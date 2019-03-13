Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) CEO Marcus Smith on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marcus Smith - Chief Executive Officer & President

Bill Brooks - Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Participants

Karen Tan - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Speedway Motorsports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Conference Call. During the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, they’ll be invited to participate in the question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

With us on this mornings call is; Marcus Smith, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Bill Brooks, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer.

After formal remarks, a question-and-answer period will be conducted. Before we start, the company would like to address forward-looking statements that may be addressed on the call. This conference call contains forward-looking statements, particularly statements with regard to the company's future operations and financial results.

There are many factors that affect future events and trends of the company's business, including, but not limited to, economic factors, weather, the success of NASCAR and other sanctioning bodies, capital projects and expansion, financing needs and a host of other factors both within and outside of management control.

These factors and other factors, including those contained in the company's annual report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from management's views and expectations. Inclusion of any information or statement in this conference call does not necessarily imply that such information or statement is material.

The company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revised or updated forward-looking information. And such information included in this conference call is based on information currently available and may not be reliable after this date.

So with these formalities out of the way, I will turn the call over to Marcus Smith. Marcus?

Marcus Smith

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us as we announce our fourth quarter and full year results for 2018. After moving our Charlotte NASCAR playoff weekend of September, we had a less active fourth quarter in 2018. But overall our total revenues were up for the year and our year-end results were within our expectations.

Despite some very significant challenges with weather, our fourth quarter last year did feature a NASCAR triple-header weekend at Texas Motor Speedway with the JAG Metals 350, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, and AAA Texas 500. Other major events in the quarter included two NHRA playoff races with Carolina Nationals at Charlotte and the Toyota Nationals at Las Vegas.

NASCAR continues to deliver a massive television audience 10 months out of the year. In 2018, the Monster Energy Cup series ranked as the number one or number two most watched sport of the weekend, 14 times during the season.

NASCAR reports that race day digital content consumption increased nearly 30% year-over-year and digital video views increased nearly 50%. For the fifth year in a row, a different driver won the cup series championship and more than one-fourth of the Fortune 500 have currently invested in NASCAR.

At Speedway Motorsports, our long-term contracted revenue streams remain strong and for 2019 all of our NASCAR Cup Series race entitlements are sold and all but one Truck Series race and one XFINITY Series race are sold as well.

For the consumer, we'll continue to provide our longtime and first time fans with fantastic memory making entertainment at an affordable price. For 2019, we'll continue to market our $10 kid’s ticket pricing for cup races, free kids tickets to many other events.

We also have affordable college packages at many of our speedways to target the next generation of fans. In select seating areas, we're expanding leg room for more customer comfort and ease of mobility and also installing drink rails for easier food and beverage consumption.

And while we're unable to control bad weather, we're taking the worry out of advanced purchases with our SMI weather guarantee. If a fan is forced to miss a NASCAR Cup race that has moved to a different day because of weather, we'll honor that ticket purchase price toward a future race.

The 2019 season is off to a strong start. NASCAR's rules and competition changes are creating closer racing with more green flag passes and lead changes. Television ratings are already showing positive signs and there is a strong sense of collaboration among NASCAR stakeholders including the teams and the broadcast partners and others to promote our sport. We expect more dramatic moments in 2019 yielding some incredible finishes and intense driver rivalries.

And now I'll turn it over to Bill Brooks to give us further financial details.

Bill Brooks

Thank you, Marcus. I won't spend much time discussing the fourth quarter of 2018 other than to say it is not comparable to the fourth quarter of 2017 because in 2018 Charlotte Motor Speedway conducted its fall race weekend during the third quarter.

Prior year this event was conducted during the fourth quarter. And in 2017, a non-recurring $119.4 million tax benefit from the [Technical Difficulty] of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was recognized during this fourth quarter.

As for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the year ended December 31 2017, total revenues for 2018 increased $3.6 million or 0.7% [Technical Difficulty] 2017. Admissions for 2018 decreased by $8.6 million or 9.9% such revenue of 2017. Decrease primarily to the lower overall admission revenues at some NASCAR racing [Technical Difficulty] including generally poor weather, excessive heat surrounding racing events at seven of our eight speedways in 2018.

