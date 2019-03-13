BOTZ: Looks Great In The Window, But Won't Take It Home

We take a deep dive into the fund and figure out if it makes sense for your portfolio.

Despite being only 2 years old, the underlying index has been around sine 2010.

One of the fastest growing types of investing over the last 5 to 10 years has been thematic investing. In particular, I am talking about thematic ETFs.

A few weeks ago, I wrote a primer on exchange-traded funds, "What Are Exchange Traded Funds?" In that article, we touched upon the history of ETFs and how they have evolved through marketing to keep bringing new assets under management.

One of my biggest criticisms with such investments, in particular, is that generally speaking, ETFs are designed to be trading vehicles. They are not designed to generate alpha and in no form or fashion are held to a fiduciary duty to try to do their best or work for YOUR portfolio.

As such, thematic ETFs, in particular, have been an investment type which I do my best urging investors and my readers to really study and think about critically, BEYOND the marketing materials.

As we see quite often, there are numerous funds which market themselves very well but at the end of the day, never seem to deliver. One such fund is the Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) which I have written about in "Global X SuperDividend ETF: Is It Really That Bad?" and "Global X SuperDividend ETF: Still Not Super."

While I am certainly not opposed to thematic investments, I am leery of passive index focused thematic funds, especially when it is a very small niche.

One such theme is robotics and automation and the fund which a few of my most awesome readers have been asking me about, the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ).

Is it a good idea? Has the fund delivered? Let's take a look.

Investment Case

Advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence are making machines more and more capable. Robots are able to perform a more consistent job while producing things faster and more accurately.

Robotics are helping in everything from getting products at the warehouse to replacing pilots with unmanned aerial drones. They are also keeping humans out of harm's way such as in the nuclear reactor clean ups, jobs that would otherwise depend on humans dying in the past.

Of course, robotics does not mean it has to replace humans but can also help them do their job better. Such would be with robotic surgery and one of the largest players, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) which is a large holding in the fund.

Furthermore, while it is not as politically divisive as firearms, there is a moral dilemma to robotics and AI. The main issue that arises in robotics is it is one of the biggest killers of jobs, as more and more entry-level jobs are being replaced with machines.

One such example can be found in your local fast food chain as cashiers are being replaced with apps and touch screens that take your orders.

Source: ZeroHedge

This can also be seen on farms throughout the world as machines are replacing human labor.

While there are countries such as Japan where the population is dying off and desperately needs robotics to replace humans, the vast majority of the world is growing its population and there is certainly a need for many of such jobs.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Global X

Index: Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index

AUM: Approximately $1.546 billion (3/11/2019)

Historical Style: Foreign Blend

Investment Objectives: The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index.

Number of Holdings: 36 securities.

Current Yield: .68%. 30-Day SEC Yield

Inception Date: 9/12/2016.

Fees: .68%.

Source: YCharts & Global X

The Index & The Fund

The ETF like other Global X funds does a great job painting a marketing picture for the fund. Interestingly, I do question whether they cross the line advertising "High Growth Potential" but that is not up to me to decide.

Source: Global X Botz 12/31/2018 Fact Sheet

What I like about it is that it is a relatively unconstrained ETF when it comes to geography, market capitalization, or market listings. It is primarily driven by its focus on companies that are participating in the theme.

As the material points out, the fund follows the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index. I urge every ETF investor to read the index methodology to actually understand what they are investing in as in quite a few instances, the name of the ETF fund did not quite match up to the underlying index methodology.

While Global X does a great job painting a picture for why someone should invest in the theme and disclosing the basic fund information, I did not find a link to the underlying index on the fund's website. I do believe they should.

If you are interested in investing in this ETF, you can find the underlying index methodology here, and the main index page with the fact sheets, methodology, and index values here.

Source: INDXX website

As we can see, even though the ETF was launched in 2016, the underlying index has actually been around since 6/30/2010 and is currently made up of 36 holdings.

Source: INDXX website

So, let's dive into the index methodology.

