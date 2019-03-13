Politics And Markets Collide: JPMorgan Cuts Ties With Private Prisons, Impacting GEO Group And CoreCivic

JPMorgan cuts ties with the private prison industry - it's not the first to do so and it will not be the last.

On March 5, JPMorgan (JPM) announced that it would no longer finance private prison operators. CoreCivic (CXW) and GEO Group (GEO), the two large publicly-traded operators of these assets, did not react well to the news. As outlined in 2016 research on the industry, JPMorgan has long been a major player in funding these operations directly or spearheading the bookrunning.

While I suspect there's going to be a lot of hand waving off of this event as potential “fake news,” I do think investors have to consider what implications it might have for the long-term health of this industry. This always has been the major overhang for an investment in this space. While there is, undoubtedly, the potential for massive demand from the government for continued prison privatization at both the federal and state levels, the alternative also is true: A massive rally against the practice even if the economics are there.

Getting back to JPMorgan, this could have profound implications on access to credit. I would encourage investors to not just think about this as just a political ploy but to stay impartial and think about the potential implications for their investment. One of the key tenets of navigating financial markets is setting politics to the side and focusing on likely outcome.

Overview

Make no mistake, this decision is mired in politics. The decision by JPMorgan, which follows Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and US Bank (NYSE:USB) coming to similar conclusions, was derived from pressure by many grassroots organizations like the Center for Popular Democracy. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon had come out against the policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the US border, a practice naturally attached to these private prison operators as they have exposure to these kinds of facilities. This was, unfortunately, a poor move by Dimon as it opened the company to criticism. Protestors sat outside his Upper East Side home, lambasting him for criticizing the immigration policies of Donald Trump while at the same time allowing the company he manages to provide financing to private prison firms. A silly argument in my view - the views of the man in charge need not reflect the views of a firm he did not even found - but it is one that resonates with the populace.

That put JPMorgan between a rock and a hard place. GEO Group and CoreCivic, while generating some revenue for the bank, represent a fraction of a fraction of the overall corporate finance business. However, the reputational risk was (and is) massive by being associated with it. While Dimon likely accelerated the move, it makes no sense for large banks to be involved in this kind of lending and we have seen the same thing happen over and over in recent years. For instance, nearly every large bank exited the mortgage servicing industry in part because every little error on mortgage servicing (misapplied payments, not refinancing home loans) made the evening news and substantially hurt the bank’s reputation far more than exiting the business did. Exact same thing with reverse mortgages: Big banks betting on Grandma kicking the bucket early just didn’t sit well with the American people. This is called “social risk management” and has become prominent for a reason. It is, in my opinion, highly likely that other banks follow the lead of those that have already stepped away from funding private prisons. Do not expect JPMorgan to be the last.

Impact

This has profound implications for CoreCivic and GEO Group. These are real estate investment trusts (REITs) which are, by their nature, extremely capital intensive. Cumulatively, these companies have spent roughly $1 billion over the last several years building out their asset base. These are still growth stories at their heart.

Unfortunately, funding options are weaker than other corporate structures because tax law requires them to distribute 90% of taxable earnings to shareholders. While often a great thing, this lowers operational flexibility. REITs cannot cut payouts to retain cash to adequately self fund acquisitions or developments as other structures can (corporations, limited partnerships). Access to credit and equity markets is absolutely vital in order to do business - whether that be refinancing debt or funding growth. While inevitably smaller companies willing to take on the reputational risk of lending to these players as the big banks exit, costs always are materially higher when this occurs.

CoreCivic and GEO Group are highly levered: 4.4x and 5.8x, respectively, based on 2019 guidance. While certainly not out of line with REITs – and actually below norms for most sectors - there's operational leverage to cost of funding. These are certainly attractive firms but also ones mired in red tape. Proceed carefully.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.