Enbridge: Continuing The Growth Story

On Friday, February 15, 2019, Canadian pipeline and midstream giant Enbridge Inc. (ENB) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. These results were fairly good as Enbridge posted relatively solid year-over-year growth in all measures of financial performance. This is something that we have seen a lot across the midstream industry recently as North American energy producers continue to deliver on their own growth ambitions. This growth continued to occur in the fourth quarter despite the decline in oil prices, although it has begun to slow down recently. Nevertheless, this was a solid quarter that investors should be very happy with.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Enbridge's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Enbridge brought in total revenues of CAD$8.73 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 14.97% decline compared to the year-ago quarter.

The company brought CAD$7 billion worth of new projects online in 2018 including the $1.5 billion NEXUS/TEAL gas pipeline and $1.6 billion Valley Crossing gas pipelines in the quarter.

Enbridge made further progress on its long-running and massive Line 3 Replacement project including construction work on the Canadian portion of the project.

The company reported an EBITDA of CAD$3.320 billion in the fourth quarter. This represents a 12.05% increase over the CAD$2.963 billion that it had in the prior year quarter.

Enbridge reported GAAP earnings attributable to common shareholders of CAD$1.089 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a massive 426.09% increase over the CAD$207 million that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance, except for revenues, increased compared to the year-ago quarter. One of the reasons for this is an increase in the amount of resources flowing through the company's systems. This is certainly noticeable on the company's downstream gas distribution network. Its EGD system transported 141 billion cubic feet in the most recent quarter compared to 135 billion cubic feet a year ago and its Union Gas system distributed 391 billion cubic feet compared to 370 billion a year ago. In both cases, the networks saw a greater number of paying customers and a greater number of heating days than in the year-ago quarter. It should be fairly easy to see how both of these factors would cause an improvement in cash flow year-over-year barring a sharp decline in natural gas prices, which did not happen. It is important to note though that this portion of the company's business is seasonal. This makes sense since this unit is selling to end users (consumers and businesses) that use it mostly for heating purposes. There is much less need to heat buildings during the summer months; however, so, naturally the company would be distributing less gas during those months.

As I discussed in an article early last year, one of our primary reasons for investing in Enbridge is the company's extremely ambitious growth plan. It was, therefore, nice to see that it made significant progress on this program during the quarter as well as during the year. As mentioned in the highlights, Enbridge brought a total of CAD$7 billion in new projects online during the year. Two of these projects, the $1.5 billion NEXUS/TEAL gas pipeline and the $1.6 billion Valley Crossing gas pipeline, were brought online during the quarter. These two projects helped to contribute to Enbridge's cash flow growth during the quarter, although admittedly most of their growth contribution will come in the first quarter of 2019 since that will be the first quarter in which these projects will be operating for the entire quarter.

This will not be the end of Enbridge's growth story either. As we can see here, Enbridge, currently, has CAD$16 billion worth of growth projects still in its pipeline:

Source: Enbridge Inc.

One of the major points to note here is that CAD$13 billion worth of projects is scheduled to come online in 2019. This is almost double the value of those projects that came online in 2018. Thus, we can conclude that Enbridge is poised to see its growth rate increase in 2019 compared to 2018 levels. This is certainly something that investors in the company should appreciate.

As we have discussed in various previous articles, one of Enbridge's major growth projects is the replacement of its Line 3 pipeline that carries crude oil from Edmonton, Alberta to a major liquids hub on the shores of Lake Superior.

Source: Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge made significant progress at completing this project during the fourth quarter. One of the major hold-ups was coming from regulators in Minnesota, but the MPUC has now approved the Certificate of Need and Route Permit and has denied all petitions to reconsider the decision. In addition, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa have granted a twenty-year easement for the entire Mainline through their reservation. Thus, it now appears that the major hurdles have been cleared, with the exception of those needed on the Federal level. Enbridge has submitted applications to all of the remaining agencies (including the remaining local ones), but with the MPUC approval, it seems likely that the company will be all cleared to proceed within a few months. If all goes according to plan, Enbridge will be able to bring the new pipeline online before the end of 2019.

There may be skeptics that point out that should we enter a bear market within the next eighteen months (as I have been predicting) or the price of oil remains suppressed, then this growth may not pan out. This is due to the fact that upstream companies have already begun to respond to the lower prices by scaling back their production plans. However, this is not the case since the company has already secured contracts for the use of the new infrastructure that it will be constructing under its growth program. These are long-term contracts using take-or-pay, cost-of-service, or similar low-risk payment methods that essentially guarantee that Enbridge will generate a positive return off of them. In addition, the company is no longer depending on the capital markets to raise financing for its projects. Thus, it should be able to deliver growth due to these projects independently of the market friendliness. This is something that is certainly nice from an investment perspective.

One of the reasons why many investors likely hold Enbridge's stock is the historically generous distribution that it pays out to its investors. For the first quarter of 2019, Enbridge declared a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.738 per share, which was paid on March 1, 2019. This represents a 10% increase over the 2018 level, which is always nice to see as rising dividend income helps to offset the negative influence of inflation and, of course, provides us with more money that can be used for other purposes. However, it is always essential that we make sure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. If it cannot, then it could be an early sign of an impending dividend cut or similar problems. The easiest way to do this is by looking at the company's distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that tells us the amount of money that is generated by the company's ordinary operations that are theoretically available to be paid out to the company's owners. In the fourth quarter, this figure was CAD$1.863 billion, which works out to $0.921 per share. Thus, the company does appear to be able to cover the dividend and still have some money left over, which is a good thing for investors.

In conclusion, this was a solid quarter for Enbridge as the company generated record levels of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings, and distributable cash flow. It also made a significant amount of progress on its growth pipeline. The company has not exhausted this pipeline though and will thus continue to produce growth for its investors over the next few years. This is an excellent situation to be in and investors should be quite happy here.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.