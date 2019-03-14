Sugar - A Sweet Period For The Brazilian Real Could Lift The Soft Commodity

Sugar is an agricultural commodity that is in the soft sector of the commodities market. While sugarcane thrives in tropical climates, production from sugar beets come from other parts of the world where warm temperatures are not required for the plants to grow. Sugar is also a market where many governments around the globe subsidize their local producers. The US and EU provide aid in the form of subsidies to sugar producers. In the US, the domestic price of sugar reflects those subsidies, and as of March 11, the price of sugar futures #16 was more than double the price of sugar #11 which reflects the unsubsidized world price. On March 13, sugar #16 was trading at 26.30 cents per pound on the May futures contract, while sugar #11 was at 12.30 cents for delivery in May.

The most liquid trading market in the world of sugar is in the world #11 contracts, which can be a highly volatile commodity. Since the 1970s, the price of world free-market sugar has traded from a low at 2.29 to a high at 66 cents per pound. When it comes to the world price of sugar, no nation has a more dominant role than Brazil which is the leading producer and exporter of the sweet commodity.

The world's leading producer of sugarcane

Brazil is by far the world's leading producer of sugarcane, and the nation's output is more than double the second largest producer, India. Each year, the world depends on Brazil for its requirements of the sweet commodity. The South American nation produces so much sugar that aside from exports around the world, sugar is the primary input in the production of Brazilian ethanol.

When it comes to ethanol, the US and Brazil produce 85% of the global supply of the biofuel.

Since Brazilian production of sugar is the leading driver of the price of the soft commodity, the local cost of production is a significant factor when it comes to the path of the global price of free-market sugar. The international sugar market uses the US dollar as the benchmark pricing mechanism, but in Brazil, grower, millers, and others involved in the production, processing, and logistics of the sugar business depend on the price of in local currency, the Brazilian real. 2018 was an ugly year for the sugar market as the price declined to the lowest level in a decade.

Sugar probed below 10 cents in 2018

In October 2016, the price of sugar rose to a high at 23.90 cents per pound. The international sugar market had moved into a deficit where demand grew higher than nearby supplies when the price dropped to a low at 10.13 cents in August 2015. However, the rise to almost 24 cents caused an increase in output and a glut in supplies which sent the price steadily lower.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, sugar fell from the October 2016 for two years reaching a low at 9.83 cents in September 2018. The price fell below the August 2015 bottom at 10.13 cents and traded below the 10 cents per pound level for the first time since 2008. While sugar reached a decade low, it stopped short of a decline to the 2008 bottom at 9.44 cents per pound on then nearby futures contract.

One of the reasons for the decline in sugar, aside from bumper crops in Brazil and India, was the fall in the value of the Brazilian real. In 2018, the peak in the sugar futures market was at 15.37 cents in early January. The decline to the lows amounted to a 36% loss in value for the sweet commodity from the peak for last year to its nadir. Meanwhile, the loss of value in the Brazilian currency softened the blow for local producers and those involved in the sugar business.

Source: CQG

The chart of the Brazilian real's relationship with the US dollar, the benchmark currency for international sugar trading, shows it dropped from $.32005 to a low at $0.23725 around the time sugar futures were on their way to their bottom. The currency declined by 25.9% which meant that the decline for Brazilian producers was only a net of 10.1% in local currency terms. While a 10% drop in prices caused pain for producers, it was far better than a loss of more than the one-third commodity's value in US dollar terms.

President Bolsonaro's pledge

Around the time that the price of sugar and the Brazilian real were on their lows, an election in Brazil to elect their next President was underway. Brazilian politics has been wrought with corruption for longer than most of us can remember. The commodities-rich country that suffers from widespread poverty has made more than a handful of politicians and leaders rich over the years.

The far-right candidate in the Brazilian election ran a populist campaign promising to clean up corruption and support business in South America's leading nation. The new President, Jair Bolsonaro, pledged a different and business-friendly path of Brazil. The value of the real against the dollar hit rock bottom in August 2018 at $0.23725. Since then, it has not returned to that low level.

A recovery then consolidation

The weekly chart shows that the real recovered to just under the $0.28 level against the dollar by late October after the election. The rally of 17.5% from the low contributed to a rally in the sugar market that took the price of the sweet commodity to a high at 14.24 cents in late October, a rally of 44.9% from the lows. While Brazilian producers did not enjoy the full impact of the dollar-based rally in sugar, the sweet commodity moved a net of 27.4% up from its low which supported even higher output. Since October, both the price of sugar and the real have corrected lower, and both markets are consolidating above the August low and below the October peak. On Wednesday, March 13 sugar futures were trading at the 12.30 cents per pound level and the real was at just over $0.26 against the dollar.

If President Bolsonaro follows through on his pledges on the campaign trail, it is likely that the value of the real will rise against the dollar and other world currencies. The foreign exchange market remains dubious when it comes to economic reforms and fighting corruption after decades where it has been the norm rather than the exception. However, with sugar at 2.46 cents above its lowest price in a decade and the real not far off its low, the potential for a rise in the currency is high if the market sees any progress by the new government and that could lead to much higher sugar prices over the coming months. At under 10 cents, sugar was near the bottom of its pricing cycle. Global population has risen from six billion to over 7.557 billion since the turn of this century. The bottom line is that there are currently more than 25% more sugar consumers in the world than there was less than two decades ago. At the same time, sugar production depends on the weather each year. Floods or droughts can wipe out a crop in the blink of an eye. The potential for a weather event that sends the market into a deficit is a danger each year and is the reason why sugar has experienced dramatic price spikes on the upside over the past decades.

The downside potential is limited in sugar - CANE or SGG for those who stay away from futures

With sugar close to the bottom end of its pricing cycle and the potential for a rise in the value of the Brazilian real, sugar offers a compelling value proposition at around the 12 cents per pound level.

The most direct route for a trade or investment in the sugar market is via the highly liquid futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not wade into the highly-leveraged and volatile waters of the futures arena, there are two products, an ETF and an ETN, that replicate the price action in the sugar futures market.

The product with the highest level of net assets is the iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Total Return ETN product (SGG). The fund summary for the ETN states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the "index components") and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

SGG does a good job replicating the price action in the sugar futures market. The ETN has net assets of $24.15 million and trades an average of 6,615 shares each day. SGG was trading around the $43.30 per share level on Wednesday, March 13.

The fund summary for the Teucrium Sugar ETF (CANE) states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares' NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar that are traded on ICE Futures US. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Sugar Futures Contracts traded on ICE Futures or the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), or on foreign exchanges.

CANE has net assets of $10.55 million but trades an average of 32,546 shares each day. CANE's top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

CANE holds the top three most liquid sugar futures contracts.

I tend to favor the CANE ETF product because it involves one less level of risk. Buyers of an ETN undertake the credit risk of the issuer as it is a debt instrument while ETF products have only the risk of the products held by the administrator. Therefore, while the CANE ETF may have a lower level of net assets, it is a purer play on the sugar market from my perspective.

With sugar trading not far above its lowest price in a decade and the Brazilian real near its lows with a new government in place, I continue to view the sugar market as a compelling opportunity from the long side. Picking bottoms or tops in commodities markets is impossible. Therefore, I would leave plenty of room to add on any price dips over the coming weeks if the sweet commodity decides to pay another visit to test the September lows below the 10 cents per pound level before it finally decides to make a significant recovery. My target for the price of sugar is 16.5 cents per pound which is just under the 50% retracement level of the move from the October 2016 high at 23.90 cents to the September 2018 low at 9.83 cents per pound.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.