TEGNA Benefits From Increased Political Engagement

The shares are really quite modestly valued. We believe there is more gas in the tank here.

Subscription revenues and political ads are growth, as well as margin drivers and the company produces significant cash flows.

TEGNA surprised us with its fourth quarter results, and the company has quite a bit going for it.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) produced good Q4 results last week after which the shares jumped, although they have fallen back a bit. We think there is more upside in the shares on the basis of a still moderate valuation.

First, a short introduction. Here is how the company describes itself, from the TEGNA website:

TEGNA is a best-in-class operator with 49 television stations (including those serviced by TEGNA) and two radio stations in 41 markets from coast to coast. We are the largest owner of Big Four affiliates in the top 25 markets and reach one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and 35 million across our digital platforms. Across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, TEGNA's stations have over 25 million social followers.

Apart from the TV stations, it also offers campaigns through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses through a suite of services and solutions that reach consumers in television, email, social, and over-the-top platforms. Here is an overview of the company from a presentation for a Deutsche Bank conference (March 2019):

There hasn't been much of a trend in revenues, but operational performance is very solid. One has to realize that the company has a considerable leverage (3.9x) with debt of $2.9B. That's less scary than it seems at first sight as a result of the company's solid free cash flow generation, even after paying a dividend (the shares yield roughly 2%).

Q4 Results

As noted, the shares jumped on Q4 results which saw revenue rise by 31% y/y (and would have been +33% bar a mishap with Premion, see below) and adjusted EBITDA up to $273M in the quarter, a rise of 61%. Excluding corporate expenses ($284M), the adjusted EBITDA margin was 44%.

EPS also came in ahead of expectations at $0.74 (versus $0.69 expected) 131% higher y/y.

Growth

The two fastest growing segments are subscriptions and political ads, and these have been doing pretty well last year, from the March IR presentation:

You also see that the company has an active M&A strategy and considerable recognition for their programming. Subscription revenue has been rising for quite some time, from a presentation for a Deutsche Bank conference (March 2019):

Subscription revenue reached $218M in Q4, up 22% y/y, and subscription revenue has greatly expanded as a percentage of revenue, although this is much less the case for political, from a presentation for a Deutsche Bank conference (March 2019):

Both growth drivers, subscription and political, share two other beneficial characteristics (Q4CC):

I'd highlight that these high margin revenue streams, subscription revenues and political spending are largely immune to any external macroeconomic pressures giving us natural barriers and straw predictable free cash flow... we fully expect that our high margin sub and political revenues will account for approximately half of our total 2-year revenue beginning in 1920 [2020, SHU] and a higher percentage thereafter.

The growth in political ad revenue is not surprising, given the increase in the temperature of the political climate in the US, from the March IR presentation:

Revenue from political was $140M, which was up 51% from the previous mid-term election cycle (2014).

With 50.2% of revenues, marketing is still their largest source of income, and there is a third plank of the growth story, which is their OTT marketing solution Premion, but that one misfired a bit this year.

Management discovered some problems in the form of not correctly delivered ads and decided on a full refund totaling $16M, from the Q4CC:

The financial impacts of the adjustments are reflected only in our fourth quarter 2018 results and also includes a total reduction to revenue and EBITDA of $10 million for previously reported quarters. This adjustment obviously would not reflect in our guidance given in November but does affect the reported growth rates for the quarter. The cash refund issued to customers will impact the free cash flow during the first quarter only by roughly the same amount.

The prompt refund has prevented customers from balking, and the problems have been solved. As a result, management is very bullish on Premion, and given the rise of OTT, there is something to be said for that. Management expects Premion revenue to produce a "very strong double digit growth" in revenue this year.

When political ads are very strong there is some crowding out of other ads, as advertising and marketing services revenue was 7% lower in Q4 (y/y).

In 2019, that's probably less of a problem, given that it's not an election year. In fact, this could already be seen in December when non-political ad revenue recovered from a little slump and grew low to mid-single digits.

The M&A climate is expected to get a boost from a possible lifting of a cap by the FCC. Here is management (Q4CC):

I pretty think it's much better chance than not that this year the cap will be raised by the FCC and whatever that number is, let's ballpark in between 50 and high 70s, let's say, either way it's going to open up new opportunities for new collaborations and combinations. So, in the scheme of things that cap change, is probably not very far away.

Guidance

From the March IR presentation:

Q1 growth will just be in the low single digits as the company doesn't benefit from the Olympics revenue across their NBC stations and less exuberant political advertising without elections. Also, the Super Bowl aired on CBS this year (rather than NBC last year) has reduced the coverage for the company to two-thirds of the households from last year's coverage.

Once again, subscription revenue will be the major growth factor as it is expected to increase in the mid-teens for the year. Here is what they expect from their expenses in 2019 (Q4CC):

Corporate expenses are expected to total approximately $45 million. Our expectation for depreciation is in the range of $55 million to $60 million and amortization to be roughly $35 million. We expect interest expense to be in the range of $190 million to 195 million.

Margins

There was a bit of an uptick in the GAAP margins in the quarter as operating expenses only grew 16%, half the growth of revenues.

Cash

While not reaching the height of yesteryears, there has nevertheless been a notable improvement in cash flow, which is enabling the company to reduce debt:

And, there is every reason to assume this will continue this year (Q4CC):

We project free cash flow of 17% to 18% of revenue on a two-year 2018 to 2019 basis and 18% to 19% of revenue for 2019 to 20%. Lastly, we expect to end the year with leverage of approximate four times. As a reminder, over 90% of our debt is fixed at attractive rates and therefore, not at risk in a rising interest rate environment.

It should be easy to deal with the CapEx requirements out of cash flow (Q4CC):

We anticipate capital expenses between $70 million and $75 million, which includes recurring CapEx of about $30 million to $40 million and about $35 million in non-recurring projects including $17 million in mandatory channel repacking or headquarters relocation and a new facility in Houston

As mentioned above, the shares even pay a not unsubstantial dividend with the yield still close to 2%, even if that has been substantially higher not so long ago:

Share-based compensation and dilution aren't problems, both are declining:

Valuation

For a GAAP and backwards-looking earnings multiple, 10 is fairly modest. The company has been able to beat expectations for a number of quarters. From SA:

Analysts expect an EPS for this year of $1.33 rising to $2.14 next year. If that materializes, the shares are really quite cheap.

Conclusion

The company has a number of things going for it:

It is benefiting from the heightened political temperature boosting its political ad income.

It has a rising subscriber base which provides the company with more stable income and investors with better earnings visibility.

Its two sectors producing much of the growth are also the sectors enjoying above-average margins, leading to improved operational performance.

Its substantial free cash flow generation is well enough to finance a substantial dividend, deleveraging the balance sheet, and acquisitions.

Compared to these advantages, there is the bread and butter ad business that's not growing very fast, and they have quite a bit of debt. On the other hand, they pay a useful 2% dividend yield.

We think weighing these issues against the valuation, the shares are really rather modestly priced, so we do see room for further upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.