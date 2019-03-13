Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc.'s (RCKXF) CEO Garrett Ganden on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (OTCQX:RCKXF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Garrett Ganden - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Wood - Chief Sales and Operations Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Bout - CIBC Capital Markets

Derek Spronck - RBC

Ben Cherniavsky - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Rocky Mountain Dealerships 2018 Year End Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded today, March 13, 2019, at 9 AM Mountain Time. I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Garrett Ganden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain Dealerships. Please go ahead, Mr. Ganden.

Garrett Ganden

Thank you, Sheryl [ph] and thank you for everyone for participating in our call today. Also joining me on the call is our Chief Sales and Operations Officer, Jim Wood.

Please note that while talking about our results and answering questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and future results may differ materially. We will also be discussing non-IFRS financial measures in today's call, including adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and operating SG&A. For more information about these topics, please review the sections of RME's management discussion and analysis for the quarter entitled “caution regarding forward-looking information and statements, risks and uncertainties and non-IFRS measures”.

Listeners should also follow the Risk Factors section of the most recent annual information form. These documents can be found on our website as well as the SEDAR website. And dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded.

Our continued focus on executing our strategy led our meet to a solid year in 2018. We recorded 9.6% increase in year-over-year sales which set a new record for the company of $1.05 billion. This increase in revenue reflects growth in both same store and acquired sales in the year. Same store sales accounted for approximately 70% of the year-over-year increase in total sales demonstrating the strength of our existing network. Used equipment inventories increased throughout the year partially as a result of trades taken on increased new equipment sales as well as units assumed in the business acquisitions.

In response to this increased used equipment inventory, our capable sales team delivered over $393 million in used equipment sales for the year. Our highest level of used equipment sales ever recorded. It is the skilled and dedicated team at RME that makes this happen and I would like to thank them for all their tireless efforts in delivering these results.

In 2018, we announced 6.5% increase to the annual dividend to $0.49 per share. RME is a well-established and a reliable track record of recording capital to its shareholders. Since 2012, the annual dividend has grown from $0.18 per share to $0.49 per share, an increase of 170%. And additional direct action we took with respect to our capital allocation strategy in 2018 with repurchasing and cancelling 400,000 shares pursuant to the NCIB announced in November, 2018. This represents approximately 2% of the shares outstanding. It is the underlying fundamentals of our business that supports these increases and we believe that dividend is still, a certain fiscal discipline with respect to our capital allocation strategy.

Turning now to our financial results. Early snowfalls in mid-to-late September across the Canadian Prairies delayed harvest, but more normal weather for the remainder of the year allowed for crops to be harvested in most areas. Despite an uncertain start to the quarter, we demonstrated strong sales in the face of equipment pricing headwinds as shown in our waterfall chart.

For the fourth quarter 2018, gross profit margin was 13.6% adjusted EBITDA was $11.3 million compared to $12.9 million for the same period in 2017. This was due to a $3.1 million increase in gross profit on higher sales volumes, $3.9 million decrease in gross profit on continuing competitive conditions in the Western Canadian market. A $0.3 million increase in gross profit on sales mix, a $2.7 million increase in operating SG&A, costs due to continued employee development as well as cost associated with locations acquired in the year. Some of these were offset by $2.4 million increase in OEM incentives and finally, a $0.8 million increase in short-term finance cost due to increased average borrowings from our interest-bearing floor plan facility.

The story is similar on a full year basis. Gross profit margin was 13.5%. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 13.3% or $5.4 million to $34.8 million compared with $40.2 million for the same period in 2017. This was due to a $13.4 million increase in gross profit on higher sales volumes. A $12.9 million decrease in gross profit on decrease related pricing. A $2.2 million decrease in gross profit on sales mix, $6.1 million increase in operating SG&A, costs due to continued employee development as cost associated with locations acquired during the year, similar to the quarter and this was offset by $3.7 million increase in OEM incentives. And again finally, $1.3 million increase in short-term finance cost due to increased average borrowings from our interest-bearing floor plan.

Looking to Slide 7 in the growth plan. In the trailing 12 months we've added $64 million in organic revenue growth. We also added $28 million of acquired revenue from the dealerships we purchased in the third quarter. While revenue growth of 17% is encouraging this growth is yet to translate into progress against adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA targets.

