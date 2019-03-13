Protagonist: After A Strong Run, Caution Is Advised

Even more so, since the company is clearly nervous about the possibility to lose its most important development partner.

Between the Christmas lows, when my interview was published and yesterday's Q4/18 results, Protagonist (PTGX) had a strong run for a ~50% return. Investors were probably anticipating good news about the PTG-200 development partnership with Janssen - which once again didn't arrive.

PTG-200 has successfully concluded a phase 1 trial in Australia and Protagonist expects Janssen to file a U.S. IND application for the treatment of Crohn's disease. However, it has been expecting a filing for many months now and the news vacuum around this asset is quite frightening.

Here is an overview of the Janssen partnership and its terms:

(Source: company presentation)

Considering Protagonist's current market cap of only ~$227M, this asset is clearly the most important value driver for the company.

In addition, it owns the beta-thalassemia treatment PTG-300 which has successfully completed a phase 1 program in healthy volunteers and is now in phase 2.

(Source - includes a good overview of beta-thalassemia, if you are not familiar with this condition)

The commercial opportunity in ß-thalassemia seems to be quite large, since the current treatment is simply frequent blood transfusions, but several other good treatments are in the works: Celgene's (CELG) luspatercept in MDS and beta-thalassemia, FibroGen’s (FGEN) roxadustat is being studied in a phase 3 trial in low-transfusion burden MDS patients, and lentiglobin from bluebird bio (BLUE) for transfusion dependent beta-thalassemia.

Celgene has just announced positive phase 3 results for luspatercept in ß-thalassemia, so it is significantly ahead. Approval is likely. (Some additional perspective here and here.)

Bluebird has also recently announced positive phase 3 results for lentiglobin in ß-thalassemia.

Protagonist will soon announce a second indication for PTG-300, presumably also chosen based on its competitors' successes and failures in the meantime.

There are some concerns related to the long half-life of the drug, as it must be exceptionally safe to make doctors comfortable with an injection that will remain active inside patients' bodies for 2 to 3 weeks.

The drug can still be successful, but will probably face an uphill battle against some very strong competitors, some of which might launch much earlier. It would be foolhardy to assume a huge net present value at this point. Protagonist will have to share its profits with the licensor Zealand Pharma and shoulder the entire development expenses.

If Protagonist successfully develops and commercializes PTG-300, it will have to pay to Zealand "up to an additional aggregate of $128.5 million for the achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales milestone events." In addition, a low single-digit royalty on worldwide net sales of the product will be due.

The final asset in Protagonist's pipeline is PN-943, another unpartnered IBD drug which is currently in phase 1.

In addition, Protagonist has ~$115M of net cash as of today, which is earmarked for the development of PN-943 and PTG-300, while the Janssen collaboration should be self-sustaining.

If it moves forward - In fact, over the past several investor conferences and yesterday's Q4 call, the company has grown notably nervous about this aspect. Here is yesterday's exchange:

"And so the way the original agreement was structured, for all practical purposes, it's a true, true collaboration with both since working together in all aspects of clinical development. But according to the contract, Phase 1 was Protagonist's responsibility, which has been completed. And technically, for Phase 2, it is Janssen that will be the front face and that will file the U.S. IND. But I would also add that once again, the two teams are working very closely together. … As to like why this hasn't happened yet and all that kind of stuff, it's - all we can say is that we are very privileged to be working with Janssen. These are the frontiers in the field of IBD. This is also a company that is not shy of terminating biotech collaborations if it doesn't make sense to them. But we are offering them an extension to the Stelara franchise. We are very happy with the data that we have with our drug and the kind of relationship that we have with Janssen. So, we feel confident in maintaining our state plan that we expect Janssen to file the U.S. IND in the first half of the year."

The fact that a termination was even mentioned tells me that they are thinking about it.

Since Janssen has another IBD development partnership with Theravance (TBPH), a company I have been following very closely for many years, the delay effectively looks frightening. Already in August 2018 Protagonist had guided to an IND filing in Q4/2018, hence, as of today, Janssen has had at least 9 months to prepare for it, but so far nothing has happened.

In contrast, Theravance entered its partnership with Janssen only 13 months ago (much later than Protagonist) and has already completed two studies and started another two large phase 2/3 trials in UC and Crohn's together with its new partner. So we clearly have to doubt whether Janssen prefers its new partner to the former one and will terminate the development partnership with Protagonist.

Maybe Janssen is waiting for some early results in the TBPH-partnered trials to decide PTG-200's fate. A termination would have an outsized impact on market value and, even more importantly, on trust. The company has already suffered some crazy setbacks around PTG-100 (see my account here), which ultimately was discontinued and substituted with PN-943. But Protagonist had to start from square one again.

If it was left with only two pipeline assets, one in phase 1 and one in phase 2, considering the competitive landscape in beta-thalassemia, it is hard to see how Protagonist could trade higher than where it stands now. Without PTG-200, its market cap of $227M would include $112M for its pipeline, plus net cash (earmarked for R&D), which seems to be a realistic valuation for early-stage assets facing significant competitive headwinds and requiring large funding.

Therefore, I would advise caution at this point. Any near-term upside will likely depend on the continuation of the Janssen partnership - which appears to be in jeopardy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.