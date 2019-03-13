Bristol-Myers Squibb: Caforio Makes A Strong Showing At The Barclays Healthcare Conference

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio is showing tremendous commitment to the deal with Celgene (CELG) as he's touring all kinds of events. Today he's showing up at the Barclays healthcare conference. Yesterday, he said some remarkable things at the Cowen conference. I already posted the most important item in the chatroom of the Special Situations Report but from this morning there was a transcript available (emphasis mine). CEO Caforio said the following:

This is not a defensive deal. We didn't do it because there was an offer on the table. But your question was about was there any informal discussion,and I want to be very clear. So as any CEO in any industry, I have conversations with other CEOs. The few discussions and conversations that I've had in the past have all been at a very high level. There has been no discussion about economic terms. There has been no offer. And I'd like to add more. There has been no discussion whatsoever since 2017.

This is clearly Caforio making up for his screw-up that I've written about yesterday where he was (in retrospect) overly vague about 3rd party interest.

The way I interpret this is as follows:

Caforio did talk about possible mergers or deals where BMY gets acquired. Maybe they discussed culture, strategic direction, that sort of thing. The fact he specifically says "there have been no discussions about economic terms" indicates to me that some party talked to them and said how would you feel about a merger or how would you feel about being acquired? This may have been a party that doesn't have the appetite for doing a hostile deal or paying a sky-high premium.

He also says there hasn't been any interest since '17 which may indicate the interest was rather opportunistic in nature because early '17 the share price got hammered. Through the year it showed strong recovery towards $65. See the chart below.

Perhaps interest waned as a takeover requires a significant premium on top of the publicly traded price. BMY is now back at $50 which could mean such a party could be interested again. However, BMY is down in part because of its Celgene offer (it declined 15% on the announcement but has recovered most of that since). If that is off the table BMY recovers some, then on top of that a premium is required. An offer is also unwelcome with BMY's management fully committed to the Celgene deal. Then there's the $2.2 billion break-up fee to contend with.

Data by YCharts

The above is quite speculative on my part but that's the kind of narrative that fits the fact known to me. Maybe it all went completely different.

Then there is a second interesting bit. My perspective is that this was set up so the Cowen analyst asked them a premeditated question (even though it is obviously an important issue). It is about the patent cliff on Revlimid which is one of the main issues for those wanting to blow up the deal:

Maybe I can ask about the due diligence process revolving around the Revlimid patent situation. What did you learn in that process, including from the redacted or unredacted Natco settlement agreement that made you comfortable that this was a good path forward? Giovanni Caforio (This is the BMY CEO) So obviously, this was a very big part of our diligence, and I'll ask Charlie to give you his perspective. Charles Bancroft (CFO BMY) (I got the sense he thoroughly prepared what he was going to say here, still quite a professional response that I found rather convincing) So I mean, it was fundamental to how we thought about the Celgene acquisition, just given the cash flow that Revlimid has related to the overall deal. So even before doing diligence, even before actually talking with Celgene, we did significant external - using an external legal firm, looked at their IP estate. We have a very strong internal IP group. And actually, when we started talking with Celgene, the first thing we were able to do is get limited diligence on Revlimid IP. And then when we started full due diligence, the first thing we did is Revlimid IP. And we looked at a range of different scenarios. We were able to understand a lot about the Natco, so we did see the unredacted version of the Natco-Teva agreement. We were able to look at the strength of their argumentation and then just their whole process of how they thought about the path going forward. And we sort of calibrated it in bookend scenarios. We sort of looked at consensus estimates regarding Revlimid, and we looked at an at-risk launch. And we viewed those as sort of like bookends. And then we did multiple scenarios in between that. And I would say, if you look at it now that the S-4 is out, the proxy, you can see that our projections of Celgene sales are lower than Celgene, primarily driven by Revlimid. But if you also look at analysts, so all your peers, Steve, how they calibrate around Revlimid, we are actually below the barest case on Revlimid. So because what was fundamental to the deal is not so much Revlimid but sort of the certainty of revenue cash flows to get to the pipeline that Giovanni was talking about earlier. So we looked at a range of different scenarios, and in any of those scenarios, we add shareholder value overall. So I can't give you more about the unredacted version of the Natco-Teva agreement, but I think that helped us even get more confident.

This is a very annoying argument because they looked at some contracts that are not available to the general public and based their projections on that "insider information" which suggest theirs are superior.

The Cowen analyst makes sure we get that:

Stephen Scala So you feel that if we were privy to the depth of knowledge that you have about all things considered on the Revlimid patent, that we would all be substantially more comfortable with the situation? Charles Bancroft I would say probably for two reasons, one, and it's even unrelated to the patent itself, if you will. If you look at the economics related to the generic filers and the ability to get more economics by following a settlement pathway, and that's just one of many scenarios we looked at, there's actually better economics for the generic filers. And you don't even have to look at the Natco-Teva agreement to understand that. So I would say that's sort of probably one major area that, as investors, you could get comfortable with.

My sense is that the clarification around deal interest is a positive that at least resolves some of the uncertainties that arose after Caforio's statements in the Bloomberg interview.

I also continue to be impressed by the vigilance that BMY is showing to convince its shareholder base this is a much-needed transaction. It is somewhat uncomfortable that they feel it is necessary to dedicate so many resources to it but I continue to think this is a tough case for ISS and Glass Lewis to advice against.

Can the shareholder vote get postponed? The CEO left open that possibility but he didn't give off the impression he felt it was a realistic threat at this time (This is just my read on his demeanor/answer). If it gets postponed, the whole deal becomes much more complicated because then we will have Starboard push for a different slate of directors.

On balance I think the Cowen appearance made up for the error Caforio made in his Bloomberg interview. Maybe it even more than made up for it. The deal spread is still pricing in some savvy moves from the Starboard side. The times the hedge funds manage to derail this thing has more than made up for by the gains if they don't.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.