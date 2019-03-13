LendingClub: Slowly Recovering In The Shadows

LendingClub has earned a niche for itself that is complementary to traditional financial institutions and stands to gain from further adoption of its technology.

Looking back at the beginning

LendingClub (LC) was founded in 2006 but splashed onto the scene in the post-2008 fintech frenzy. In a way it is a typical Silicon Valley story with plenty of ambition, drama and excitement. It has been a long time since the company was in the news and that makes it a good time to look at its performance without all of the distracting noise.

(Source: LendingClub)

The business model of the company proposes that it is possible for a digital loan originator to perform all of the due diligence of issuing a loan more efficiently and with greater reach than a traditional financial institution. To achieve this goal, LendingClub had to solve both sides of the classic marketplace dilemma - it needed borrowers and lenders at the same time without having a long track record. We can now say that it was successful in doing this.

When traditional banks were struggling to get their operations in order after the Great Recession, the new tech challengers initially positioned themselves as competitors. They had sparkling clean reputations and the support of the public. However, it became apparent that traditional banks had much stickier relationships with their customers and LendingClub had to pivot toward partnering with banks to find funding for its loans since relying on retail investors was not a sufficient or sustainable option.

Fast forward to 2019 and LendingClub is sourcing the majority of its funding from banks and other institutional sources.

(Source: LendingClub)

Putting aside the humbling pivot, the change has served LendingClub well and positioned it on a sustainable trajectory.

The fundamentals of the business model have been proven. Now it is time for sustainable growth

LendingClub has demonstrated that there is a demand for its loans as evidenced by its year-over-year origination growth. In 2018, the company originated $10,882 billion in loans, a 21% increase from 2017. It is also notable that applications rose 35% year over year.

(Source: LendingClub)

To put the numbers in perspective, LendingClub is able to originate more loans than most small-to-medium banks in the United States. This makes sense because most small banks in the US are regional, while LendingClub has national reach.

Just to make sure LendingClub doesn't suffer from overly high marketing costs to get these borrowers, I've included below the marketing cost trend from their full-year 2018 results.

(Source: LendingClub)

The Sales and Marketing expenses increased by about 13.8%, which is lower than the 21% increase in revenues, suggesting a positive efficiency trend. In my opinion, these metrics are reassuring and the only major concern may be a macroeconomic black swan event which could impact the desire of consumers to seek loans from LendingClub (more on that later).

Switching gears to review the supply side of funding sources, we see that LendingClub has done a good job of diversifying its suppliers. This strategic move will ultimately be key to the success of the company because as a machine for originating loans, LendingClub needs a constant source of funding. Earlier in its life LendingClub was overly reliant on retail investors for funding and it learned the hard way that being in such a position exposed its business model to critical risk.

Accessing funding from banks and other financial institutions is also good because it means that LendingClub is becoming a part of those institutions' success. They will continue to become more comfortable with LendingClub as a partner and that places the company in a good position to capture the network effects of being in the middle of banks and borrowers. Borrowers in the US are also slowly (more slowly than some hoped) transitioning to self service digital banking solutions. LendingClub will benefit by this macro trend as business owners and individuals become more open to borrowing from a website rather than a banker.

Valuation has been suppressed due to negative public perception

LendingClub's share performance since its IPO has been abysmal, as is widely known. However, it isn't the only lending fintech that has had its shares battered. Below we see a comparison with On Deck (ONDK) and we notice a divergence between the two in late 2017. On Deck has a somewhat different business model where they choose to keep more loans on their books, but I believe it can be considered a peer of LendingClub.

Data by YCharts

At this point, much of the negative news that harmed LendingClub is likely in the rearview mirror. The management shakeup has helped ensure that an emphasis is placed on transparency and compliance. Barring any unexpected relapse in operating practices, the management is going to have more time to focus on growing the company rather than managing a crisis.

It is worth noting that the company wrote off the goodwill asset from its financial statements, which certainly reflects all of the legacy legal and reputation issues it has suffered.

(Source: LendingClub)

Assuming LendingClub continues to perform within the trends it has established recently, I believe the market will begin to treat it more positively in the future. A slow retraction back into the $4-$5 per share range is within reasonable expectations.

Macroeconomic outlook presents a concern

Every time I think about a fintech company, I am always reminded that almost none of them have been through a recession. Traditional banks know that when times are good, they should be preparing for the time when the cycle turns. We have yet to see how fintechs will do.

LendingClub is exposed to a couple of potential risks in the event of a macroeconomic downturn in the US. Firstly, borrowers may stop borrowing, which will cause originations and revenues to decrease. Secondly, issued loans may perform worse than expected, causing funding sources to dry up. By all indications management is aware of these risks as they were mentioned in their Q4 presentation, but the risks exist nonetheless.

One option the company has if funding sources disappear is to hold the loans on their own books. This would move it closer to being a traditional bank or more like On Deck; however, I believe changing the business model in the middle of a recession would incur more costs.

Overall, the company has put a lot of work into recovering from previous problems and is now positioned well for growth. If management takes steps to prepare for the eventuality of an economic slowdown, the company should be able to weather a storm successfully.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion and are meant for educational purposes. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.