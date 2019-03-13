Dynagas LNG Partners: Buyback Is The Only Way Forward

From a strategic standpoint, the sponsor should roll up the partnership.

Partnership’s business structure cannot weather the strong headwinds that the shipping MLP market currently faces.

Executive Summary

Currently, the shipping MLP universe is not the best place for someone to be. Many master limited partnerships (MLPs) are not working as proper MLP vehicles. Specifically, their current valuations do not allow them to proceed with any asset acquisition from the sponsor.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) is a non-working MLP. The main reasons are the following:

1. LNG Vessel Technology has evolved. However, the partnership's fleet consists of Steam and TFDE vessels. Consequently, the residual risk is substantial.

2. Weak debt structure. Dynagas must refinance the $250m senior unsecured notes, which due in October 2019. As of today, the company has not refinanced the notes. If the notes reach their maturity, the company will find itself in a distressed position.

3. Finally, the company cannot recycle equity back to the Sponsor. Specifically, it cannot execute with any asset acquisition let alone increase the dividend payments. From a strategic standpoint, it does not serve the sponsor anymore.

All the above lead to the conclusion that the sponsor will roll up the partnership eventually. The "Buy Low" investment strategy suggests that the time has come since DLNG currently trades at 56% (c. $110m) discount to steel NAV.

Further, the equity analysis below suggests an upside case for the sponsor that amounts to an average of $269m discount.

From my standpoint, DLNG's equity currency will continue losing its value. From an investment strategy standpoint, the stock is an equity trap.

The MLP Market & Shipping

Alerian Performance

The MLP market is struggling. The Alerian MLP index on a price-return basis (AMZ), which is the leading gauge of energy infrastructure MLPs, has lost considerable value in the last 5 years (c. 50%).

It is worth noting that majority of (if not all) shipping MLP companies do not form part of the Alerian index anymore, a fact that clearly shows the diminishing importance of those partnerships in the greater MLP universe.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Company Analysis

Overview

Dynagas is a limited partnership that focuses on LNG carriers. DLNG currently owns and operates six LNG carriers with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 914,000 cbm and an average age of c. 9 years, as per below.

Source: Company Filings, 6-K, August 7, 2018

As far as charter coverage is concerned, as of December 10, 2018, the company had an estimated revenue backlog of approximately $1.4 billion with a remaining contract duration of c. 9.8 years.

Source: Company Filings, 6-K, December 12, 2018

Evolving LNG Vessel Technology & Implications for the Re-chartering Strategy

LNG shipping technology is evolving making LNG ships bigger and more efficient. Specifically, new propulsion technologies, like the MEGI/X-DF and better insulation, reduce vessels' daily running cost and bring considerable efficiencies in trading. The LNG fleet has already shifted from traditional Steam and TFDE vessels to MEGI and X-DF.

Consequently, the re-chartering of the company's fleet is a challenging activity. Therefore, the concentration of residual risk is substantial. However, due to the considerable contract duration, this is not an imminent risk for the company.

If Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) does not exercise the option to extend the charter term, Arctic Aurora, a 155,000 cbm TFDE, will be the first vessel to seek a new home in Q3 2021. In 2021, Arctic Aurora will compete against the new generation MEGI and X-DFs LNG vessels.

Debt Maturities & Refinancing

One of the key challenges that the partnership faces is the refinance of the $250m senior unsecured notes (2019 notes), which due in October 2019. When the 2019 notes reach their maturity date, the company will need $250m in cash to make the final payment.

As of September 30, 2018, the company's cash position is c. $60m. The preferred unit issuance in October 2018 (DLNG.PB) increased the cash position by $53m to c. $113m. Finally, if the company decides to use the $30m extended sponsor facility, DLNG's total cash position amounts to $143m. Hence, there is a cash shortfall of $107m. Due to the company's low market valuation, an equity raise was not an option, and the latest dividend cut (January 2019) was unavoidable.

The above facts raise substantial doubt about the partnership's ability to continue as a going concern. As of March 11, 2019, the company has not refinanced the 2019 notes.

Dynagas Performance as an MLP Vehicle

From a strategic standpoint, a shipping MLP has the following objectives:

1. to raise fresh equity from the market to fund vessel acquisitions from the sponsor;

2. to recycle equity back to the sponsor in the form of dividends.