The index starts with the investable universe of the most liquid and investable companies listed on developed and emerging market exchanges as defined by Indxx.

The companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $100 million and must have an average daily turnover of at least $2 million for the previous 6 months.

Next, the security must have been trading on at least 90% of the eligible trading days in the prior 6 months.

Source: INDXX Methodology

Furthermore, the companies must have a minimum free float of at least 10% of shares outstanding, must be common stock, ADRs, or GDRs. Finally, securities trading above a price of $10,000 are excluded.

The index then focuses on 4 areas for the investments, industrial robots and automation, unmanned vehicles and drones, non-industrial robotics, and artificial intelligence.

Source: INDXX Methodology

Finally, the companies must derive at least 50% of their revenues from those industries.

The top 100 of such companies are ranked by market capitalization to form the final portfolio. This is also where there is an issue and which we will discuss later on.

The methodology does use a modified market-cap-weighted methodology and caps the single security at up to 8% and has a floor at .3%. The aggregate weight of the top 6 securities is further capped at 40% and further remaining securities are capped at 4.75%.

The portfolio is reviewed semi-annually, however, it is reconstituted annually.

Turning to the fund, we can indeed find that it is fairly concentrated.

Looking at the top 10 holdings shows us a concentrated fund with the top 10 holdings representing over 60% of the fund.

Source: YCharts

The fund is largely foreign with nearly one half of the portfolio being made up of Japanese companies as of the end of the year. US companies are only making up about 30% of the portfolio.

Source: Global X

Breaking it down by industry, we find the fund is nicely diversified.

Source: Global X

Interestingly, aerospace and defense makes up less than 4%. So much for unmanned aerial drones?

Looking at the market capitalization breakdown, we see that the fund is fairly well diversified here too. While it is not completely balanced, Mid and Small Caps do make up around 40% of the fund. One thing to note is that this will without a doubt make the fund more volatile.

Source: YCharts

The fund has been quite successful in raising capital which now sits at $1.54 billion.

It has, however, been helped out by the gain in market price in the first 2 years.

Data by YCharts

The fund has, however, lost capital in the last 12 months due to outflows.

Source: YCharts

Performance

The fund was launched in September 2016, so there really is no long-term track record yet.

Year to date, the fund has done quite well and has achieved a 16.67% total return.

Data by YCharts

It has been volatile, of course, and if we look back to the previous 12 months, we find the investment would be down 20.39% on a total return basis or 21.53% on a price per share basis.

Data by YCharts

If we look back to the fund's launch, we can find just how volatile it has been.

If you had invested at its launch, the fund would achieve a very good 34.33% total return. The price per share is up 32.32% during the same time.

If you had invested near the peak around 14 months ago, however, you would not be too happy.

Data by YCharts

This, of course, is why I am such a proponent of rebalancing and locking in profits.

Competitor-wise, even though the Global X fund may be the biggest, there is also the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) which is a direct competitor. Since we are dealing with technology, we can also compare it with the ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (ARKQ) and a global go-anywhere technology fund such as the Putnam Global Technology Fund (PGTAX). Of course, being global, we can also take a look at how it performs against a broad basket ETF such as the iShares MSCI ACWI (ACWI).

As we can see, year to date, the technology-focused funds showed the best return, lead by the Putnam actively managed "high fee" mutual fund.

Data by YCharts

Looking back over the previous 12 months, we continue to see that while all of the funds are down on a total return basis, the actively managed mutual fund is down the least followed by the broadly diversified ACWI. The competing more diversified ROBO was down significantly less than BOTZ.

Data by YCharts

Looking back since inception, we start seeing a story.

The two actively managed funds, the Putnam Global Technology mutual fund and the ARK Industrial Innovation ETF generated significantly better total returns than the two robotics focused ETFs. Most of that alpha came from losing less when the market shifted.

Data by YCharts

Of course, since Global X is not going to post it on their website, here is the performance of the underlying index, before fees, since inception in 2010 versus the plain vanilla S&P 500.

