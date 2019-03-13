Why AT&T Is My Favorite High Yield Investment

This company is very undervalued, at just 8.5x earnings (this price tag is lower than it traded at during the 08/09 trough).

When it comes to high yield investing, I have three main priorities. The three things I look for seem fairly simple when you lay them out. However, truth be told, there aren’t many high yielders out there in the market place that meet these thresholds. This is the main reason why I don’t own many high yielders in my DGI portfolio. However, there is a stock with a big, juicy yield up near the top of my portfolio’s weighting rankings. It’s currently a top-5 position for me, at 3.9% of my portfolio. That company is AT&T (T) and in this article I will discuss why I’m so bullish.

So, what am I looking for in a high yield investment? First and foremost, I want to make sure that the yield is safe. What’s the point of a hefty dividend if it’s unreliable and is eventually cut? My second priority goes hand in hand with the first. Not only do I want to make sure that the dividend is safe, but I also want to make sure that the company’s balance sheet and operations are strong enough to generate growth that will allow the company to sustainably increase its dividend annually at a rate that exceeds inflation. What’s the point of having a high yield if the purchasing power it provides is eroded away over the long-term? And lastly, I want to make sure that I’m paying an attractive valuation. Most reliable high yielders are mature companies that don’t have great growth prospects and therefore, it doesn’t make sense to pay a huge premium for their shares because the likely growth will not justify it.

Using the three basic thresholds, let’s break down AT&T stock.

Dividend Safety

When AT&T sold off recently, the yield shot up to levels well above its long-term average. Take a look at this Simple Safe Dividend graphic and you’ll see that down here in the ~$30 area, AT&T’s nearly 7% dividend yield is roughly 30% above its 5-year average of ~5.4%.

This high yield sparked fear in some that it could not be sustainable. Honestly, I think that is a healthy bit of fear to experience. As DGI investors, we should be wary of overly high yields. The market doesn’t give out free lunches. Typically, I’ve found that when yields rise up so far above their long-term averages, the market may be trying to tell me something.

Granted, isolated incidences happen which sometimes cause this phenomenon to occur and an abnormally high yield doesn’t always result in a cut. On the contrary, it can result is a great bargain/buying opportunity. Really, every incidence like this needs to be looked at on a case by case basis. But, they definitely need to be looked at because recently we’ve seen what happens to stock prices when dividends are cut (remember General Electric and Kraft Heinz?). It’s rarely very pretty.

But, when it comes to AT&T, I’m not worried about a dividend cut. This company’s dividend remains well covered by both its earnings per share and its free cash flows. A&T announced its Q4 earnings on January 30th and stated that it generated $7.9b of free cash flow during quarter, which gave them a dividend payout ratio of less than 50% when it came to FCF/share.

For the full year, AT&T’s FCF was $22.4b in 2018. The company’s full year FCF payout ratio was ~60%. ~60% is getting a little on the high side. I love seeing companies paying out 50% or less of their earnings/cash flows to shareholders because that gives them a nice margin of safety should unexpected issues arise. However, 60% is nowhere near panic levels. Actually, I’d say that it means the dividend is fairly safe.

People discuss dividend cuts when it comes to AT&T because of the company’s massive debt load. After the DirecTV and Time Warner acquisitions, this company does have one of the most debt-laden balance sheets in the world (and that’s including banks). This isn’t necessarily a good thing. Yet, the company’s M&A activity was meant to spur further growth and to differentiate AT&T from the other phone companies. I like this plan over the medium to long-term, though it is important for management (and AT&T shareholders) to be cognizant of debt and make sure that it is not getting out of hand.

During the Q4 report, management said that they expect to have about $12b of FCF left over after paying dividends and this will be used to pay down debt. More recently, at a Morgan Stanley conference, AT&T gave a presentation which gave me even more peace of mind regarding the debt levels. Management reiterated the fact that they plan to use the company’s large cash flows to reduce leverage on the balance sheet. AT&T CFO John Stephens talked about their plans to use the ~$12b of excess cash flows, combined with strategic asset sales, to pay off about $20b in debt by the end of the year. If they achieve this, that will reduce the company’s net debt ratio down to 2.5x. Credit ratings agencies will be totally fine with a company generating the amount of cash that AT&T does maintaining a 2.5x debt ratio.

