll know exactly how much per ton we’re going to receive after we adjust for inflation.

Brian MacArthur

And it’s over the whole property?

Ben Lewis

Yes that’s correct yeah.

Brian MacArthur

That’s very helpful. Just second thing on coal there was a statement - that governments asked on the lawsuit for an extension to March 1 to file documents or something. Is there any update I know you said you’re going to put it over as things committed is there any update you can give us since March 1 its passed right now where that stands?

Brian Dalton

Yes, there have been a few new filings, this is Brian here, sorry. We asked to provide additional particulars related to our claim which we have that sets up and available on the website and statements of defense have been filed now by both Canada and Alberta. I'm really going to do my best to avoid interpreting much of that. I'm not a lawyer so this is more or less why we are choosing to provide pretty much everything that gets filed directly to shareholders.

If I were to take a chance at a very rough summary I would say that it wasn't a very surprising defense basically there was general denial of any requirement to provide compensation which was not unexpected. And if I take a positive away from it, we can see absolutely no argument with any of the facts that we provided going forward. But again I'm in no position to really speculate on outcomes or progress but everything that happens that’s public will be available to any shareholders to review of their own accord.

Brian MacArthur

So there is no real timeline update or anything?

Brian Dalton

No, not particularly it’s a process we expected to be long and we’re prepared for that.

Brian MacArthur

And just another question, just quickly I’m just curious I mean I think you've remained pretty positive as you talked about for the iron ore set up in Quebec obviously you increased in list. But I also saw you sold down some of Champion is there any rationale for that or is that just plain portfolio management?

Brian Dalton

We invested originally in Champion in a convertible instrument that had two conversion features. One was the royalty but there was a feature of that conversion option that disappeared in the event that project financing happened in short order which it did. The second feature – the conversion feature provided income as well once that expired at the end of December and we converted to pure equity. The rationale in terms of Altius says ultimately an asset level royalty buyer diminished.

We’re not trying to be equity portfolio managers, we obviously invest in equities where there is a strategic pack to royalty, but so yes it was probably that but it was also timed with the sale there was partly timed with the acquisition of the additional Labrador interest. So we basically took some profits on a pure – has it become a pure equity hold an increase royalty level holdings.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Craig Hutchison from TD Securities. Go ahead please your line is open.

Craig Hutchison

The question at Lithium Royalty Corp can you give price and context in terms of the original investment that was $6.5 million. How much of that amount has been actually deployed into royalties and in terms I think you purchased a royalty in February, redeveloped by Sigma Lithium Resources. Can you press any context on when you expect to getting paid royalties from the lithium portfolio?

Brian Dalton

I’m probably going to get back to answer of some of that but we have just over 9 million in total invested in the Lithium Royalty Corporation which includes in the equity in the business, but also co-participation on some of the royalties that they have acquired. I don't have an exact date amount in terms of how much of the total capital [indiscernible] is raised has been deployed the substantial amount has been raised certainly has been put to work already.

More broadly speaking the lithium prices and lithium company valuations certainly took a hard turn downward last year which exactly what the doctor ordered in terms of our plans there. I wouldn't look to put too much in the near-term into the model this is a bit of a more of a long-term listening post type investment for us. As we expect in the fullness of time that lithium becomes a much bigger sector globally and we want to be prepared for that.

So this is very much and early stage development stage type listening post investment as I said, but I can later I can follow-up with any additional details that I get from the company directly.

Craig Hutchison

Are there any restrictions in terms of moving past the lithium space maybe to other battery metals whether it be cobalt or nickel?

Brian Dalton

No, certainly not. We’re obviously going to be showing more impact from nickel and cobalt as broadly the day ramps up. So we think we have brought the exposure to both of those commodities probably from one if not the best asset out there. So that's going to happen naturally without us having to do much more. We probably wouldn't be looking to specifically increase cobalt other than as part of nickel and cobalt type investments overall.

But right now I think we’re fine and natural growth that will come from the ramp-up in the underground development of Voisey's Bay combined with the fact that we got the royalty agreements sorted out with the operator this year puts us in fine shape in those commodities.

Your next question comes from the line of Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity. Go ahead please your line is open.

Carey MacRury

Just had a question on the 2019 guidance for coal and potash. I am just wondering in terms of the change from 2018 in terms of volume versus price like for the potash are you seeing sort of similar levels or spot price at the end of the year for your 2019 guidance and similarly for coal or should we expect volumes to be higher or lower and kind of year-over-year?

Brian Dalton

Our assumptions in terms when we made the guidance was for flat pricing over last year's levels. One thing you do want to be careful of those there is a lag effect from the operations and sales to when our royalties were received. So we didn't get the full impact last year of the big price increases some of that will start to flow into this year and our guidance also assumed the best knowledge we had at the time from the operators which was for at that point you are more prepared to talk about plans for 2019.

So we assumed flat volumes year-over-year reading between the lines are some of the guidance we since seen from the operators suggests that there is room for continued volume ramp up there is - as other producers globally seem to be running into more and more troubles getting there, getting their volumes brought down and demand growth continues. So we’re optimistic there but our guidance stands to your question was based on flat numbers.

Carey MacRury

And on the coal side?

Brian Dalton

Thermal coal?

Carey MacRury

Yes.

Brian Dalton

Well again there is obviously no price exposure.

Ben Lewis

Slightly lower but not significantly lower.

Brian Dalton

Right, so our guidance on producers and a lot of this just had to do with the way the mine plan runs in and out of higher royalty plan. So overall we’re anticipating that the utilities will run at similar levels and that our relative royalty components that will move - mean slightly lower volumes and of course no price components.

And there are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to our presenters.

