Axon's Recent Selloff Likely A Buying Opportunity

I believe this is relatively inexpensive for a company in Axon's market position. Thus, the recent selloff is likely a buying opportunity.

Moreover, Axon's prospects look extremely bright as the company continues to grow its software segment and expand overseas operations.

Source: DW.com

Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN) recently reported a mixed quarter, after which the company's share price cascaded lower by about 23%. Despite the volatile price action, Axon remains in an extremely favorable market position, is projected to resume its double-digit revenue growth, and is trading at just 35 times next year's consensus EPS estimates.

Axon 1-Year

Source: Stockcharts.com

Axon's stock has corrected significantly in recent weeks, and the reaction to the company's most recent earnings report appears to be overdone. Axon is now trading around major support, and once the share price stabilizes, Axon could recover and proceed higher from current levels.

Recent Earnings

In Q4, Axon reported:

Adjusted EPS of 8 cents per share vs. estimates for 11 cents per share.

Sales increased by 21.3% YoY, to $114.8 million, easily beating estimates for $104.7 million.

International revenues surged by 52% to $24 million.

Gross margin expanded by 360 basis points YoY to 56.9%.

SG&A expenses increased by 6.3% YoY to $42 million.

Taser segment revenues increased by 1.4% to $65.3 million.

Software and sensor segment revenues surged by 63.6% to $49.5 million.

For the full year (2018):

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $349 million at the end of 2018, vs. $75 million at the end of 2017.

Full year adjusted EPS came in at 74 cents, up by 68% from 44 cents in 2017.

Full year EPS missed by 5 cents, coming in just short of 79 cent consensus estimates.

Revenues surged by 22% YoY to $420 million, beating consensus estimates of $410 million.

Forward outlook:

Full year 2019 revenue is expected to be $480-490 million.

Prime driver of revenues is expected to be Axon's new cloud connected products.

Revenues for Q1 2019 are expected to rise by 8-9% YoY.

Earnings Takeaway

We see that Axon remains in a very strong financial position, as the company's cash and cash equivalents rose by a significant margin over the last year. We see strong growth in Axon's software and sensor segment, as well as international revenues. We can also see increased profitability developing as gross margin continues to strengthen, as the company diversifies from its hardware segment.

Services accounted for 22% of total revenues in 2018, vs. 17% in 2017 and just 11% in 2016. Net income margin rose to 7% in 2018, from just 1.5% in 2017, as the company's SG&A expenses decreased to 37% of total revenues from 40% on a YoY basis. Also, R&D spending rose from 16% to 18% of total revenues in 2018, illustrating increased emphasis on new and optimized products and services going forward.

Forward guidance is for revenue growth of around 15-17%. However, Axon has shown a distinct ability to surpass revenue estimates. Therefore, Axon could very plausibly deliver revenues of about $500 million this year, an increase of roughly 19% YoY.

Valuation Perspective

Consensus estimates call for EPS of 92 cents this year. This implies Axon is trading at around 51 times this year's earnings. However, next year, Axon is projected to deliver $1.33 per share, which suggests the stock is trading at just 35 times next year's estimates. Moreover, while revenues are projected to rise by about 16% this year, next year's growth is expected to reaccelerate to around 18%, which suggests Axon has plenty of runway for growth going forward.

While 35 times forward earnings may seem pricey, it probably isn't for Axon. Axon operates in a very lucrative, heavily subsidized segment, in which it essentially operates as a monopoly. Taser and Axon have roughly 95% and 70% market share in their respective segments. Additionally, the company is continuously focusing on overseas operations, which should enable for growth to continue in future years.

Finally, the company continues to shift away from its hardware side of the business and is placing increased focus on its software and sensor segment. This should enable Axon to create lasting and recurring revenue streams, which should continue to generate growth for numerous years going forward.

Analysts' View

Analysts are quite bullish on Axon. Out of the various Wall St. firms covering the stock, 7 have a hold rating, 2 have a buy rating, and 4 have strong buys on the stock. Perhaps what is most interesting is that the 12-month price target range on Axon ranges from $62 to $80, with a consensus price target of $68.50.

This illustrates that Axon would need to appreciate by 32% from current levels just to get to the lower end of analysts' estimates. Moreover, the stock would need to rise by 46% to achieve the analysts' consensus figure and would need to surge by 70% to achieve higher end forecasts.

The Bottom Line

Axon has corrected by a significant margin following its recent earnings announcement. In fact, Axon's stock is still down by about 37% from its all-time highs reached in 2018. However, Axon's earnings report was largely positive, as revenues expanded much faster than expected, the company's cash position improved, and growth prospects appear extremely strong going forward.

Moreover, Axon is in a very dominant market position, likely has plenty of runway left to grow revenues, and is trading at just 35 times next year's projected earnings. Thus, given the company's revenue growth and earnings potential, Axon is relatively inexpensive right now and likely represents a compelling buying opportunity at current levels.

Want more? Want full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, trading strategies, portfolio insight, option ideas, price targets, and much more? To learn how to best position yourself for a rally in stocks please consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing portfolio that outpaced the S&P 500 by roughly 20% in 2018.

Take Advantage of the limited time 2-week free trial offer now and receive 20% off your introductory subscription pricing. Click here to learn more!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.