Despite two periods of outperformance in 2010 and 2017-2018, over the long term, this index has failed to generate any meaningful alpha.

Bottom Line

I REALLY wanted to like it. I really did.

At the end of the day, however, I think there are a few major lessons here.

First, let's discuss the problem that I mentioned when we looked at the index.

When you have a hyper-focused theme, quite often there may only be a few companies that fit the niche. In this case, while the index methodology calls for 100 companies, there were only 36 companies identified by the screen! 36!

As a result, the ETF invests in all of the components, whether they are good, bad, or average.

When I worked as a financial advisor at American Express Financial Advisors, now Ameriprise (AMP), I was lucky enough to be in the same office as one of our mutual fund managers.

One day during a presentation we discussed the issue of diversification and why many funds underperformed.

The answer was really eye-opening. Most fund managers can easily give you 5 to 10 companies in their space that they believe will do quite well. At the same time, they also can identify 5 to 10 that they know are going to do poorly.

The problem is, when you are running billions of dollars in investments, your funds are typically long only. So, if you are investing in mid or small caps, buying only those 5 to 10 companies will either buy them outright or make you the major shareholder, neither things that the mutual fund manager wants to do. As such, the fund manager buys the 5 to 10 companies and is then forced to invest in the 10 to 100 companies that are just average and they HOPE don't do that badly.

When it comes to ETFs, and thematic ETFs in particular, the index will invest in ALL of the companies that are screened out, good or bad. Even if there are 2 or 3 great companies, it would be tough for the ETF sponsor to justify their fees.

As such, it is no surprise then that the more diversified technology and innovation focused, actively managed funds have outperformed over every period we looked at. Rather than investing in all three, good, bad and average, those funds can focus purely on the good and average, or if the fund is still small enough and covers a broader theme, such as technology, there are enough companies that they believe are leaders in the space.

So I do in fact believe in innovation and robotics, BUT I would prefer it to be picked up in a broader overall basket, instead of a thematic ETF that invests in every company that fits the bill.

Beyond that, the fact is that over the life of the index, it has failed to generate meaningful alpha over the broader period of time, over the simple S&P 500 index (SPY).

This goes towards the second thought, what's a better investment, the company who is coming out with the technology? Or the many end users who would benefit much more?

For instance... who would be helped out more? Amazon, who uses robotics to save on wages and improves efficiency in warehouses, or the company supplying them with the technology?

We can look at things such as 3D printing.

In the early 2000s, there was massive hype around this and everyone was lead to believe that every home would have a 3D printer. Shares of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) skyrocketed. YET... here we are 5 years later and it has been a HORRIBLE investment over that time period.

Data by YCharts

Was 3D printing not realized? Not adopted?

Absolutely not! In fact, 3D printing is a massive help to innovators and product creators who routinely 3D print prototypes. The technology has absolutely transformed prototyping... but the people who benefited most are those companies, not 3D printer manufacturers.

The reason for this is that there is absolutely a first mover advantage, but in the innovation economy, if you have a good idea, it WILL be copied and the costs would absolutely plummet. This is why innovative companies like GoPro (GPRO) have been financial busts and what I believe Tesla (TSLA) is now going through.

Data by YCharts

For those who may not be familiar, GoPro is the creator of the personal cameras. They were the most recognizable personal recording camera. Despite still making cameras today, they have very little pricing power and compete against a significantly large pool of competitors in every market size.

Once again, while YouTube is full of personal content recorded on GoPros and video creators are in many cases monetizing it, GoPro is no longer the largest beneficiary.

I believe the same can apply for the robotics space. I don't believe the long term gains for the innovators and robotics creators can be sustained as much as the long the benefits of the companies USING those innovations.

For all of those reasons, despite being a "sexy" product, I would rather look at it then make a home for it in my portfolio.

Thanks for reading! I hope that was helpful and look forward to your questions or comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.