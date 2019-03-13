Apple: Large Dividend Raise Coming?

When technology giant Apple (AAPL) reports its fiscal second quarter earnings either in late April or early May, perhaps the biggest news for some investors won't be the company's results. It's this report each year where management announces its update for the company's massive capital return plan, which usually means an increase to both the share repurchase program as well as the quarterly dividend. Today, I'd like to examine the prospects for this year's dividend payout increase, which could be quite impressive.

When it came to last year's dividend projection, I figured we'd see an increase in the teens, percentage wise. Apple did in fact come in the middle of my range, with a 15.9% increase to $0.73 per share. As you can see in the chart below, this value basically is double what Apple was paying out when the dividend was restarted. For simplicity, the $0.73 value gets the "2018" year in the chart below, since that's the year when the payout was increased to that amount, although timing of payments at that level did vary a bit.

Given the softness seen in iPhone results back during the December period, along with the China situation to potentially not be fully resolved for some time, cash flow will be down a little this fiscal year. As the 10-Q filing shows, cash generated from operating activities was down $1.6 billion in fiscal Q1, while capital expenditures were up more than half a billion over the prior year period. Apple is still a cash generation monster, but investors should know that this year likely won't be a record. As the chart below shows, estimates for the current period have come down significantly, and yet the street is still roughly half a billion dollars above management's guidance midpoint.

The last calendar year also was a much different one for Apple. As the graphic below shows, management decided to step up big time when it came to the buyback. After two fiscal years where no more than $11 billion per quarter was spent on the buyback, thanks to higher tax rates and much of the cash located outside the US, Apple spent at least $19 billion per quarter in three of the four 2018 calendar quarters. The company also didn't have to take out more debt to facilitate the plan.

Yes, even with all of those share repurchases and dividend payments, Apple still had $130 billion in net cash left on the balance sheet at the end of the latest quarter. It will be interesting to see how many shares were bought back during the current quarter given the sharp drop we saw during January that has been followed by a massive rebound. I'm guessing there was another accelerated share repurchase during the quarter, so perhaps $15 billion for the period? We'll find out in the next couple of months.

The important part here of the significant buyback is that even though Apple shares were much higher during the year than previous years, it meant a strong reduction in the number of shares outstanding. The chart below shows how this number has come down by more than 28% in the past six years, and the 7.07% decline in the roughly 12 months ending 1/18/19 was the largest reduction in percentage terms of the past six years.

When trying to project a raise for this year, it's likely that everyone you ask will have a different opinion. Those hoping for a large raise might point out that the share count reduction of more than 7% was more than twice the amount of the previous year. Doing the math there would lead you to a raise of more than 34%. Some may also say that free cash flow was down 8.5% in fiscal Q1, so the raise could be that much smaller than last year's. Other's may say that the share count reduction was about 3.8 percentage points more, so add that to last year's roughly 15.9% raise to get about a 19.7% increase.

There's also another way to look at the entire situation, something I discussed back in early December in another Apple article. Perhaps the company should target an annual dividend yield that's roughly in-line with its after-tax interest income yield. This way, buying back stock is essentially a cash neutral situation in terms of lost interest income vs. saved dividend payments. Doing that kind of exercise gets you to an annual dividend yield target of about 1.82% currently.

So given all that I've discussed in this article so far, it's time for me to put together my annual projection that my readers may be familiar with. The table below shows what this year's raise could look like in a variety of different ways. As usual, the yellow area is the range in which I think we'll see things end up, with my midpoint being an increase of more than 19%. That would be a bit more than we saw last year, and it would continue the steady growth in the dividend that we've seen over time. It also would represent the largest percentage increase since the dividend was reinstated earlier this decade.

In the end, I believe investors looking at Apple's potential dividend hike this year will be pretty happy. While some softness in current quarter results may hamper cash flow generation a little this year, Apple still will produce a tremendous amount of cash and the balance sheet remains second to none. With last year's buyback bringing the share count down by more than 7%, it would not surprise me to see a larger percentage raise than we saw in 2018. As a result, an increase that approaches 20% could be in the cards. What do you expect to see? I look forward to your comments below.

