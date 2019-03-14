The Prospects For Copper And Base Metals Over The Coming Months

Copper and base metals are building blocks for infrastructure around the world. As China is the world's most populous nation with the most significant economic growth over the past decades, the Asian country became the demand side of the equation when it comes to the prices of copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin as well as other industrial commodities.

These days, the metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange and other raw materials required for construction are anxiously awaiting a new trade agreement between the US and China that could ignite demand if the dark clouds of protectionism give way to a new era of trade and economic growth. Base metals are not the only commodities that would immediately benefit from a trade deal. Agricultural products have been in the crosshairs of the dispute, and other raw materials such as coal, steel, iron ore, and others could be candidates for a significant rally in the wake of an agreement that ends the current period of protectionism. The companies that produce industrial commodity could experience recoveries in their share prices if Presidents Trump and Xi shake hands on a deal.

The SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF product (XME) holds many of the leading companies involved in the industrial metals sector. The XME could serve as a proxy for a bet on a new framework for trade between the US and China over the coming weeks.

A breakout to the upside

The price of copper fell from over $3.30 per pound in June 2018 to a low at $2.5430 during the first trading sessions of 2019.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that copper had been in an uptrend from early 2016 when the price found a bottom at $1.9355 per pound and rallied to over the $3.30 level. Last June, the red metal came within just 0.65 cents of the late 2017 peak at $3.3220 which was a critical technical resistance level. The failure to reach a higher high caused the red metal to decline, and the trade dispute did not help matters. Copper had made higher lows from January 2016 through June 2018, but that changed last summer.

The price of copper fell through three areas of support at the March 2018 low at $2.9460, the December 2017 bottom at $2.905, and finally at the September 2017 nadir at $2.8750 per pound. The last level created a cascade of selling that took the price below $2.55 per pound in the early days of 2019.

Copper is a leader in the industrial commodities arena, and many other nonferrous and ferrous metals follow the price of the red metal. At the same time, China is the demand side of the equation when it comes to copper demand, and that holds for many of the other industrial commodities that are the primary ingredients in construction.

After reaching a low in early January, copper recovered and posted gains for seven consecutive weeks. In mid-February, the price rose above the $2.8750 level which turned from technical support to resistance and the metal rose to a high at $2.9780 during the final days of last month. Since then, copper was at just below the $2.93 level on Wednesday, March 13.

$3 is a critical psychological level

While copper climbed above all of the support levels that had become resistance in February, the $3 per pound level has been a milestone that it has yet to reach. $3 per pound is a critical psychological level for the copper market.

Copper rose to its all-time high in 2011 at $4.6495 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract. The level was quite amazing considering before 2005 it had never traded above $1.6065 per pound. Copper has not returned to that level since 2009 after a brief period of selling during the global financial crisis sent the price to a low at $1.2475 per pound in December 2008. As copper has made higher lows and higher highs since the low earlier this year, the $3 level is the next hurdle for the nonferrous metal. A move above there could ignite buying across a broad spectrum of industrial commodities market given copper's leadership role.

It all depends on trade

At this point, a bet on the long side of the copper market is a bet on a resolution of the trade dispute between the US and China. Tariffs and retaliatory measures over the past months have weighed on economic growth in China. In 2018 GDP growth cooled to 6.8% with a reading of 6.4% in the final quarter of last year. When copper rose to almost $4.65 per pound in 2011, China was still experiencing double-digit economic growth on a percentage basis.

The path of least resistance for the prices of copper and many of the other industrial commodities now depends on the negotiations in Beijing and Washington DC. A handshake in south Florida between the leaders of the two nations in the aftermath of a deal that ends the dispute would be highly bullish for the price of the red metal and other building blocks for infrastructure.

Copper is one of many economic barometers, but it is critical for China

Many market analysts call the red metal "Doctor Copper" as they believe it is a leading indicator of global economic growth. I have found that it has a bit of a checkered past when it comes to its role as an economic barometer. Since the South American nation of Chile is the world's leading producer, and China is the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to consumption, the copper market is an excellent predictor of economic conditions in those two countries. Global economic growth is a far more complicated equation, and sometimes copper does not fit the bill.

However, the current trade dispute could put copper back on top as a cure for Chinese economic lethargy may turn out to be a new and improved trade deal with the United States.

XME for copper and base metals

The top holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF product include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Most of these companies are producers of ferrous and nonferrous metals that are the building blocks for infrastructure and tend to move higher or lower with the Chinese economy.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart shows, the range in the XME since 2006 has been from $11.38 to $96.09 per share. At $30.15 on March 13, it is a lot closer to the low over the past thirteen years than the high. XME has net assets of $609.45 million and trades an average of over 2.49 million shares each day.

The prospects for copper, base and nonferrous metals, and the XME ETF are hanging on a trade deal between the US and China. At the lower end of its trading range for over a decade, the risk-reward profile of this ETF could set the stage for an explosive move on the upside when China's economy comes roaring back.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.