Acadia Realty Trust's Competitive Advantages Drive Strong Lease-Ups

Acadia Realty Trust's (AKR) recent release of its Q4 and FY18 results validated my thesis that their strong core portfolio - which focuses on high barrier to entry retail real estate - would be the number one driver of long term out-performance. However, despite these strong results, shares remain richly valued, especially at this late stage in the cycle. Therefore, I continue to view AKR as a hold.

The Good

As already mentioned, the biggest highlight from the quarter was the strong same-property net operating income growth of 4.1% for Q4, driven by profitable lease up in its street and urban portfolio. The robust lease up results were driven primarily by the fact that AKR's core portfolio is focused on five gateway markets: primarily in Chicago, New York, and Washington DC, with a growing foothold in San Francisco and Boston. These cities all share significant barriers to entry (due to a shortage of affordable space in strategic areas, combined with significant regulatory challenges to new development), giving existing properties in them a natural moat.

Source: Company Investor Relations

This focused positioning has enabled management to build strong networking/critical mass competitive advantages in these cities by establishing strong relationships with businesses (to include tenants) and local officials while also learning the key market drivers in each metropolis, enabling them to intelligently acquire, develop/redevelop, and sell properties accordingly.

In addition to their property market advantages, AKR has focused on purchasing high quality, difficult to replicate properties in areas with attractive economics. Namely, high-quality street retail and urban assets in densely populated areas that are highly attractive components of the emerging omni-channel trend in retail.

These advantages are what set them apart from other retail REITs and enabled them to achieve such robust lease-driven growth. Clearly AKR shopping centers are where retailers want to be in today's retail environment. As an example of this, Amazon-owned (AMZN) and popular grocer Whole Foods recently signed a major lease at AKR's City Center property in San Francisco.

In the earnings call, management highlighted how the strong demand for their properties should lead to a snowballing effect that should carry on for several more years:

Not only did we see a significant improvement in tenant interest from 2017 to 2018, as we look at leasing interest in activity for 2019, we see a continuation of the momentum that began last year. And then as we think about the longer-term growth in our core portfolio, the combination of this current lease up with then additions from contractual and mark-to-market growth that we expect over the next several years, plus the contributions from our two key redevelopments, these three drivers should provide us with the 4% annual NOI growth over the next several years that we have outlined on prior calls.

This snowball effect stems from attracting top-tier tenants such as Whole Foods. Strong anchors are essential because these stores are the major retail stores in a shopping center, which are used to drive business to smaller retailers. By serving as the prominent, name-brand business (typically a department or grocery store), they are intended to drive foot traffic to the shopping center by having broad appeal to the general mass of customers. This, in-turn, gives the specialized small shops the competitive advantage of convenient proximity to a popular location (i.e, the anchor store), enabling them to achieve stronger business demand to their local competitors without proximity to a foot-traffic generator.

AKR also improved its already strong balance sheet during Q4 by closing a $50 million ten-year financing within its Core Portfolio. At December 31, 2018, over 95% of Core debt was fixed at an average rate of 3.7% and maturity of 5.8 years.

Looking ahead to 2019, management forecasts FFO per share of $1.34 to $1.46, with the midpoint up 3.7% from 2018's $1.35. Same property NOI is expected to come in at ~3.5% at the midpoint, though the competitively advantaged core portfolio is expected to grow at a robust 6% at the midpoint of guidance, in stark contrast to the flattish performance expected at its suburban properties.

The Bad

Other than cycle risk (i.e., a potential economic slowdown or even recession that would certainly negatively impact retail activity), the main concerns confronting investors in AKR shares at this point are the lackluster performance seen in the suburban portfolio and the elevated valuation of shares.

Despite a strong economy, the suburban portfolio (which makes up roughly half of NOI) is projected to achieve only slightly (~0.5%) positive same-store NOI growth in 2019. This implies that in a recession these properties will likely experience fairly sharp declines. When asked about it on the earnings call, management seemed rather resigned about it and highlighted that it was only 30% of their gross asset value. The lack of of a clear plan of action on these assets is a major concern that keeps me from viewing AKR as a premier retail REIT.

Second, the valuation is at a point which implies mediocre total return potential from here, especially given the recession risk associated with their suburban assets.

Data by YCharts

While the price and yield are not unattractive on a historical basis, the growth outlook for the company is unlikely to exceed 3%-4% per year. Added to the dividend yield, the potential for exceeding 7%-8% annual total returns is very weak, even in a stronger economy.

Investor Takeaway

AKR's core urban and street assets are emerging from the pack as premium retail real estate. The balance sheet is also top tier. These two aspects of the company make it one of the best positioned retail REITs right now. However, concerns linger about the lackluster performance of the sizable suburban portfolio, and the current valuation is not attractive enough to make shares a buy. If the dividend yield were to reach 5%, AKR would look much more compelling, but for now I am remaining on the sidelines and view shares as a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.