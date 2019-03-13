Globus Maritime: Massive Stock Returns, But Clear Risks

Investors should acquire shares always acting on the revelation of new information. Since there is nothing new to justify the share price increase, waiting to see what’s going on seems much better.

The amount of free float seems extremely small. As a result, the stock price may exhibit a large amount of volatility, which seems a clear risk.

One shareholder, United Capital Investments, owns a 33.7% stake and executive officers own more than 66% stake in the company.

The most interesting investment strategy on this name is to wait until the company trades a bit lower, below 10x EBITDA.

Globus Maritime is a dry bulk shipping company offering transportation services. The company manages a total of five vessels and transports iron ore, coal, grain and other dry bulk cargoes.

With very low float, massive stock price volatility and trading at more than 12x EBITDA, Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) does not represent a clear opportunity. The stock price volatility should be seen as a risk as the company has not announced anything new. In addition, the fact that the company executed many transactions with related parties is also a clear issue. Finally, the company was incorporated offshore, where the securities law doesn’t protect shareholders that much. To sum up, let’s be patient and wait for new information to understand what’s going on.

Business

With offices in Greece and incorporated in 2006, Globus Maritime is a dry bulk shipping company offering transportation services. The company manages a total of five vessels and transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes.

The company’s long-term goal is the acquisition of modern vessels to provide earnings and cash flow to the shareholders. While the company is not reporting positive net income, Globus Maritime does report positive EBITDA and positive cash flow from operations. In this regard, shareholders appreciate the performance of the company.

Like many other shipping companies, Globus Maritime was incorporated offshore, first in Jersey and then in the Marshall Islands in 2010. The image below provides further details on the activities of Globus Maritime:

Source: Company’s Website

Incorporation And Related Party Transactions

The company was incorporated offshore, and the operating subsidiaries are not located in the United States. As a result, noting that shareholders should not be able to enforce actions against the Board of Directors or the management seems very relevant. It was noted in the last annual report:

Source: 20-F

On the top of it, it does not seem ideal that the company sold warrants to buy shares at $1.60 per share and shares in a private placement. The warrants may create stock dilution, thus investors should remember this deal in the future. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: 20-F

It is also not ideal that the company is executing related party transactions. It is very common in this shipping industry, but shareholders should get to know it. The lines below provide an example of these practices:

“During the 2017, 2016 and 2015 fiscal years, we incurred rents of $140,000, $138,000 and $195,000, respectively, to Cyberonica S.A., a company owned by Mr. George Feidakis, for the rental of 350 square meters of office space for our operations. As of December 31, 2017, we owed $471,000 in back rent to Cyberonica S.A.” Source: 20-F

Revenue Growth And Positive CFO

The last report showed a large amount of revenue growth. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, total revenues were equal to $12.9 million, 31% more than that in the same period in 2017. As shown in the image below, voyage revenues comprised of 100% of the total amount of revenues:

Source: Press Release

While the numbers at the top of the P&L are quite impressive, expenses also increased, which is not ideal. Vessel operating expenses increased by 9%, amounting to $7.33 million, and administrative expenses payable to related parties increased by 73%, amounting to $0.398 million. In addition, with interest expenses of $1.56 million, the company reported net income loss of -$2.2 million. Certain value investors may pass on this name because of the losses:

Source: Press Release

Having mentioned the net income losses, certain value investors may appreciate the growing EBITDA. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Globus Maritime reported $3.53 million, 341% more than that in the same period in 2017. In addition, the CFO also increased from $1.12 million to $2.5 million in the same time period. The investors making DCF models may appreciate this fact. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Press Release

Balance Sheet

Like other peers operating in the same industry, Globus Maritime reports a very small amount of current assets and massive fixed assets. As of September 30, 2018, the vessels were worth $84 million, with $0.76 million in cash and total assets worth $86.9 million.

As shown in the image below, the company owns 5 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 dwt. The vessels were built in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2005, and 2007.

Source: Company’s Website

What investors should review closely on this name is the total amount of debt. As of September 30, 2018, the financial debt was equal to $37 million and total liabilities were equal to $44.5 million.

Source: Press Release

Investors should appreciate knowing that the company may have to pay more than $29 million in one to three years. This information was reported in the last 20-F report. Take a look at the image below:

Source: 20-F

The company does not seem to have sufficient CFO and cash in hand to make this payment in the next three years. As a result, it seems clear that Globus Maritime may have to negotiate with banks, which may not help the company’s equity valuation. It is a risk to be borne in mind.

Very Low Float: Share Price Volatility Should Be Expected

The list of shareholders is not that beneficial. One shareholder, United Capital Investments, owns 33.7% stake and executive officers own more than 66% stake in the company. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 20-F

This information is not ideal for two reasons. Firstly, lack of well-known institutional investors may not be appreciated. It will not help show the company to large institutional investors. Secondly, the amount of free float seems extremely small. As a result, the stock price may exhibit a large amount of volatility, which seems a clear risk. Bear in mind that investors may make or lose tons of dollars in a very short period of time.

Valuation: Somewhat Undervalued

In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Globus Maritime reported $3.53 million, 341% more than that in the same period in 2017. With this figure in mind, assuming EBITDA of $4.7 million seems reasonable.

After taking into account the recent 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which does not look ideal, the total amount of shares is 3.206 million. As of March 11, 2019, at $6.82, the total market capitalization is $21 million. Adding financial debt of $37 million, the enterprise value equals $58 million. Using this figure, the company trades at 12x EBITDA.

There are other peers, like Top Ships (TOPS) or EuroDry (EDRY), trading at more than 12x EBITDA. With this in mind, Globus Maritime seems a bit undervalued as compared to other peers. The fact that the company’s EBITDA margin is larger than that of peers seems to justify higher valuations. The images below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

While most value investors look for larger valuation discounts, the company should be trading a bit higher. Perhaps, the most interested investment strategy on this name is to wait until the company trades a bit lower, below 10x EBITDA.

There is another relevant reason to wait a few months prior to dealing with the shares. Very recently, like other companies operating in the same industry, Globus Maritime saw an impressive increase in its share price.

What’s even more impressive, without release of any news by the company, the company’s share price increased a bit more than that of competitors, which seems very rare.

Investors should acquire shares always acting on the revelation of new information. Since there is nothing new to justify the share price increase, waiting to see what’s going on seems much better.

The image below provides further details on the recent stock price increases:

Source: Seeking Alpha And Ycharts

Conclusion

With very low float, trading at more than 12x EBITDA and with several related party transactions, Globus Maritime does not represent a clear opportunity. In addition, very recently, the stock price seems to exhibit a massive amount of stock volatility. It should be seen as a risk since the company has not released any news that may justify the movement. With all these in mind, investors should not deal with the shares right now. It is better to trade with sufficient information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.