And as I previously noted, a competitive market pressures have weighed on margins as have increased operating cost associated with the acquired locations and the continuing investments in our employee developments.

I will turn the call over to Jim to talk about our market outlook and operators. Jim?

Jim Wood

Well, thanks Garrett. As the industry experienced in 2018 macroeconomic factors resulted in some increases in new equipment pricing. This is expected to persists in the 2019 and we believe the increased pricing we encourage our customers to consider used equipments is a more cost effective alternative. With a diverse in current profile of used equipment inventory were well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.

From an operating perspective, our teams continue to demonstrate that they can rise to the challenge as Garrett mentioned earlier in the call and a response to increase trade in volumes on strong new equipment sales. We hit a new high watermark for used equipment sales reaching over $393 million for the year. Although partially offset by record used equipment sales, the $30 million in inventory that we brought on as a result of acquisitions in the year did contribute to a slowdown in inventory turns.

As we move into 2019, our teams will continue to focus on sales growth. We anticipate it will take us a bit of time to work through the trade in inventory, but we'll remain comfortable with currents levels and approving that we can actively manage inventory through targeted sales efforts and discipline procurement.

I will now turn the call back over to Garrett.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks Jim. We were able to maintain healthy balance sheet in a year where we took several steps to grow our business and maximize shareholder returns. Key achievements during 2018 include an execution of strategic acquisitions for total consideration of $13.7 million in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Increase of the annual dividend by 6.5% to $0.49 per share and the repurchasing cancellation of 400,000 shares through the Normal Course Issuer Bid through which we're authorized to purchase a total of approximately 1.5 million shares.

We continue to have ample liquidity available to us under our various credit facilities with over $285 million in credit as summarized in the table. Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.77 times provides us with the financial flexibility to consider a variety of capital allocation options moving forward such as M&A opportunities, dividend increases and share buyback.

Before we move to the Q&A. I would like to provide a quick update on our ongoing search for CFO. We're currently active in the process and it is progressing as we anticipated. We will announce when we have hired a successor via press release and we continue to have a strong and experienced finance team in place and we're taking it enough period of time to ensure we find the right candidate for the role.

Operator, we'll now open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Jacob Bout of CIBC. Please go ahead your line is open.

Jacob Bout

Off the headlines around China in revoking the refuse in canola license. What are your thoughts on potential ramifications for the spring season?

Garrett Ganden

Well I'll tell you right now, Jacob. We're watching it. That obviously is a large amount of acreage that is planted on an annual basis and we are hopeful that this is going to be a short-term piece. But you know the benefits that our farmers have especially with the geography that we have, is that they have some flexibility is to what crops they're able to grow. But hopefully this ends up being quite mitigated. It's kind of list the challenges that have come across the agricultural industry over the last two or three years whether now you go back and look at the India tariffs, whether now you look at the challenges within the railroad system being able to get the crops off the fields into the market. So it's just another one of those that will continue work through, but we're watching it just to - and hopefully this is a mitigated impact.

Jacob Bout

Maybe just moving to the US. Maybe talk a bit about the contribution store in Kansas and how that's going?

Garrett Ganden

Well the contribution in 2018 would have been actually a cost. We didn't actually start operations in there until the early part of January. Other than that, as we've moved into 2019 it's actually performed really quite well. Where we're pretty optimistic about how that's going to add. But it's going to continue to be a relatively small addition into it. But it's been thus far successful and quite honestly, it's a little bit ahead of where I had thought it was going to be at this time.

Jacob Bout

And then how should we think about the - your growth plan, you're talking about $200 million, not positioned [ph] by 2023. This Kansas store, I mean is this going to be the base now for the expansion in the US or how should we think, right now about the Canada versus US and as far as [indiscernible].

Garrett Ganden

For us the Kansas store was really an opportunity for us to test the US market getting understanding of what's exactly going on down there. Keep a hand on the pulse. For future expansion, where we're looking for is, geography that's consistent with what we have today. So again anything that's an opportunity in the Canadian Prairies is obviously something of interest to us. And then the expansion into the US is going to depend so much on the valuations that exist and whether or not, we think it is going to be long-term benefit to Rocky. And at this time we haven't one that we'd be willing to put our capital to.

