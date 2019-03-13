Cree Stock Soars Into The Stratosphere On Just $287M Of Annual Losses

The company's Wolfspeed product line has grown over 90% year-over-year. Shareholders at $52.16 are betting on continuous explosive growth from this line of business.

Will the market be able to sustain Cree stock's elevated price? At this price level, Cree's theoretical maximum dividend yield is just 1.8%.

Cree, Inc. (CREE) stock's ascent from $37 per share last October to $52.16 today has rewarded shareholders who held from previous annual highs of about $50 per share set during August and June.

My pricing model, based on calculating the present value of expected future cash flows this business has a track record of generating, indicates Cree's fair value is just $22.98. Shareholders are potentially in for a 50% haircut from today's price just based on buying this company's stock at too high a price.

Therefore, I am bearish on Cree at $52.16 today based on my estimation of the likelihood the Wolfspeed business segment is going to deliver $1B in sales by 2024, as I calculate is necessary in order to justify buying in at today's price.

Management Reports Positive Adjusted EPS While GAAP Shows Them Bleeding Red Ink

For the trailing four quarters, management has reported cumulative per share net income on an adjusted basis of $.60 per share or about $60M in "adjusted" profits. According to the actual books, however, the business dumped $287M in red ink over the trailing twelve quarters (Cree's FY 2018 10-K Annual Report).

The business generated just $187M in surplus cash from operations on $1.587B revenue for the year. This operating margin of 11% is not atypical of manufacturers, although this leaves very little room for the company to reinvest into productive assets (through capital expenditures) and even less room to distribute money to shareholders. In fact, the company reinvested all of its cash from operations into $190M worth of capital expenditures for the period.

While the consistent red ink at the bottom line may be ignored for a time during some cogent security analysis, that's usually because you're looking at a company whose stock is trading at a distressed price range. Cree almost looks distressed by the books of the business while the stock is trading at an almost unbelievable price for this business at an annual revenue multiple of 3.44 times, while on a cash basis, these sales are barely break even. And through the long arm of GAAP accounting, we see the business is actually generating substantial annual losses!

Operating Segments And Cree's Torchbearer: Wolfspeed

Cree's operating segments and their respective earnings are laid out by major product lines in the following table:

Reviewing the tabulation of Cree's segment results from the top row down, we see the company's Wolfspeed segment has enjoyed enormous growth of 91% year-over-year, bringing it to parity in terms of gross sales with the company's other segments. In the words of the company, Wolfspeed is:

Our Wolfspeed segment's products consists of silicon carbide and gallium nitride materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon and wide bandgap semiconductor materials. Our materials products and power devices are used in solar, electric vehicles, motor drives, power supplies and transportation applications. Our materials products and RF devices are used in military communications, radar, satellite and telecommunication applications.

As indicated, the company is selling this product into a handful of hot markets including solar, electric vehicles, and satellites. These are huge opportunities for the company and they appear to be effectively seizing them. However, the big uncertainty here is how much can the company really grow Wolfspeed and is it the kind of product they can sell for full price for the next decade?

Anyone with an ounce of sense regarding how quickly technology is moving along under the hood of cutting edge devices has an intuitive understanding about semiconductor technologies such as these. My own sense here has come to a conclusion that it's unlikely the Wolfspeed technology will be relevant at all in ten years, let alone generating the $1B in profitable sales at huge gross margins of 48% this company requires in order to be fairly valued (rather than overpriced) at today's $52.16 per share.

Without Wolfspeed's growth, the company is shrinking by more than five percent per year. And this technology will have to maintain the gross margin of 48% and add another $500M in sales just for Cree to break even on a GAAP basis.

Protecting Yourself From Losses

The way to go forward here with Cree is to sell right away. The business is unprofitable and barely generating any surplus cash flow after necessary investments into maintaining their ability to compete. Design and manufacture are tough operations to grow from a businessperson's perspective because the necessary, regular, and large capital outlays into research and plant installation. Meanwhile, you're competing against copycats producing substitutable products in third world expense environments.

You can protect your capital by not buying assets which are literally generating losses, like Cree's $287M red ink spill during 2018.

Stocks are stocks, they aren't the business, and yet, ultimately, the stock is only worth as much as the business is able to distribute in cash to owners. Cree's record shows it can distribute nothing to owners except promises to grow the holdings of the business. The lack of profitability in this business is a red flag for investors at any price, let alone while it trades at $52.16 - more than two times book value and generating negative free cash flow during its most recent period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not intended to provide tax, legal, insurance, or investment advice, and nothing in the article should be construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security by Faloh Investment. We are not investment advisors. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any other product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. You should consult an attorney or tax professional regarding your specific legal or tax situation.