The overall decrease was partially offset by higher admissions revenues associated with the 2018 Las Vegas Motor Speedway race date realignment, NASCAR racing events conducted on the Charlotte Motor Speedway, new ROVAL road course, and at Las Vegas Motor Speedway's major NHRA race events.

[Technical Difficulty] related revenue for 2018 increased by $6.6 million or [Technical Difficulty]. This increase [Technical Difficulty] to the impacts of the 2018 Las Vegas Motor Speedway race date realignment, higher sponsorship revenues for some of our NASCAR and non-NASCAR racing events in 2018.

Increase also reflects higher track [Technical Difficulty], higher ancillary broadcasting revenues. The overall increase was partially offset by some lower event-related revenues from poor weather and the resultant lower attendance at NASCAR and other racing events.

NASCAR broadcasting revenue for [Technical Difficulty] increased by $7.4 million or 3.6%. This increase reflects higher contracted broadcast rights [Technical Difficulty] NASCAR-sanctioned racing [Technical Difficulty]. Our other operating revenues for 2018 decreased by $1.8 million or 6.4% due primarily to lower Oil-Chem revenues natural gas [Technical Difficulty] rights revenues and Legends cars revenues.

Our direct expense of events for [Technical Difficulty] $2.9 million or [Technical Difficulty] because of higher costs from the 2018 Las Vegas Motor Speedway race the realignments additional operating costs associated with conducting delayed or postponed race events [Technical Difficulty] aforementioned poor weather. The overall increase was partially offset by lower advertising and other operating costs at speedways where lower attendance at NASCAR events was experienced.

NASCAR event management fees for [Technical Difficulty] accordance with expectations. Other direct operating expenses for [Technical Difficulty] decreased $280,000 or [Technical Difficulty]. Decreased operating costs were those associated [Technical Difficulty] Oil-Chem, Legend cars revenues that had declined [Technical Difficulty].

General and administrative expenses for [Technical Difficulty] increased [Technical Difficulty] or 3.4%. Increase reflects wage cost inflation, higher property taxes, shared service [Technical Difficulty] costs in [Technical Difficulty]. Depreciation and amortization expense for [Technical Difficulty] actually decreased $10.3 million or [Technical Difficulty] from recording pre-tax accelerated depreciation on retired assets of $1.8 million in [Technical Difficulty] compared to $11.1 million in 2017.

The decrease also reflects too much smaller and lower depreciation on certain assets now fully depreciated. And the overall decrease was also partially offset by depreciation on capital expenditures we put into service.

Our interest expense net for 2018 was $11.4 million compared to $12.2 [Technical Difficulty] for 2017. This change is primarily to lower total outstanding debt partially offset by higher interest rates credit facility borrowings in 2018 as compared to 2017. Recall that in 2017, [Technical Difficulty] an impairment of goodwill non-tax impairment charge or rather a pre-tax impairment charge of $1.1 million that eliminates goodwill associated with certain souvenir sales [Technical Difficulty]. Our other income net for 2018 was $1.9 million, compared to other expense net of [Technical Difficulty] 2017.

This change is because of higher gains on disposal of property and lower removal costs from retired assets in [Technical Difficulty]. Income tax provision for the current year and prior year had significant changes year-over-year. Our effective income tax rate for 2018 was 24.2%, 2017 was 234.1% benefit.

Our 2018 tax rate reflects the lower U.S. corporate federal tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and a non-recurring tax benefit of $900,000 resulting from certain state and federal income tax laws changes.

Our 2017 tax rate reflects one-time material reduction of our net deferred income tax liabilities, corresponding income tax benefit of $119.4 million, resulting primarily from re-measurement of our deferred tax assets and liabilities [Technical Difficulty] lower federal statutory tax rate of 21%, under the 2017 enacted tax act.