Jacob Bout

Last question here, is just on the fourth quarter. The same store decline year-on-year on parts and service, what's driving that? Is it just the function of the late harvest or should we - it's just more focused from more of focus on [indiscernible]?

Garrett Ganden

Well if you actually - if you go through in the MD&A, we actually talked about the overall volume. So the actual volume is up for the quarter a little bit. The reason that it shows down is because of there's a bigger portion of it that was done on our internal work as we're getting our machines ready for sale. So that's really the piece there. If you actually look at how Q4 played out. In October everybody was still continuing to comp line [ph] was fairly stressful time within the agricultural industry.

Our parts and service business for October was actually up pretty good. November in the market place was kind of a lull and then December was real strong year end piece for on the whole goods side. Realistically, the overall parts and service business was up for us on the year. We'd like to see it up more. We're continuing to focus on that. That's really something that Jim and his entire team are driving towards. But overall that's kind of what the quarter will look [indiscernible].

The one thing that I always state to Jacob is, the business is an annual business versus the quarter business. it's really tough to determine when seeding is going to start, when harvest is going to start, when it's going to end and all that flow. But from an annual business we were pretty happy with the growth overall on parts and service, but we're going to continue to drive that further.

Jacob Bout

To be fair, I mean if I look at MD&A on Page 7, it's showing for the year that the same store parts and service are both down for the full year.

Garrett Ganden

On Page 7, so I'm looking at the parts and service activity on Page 8. Where it shows, the parts activity for example for the quarter was $27 million with compared to $24 million overall.

Jacob Bout

Okay.

Garrett Ganden

And then the service activity - do you see where I'm looking at there.

Jacob Bout

Yes, no I see on Page 8, but I'm just looking at the sales on Page 7. We can take this offline Garrett.

Garrett Ganden

Okay, sure.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Derek Spronck of RBC. Please go ahead your line is open.

Garrett Ganden

Derek?

Derek Spronck

Sorry guys, can you hear me now?

Garrett Ganden

Yes.

Derek Spronck

Okay. Sorry about that. Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. You mentioned some competitive pressures. Is this anything that is increasing or anything new in the current environment and when you indicated competitive pressures, are you largely indicating just competition around pricing or and how should we think about it in 2019?

Jim Wood

Derek, it's Jim. I don't think we have any more competition than we had in the past. Besides there's a few more manufacturers that have entered the Western Canadian marketplace and setting up shop. But it's just the overall drive for market share within Western Canada with the manufactures and it's also the fact, with the price increases. If you think about it $10,000 gross margin on a $500,000 comp line is definitely a lot less margin percent than $10,000 on a $400,000 comp line two or three years ago. That's just with the price increase, the customers are only willing to pay so much to trade their units as well.

Derek Spronck

Okay. Just moving onto the pickup in inventory and floor plan financing cost. Is that largely related to the acquisitions that you made in just getting that situated more in line with your kind of legacy offering or is there something new there that we should be thinking about?

Garrett Ganden

No that's absolutely part of it and we talk about the overall increase in units, wasn't as significant as the increase in dollars and so really what's, as what Jim's talking about right away and the equipment becoming more and more expensive. It's basically a - coming from that as an impact. The acquisitions really generated both $30 million worth of inventory floor plan was about $22 million of that and I'm just looking on 2019 on the financials. And at the end of the day, it's going to take us, the season to be able to work our way through that inventory which is pretty typical there.

Derek Spronck

Okay and would that lead to, obviously positive implications on the working capital for 2019?

Garrett Ganden

That would be expected. Yes.

Derek Spronck

Okay, that's great. And just one last one for myself and I'll turn it over. Just in general, the outlook for 2019 was with the anticipated crop received in 2018 and the 2019 planting season. How do you see it playing out as of right now? I know it's difficult to forecast, but how do you see as it stands right now playing out in 2019 and general market conditions in your current operating environment.

Garrett Ganden

Well you're asking the question after we've gone off six of the coldest weeks we've had in the Canadian Prairies for a year. It does impact the way everybody feels when it's that cold. But anyways, for us the Canadian farmer continues to be in a good strong position. Commodity prices are good, but they're obviously impacted from some of those external situations going on specifically we talked about canola just a little while ago.

