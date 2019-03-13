Aircastle Update: The 737-Max Debacle Is A Potential Huge Benefit

I neglected to update my article post AYR's Q4 earnings. But the grounding of Boeing 737-max makes for a good time to do so.

Q4 earnings were fine. They clipped $93.7mm of maintenance revenue in Q4, the high end of guidance of $90-94mm. Remember, maintenance revenue is basically the security deposit they keep if a lessor defaults, as Avianca did. Lease revenue was $192.7mm, way above the $182-184mm revised guidance they gave.

The only potential negative in my mind was that a bankruptcy judge in Brazil is ignoring the Cape Town accord and allowing Avianca to continue operating the 10 A-320 planes they had defaulted on rather than returning them to AYR. However, they have to make lease payments starting February 1. Analysts spent way too much time on this bankruptcy issue during the conference call. Look back to my previous article, where I walk through how I think the Avianca bankruptcy is a potential positive and not a negative. The company anticipates getting the planes back some time in April. The only risk was rates they could get on re-leasing the plane. Well the grounding of the Boeing 737-max's could have just made re-leasing the A-320's a lot easier.

No 737-max's

Aircastle has no 737-max planes in its fleet. That's not a surprise. The plane debuted in 2017 and AYR specializes in buying used planes. As of February 2019, there are 376 737 max in service. AYR's owned 248 planes as of December 2018. A little more than half of their fleet is comprised of Airbus a319/a320/a321 narrow body planes and about 1/3 of their fleet is comprised of 737 700/800/900 planes.

No one has any idea how long the 737-max will be grounded. However, it seems like not a huge stretch to think that the A-320 lease rates could be better than they were before the 737-max grounding. I argued in my article that lease revenue might be down $.30 in 2019 and $.10 in 2020. Given the combination of potentially higher lease rates for the 10 repossessed A-320's because of the 737 issue and of the Avianca continuing to make lease payments while they have the aircraft, lease revenue might actually be UP this year.

Safety with Upside

AYR has been a nice performer since my article came out on Jan 3, up 19.5% with the stock at $20.30. However, book value is now $26.62 so the stock is still 77% of book value, which is below the historical discount to where it has traded previously. Not only is there earnings upside thanks to the 737-max grounding, it is entirely possible that AYR has just become a bigger takeover candidate. Any lessor or airline could get their hands on 213 narrow body planes by acquiring AYR versus the 376 737-max's now grounded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.