UGAZ Weekly: Bearishness Takes Over

Welcome to my natural gas weekly report. In this report, I wish to discuss my views of the natural gas market through the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA: UGAZ). UGAZ are senior, unsecured obligations of Credit Suisse AG, seeking to provide long exposure to 3x the daily performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index. The S&P GSCI is calculated primarily on a world production weighted basis and comprises the principal physical commodities that are the subject of active, liquid futures markets. Therefore, this index provides investors with a reliable and publicly available benchmark for investment performance in the natural gas market.

Recently, natural gas markets pulled back, amid a reversal of weather guidance. With the approach a spring like temperatures, the flammable complex should continue to witness weakness and the lack of solid fundamental catalysts puts intensive downward pressure on natural gas futures and UGAZ shares.

Natural gas stocks

American natural gas stock withdrawal slightly accelerated (w/w), down 9.68% to 1 390 Bcf on the February 22 – March 1 period. With this third consecutive close to two-figure dip, gas inventory seasonality worsens, establishing in a deficit of 14.5% or 235 Bcf compared to last year and 27.3% or 521 Bcf below the five-year average. Despite American natural gas output reaching new historic highs, current gas stock deficit brings slight bullish momentum for natural gas futures and continues to support UGAZ shares.

Source: EIA

On the supply-demand side, US natural gas balance improved significantly on the February 28-March 6 period. Indeed, aggregate natural gas supply continued to post a marginal increase, up 0.2% (w/w) to 93.9 Bcf/d, but has been counterbalanced by US consumption needs, which jumped 9.5% (w/w) to 117.1 Bcf/d. Moreover, supply advance has been mainly due to boosting net imports from Canada, up 17% (w/w) to 5.5 Bcf/d, given that marketed and dry production in the US weakened over the week, down 0.7% to respectively 99.1 Bcf/d and 88.2 Bcf/d. On the other hand, aggregate demand lifted considerably following surging residential/commercial needs, up 16.2% (w/w) to 49.5 Bcf/d and rising power claims, up 8.6% (w/w) to 26.5 Bcf/d. Therefore, US gas fundamentals strengthened, amid the cold wave hitting the country, but the fast approach of natural gas shoulder season should provide increasing volatility on natural gas futures and UGAZ shares.

Nevertheless, UGAZ shares dipped considerably, down 7.84% to $33.25 per share, in front of a lack of short term catalysts, which could improve current natural gas deficits.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the CFTC, latest Commitment of Traders report ((COTR)) indicates decelerating net speculative positioning on Nymex natural gas futures on the February 26 – March 5 period. During the week, net spec length continued to dip, down 1.83% (w/w), establishing in a net short equilibrium of 47 450 contracts. This negative positioning is a normal feature of the natural gas markets and indicates that investors are less and less incline to bet on a price surge. Despite that, net speculative decrease is attributable to moderate long accumulations, up 6.31% (w/w) to 249 267 contracts and is offset by accelerating short bets, up 5.57% (w/w) to 296 717 contracts. In the interim, UGAZ price advanced robustly, up 12.5% to $37.34 per share, following cold weather developments.

Source: CFTC

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec positioning dipped fivefold, down 496.7% to 47 450 net short contacts, whereas UGAZ shares losses eased compared to last week, down 6.84% to $37.34 per share.

The lack of weather catalyst brings adverse momentum on UGAZ shares and on the flammable complex

Meanwhile, weather trends warm up in the medium to long-range, according to the National Weather Service. Indeed, on the March 19-25 period, warmer than normal temperatures are expected to develop over the West and Northern parts of the US, bringing spring-like temperatures and easing concerns over slim end-of-season gas inventories. With this, demand for gas slows, and given the moderate warmth it will not be enough to improve deficits. A negative bias is expected to progress on natural gas futures and UGAZ shares, which are poised for a pullback. Therefore, gas investors should prefer a direct exposure to DGAZ shares, which is the downward counterpart of UGAZ shares.

Source: National Weather Service

That being said and in spite of a persisting gas deficits, gas bulls should take cover for the coming weeks, following a lack of short-term weather catalysts and record high US gas output. Given that, I switch my view on natural gas markets and am now expecting a prolonged downward pressure on UGAZ shares.

I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.