So we think that the farmers are going into 2019 in a good state. We think that there's good moisture levels across the majority of the Prairies. So I think there's a lot of optimism for that. We're looking forward to the snow melting and us been able to move into the fields and having the farmers in the field. But overall I think it's actually kind of starting off some of [indiscernible] we were last year, it's expected to be a reasonable year, but then agricultural prices are pretty good and we're just - as everything else it will depend on how the actual growing season itself plays out.

Derek Spronck

Okay and organically, would be in a position as of right now. Do you see earnings moving higher on a year-over-year basis from an organic perspective?

Garrett Ganden

I think that's guidance. I think my answer to that question is going to be we're thinking the 2019 should be a good year within agriculture. 2018 started off with good year agriculture than with some struggle as we got into the harvest which has had some impact. But as we think, we're starting off 2019 on a solid footing.

Derek Spronck

Okay, that's great. All right thanks Garrett, really appreciated.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ben Cherniavsky of Raymond James. Please go ahead your line is open.

Ben Cherniavsky

Just first on, if I could a housekeeping item. Your percentage of payables that are interest bearing right now or I thought end of the last quarter.

Garrett Ganden

It was around third, it is interest free. So let's go with two-thirds - we're just looking it up real quick to page that - just a second here. Yes if we look at the - basically Page 16, we can go through that. But Ben probably the best thing is, Bobby and I will maybe call you afterwards and we will walk through that.

Ben Cherniavsky

Sure or just send me a number, that's fine.

Garrett Ganden

Sure okay.

Ben Cherniavsky

On the SG&A that was related to or the SG&A increase that you attributed to acquisitions. How much of that, can you strip out or any of it going forward? Is that sort of near term issue or do we assume on SG&A sort of run rate where you are now?

Garrett Ganden

Majority of the costs that we're showing in the first six months was basically the addition of the rent just the general overall expenses into it. There are some of the acquisition cost that we had in that as well which is about $500,000 which would obviously not be continuing on. But honestly most of those costs especially when you look at Q4 versus Q3 was more of the run rate than one time cost added into it or anything like that.

Ben Cherniavsky

But in the past you sometimes rationalized stores. Would there be any opportunities to do that with these acquisitions or they very much standalone businesses?

Garrett Ganden

They're standalone. The three stores in [indiscernible] we didn't have any locations either in those towns or quite honestly really close to them. So all three of those are expected to continue to stand on their own and expected to deliver positive results in 2019.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay, finally. Sorry I'll fit more in there before my last question. The buyback 400,00 shares your stock, extremely depressed. With the big dividend yield and everything else, low P [ph] multiples, why haven't you trade more aggressive on that?

Garrett Ganden

And basically the discussions when around, we're in blackout quite honestly after December 31, we go into blackout. You're not able to execute on the NCIB in blackout unless you go with an automatic purchase one. Quite honestly I want to be in control of it versus signing up for an automatic purchased one. So really that's why. At this stage, I agree with you. Ben similar to the conversation we had in at the end of Q3. I agree is stock is undervalued. There is good opportunity to get a good return.

Ben Cherniavsky

That's why we heard that - that narrative for a while and I guess some people are just asking why aren't you putting your money, where your mouth is.

Garrett Ganden

Well we didn't put the NCIB in place until the latter part of November. Lots of 400,000 shares up until December 31 and again because we're in blackout until quite honestly tomorrow. Really there wasn't - you can't buy the shares back in blackout.

Ben Cherniavsky

So you'll be more active going forward.

Garrett Ganden

When we're not in blackout, when there's continuing to be an opportunity, yes.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. Finally I'm going to hold your feet to the fire a little bit here, Garrett because there's a lot of talk on sort of the achievements on revenue growth this year, in this quarter and we've sort of - as you know we've talked about that before because revenue growth isn't falling to the bottom-line you're getting - what you're getting in your sales volume variants. You're giving up on your sales pricing. Of course that's being then offset by the OEM extent of, so you're sort of getting bonus by the OEM to sell these tractors, but it's eating away at your interest expense, your inventory turns, your [indiscernible] are down, inventory levels are up.

And then on the parts and service side to Jacob's question. You indicate in the MD&A that, one of the reasons your aftermarket business hasn't been growing, is that it's consumed with re-curbing [ph] trade. So you sort of internally consuming all those capacity for the benefit of making sales. What's the point of selling - so my question is, what's the point of selling all these tractors, if you can't harvest the seeds of what you're sowing.