Stephens also mentioned that by the end of the year, the company hopes to have already paid off “about a quarter of the debt we incurred [speaking about the recent M&A moves]”. This is fantastic. It’s also why investors shouldn’t be up in arms when a company that can generate $25b+ in annual free cash flows takes on $100b+ debt. Yes, $100b+ debt seems crazy high. But, then again, so are AT&T’s cash flows, so in the end, it has the potential to all work out.

During the Morgan Stanley conference, Stephens also noted that the company expects to have a full year payout ratio in the high 50% range. Once again, this is definitely sustainable and leads me to believe that the dividend cut fears that plagued the stock and helped drive its share price down to generational low valuations were irrational and overblown.

All debt aside, I’d much rather own shares of a company that is willing to invest in itself and attempt to take market share moving forward. AT&T spent $23b on investments in 2018 and I believe that will allow them to continue to hold their space among the top of the domestic telecommunications/media segments.

I should note that the DirecTV purchase that AT&T made a few years back for some $80b is starting to look like a failure. If the same thing occurs with Time Warner, then T could be in real trouble. However, I like the content creation business a lot more than the content distribution business (especially when we’re talking about legacy distribution platforms like cable and satellite). Time Warner has strong streaming assets and when these are coupled with DirecTV now, it appears that AT&T will be a power player in the media space for years to come.

Dividend Growth Prospects

The fact that AT&T’s payout ratio will likely be in the high 50%-low 60% range in 2019 leads me to believe that the company can continue on its dividend growth path. Without growing the bottom line, the company has ample room to increase the dividend (this is especially the case once the debt burden is reduced over the coming years). It’s also worth noting that analysts expect to see 2% EPS growth in 2019 and 3% EPS growth in 2020. That’s not a lot, by any means, but it does suppose AT&T’s usual 2% annual dividend increases without putting undo pressure on the existing payout ratio. AT&T has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years now. Streaks like that don’t happen by accident. I am sure that management respects this streak and wants to maintain it. How would you feel if you were the CEO that ended such a streak? I’m sure Randall Stephenson doesn’t want to be that guy either. Companies like AT&T don’t manage with the short term in mind. They’re continually attempting to adapt and evolve to maintain their strength over the long term. The past doesn’t predict the future, but in AT&T’s case, I sort of think it does. I expect to see 2% annual dividend increases from this company for the foreseeable future. And while that’s not very high dividend growth, it meets my expectations. Give me a 6%+ yield that grows alongside inflation and I’ll be a happy camper any day of the week.

Valuation

I’ve already touched upon the fact that AT&T doesn’t have great growth prospects, talking about low single digit EPS growth expectations. Any company with this sort of growth outlook, regardless of its yield, doesn’t deserve a premium price tag. Thankfully, AT&T doesn’t have one.

Actually, AT&T is as cheap today as it was during the Great Recession. To me, this is absurd. I understand that the company is a low growth name with debt concerns, but there is no way that its future is more bleak in 2019 than it was in 2009 when people were seriously worried about the economy of the western world crumbling beneath our feet.

Back during the lowest of the recent lows for AT&T, in late December when the stock fell to ~$28.50/share, it was actually at its cheapest TTM P/E ratio in decades. At the trough of the Great Recession, AT&T shares traded for a little less than 9x earnings. Well, back in December, the company’s TTM P/E ratio tell to ~8.1x. T’s share price has risen a bit since the Christmas Eve crash, yet at $30/share, we’re still talking about an 8.5x multiple. And, on a forward basis, the stock is even cheaper, trading for just 8.3x 2019 EPS expectations.

Conclusion

This bargain barrel valuation is why I’ve written so many bullish articles on AT&T over the last year or so. We’re still living in a low interest rate world and I think that T’s ~7% yield is really attractive relative to what investors can find in the fixed income space. You’d think that fact alone would have created demand for the stock. But, it simply isn’t there. But, that doesn’t mean that AT&T is not a great long-term buy here.

T’s long-term average P/E ratio is ~14.5x. I agree with the market that the stock should trade at a discount to its historical price due to the abnormally high debt load that it has taken on, but I don’t think that discount should have been 40%. Believe me, I’m all for risk aversion, but in this situation, I think a ~20% discount makes since.

With that in mind, I think a ~11.5x multiple is about right for AT&T. At 11.5x 2018 EPS totals, we’re talking about a ~$40 price tag. $40 is 33.33% higher than T’s current share price of ~$30. Obviously there is a huge disconnect between my fair value and the market’s current price. Only time will tell who is right. However, I’m more than happy to hold my shares and collect my 6.8% dividend yield while I wait and see.