The 2000 tax rate -- 2017 tax rate also reflects some non-recurring tax benefits related to reduced net deferred income tax liabilities from lower state income tax rates associated with race date realignments and certain state income tax law changes. Those were partially offset by reduced deferred tax assets and certain state [Technical Difficulty] carryovers. Our net income for 2018 was $40.4 million compared to $148.2 million for 2017.

Looking at the balance sheet. Our 12/31/18 cash balance of $86 million was $1.3 million less than the December 31, 2017, balance of $89 million. Deferred race event income of [Technical Difficulty] million declined $14.4 million from December 31, 2017.

Our long-term debt declined $231 million at the end of 2017 to $200.9 million in 2018. Capital expenditures were $34.1 million in 2018. We expect 2019 capital expenditures to approximate $20 million to $30 million. The company also estimates 2019 earnings per share of $0.90 to a $1.10 per share.

In summary during 2018 [Technical Difficulty] our annual dividend of $0.60 per share. Conducted share repurchases of about $4.4 million to shareholder dilution made $34.1 [Technical Difficulty] capital expenditures in our facilities and repaid more than $30 million of long-term debt.

At this point, Steve, please allow the participants to ask any questions that they may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Karen Tan with Wells Fargo Securities. Please go ahead.

Karen Tan

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking our question. I'm actually dialing in for Tim Conder. I just had two or three quick questions. First, I know in the past we talked about the board evaluation of growing free cash flow for the company and likely to announce plans going forward sometime in 2019. So just wanted to kind of get an updated timing on when we'll likely hear an update?

Bill Brooks

Karen that's a good question. The board at this point has decided just to continue to hold any cash that we might generate. The first quarter is a very low cash generation period for us. So it really has somewhat of a [Technical Difficulty] impact. After that as you know our credit facility matures at the end of 2019 I expect that they want us to refrain from making any policy changes regards to free cash flow until we get that reorganized.

Karen Tan

Okay. I'm sorry. And in terms of dividend and share repurchase likely not see too much of the change in 2019 until that balance is paid off at the end of the year?

Bill Brooks

Well actually, the balance of the credit facility has been paid, but the revolver [Technical Difficulty] in December. So we are considering what to do with our credit facility and that's uncertain. So it would prudent for us to refrain from taking any initiatives we can't sustain until we are sure we have that in place.

Karen Tan

Okay. Thanks for the clarification there. I do want to clarify one other comment from the press release on Kentucky Speedway this year. It sounds like all of the events other than at Kentucky were impacted by weather-related drag. I just wanted to clarify, if Kentucky was -- did you see a better performance year-over-year at that race? Or did all of the other macroeconomic factors also kind of impact that event?

Bill Brooks

I would say the latter.

Karen Tan

Okay. Okay. And then last question from us. Just kind of a year-over-year decline of deferred revenue at year-end. So we read that as kind of a reflection of presales going forward -- for races going forward, or is there anything major baked in there that we should be aware of?

Bill Brooks

It is not -- the data that we reported last year is different than the data we reported this year. We are recording deferred revenues and the deferred expenses separately during the current year and have reflected that change for 2017. [Technical Difficulty] reported last year, the revenues and expenses were netted. I think there is a decline from the years. I don't know what it would be like [Technical Difficulty] using the same method as last year. And that would relate to the secular trend that we've had for this last period about admissions, clients and also inclement weather during a good portion of all of last year.

Q – Karen Tan

Okay. So the $34 million-or-so balance as of December 31, 2018 versus the $48 million December 31, 2017, you're saying it's not really apples-to-apples comparison it's rule that's changed in how that's accounted?

A – Bill Brooks

Not so much. That is not apples-to-apples. The change this year between 2017 [Technical Difficulty] somewhat restated from what was presented last year is different than the measurement between 2016 and 2017.

Q – Karen Tan

Okay. Okay, but 2017 and 2018 are comparable. Okay, I think that’s all -- that’s all the questions we have. Thank you so much.

A – Bill Brooks

Thank you.

Marcus Smith

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

And there are no questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters for closing remarks.

Marcus Smith

Okay. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen for joining us today on our call. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Have a great day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.