Garrett Ganden

And Ben on every point that you just talked about, you're right. The reality of it is, we've done a good job of increasing the top line revenue. But even I talked about it very briefly in the script it's the fact that we haven't - that hasn't equated to bottom line. I think it's a couple of things. One; we got to be able to get the units out there to get the installed base that's one of the pieces and it takes a bit of time to convert that. But for us and the continuing challenge that we're going to have in 2019 and as we look forward is we've got to get our inventory down. Right?

We got to be able to increase our turns, which is ultimately going to reduce our interest cost and quite honestly as you have less in this inventory you have the opportunity for more and more of your parts and services to be externally purchased versus being required to refurbish the equipment, so it's ready for sale. That is a continuing focus for Jim and his entire team and we're looking to have some improvement on that within 2019. 2018 quite honestly good chunk of sales happened really late in the year, which is part of the reason why inventory grew as much as well as the acquisitions. But yes, you're right. The underlying point that we have to get to it has to equate to bottom line.

Ben Cherniavsky

Sorry, Garrett. I mean, you guys made some progress on inventory like the inventory issue sort of opening up small wounds now because those were problems in 2015, 2016 as you very well remember and then you guys made some progress. You focused on the inventory. You brought it down, you improved your turns. But now it seems like, these problems are coming back and I'm just like what explains that because I'm looking at it and thinking this just comes back to the old problem that kind of haunt this industry of your OEMs putting pressure on you guys to sell product and take trade to get their market share. You get your nice OEM incentive, but at the end of the day it's eating up and all the other items we're talking about.

Garrett Ganden

Yes, I agree with you Ben and that's - the reality of it is, the inventory and the turns. The acquisitions that we did in Q3, one of them in August, the other one in July. It's going to take a year to get through the dividend rate, was a $35 million increase in inventory. It takes us a bit of time to be able to work through, that was part of the addition and it's not just a matter of selling the one year. It's about selling the huge units that are taking in on trade because you bought the new unit. And it takes on average, 2.5, three sales of used equipment to be able to flush out the one new, depending on what the product is.

So I agree with you. It is a top of mind discussion within the business. I think as we get into season we are going to be making progress on that and we're going to make progress on parts and service growth.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay, [indiscernible] and obviously you know I wish you well, so we look forward to seeing some better results on that. Thanks for your time.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Anthony [indiscernible] of National Bank. Please go ahead your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

So just building off couple of things that have already been asked out there. Just looking at the pricing sales price variance it's kind of been dragged for the last year. Just kind of wondering, if that's more of a new normal, if there's any kind of chance of improvement on that in the next year?

Garrett Ganden

I think the way that we're looking at with the pressures that existed on from the manufacturers trying to make the money. The additional competitors like Jim was talking about that have come into the marketplace. We're expecting the whole goods margin to continue to be tighter than they have been in the past. When you go back four or five years we're expecting it to be more like it was 2018 and 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got you. So moving off from that and kind of coming back to those OEM incentives that Ben was just talking about. Just wondering those are up quite a bit this year. Are those tied to sales volumes or how does that work?

Garrett Ganden

It's a multitude of different criteria that are actually put in. so for us part of the growth that we were able to get was - we did a better job on some of what do you want to call it, non-core products. We did a good job on increasing some market share on some of those items which was really a push from the manufacture but it was also a push from us within the organization. So it changes annually, so it really depends on quite honestly what the manufacturers want to do and then it's on us as to which ones make the more sense for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, okay. Fair enough. Just thinking about inventory now. Just looking into inventory and how used equipments kind of [indiscernible] up over the past couple of years. Inventory turnovers are still pretty good. I was just wondering how, it compares over used as compared to new. Can you provide any color there?

Garrett Ganden

Well our new inventory - a good chunk of that is actually ordered to already with the sales, so it's like a pre-sold inventory order. So turns on new are - obviously then quite a bit higher than what they would be in used, just based on that fact.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got you. That's it from me. Thanks a lot.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call over to Garrett Ganden for closing remarks.

Garrett Ganden

Thank you Sheryl [ph] and I hope everybody has a great day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.