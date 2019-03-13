Technically Speaking For March 13

New orders for durable goods - a leading indicator - rose .4% in today's report. But the internals weren't as positive. The monthly change was -.1%; it has been stalling for the last six months:

The Y/Y percentage change (on the right) is clearly moving lower. Although non-defense capital goods ex-transportation did increase .8%, it's in the middle of a modest downtrend: The left chart shows the number on an absolute basis; it has declined in four of the last six months. The right chart shows the Y/Y number. While it's still positive, the pace of change is near its lowest level in the last two years. Overall, both of these numbers are moving in the wrong direction.

We received some much-needed good news for the EU today: Industrial production was up 1.4%. All five sub-sectors were up; consumer non-durables, which had declined the last four months, advanced 2%. Durable consumer goods were up 1.1% - their best performance in the last six months. Still, this data series is a bit weak: From my Twitter feed:

Here's a separate link to the article.

This raises an interesting question. We've seen some fairly pronounced slowdowns in the rest of the world: German industrial sentiment is dropping; Turkish growth contracted in the latest report; Japanese exports recently dropped due to China's slowdown. How long until slower global growth starts to hurt US growth?

The markets were up today. The transports advanced a healthy .98%; the Nasdaq was up .7%. The mid-caps rose .35% while the Russell 2000 gained .33%. Health care was the best performing sector, advancing 1.02%. Energy was the second-best performing sector; it gained 1%.

Despite the advances, I remain unimpressed by this rally. There are few key concerns, starting with the percentage of issues above their respective 50 and 200-day EMA:

The percentage of Nasdaq issues above their respective 200-day EMA is below 50%. However ...

... the percentage of Nasdaq issues above their respective 50-day EMA just hit 81.42% - its highest reading in a few years.

These two numbers imply two things. First, a number of stocks are between their respective 50 and 200-day EMA, which also means a majority of Nasdaq stocks are below their 200-day EMAs. Second, the 50-day EMAs chart has peaked, which means the possibility of a sell of in the Nasdaq is higher (we see the same situation with the NYSE).

In addition, the riskier indexes are underperforming right now:

Momentum for the mid-caps is still declining. In the last two days, prices have printed very narrow candles on weak volume.

The same situation exists in the IWM (Russell 2000).

Meanwhile traders are piling into the larger cap indexes:

Although it too has printed weak candles, the Nasdaq is now above highs from the beginning of the month.

While it hasn't moved through previous highs just yet, the SPY is close to hitting that mark.

There are no set-in-stone rules about market rallies; there is nothing inherently wrong with large-caps leading that way higher. In fact, an argument could be made that it makes more sense for big caps to run this late in an expansion. The underperformance of the smaller companies indicates a distinctive risk-off attitude among traders - which is bolstered by the strong performance of the Treasuries since the first of the year. Overall, it doesn't add up to a very inviting trading environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.