Considering the first point, Dynagas MLP has paid an average multiple of 10.3x for the three vessels acquired from the sponsor. At that time, the company focused on upfront payments to the sponsor.

Lena River is the latest vessel that Dynagas MLP acquired. The transaction closed in December 2015. The price was $240m, which implies a 9.7x multiple of vessel's NTM EBITDA of $24.8m.

The table below shows the details of DLNG's vessel acquisitions from the sponsor.

Source: Author's Files

The only transaction that brought fresh cash to the company's balance sheet, in the form of equity raise, was that of Arctic Aurora acquisition. During that time, the company was trading at a unit price of $24.

The company funded the acquisition of Yenisei River, in September 2014, from the proceeds of the 2019 notes and available cash on hand. The transaction happened two months after the acquisition of Arctic Aurora when DLNG was still trading at a unit price of c. $24.

Finally, the company funded the Lena River acquisition in December 2015 from the proceeds of the 9.00% Series A preferred units offering (DLNG.PA). The company's unit price was c. $8.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Based on the above:

1. Current unit valuation of $2.5 (as of March 5, 2019) makes the equity raise impossible for the partnership. Consequently, it cannot bring fresh cash to the sponsor let alone to execute a vessel acquisition.

2. Considering the past transaction multiples (average of 10.3x), even an equity currency trading at $10 is not enough for an accretive acquisition. Hence, the partnership will continue not to meet its strategic objective regarding the asset acquisitions from the sponsor.

3. Finally, no asset acquisitions mean no fresh EBITDA for the company, which leads to no dividend growth. Consequently, there is no equity story to suggest a future increase in unit price.

Assessing the company's performance against the second pillar of its strategic objectives, which is to recycle equity back to the sponsor in the form of dividend payments, Dynagas MLP proceeded with two distribution cuts: in April 2018, from $0.4225 to $0.25 per common unit; and in January 2019, from $0.25 to $0.0625 per common unit. Finally, in the company's press release dated January 25, 2019, the management did not rule out a further reduction or elimination of future cash distributions.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The table below presents the total effect of the distribution cuts for the sponsor, on an annualized basis.

Source: Author's Files

The above analysis highlights the fact that Dynagas LNG Partners is a non-working MLP. From a strategic standpoint, this suggests that the sponsor should roll up the partnership.

Dynagas MLP Equity Valuation And Buy Low Investment Thesis

In shipping business, the investment philosophy is summarized in the following four words: "Buy Low - Sell High". In Dynagas case, the "Buy Low" part concerns the company's two main value drivers:

1. The fleet or steel value

2. The revenue backlog of $1.4 billion for 9.8 years

Steel Value

Currently, the partnership trades at a c. 56% discount (or c. $3.1/unit). The net asset value (NAV) calculation presented below considers only the book value of the vessels.

Source: Author's Files

Revenue Backlog

Further to the company's fleet, the other key value driver for Dynagas MLP is the revenue backlog of approximately $1.4 billion. The implied charter rate is c. $66k/day for the next 9.8 years. If the NAV calculation is adjusted for the value of those cash flows, the discount to NAV will be greater than c. 56% (or $3.1/unit).

Buy Low Strategy Case

A c. $3.1 per unit discount to NAV implies a discounted fleet value of approximately $110m, without considering any cash flows from the existing charters.

Upside to the Buy Low Strategy Case

Assuming that the current unit valuation has already considered the no-growth potential but has not priced a future elimination of dividend distribution to unitholders, the implied fleet value may get a higher discount. Hence, the partnership rollup becomes even more accretive for the sponsor.

Adjusting the NAV calculation for the charter value and potential elimination of the dividend distribution, the upside could be around $230m to $300m (c. 180% upside) for the sponsor.

Source: Author's File

Conclusion

From a strategic standpoint, Dynagas MLP is a non-operating partnership. The company stopped serving the sponsor some time ago. Hence, the only viable alternative is to roll up the MLP.

Current market valuation suggests a considerable discount to steel NAV. Further to the assets, the sponsor will also acquire a substantial revenue backlog making the transaction more accretive.

From my standpoint, DLNG's equity currency will continue losing its value. From an investment strategy standpoint, the stock is an equity trap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.