Is This The Bull's Final Year?

With the U.S. equity market having just passed an important milestone, many participants are now wondering if the bull’s days are numbered. As we’ll discuss in today’s report, while there are obstacles in its path that need to be crossed, the bull is still vibrant and has plenty of life left ahead of it.

Wall Street celebrated the 10th anniversary of the bull market last Friday. It was on March 9, 2009 that the stock market officially bottomed and commenced a run that has continued until now with few setbacks along the way. However, many investors share the belief that 2019 will be the last year of the bull’s lifespan. This belief is based in part on the observation that the ninth year of any given decade has often served as a turning point in past bull markets. Will 2019 prove to be the exception, or will we indeed witness the death of the bull by 2020? While a lot can happen in today’s fast-paced market, the weight of evidence suggests this bull market has a lot of time left. Let’s start by discussing what this market has going for it.

What makes this 10-year-old bull market unique is that it’s probably the most hated bull in U.S. history. Last year, a Gallup poll found that only 37% of Americans under age 35 were actively investing in the stock market. The poll also found that prior to the 2008 credit crisis, a majority of those under 35 owned stocks. While stock ownership had been declining before 2008, the crash had an outsized impact on middle-income earners, making many wary of equity investments, according to Gallup. Source: Gallup

Ironically, it is this widespread skepticism (which extends beyond just the younger generation) which has partly kept the bull market intact for so long. For each time investors are faced with a new worry, the resulting spike in volatility results in a short-covering rally and acts as a check on the bears’ attempt at exploiting the fear. Scott Grannis in his Calafia Beach Pundit blog has provided an excellent illustration of this repeating pattern of fear-fueled market rallies of recent years. Shown here is a comparison of the S&P 500 Index (SPX) with the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which is Wall Street’s favorite fear gauge. As you can see, there has been no shortage of worries to fuel the bull market in the last few years. And those worries have always resulted in a volatility spike followed by a rally in the SPX.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

The most recent rally following the October-December market correction is the latest example of how the “wall of worry”, which every bull market needs to climb, is still strong. Based on the magnitude of the latest rally, we can also infer that there is still a lot of life left in the bull market. Historically, a dying bull market is accompanied by waning levels of investor fear and a diminished tendency to quickly recover after suffering a setback.

Yet another indication that the overall level of trepidation among participants is still fairly high can be seen in the following graph. The Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator is a measure of whether mutual fund investors in the Rydex series of mutual funds are bullish or bearish on the broad market outlook. As the graph shows here, last week’s increase in fears over the global economy resulted in a sharp drop below the zero level on the Rydex ratio. This implies that fund investors are still quick to turn bearish on even the slightest hint of bad news. And that’s a good sign of the stock market’s strength from a contrarian sentiment perspective.

Source: Market Harmonics

It’s not all blue skies and roses for the bull market, however. There’s at least one notable laggard which is causing some concern for many observers. The Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) on Mar. 8 posted its longest string of losses in almost 50 years. The DJTA fell for 11 consecutive trading sessions before finally bouncing strongly on Monday. Many investors view the Dow Transports as a barometer of the U.S. economy’s health and are understandably concerned by what they view as a sign of potential trouble ahead. Proponents of the Dow Theory also consider a failure of the DJTA to confirm the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) to be a warning sign for the overall health of the equity market.

Source: BigCharts

One of the reasons behind the relative weakness in the transportation industry is the fear that economic weakness in Europe and Asia will eventually spill over into the U.S., thereby undercutting trade and industry. Transportation stocks are usually among the first of the major market segments to react to changes – real or perceived – in the business environment. Continued uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade tariff dispute is another reason for the slowdown in the Transports.

Traders are so spooked by the global outlook that they’re also seizing upon every shred of evidence which even hints at a U.S. economic slowdown. Last week’s announcement that the U.S. economy added only 20,000 jobs in February, the lowest amount in 17 months, was viewed by many as a preliminary sign of contraction. Yet gains in hourly earnings helped to offset the negative implication of this report. Moreover, the pace of hiring is still strong enough to keep the official unemployment rate near a multi-decade low.

The most important takeaway from the above observation, however, is that fear is still supporting the SPX, even if the DJTA continues to lag. Shown below is the latest performance of the benchmark index in relation to its widely-watched 50-day moving average. The index remains well above the key trend line, is just under its five-month high, and is within reach of eventually pushing out of its multi-month sideways trading range. While the SPX may need some further consolidation before it attempts to break out from this range and continue its ascent, the evidence we’ve been discussing in recent reports strongly supports the broad market continuing its recovery.

Source: BigCharts

The lagging performance of the Dow Transports is an obstacle that needs to be overcome before the equity market can be restored to a completely healthy condition. Nonetheless, there is still sufficient fundamental and technical strength in this market to ensure plenty of life ahead for the now 10-year-old bull. With the U.S. economy still in growth mode, a recession-led bear market also isn’t an imminent threat. So instead of focusing on the few negative aspects of the market, the skeptics should instead turn their attention to the growth potential that still exists for equities in general. Once the SPX and other major indices finally break out of the lateral trend of the last five months, the weight of evidence suggests that the bull will reward those who have kept faith with it.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest using an intraday stop-loss slightly under the $30.00 level for this ETF on an intraday basis. In the event that the $30.00 level is violated in the coming days, I’ll move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and tech sectors. As previously mentioned, I expect the broad market recovery to continue once the latest internal correction has ended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.